A map showing the location of Caddy Shack Brighton Park Golf Course View gallery

Caddy Shack Brighton Park Golf Course

review star

No reviews yet

70 Brompton Road

Tonawanda, NY 14150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

***For Service on Course Select Hole***

Hole Selection

HOLE SELECTION

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$6.00

Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$6.00

Donut

$3.00

Food

Easy Puttin

Assorted-Ham, Turkey, Salami

$9.00

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

$8.00

Ham

$8.00

Salami

$8.00

Turkey

$8.00

Tuna

$7.00

Ace All Day

Hot Dog

$3.00

Footlong

$5.00

Burger and a dog

$8.00

Just a Burger

$6.00

Leafy Greens

Garden Salad

$6.00

Julienne Salad

$8.00

From the Grill

Double Smash Burger

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Steak Hoagie w/Peppers & Onions

$10.00

The Short Side

Coleslaw

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

popcorn

$2.00

candy

$2.00

NA Beverages

Smoothies

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

small water

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Beer

Blue

$3.50

Blue Lt

$3.50

Ultra

$3.50

Kolsch

$4.00

Truly

$5.00

Beer Bucket (5)

$15.00

Truly Bucket (5)

$20.00

Dog Special

$9.00

Burger Special

$10.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Lt

$3.50

Canadian

$3.50

Corona

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

70 Brompton Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Chan's wok - 796 Young St
orange starNo Reviews
796 Young St Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
La Hacienda - Brighton
orange starNo Reviews
900 Brighton Road Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Tonawanda Bowling Center - 574 Youngs Street
orange starNo Reviews
574 Youngs Street Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's - Eggert
orange star4.0 • 92
2763 Eggert Road Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Espos - 365 Somerville Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
365 Somerville Avenue Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Niagara Falls Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,674
1395 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst, NY 14226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tonawanda

Jasmine Thai
orange star4.5 • 926
1330 Niagara Falls Blvd Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's - Eggert
orange star4.0 • 92
2763 Eggert Road Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tonawanda
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston