Caddy's Delight 1158 W 3rd Ave Ste B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1158 W 3rd Ave Ste B, Columbus, OH 43212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant