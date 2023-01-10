Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cactus Cantina - Alpharetta

review star

No reviews yet

3055 North Point Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Popular Items

American Tacos 1
Burrito Supreme
Seafood Fajitas

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$10.95

Huevos con Frijoles de Olla

$9.99

Breakfast burrito

$11.69

Employee Enchilada

$10.00

Burrito Employee

$10.00

LUNCH MENU

All lunch combos stuffed with ground beef, served with rice & refried beans

Lunch No 1

$7.99

Lunch No 2

$7.99

Lunch No 3

$7.99

Lunch No 4

$7.99

Lunch No 5

$9.99

Lunch No 6

$9.88

Lunch No 7

$9.99

Lunch No 8

Lunch No 9

$8.99

Lunch No 10

$9.99

Lunch No 11

$10.99

Lunch No 12

$8.99

Lunch No 13

$9.99

SOFT DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Pibb Extra

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Aguas Frescas

$4.50+

Sweet tea

$2.95

Unsweetened tea

$2.95

Water

Kids Drink

$2.50

JARRITOS

$3.75

Aqua Pana Water

$3.26

Coffee

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Half and Half Tea

$2.95

Milk

$4.95

Topo chico

$3.78

MARGARITAS

HOUSE MARGARITA

$7.99

TEXAS MARGARITA

$9.85

SKINNY MARGARITA

$13.99

SKINNY TEXAS

$14.99

JUMBO HOUSE

$14.99

JUMBO TEXAS

$12.99

SKINNY Tx JUMBO

$17.99

SKINNY JUMBO

$16.99

ToGo MARGARITA

$14.50

HOUSE PITCHER

$20.99

TX PITCHER

$28.86

CORONA MARGARONA

$14.99

ESPOLON MARGARITA

$13.99

1/2 pitcher Texas

$17.65

CACTUS MARGARITA

$7.99

TOP SHELF

$14.99

MEDIUM TOP SHELF

$16.99

TAMARINDO MARGARITA

$14.34

1\2 Picher Margrita

$15.85

Windward Margarita

$17.99

Top Shelf Reposado

$15.99

Top Shelf Anejo

$17.00

MIXED DRINKS

BAHAMA MAMA

$10.99

BLOODY MARY

$11.00

DAIQUIRI

$8.99

LONG ISLAND TEA

$9.99

MICHELADA

$11.99

MOJITO

$10.00

MOJITO TROPICAL

$11.99

SCREWDRIVER

$8.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.50

Coco Y Pina Rita

$10.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.99

GUAVA PARADISE

$9.00

PIÑA COLADA

$9.50

VIRGIN MOJITO

$8.50

VIRGIN PIÑA COLADA

$7.58

TEQUILA BAR

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$12.99

ESPOLON MARGARITA

$13.99+

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$12.99

JUMBO CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$15.99

JUMBO JALAPEÑO MARGARITA

$15.99

FAMOUS CACTUS MARGARITA

$7.99

Fresh Sauza Rita

$8.99

LIQUORS

CASTILLO

$6.50

BACARDI SILVER

$7.50

BACARDI GOLD

$8.00

SUGAR ISLAND SPICED

$7.00

SUGAR ISLAND

$7.00

RUMCHATA

$7.00

HERRADURA

MILAGRO

AVION

PATRON

JIMADOR

DON JULIO

1800

TRES AGAVES

JOSE CUERVO

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$8.99

100agave Tequila

$8.00

Sauza

Espolon

Monte alban mezcal

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Repo

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$13.85

Termana Reposado

$13.99

Termana Silver

$12.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$12.85

LUNAZUL

$10.00

Hornitos Blanco

$11.75

Tres Generationes

$12.00

Heradura Ultra

$16.00

Banhez Mexca

