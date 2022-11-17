Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Cactus Grille - Loveland

187 Reviews

$$

119 E 4th St

Loveland, CO 80537

Order Again

Popular Items

Cactus Nachos
Kitchen Sink
Classic Quesadilla

New Specials

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$3.95

Amarillo Melt

$17.95

Grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas with onions, peppers, and border dip

Elvis Burger

$15.95

Appetizers

Southwest Rolls

Southwest Rolls

$9.95

Chicken, black beans, corn and southwest spices, wrapped in wonton skins and deep fried. Served with sweet Thai chili ranch

Jalapeno Popper Rolls

$9.95Out of stock

Jalapenos, Bacon, and Cream Cheese wrapped up and deep-fried in an egg roll.

Avocado Rolls

$11.95

Avocado, pico, cheese, & spices wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with Sesame Ginger Sauce

Green Chili Tots

$9.95
Pistol Shrimp

Pistol Shrimp

$13.95

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a sweet Thai chili and hot pepper sauce

Cactus Nachos

Cactus Nachos

$15.95

Layers of chips, pinto beans, queso, tomatoes, and black olives. Your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95 | Pico de Gallo +1.25 | Jalapenos +1.25

Individual Nachos

$10.95

Same as our Cactus Nachos, but smaller!

Navajo Fry Bread

Navajo Fry Bread

$12.95

Our signature fry bread with your choice of chili con queso or border dip (cream cheese, beef, peppers, onions and southwest spices)

Three Amigos

Three Amigos

$6.95

Guacamole, queso, and salsa with warm corn chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Homemade salsa!

Boogie Wings

$12.95

Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$8.95

Grilled Mahi Mahi, Cheese, Cabbage, Tomatoes, and a Chipotle Aioli. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Fried Fish Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$8.95

Cactus special batter dipped fish on flour tortillas with purple cabbage, tomatoes, and Baja tartar sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Shrimp & Scallop Tacos

$8.85

Shrimp, scallops, cheese, cabbage, tomatoes, and a chipotle aioli. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Two Tacos

$9.95

Pick 2: Ground beef, shredded chicken, or carnitas. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Three Tacos

Three Tacos

$12.95

Pick 3: Ground beef, shredded chicken, or carnitas. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Four Tacos

$14.95

Pick 4: Ground beef, shredded chicken, or carnitas. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$8.95

Delicious marinated carnitas grilled with pineapple chunks and served on warm corn tortillas topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and lime aioli. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Quesadillas

Classic Quesadilla

$12.95

Seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken or carnitas. Served with salsa. Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.95

Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp. Served with salsa. Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95

Shrimp Tiki Quesadilla

$14.95

Cheese, grilled shrimp, teriyaki, and pineapple.

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$17.95

Steak with grilled peppers and onions. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$17.95

Chicken with grilled peppers and onions. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and flour tortillas.

Carnitas Fajitas

$17.95

Carnitas with grilled peppers and onions. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95

Shrimp with grilled peppers and onions. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and flour tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$17.95

Fajitas for Two

$33.95

Choice of two: Steak, chicken, carnitas, or shrimp with grilled peppers and onions. Accompanied with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and flour tortillas.

Cactus Classics

Santa Fe Chile Rellenos

Santa Fe Chile Rellenos

$14.95

Two mild whole green chilies stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, hand dipped in our special batter, and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

$19.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken, Spanish rice, and pinto beans. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

The Mini Sink

The Mini Sink

$15.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken, Spanish rice, and pinto beans. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Same as the Kitchen Sink, but a little smaller!

Miguel’s Burrito

Miguel’s Burrito

$14.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken, Spanish rice, and pinto beans. Smothered in your choice of chili.

Miguel’s Chimichanga

Miguel’s Chimichanga

$14.95

Pinto beans with ground beef, shredded chicken, or both. Smothered in your choice of chili with cheese, and black olives. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$17.95

Peppers and onions with steak, chicken, carnitas, or vegetables. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Enchilada Platter

$14.95

3 corn tortilla enchilada combo. One cheese, one ground beef, and one shredded chicken. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

New Mexico Layered Enchiladas

$15.95

Steak, chicken, or carnitas with peppers and onions on blue corn tortillas. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.95

Two blue corn tortillas stuffed with our signature seafood mix. Smothered in your choice of chili. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tamales

$13.95

Two fresh tamales of your choice: green chili and cheese tamales or chicken and red chili tamales with your choice of chili. Served with melted cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Cactus Bowls

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$17.95

Rice, black beans, grilled peppers & onions, choice of chili, queso, and cheese

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$17.95

Rice, black beans, grilled peppers & onions, choice of chili, queso, and cheese

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$17.95

Rice, black beans, grilled peppers & onions, choice of chili, queso, and cheese

Vegetable Bowl

Vegetable Bowl

$17.95

Layers of rice, beans, choice of chili, queso, and cheese

Burgers

Bacon cheeseburger with your choice of side
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Cheeseburger with your choice of side

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$15.95

California Burger

$14.95

Topped with guacamole, tomato, and swiss cheese

Lonestar Burger

Lonestar Burger

$15.95

Guacamole, salsa, bacon, and cheese

Coyote Burger

$13.95

Open faced burger topped with green chili and cheese

Border Burger

Border Burger

$14.95

Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and smothered in your choice of chili and cheese

Adams Burger

$13.95
Popper Burger

Popper Burger

$15.95

A Cactus favorite! Topped with grilled fresh jalapeno slices, bacon strips, and warm cream cheese

Salads

Taco Salad

$14.95

Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of beef, chicken, or black beans.

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$17.95

Steak, chicken, carnitas, or shrimp with peppers, onions, and sour cream

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$17.95

Grilled shrimp, avocado, peppers, onions, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing on top of a bed of iceberg lettuce

Kid's Menu

Kid's Kraft Mac and Cheese

$6.25

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Kid's Dino Nugs

$6.25

Kid's Taco

$6.25

Desserts

Reeses Chimichanga

$10.00

Fried Ice Cream

$10.00
Sopa Pieces

Sopa Pieces

$9.00

A classic!

Apple Pie Chimichanga

$8.95

Sides

Side Rice

$3.95

Spanish rice

Side Beans

$3.95

Black beans

Flour Tortilla

$0.25

6 inch tortilla

Corn Tortilla

$0.25

6 inch tortilla

Side Chili

$3.95

Sauce of your choice

Side Fries

$1.95

Side of fries

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Guac

$1.29

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Shrimp(6)

$6.00

Side Jalps

$1.25

Side Pico

$1.25

Side Bbq

Side Dressing

Side Chips

Side Salsa

$1.00

A La Carte

A La Carte Relleno

$7.95

Mild whole green chili stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, hand dipped in our special batter, and deep fried to a golden brown. Smothered in your choice of chili.

A La Carte Taco

$5.50

A La Carte Tamal

$7.95

A La Carte Bean Burrito

$8.00

N/A Drinks

Water

Soda Water

Southwest Soda

Southwest Soda

$3.95

Soda, Sprite, and your choice of flavor. Add cream for an extra element!

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.75

Apple Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Jarritos

$3.00

Desserts

Sopa Pieces

Sopa Pieces

$9.00

A classic!

Reeses Chimichanga

$10.00

Fried Ice Cream

$10.00

Chocolate Sundae

$3.95
All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 8:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:45 am - 2:00 am
Food must be ordered with online alcohol sales

Cactus Grille image
Cactus Grille image
Cactus Grille image
Cactus Grille image

Map
