Cactus Grill Mexican Restaurant 4122 Lima Road A-7

4122 Lima Road A-7

Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Food

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole

$8.99

Fresh avocado, jalapenos, cilantro, tomatoes, onion, and fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with freshly made tortilla chips

ChoriQueso Dip

$8.99

Queso dip topped with house-made chorizo and slices of fresh jalapenos. Served with freshly made tortilla chips

House Queso Dip

$7.99

White American cheese spiced with cumin, garlic and cilantro. Served with freshly made tortilla chips.)

Mexican Refried Bean Dip

$6.99

Refried pinto beans topped with house-made chorizo, melted chihuahua cheese & topped with fresh jalapeno slices. Served with freshly made tortilla chips.)

Triple Flavors

$8.99

Small portions of our fresh guacamole, Chori-queso and Mexican refried bean dip, Served with freshly made tortilla chips

Mushrooms al Ajillo

$7.99

Portobello mushrooms sauteed with fresh garlic, guajillo peppers topped with cilantro.

Mini-Tacos

$6.99

Six Bite-sized flauta-style tacos served with a creamy chipotle sauce

Soups

Sopa Azteca

$5.99

Mexican-style tomato soup, topped with crispy tortilla strips, sour cream, fresh avocado slices and crunchy chipotle strips.

Sopa Conde

$5.99

Creamy refried pinto beans, topped with tortilla strips, sour cream, panela cheese and fresh avocado slices

Mexican Fideo Soup

$3.99

Thin, Mexican noodles fried and simmered in chicken broth, tomato sauce and spices, topped with fresh cilantro

Salads

Cactus Salad

$8.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with pickled nopales (cactus), house-made pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, panela cheese and red onions.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy Tortilla bowl filled with crisp romaine lettuce, corn, sour cream, guacamole, sliced fresh radish, tomatoes, jalapenos and shredded chihuahua cheese

Mexican House Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, black beans, radishes, red onions, avocado bites, and crumbles of panela cheese with your choice of dressing.

Cesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons

Tacos

Tacos

$10.99

Choice of flour or corn tortillas, served with fresh limes & choice of any house-made sauce

Quesa-Brirria

$12.99

Chili-marinated beef folded in a tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro, onions, sliced radishes served with a side of consommé (broth) for dipping

Ground Beef Tacos

$8.99

Seasoned ground beef, topped with crisp lettuce, sour cream & house-made pico de gallo

Fajitas

Vegetable Fajitas

$12.99

Roasted bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served with Spanish rice, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Roasted bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served with Spanish rice, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Roasted bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served with Spanish rice, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Roasted bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served with Spanish rice, pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, Choice of corn or flour tortillas

Fajita Combo

$17.99

Double Fajitas

$28.99

Quesadilla

Quesabrosa Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Chimichanga

Cactus Grill Chimichanga

$12.99

A large flour tortilla filled with a protein of choice deep fried, smothered in House queso dip, green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Served with a side of Spanish rice and side salad

Enchiladas

Mexican Enchiladas

$11.99

Tortilla, filled with protein of choice and smothered in your choice of sauce, topped with sour cream, panela cheese crumbles and fresh red onion served with a side of Spanish rice or refried pinto beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

Choice of corn or flour tortilla, stuffed with chicken tinga, melted chihuahua cheese, bathed in green sauce topped with sour cream, fresh cilantro and red onion

Flautas

Flautas

$10.99

Corn tortillas with protein of choice, tightly rolled and deep fried. Topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso panela crumbles and sour cream with a side of Spanish rice

Nachos

Cantina Nachos

$11.99

Fresh tortilla chips topped with House queso dip, pinto beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and fresh-made guacamole

Traditional Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Crispy tortilla chips, topped with House Queso dip, fresh lettuce, house-made pico de gallo & guacamole

House Specials

Arroz con Pollo

$12.99

Spanish rice topped with fajita-style chicken smothered in House Queso dip and served with choice of corn or flour tortillas

Abuela's Pollo en Mole

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast covered in dark, sweet & spicy mole sauce, Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole and toreado chili peppers

Giant Burrito

$13.99

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of fajita-style steak, chicken or Mexican style falafel, and melted chihuahua cheese, refried beans, Spanish rice, pico de gallo topped with red & green chili sauce, sour cream and pickled nopales (cactus)

Campechano Burrito

$13.99

Large flour tortilla filled with steak, chorizo, chihuahua cheese and guacamole. Served with a side of Spanish rice and side salad

