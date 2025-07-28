Cactus Restaurant - Madison Park
4220 East Madison
Seattle, WA 98112
Featured Items
Nachos
Queso blanco, roasted corn, black olives, jalapeños, pico de gallo, charred tomato salsa, buttermilk crema, guacamole. OPTIONAL ADDITIONS Ancho Chicken 5.5 ★ Housemade Chorizo 5.5 ★ Skirt Steak* 8.5 Note: We don't feel like Nachos are a great item for take out. We believe they degrade quickly over time and suggest you don't order them. However, we get it, you want what you want so we have made them available online for you to make the decision yourself.$16.00
Camarones Tacos
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request. Crispy prawns, spicy diablo sauce, ginger and mango slaw, cilantro, buttermilk crema.$19.00
Chips (Only)
This is only for chips. If you want guacamole or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.$3.50
ALL DAY MENU
Cactus Entertaining Essentials
Weekend Snack Pack
Serves 8 people. Elevate your weekend gatherings with our Weekend Snack Pack. Satisfy up to 8 hungry guests with our house-made guacamole, spicy house salsa, and crisp, freshly fried chips. And let's not forget about our unbeatable Tex-Mex Queso, with house-made chorizo and flavorful cilantro. With all your snacking needs taken care of, you can focus on spending quality time with your loved ones.$40.00
Grande Guacamole
Entertaining Essentials: A Large Portion, Serves 8. Experience the ultimate guacamole indulgence with our Grande Guacamole. Made from perfectly ripe Hass avocados, our guacamole is a blend of tangy lime, fresh cilantro, fiery serrano chiles, and savory onion. Topped with pico de gallo, this large serving is perfect for sharing or devouring solo. If you'd like to enjoy with our Fresh Fried Chips, please order those separately or, better yet, order the "Weekend Snack Pack"!
Nacho Grocery Store Salsa
Entertaining Essentials: A Large Portion, Serves 8 It’s not your average grocery store salsa—it's Nacho Grocery Store Salsa! Made fresh daily in our kitchens with only the finest ingredients, this is a large, party-ready portion that’s perfect for gatherings or for enjoying as a healthy, flavorful snack all week long. Want to complete the experience? Pair it with our Fresh Fried Chips (sold separately) or upgrade to the "Weekend Snack Pack" for the ultimate combo. Say goodbye to boring salsa and hello to the real deal—delivered in a size that’s made for sharing!
Famously Addictive Tex-Mex Queso
Entertaining Essentials: A Large Portion, Serves 8. Get ready for a flavor explosion with our Famously Addictive Tex-Mex Queso. Our signature green chile-cheese dip is loaded with house-made chorizo, tangy red onion, and fresh cilantro. This party-sized serving will last for days, but we won't blame you if you can't resist the urge to finish it in one sitting. Just pop it in the microwave for a quick reheat and indulge. If you'd like to enjoy with our Fresh Fried Chips, please order those separately or, better yet, order the "Weekend Snack Pack"!
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Mexican Lemonade
A favorite for 30 years. Lemon, sparkling water, cilantro and jalapeño chile.$6.00
Mexican Coke$5.00
Topo Chico Sparkling Water$5.00
Spicy Mango Agua Fresca
Refreshing with agave, lime, mint and sparkling water.$6.50
Strawberry-Tamarind Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade, tamarind and strawberries.$6.00
Monthly Feature Menu
Cup of Corn Soup
Poblano & Anaheim chiles, micro radish.$7.00
Bowl of Corn Soup
Poblano & Anaheim chiles, micro radish, served with fresh housmade corn masa sopes.$11.00
Squash Blossoms
Herbed goat cheese stuffed squash blossoms, cotija cheese, smoked Fresno aioli.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Mexican Street Corn
Applewood smoked local corn, smoked Fresno aioli, lime, cotija cheese, cilantro.$11.00
Prawn & Melon Salad
Chipotle prawns, arugula, pea vines, serrano ham, snap peas, Yumi watermelon, cantaloupe, panela cheese, ginger-lime dressing, crouton dust, cotija cheese.$26.00
Baja Tuna Poke Bowl
Spicy ahi poke, coconut-lime rice, watermelon radish, roasted corn salsa, avocado, mango slaw, red onion escabeche, smoked Fresno aioli, chimichurri.$24.00
Softshell Crab & Corn Tamales
Crispy Maryland softshell blue crab, crab & blistered corn stuffed tamales, Frenso aioli, sweet corn cream sauce, Fresno & serrano pepper slaw, ginger lime dressing, salsa macha.$26.00
Tres Leches Cake
Fresh strawberries & blackberries, Meyers rum, coconut whipped cream, toasted coconut.$12.00
Appetizers
Salsa Órale!