$13.28

Vago Elote Mescal

$14.28

Casa Amigos Reposado

$13.86

Margarita Flights

$24.99

Gran Coramino

$13.75

Quiereme Mucho Mezcal

$12.27

Clase Azul Repo

$35.00

TITOS

$9.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$9.50

LEMON DROP

$11.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JACK FIRE

$7.00

JACK HONEY

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.50

Jameson

$8.50

Buchannans

$7.50

Woodford reserve

$10.50

Hennesy

$10.50

Smoked Old Fashion

$14.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

JOHNNIE WALKER black Label

$12.00

Wiztequila

$11.00

Topo Chico

$3.78

BEERS

Corona

$4.95

CORONA LIGHT

$4.95

MODELO ESPECIAL

$4.95

VICTORIA

$4.95Out of stock

PACIFICO

$4.95

TECATE

$4.95

XX AMBER

$4.95

XX LAGER

$4.95

BUD LIGHT

$4.85

Negra Modelo

$4.95

Stella Artois

$4.95

Budweiser

$4.85Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.85Out of stock

Micolo Ultra

$4.85

Guiness

$6.99

Miller Light

$4.85

Estrela Jalisco

$2.00

XX AMBER

XX LAGER

SCOFFLAW

BLUE MOON

MILLER LIGHT

SWEETWATER BLUE

CORONA

Scofflaw Pitcher

$17.25

WINES

CABERNET

$6.00

CHARDONNAY

$6.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00

MERLOT

$6.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$6.00

PINOT NOIR

$6.00

HOUSE MADE SANGRIA

$8.99

COCKTAILS

LIME MOJITO

$9.99

FLAVORED MOJITO

$11.99

MICHELADA

$11.99

BAHAMA MAMA

$10.99

PIÑA COLADA

$9.50

HOUSEMADE SANGRIA

$8.99

DAIQUIRI

$8.99

COSMO MARTINI

$9.99

Appetizers

10 Wings

$10.99

Bean Dip Grande

$7.99

Bean Dip Regular

$6.50

Cactus Dip

$10.99

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

Guac and Cheese Duo

$10.99

Guacamole Dip Grande

$8.00
Guacamole Dip Regular

$5.50

$5.50

Guacamole Mexicano

$10.00

Queso Dip Grande

$9.99

Queso Dip Regular

$6.99

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$9.99

Taquito Bites

$10.99

Papas locas

$14.99

Plantains

$8.99

TACO TIME (Copy)

American Tacos 1

$4.90+
Salmon Tacos 3

Salmon Tacos 3

$15.99

Shrimp Tacos

$11.85+

Street Tacos

Tacos de Birria

$15.99

Tacos al Carbon Steak 3

$16.99

Quesabirria Tacos 3

$16.99

Mahi Mahi Tacos 3

$14.99

Single Veggie Taco

$3.95

Poblano Veggie Tacos

$13.49

Single Grille Chicken Taco

$6.75

Single Grille Steak Taco

$6.75

Shrimp Taco

$6.95

Single Shrimp Taco

$6.95

Tacos Calle Stk

$2.00

Tacos Calle Pollo

$2.00

Saefood Flight

$35.00

Taco Flight

$29.99

BURRITOS (Copy)

Burrito al Carbon

$15.99

Burrito al Carbon Chicken

$13.99

Burrito Supreme

$10.25+

Burrito Especial

$9.99+

Wet Burrito

$13.99+

Street Burrito

$11.99

Burrito California

Burrito Especial

$9.99

Steak Burrito Mexicano

$14.99

Chicken Burrito Mexicano

$12.99

Super Cactus Burritos

$13.25

Seafood Burrito

$15.99

Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl

$12.99

SOUPS (Deep Copy)

Adrian's Hearty Soup

$9.99

$9.99

Tlalpeño Soup

$8.99

Sopa de Mariscos

$12.99

Posole

$15.00

SALAD (Copy)

Acapulco Salad

$11.99

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Salmon Salad

$14.99
Taco Loco Salad

$9.10+

$9.10+

Fajita Salad

$12.99+

QUESADILLAS (Copy)