La Chilanguita Monster Sandwich

$13.99

Mexican Torta with refried pinto beans, crispy fried chicken Milanese, sausage links, sliced ham, with fresh avocado, sliced tomatoes, serrano mayo, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, served with pickled jalapenos and a side of French fries

Cactus Parrilladas

La Carnita Asada

$16.99

Modelo-marinated steak and grilled red Mexican sausage

Pollo Parrilla

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast and red Mexican sausage covered in House queso dip topped with fresh cilantro

T-bone a la Mexicana

$21.99

Grilled T-bone steak with onions, tomatoes and green peppers, covered with broiled Chihuahua cheese topped with spicy chorizo sausage

Carne Enchilada

$15.99

Guajillo-marinated Mexican-style grilled steak

Tampiqueña Steak

$17.99

Chimichurri marinated grilled steak topped with onions and poblano peppers, served with one mole enchilada

Pollo Poblano

$15.99

A marinated, grilled chicken breast smothered in a creamy poblano chili sauce topped with grilled corn and poblano pepper strips and melted chihuahua cheese

Seafood

Gobernador Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Shrimp in a flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, fresh coleslaw with cilantro, carrots, radishes & lime juice with a serrano pepper mayonnaise

Gobernador Burrito

$13.99

Large flour tortilla filled with marinated shrimp, and grilled vegetables. Topped with House queso dip and red guajillo sauce, served with a side of Spanish rice

Camarones a la Veracruzana

$17.99

Garlic marinated shrimp grilled with vegetables. Served with a side of Spanish rice

Palenque Salmon

$19.99

Marinated Salmon filet grilled in a foil pouch with spices. Served with Spanish rice and grilled vegetables

kids menu

Quesadilla KIDS

$6.99

Flour tortilla filled with Chihuahua cheese grilled until melted and served with Spanish rice or French fries

Americano Cheese Burger

$6.99

Flame grilled Angus burger with American cheese with French fries

Cheesy Nachos KIDS

$6.99

Freshly-fried corn tortilla chips, topped with House Queso Dip

El Chico Burrito

$6.99

Smaller sized flour tortilla filled with ground beef or fajita-style chicken, chihuahua cheese topped with house queso dip and served with French fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

4 pieces of crispy battered chicken nuggets and a side of French fries

Taquitos KIDS

$6.99

Two crispy corn tortillas, filled with protein of choice (ground beef, steak or fajita chicken) rolled up & topped with lettuce, shredded Chihuahua cheese & sour cream with a side of Spanish rice

desserts

Cheesecake

$5.50

Made in-house from seasonal ingredients. Ask the server for the selection

Churros

$5.50

served with caramel, chocolate and strawberry sauce for dipping.

Flan Napolitano

$5.50

Traditional Mexican dessert of creamy custard with a rich caramel sauce. Topped with strawberry garnish

Tres Leches cake

$5.50

White cake soaked in three different milks (evaporated, condensed, and whole milk) and topped with whipped frosting. Garnished with strawberries

side dishes

Charro Beans

$2.50

pinto beans, bacon, chorizo, tomato, onion, garlic and cilantro

Spanish Rice

$2.50

Grilled chiles toreados

$2.50

Marinated serrano peppers and grilled onions

refried beans

$2.50

2 Mexican Style Falafels

$3.99

Grilled vegetables

$3.99

seasoned bell peppers, onions, mushrooms & tomato grilled fajita-style

French Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.99

Tortillas

$2.00

sour cream

$2.00

Drinks

Pepsi Products

$2.99

Flavored Lemonades

$3.50

Horchata

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Water

Sweet Iced Tea- Flavored

$3.50

Unsweet Iced Tea - Flavored

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.99

FREE NACHOS

Bar

Domestic Beer

Bud

$3.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Imported Beer

Bohemia

$4.50

Dos X Amber

$4.50

Dos X Esp

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Negro

$4.50

Pacifico Clara

$4.50

Margaritas

32 oz Gran Margarita

$14.00

16 oz La Margarita

$7.00

12 oz House Margarita

$5.00

specialty drinks

Beso de Sabina

$10.00

Pink Mojito

$12.00

El Nahuatl

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Don Cantarito

$12.00

La Chingona

$10.00

Viuda Negra

$10.00

El Gallo

$10.00

El Verde

$10.00

El Mexecali

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Top Shelf

Top Shelf

$8.00

Banhez

$24.00

Komos

$18.00

Regular shots

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
4122 Lima Road A-7, Fort Wayne, IN 46805