Salsa Órale is our very own chile habanero hot sauce that we serve in all of our restaurants. You can now have this delicious all natural hot sauce at home where we love it on eggs, steak, or, especially, on Taco Tuesday.$6.50
Austin Style Guacamole
The best of both worlds. Our traditional guacamole smothered in green-chile queso and topped with pico de gallo. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.$14.50
Carlito's Guacamole
Cactus guacamole, with smoked bacon, poblano chiles, charred tomato salsa, and topped with cotija cheese. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.$14.50
Traditional Guacamole
Crushed Hass avocados, cilantro, lime, onion and serrano chiles. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.$11.00
Side Vegetable Crudite
Seasonal vegetable crudité with fresh lime and chile-lime sea salt go great with guacamole!$5.50
Camarones D' El Diablo
Crispy prawns, spicy diablo sauce, cilantro-lime slaw, mango–pineapple mojo.$15.00
Grilled Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños
Herbed goat cheese, buttermilk crema.$11.50
Cheese Quesadilla SM
Our most simple dish--tortilla and chese.$7.50
Cheese Quesadilla LG$11.00
Mexican Street Corn
Applewood smoked local corn, smoked Fresno aioli, lime, cotija cheese, cilantro.$11.00
Navajo Fry Bread
With whipped cinnamon agave butter.$7.50
Roasted Corn Quesadilla SM
Cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, Jack and white cheddar cheeses, buttermilk crema, tomatillo salsa. NOTE: A larger version of this is avaialble under the "Entree" section.$12.50
Smoked Chicken Quesadilla SM
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa. NOTE: A larger version of this is avaialble under the "Entree" section.$12.50
Spicy Ahi Tacos
Three tacos with spicy Baja “poke,” red onion, smoked fresno aïoli, avocado, crisp corn tortilla.$15.50
Tex Mex Queso
Green chile–cheese dip, housemade chorizo, red onion, cilantro, tortilla chips.$13.00
Salads and Soup
Cup of Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.$7.00
Bowl of Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips. Bowl served with fresh housemade corn masa sopes.$11.00
Cup of Green Chile Soup
Hatch green chiles, tomatoes, buttermilk crema, cilantro.$7.00
Bowl Green Chile Soup
Hatch green chiles, tomatoes, buttermilk crema, cilantro. Bowl served with fresh housemade corn masa sopes.$11.00
Cup of Corn Soup
Poblano & Anaheim chiles, micro radish.$7.00
Bowl of Corn Soup
Poblano & Anaheim chiles, micro radish, served with fresh housmade corn masa sopes.$11.00
Casa Salad
Mixed greens, verduras escabeche, roasted pumpkin seeds, coriander pasilla vinaigrette.$9.50
Spiced Caesar Small
Romaine hearts, spicy cotija croutons, black beans, roasted corn, smoky Caesar dressing.$10.00
Spiced Caesar Large
The largest version. Romaine hearts, spicy cotija croutons, black beans, roasted corn, smoky Caesar dressing.$14.50
Prawn & Melon Salad
Chipotle prawns, arugula, pea vines, serrano ham, snap peas, Yumi watermelon, cantaloupe, panela cheese, ginger-lime dressing, crouton dust, cotija cheese.$26.00
Southwest Chopped Salad
Romaine hearts, smoked chicken, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese, chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.$20.00
Southwest Chopped Salad SM
The small version. Romaine hearts, smoked chicken, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese, chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.$12.00
Skirt Steak Salad
Grilled St. Helens skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, pico de gallo, red onion escabeche, avocado, Point Reyes Farmstead Blue Cheese, chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.$30.00
Entrees
Carne Asada
St. Helens skirt steak, spicy ancho chile salsa, chile–lime corn, refried black beans, queso blanco, grilled knob onion, housemade corn tortillas.$38.00
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken breast, chorizo gravy, spicy baby red jacket potato mashers, pico de gallo.$22.00
Poblano Chile Relleno
Fried poblano chile, jack cheese, Laura Chenel’s Sonoma Goat Cheese, mole rojo, black bean purée, Spanish rice, jalapeño jam.$20.00
Smoked Chicken Flautas
Crispy flour tortilla with smoked chicken, corn, peppers , cilantro, jack cheese, topped with an arugula radish salad, served with chipotle cream sauce and Spanish rice.$19.00
Pablo's Special
Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad or Bowl of Soup with a Roasted Corn & Poblano or Smoked Chicken Quesadilla.$19.50
Roasted Corn Quesadilla LG
Cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, jack and white cheddar cheeses, buttermilk crema, tomatillo salsa.$18.00
Smoked Chicken Quesadilla LG
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.$18.00
Shrimp & Jalapeno Grits
Chile lime-corn, jalapeno salsa, chipotle cream sauce, bacon.$25.00
Sonoran Spa Chicken
Grilled chicken breast and portobello mushroom, sautéed spinach, vegetable escabeche, cotija cheese, pepitas, sunshine mojo and lime chimichurri.$21.00
Baja Tuna Poke Bowl
Spicy ahi poke, coconut-lime rice, watermelon radish, roasted corn salsa, avocado, mango slaw, red onion escabeche, smoked Fresno aioli, chimichurri.$24.00
Softshell Crab & Corn Tamales
Crispy Maryland softshell blue crab, crab & blistered corn stuffed tamales, Frenso aioli, sweet corn cream sauce, Fresno & serrano pepper slaw, ginger lime dressing, salsa macha.$26.00
Burrita Lenera
Burrita Brisket Lenera
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.$20.00
Burrita Carnitas
Applewood smoked pork shoulder, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.$20.00
Burrita Chicken
Shredded braised all-natural chicken (thigh), jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.$20.00
Burrita Chorizo
Housemade chorizo, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.$20.00
Burrita Seafood
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.$20.00
Burrita Steak
Skirt steak, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.$24.00
Burrita Vegetable
Vegetable escabeche, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.$19.00
Burrita Brisket Lenera Bowl
Applewood smoked brisket, shredded romaine lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema$20.00
Burrita Carnitas Bowl
Applewood smoked pork shoulder braised in banana leaves, pickled pineapple, serrano peppers, white onions, watermelon radish, jalapeño salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro.$20.00
Burrita Chicken Bowl
Shredded braised all-natural chicken (thigh), shredded romaine lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema$20.00
Burrita Chorizo Bowl
Housemade chorizo, shredded romaine lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema$20.00
Burrita Seafood Bowl
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, shredded romaine lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema$20.00
Burrita Steak Bowl
Skirt Steak, shredded romaine lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema$24.00
Burrita Vegetable Bowl
Vegetable escabeche, romaine lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema$19.00
Chimichangas
Brisket Chimichanga
Crisp flour tortilla, applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.$19.00
Carnitas Chimichanga
Crisp flour tortilla, applewood pork shoulder, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.$19.00
Chicken Chimichanga
Crisp flour tortilla, all natural shredded chicken (thigh), jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.$19.00
Chorizo Chimichanga
Crisp flour tortilla, housemade chorizo, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.$19.00
Jackfruit Chimichanga
Crisp flour tortilla, spicy jackfruit tinga, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.$19.00
Seafood Chimichanga
Crisp flour tortilla, pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.$19.00
Steak Chimichanga
Crisp flour tortilla, grilled skirt steak, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.$22.00
Enchiladas
Squash Enchilada
Crisp white corn tortillas, jack cheese, goat cheese, sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, mole rojo, guacamole.$19.00
Green Enchilada
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.$18.50
Seafood Enchilada
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, blue corn tortillas, jack cheese, sherry–tomatillo cream sauce, blistered corn salsa, charred tomato salsa.$20.00
Chimayo Enchilada
Blue corn tortillas, chicken, housemade chorizo, spicy green chile sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.$19.00
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
All Natural Chicken Breast served in a sizzling hot skillet with Spanish rice, cumin black beans, caramelized onions, guacamole, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, shredded romaine, pico de gallo and choice of warm flour or housemade corn tortillas.$24.00
Combination Fajitas
Your choice of all natural grilled Chicken Breast, hormone free Skirt Steak, Cilantro Lime Prawns, or Grilled Portobello served in a sizzling hot skillet with Spanish rice, cumin black beans, caramelized onions, guacamole, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, shredded romaine, pico de gallo and choice of warm flour or housemade corn tortillas.$28.00
Steak Fajitas
All natural, hormone free Skirt Steak served in a sizzling hot skillet with Spanish rice, cumin black beans, caramelized onions, guacamole, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, shredded romaine, pico de gallo and choice of warm flour or housemade corn tortillas.$30.00
Portobello Fajitas
Marinated & grilled portobello mushrooms served in a sizzling hot skillet with Spanish rice, cumin black beans, vegetable escabeche, guacamole, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, shredded romaine, pico de gallo and choice of warm flour or housemade corn tortillas.$24.00
Prawn Fajitas
Cilantro lime grilled Prawns served in a sizzling hot skillet with Spanish rice, cumin black beans, vegetable escabeche, guacamole, sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, shredded romaine, pico de gallo and choice of warm flour or housemade corn tortillas.$25.00
Tacos
Ancho Chicken Tacos
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request. Ancho chile marinated chicken breast, charred tomato salsa, jack cheese, guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro.$18.00
Baja Fish Tacos
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request. Crispy market fresh fish, coriander–pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.$18.50
Smoked Brisket Tacos
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request. Applewood-smoked brisket, cascabel salsa, jack cheese, red onion escabeche, cilantro.$19.00
Camarones Tacos
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request. Crispy prawns, spicy diablo sauce, ginger and mango slaw, cilantro, buttermilk crema.$19.00
Carnitas Tacos
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request. Applewood smoked pork shoulder braised in banana leaves, pickled pineapple, serrano peppers, white onions, watermelon radish, jalapeño salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro.$18.00
Steak Tacos
Spicy ancho steak, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, poblano chiles, ancho arbol salsa, pickled watermelon radish, chimichurri, cotija cheese.$22.00
Jackfruit Tacos
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request. Spicy jackfruit tinga, avocado, red onion escabeche, cotija cheese, cilantro.$17.50
1 Taco Ancho Chicken
Ancho chile marinated chicken breast, charred tomato salsa, jack cheese, guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro.$8.00
1 Taco Baja Fish
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander-pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.$8.00
1 Taco Brisket
Applewood-smoked brisket, cascabel salsa, jack cheese, red onion escabeche, cilantro.$8.50
1 Taco Camarones
Crispy prawns, spicy diablo sauce, ginger and mango slaw, cilantro, buttermilk crema$8.50
1 Taco Carnitas
Applewood smoked pork shoulder braised in banana leaves, pickled pineapple, serrano peppers, white onions, watermelon radish, jalapeño salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro.$8.00
1 Taco Jackfruit
Spicy jackfruit tinga, avocado, red onion escabeche, cotija cheese, cilantro.$8.00
Kids
Side 1/2 Sliced Avocado$3.00
Kids Rice & Beans$2.50
Kids Brisket Taco
Kid taco with cheese, smoked brisket and shredded lettuce.$9.00
Kids Chicken Taco
Kid taco with cheese, chicken and shredded lettuce.$9.00
Kids Fish Taco
Kid taco with cheese, cripy Pacific Snapper, and shredded lettuce.$9.00
Kids Brisket Burrito
Burrito with cheese, smoked brisket and black beans.$12.50
Kids Chicken Burrito
Burrito with cheese, shredded all natural chicken thigh and black beans.$11.50
Kids Burrito
Burrito with cheese and black beans.$9.00
Kids Brisket Flautas
Brisket and tortilla fried and served with guacamole and sour cream.$10.00
Kids Chicken Flautas
Chicken and tortilla fried and served with guacamole and sour cream.$10.00
Kids Nachos
Housemade chips and melty cheese.. That’s it.$8.00
Kids Brisket Nachos
Housemade chips and melty cheese with smoked brisket. That’s it.$9.00
Kids Chicken Nachos
Housemade chips and melty cheese with all natural chicken. That’s it.$9.00
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese.$9.00
Kids Brisket Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, smoked brisket, melted cheese.$12.50
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded all natural chicken thigh and melted cheese.$11.50
Kids Flour Tortillas$2.50
Kids Corn Tortillas$2.50
Kids Side of Rice$2.50
Kids Side of Beans
Just plain 'ol black beans.$2.50
Desserts
Sides
Side Grilled Chicken$7.00
Side Portobello$6.50
Side Prawn Skewer$8.00
Side Skirt Steak$18.00
Side 1/2 Sliced Avocado$3.00
Side Chili Lime Corn$6.50
Fruit Bowl$7.00
Side Large Pico de Gallo$3.00
Side Vegetable Crudite
Seasonal vegetable crudité with fresh lime and chile-lime sea salt go great with guacamole!$5.50
Side Rice & Beans$4.50
Side Black Beans$4.50
Side Corn Tortillas
Housemade, 3 per order.$3.50
Side of Coconut-Lime Rice$4.50
Side Flour Tortillas
3 per order.$3.50
Side Large Sour Cream$3.00
Side Rice$4.50
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.
4220 East Madison, Seattle, WA 98112