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99+

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.69

Beef Quesadilla

$9.10

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$9.10

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.59

VEGGETARIAN

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.85

Veggetarian Enchiladas

$10.69

Burrito Vegetariano

$9.50

Chilaquiles Vegetarianos

$10.25

Veggie Combo

$9.15

Spinach Quesadilla

$9.65

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas (2x)

$32.96

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas (2x)

$36.96
Steak Fajitas

$20.55

$20.55

Steak Fajitas (2x)

$41.75

Texas Fajitas

$23.99

Texas Fajitas (2x)

$45.98

Roasted Pork Fajitas

$17.49

Family Fajitas For 4

Seafood Fajitas

$24.99

SEAFOOD

Salmon Cactus Platter

$17.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.99

Camarones a la Mexicana

$16.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$16.99

Coctel de Camaron

$10.99

Filete Empanizado

$15.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.99

ESPECIALIDADES

3 Amigos Enchiladas

$14.99

Carnitas

$14.99

Chiles Poblanos

$15.99

Chimichanga Supreme

$12.99

Enchiladas Verdes or Mole

$13.99

Fiesta Marina

$14.99

Gorditas

$13.99

Sopes

$12.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$14.00

Huarache

$14.00

TORTAS (Copy)

Poco Picante, Pero... I Can Handle It (Mild) All tortas are stuffed with lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, jalapeños, melted mozzarella cheese and house dressing. Served with beans.

Torta Sencilla

$10.99

NACHOS (Copy)

Fajita Nachos

$12.99+

$12.99+

Classic Nachos

$7.99+

$7.99+

KIDS MENU (Copy)

1. Kids

$6.99

2. Kids

$6.99

3. Kids

$6.99

4. Kids

$6.99

5. Kids

$6.99

6. Kids

$6.99

7. Charlottes Burrito

$6.99

8. Kids

$6.99

9. Kids

$6.99

SIDES (Copy)

Side of 3 Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Side of 3 Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Side of Aioli

$0.99

Side of Avocado Slices

$4.25

Side of Black Beans

$2.75

Side of Refried Beans

$2.75

Side of Cheese Dip

$3.00

Side of Diced Tomatoes

$1.75

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of French Fries

$2.75

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Jalapeños,Pickled

$1.50

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Side of Mexican Rice

$2.75

Side of White Rice

$2.75

Side of Roasted Corn

$4.00

Side of Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Side of Salsa

$1.99

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.75

Cilantro

$1.25

Lettuce

$1.25

Onion

$1.25

Skirt Steak

$17.99

Chiles Toreados

$5.75

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Shrimp 12

$12.99

Mushrooms

$2.00

Enchilada

$2.75

Burrito

$5.99

Side Grille Onons

$1.28

Single Chile Relleno 1

$4.99

Tamales 2 Chicken

$7.99

Charro Beans

$2.95

Mayonnaise

$1.00

1 Nopal

$6.00

DESSERT (Copy)

Churros

$6.50

Flan

$5.90

Sopapilla

$5.50

Tres Leches

$7.25

Chicken Plates

Pollo Fundido

$13.99

Pollo Loco

$13.99+

Pollo Chipotle

$13.99

Pollo Ranchero

$12.85

Pollo a la Parrilla

$13.99

Choripollo

$14.99

Steaks

Steak con Camaron

$23.99

Steak Tampiqueña

$20.99

Carne Asada

$21.99

Steak Ranchero

$22.99

Steak a la Mexicana

$18.99

Small Rib Eye Steak

$18.99

7

Los Amigos

$17.99

Steak Mole

$21.58

COMBOS

Combo 2 for $9.99

$9.99

Combo 3 for $10.99

$10.99

Mixed

Parrillada

$22.99

Cactus Special

$25.99

Cactus Molcajete

$27.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3055 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Cactus Cantina image

