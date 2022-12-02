Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caddy's Delight 1158 W 3rd Ave Ste B

1158 W 3rd Ave Ste B

Columbus, OH 43212

Appetizers

Cheese sticks

$8.00

Chloe's garlic cheese bread

$9.75

Grand Slam Nachos

$10.50

Loaded fries

$9.75

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$11.00+

Pretzel Sticks with Queso

$9.25

Spinach, cheese and smoked bacon dip

$11.00

Italian wedding soup cup

$6.00

Burger and Wraps

Godfather Italian Wrap

$13.50

Angus Burger with cheese, bacon, LTOM

$13.50

Caesar Salad or Wrap

$13.50

HUGE Salads

Godfather Salad

$13.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.50+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.50+

Caddys Carnivore Pizza

$12.50+

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$12.50+

Godfather Pizza

$12.50+

Cheese Pizza

$8.50+

Quesadillas

Mini Quesedillas

$10.50

Packages and Parties

Birthday Party Pack - open item 3 pizza toppings

$300.00

Up to 15 guests $16 pp after 15 package is 2 rounds of gold pp 1 topping pizzas for group pitchers of lemonade and water 2 hour use of party room host for party

Mini Golf Couples' Package

$35.00

Couples Package is 2 rounds of mini golf for 2 people and a small pizza with up to 4 toppings

Mini Golf Family Package

$60.00

2 rounds of mini golf for 4 people plus 1 large pizza with up to 4 toppings

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1158 W 3rd Ave Ste B, Columbus, OH 43212

Directions

Gallery
Caddy's Delight image
Caddy's Delight image
Caddy's Delight image

