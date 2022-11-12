Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD
No reviews yet
7620 German Hill Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
1 Lb. Steamed Shrimp w/ Onion
1/2 Lb. Steamed Shrimp w/onion
Bread Sticks w/ Cheese
Served with Marinara
Broccoli Bites
Brocolli With Cheese
Cheese Fries
Served with melted cheddar cheese on the top
Chicken Bites
Hand breaded tender bites.
Chicken Momo
Traditional steamed dumplings made of chicken, veggies and spices
Chicken Pakora
Chicken Strip
Our best selling hand breaded chicken strips.
Chili Momo
(Mild, Medium, Spicy): Steamed dumplings sorted with green pepper over chilli sauce
Cole Slaw - Pint (16 oz)
Cole Slaw - Quart (32 oz)
Crab Dip
Homemade crab dip served with pita chips
Crabby Preztel
Baked pretzel dressed in our homemade crab dip and topped with a blend of cheese and old bay
Crabby Tater Tots
Crab dip and cheese blend
Fish Pakora
Chunks of fish fried with chickpeas flour and spices.
Fries
Garlic Bread Stick
Garlic Naan
Leavened bread topped with roasted garlic and baked in a tandoor
Gravy Fries
Fries served with homemade gravy on the top
Jalapeno Poppers
Served with ranch dip
Jumbo Fried SHRIMP
Loaded Tater Tots
Bacon and cheese blend
Mashed Potato - Pint (16 oz)
Mashed Potato - Quart (32 oz)
Mashed Potato with Gravy Pint (16oz)
Mashed Potato with Gravy Quart (32oz)
Mega Fries
French fries topped with crispy bacon and variety of cheese baked on oven
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pcs served with marinara
Old Bay Fries
Onion Kulcha
Leavened bread stuffed with onions and spices and baked in a tandoor
Onion Rings
Fresh sliced onion tossed into flour mixture. Served with blossom sauce
Onion Straws
Paneer Pakora
Cottage cheese cubes dipped in chickpea batter, served with chutney.
Philly Steak Potato
Grilled Steak Meat, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions & beef Gravy
Pizza Fries
French fries with our signature sauce and variety of cheese baked on oven
Plain Naan
Leavened bread baked in a tandoor and buttered
Potato Skin
4 pc. potato skins stuffed with bacon & mixed cheese. Served with sour cream
POUTINE FRIES
French fries with our signature brown gravy and mozzarella cheese baked on the oven
Qauesadilla-Buffalo Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, tomato, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, and buffalo sauce.
Quesadilla-Cheese Steak
With Tomato, fried Onions, & mozzarella cheese
Quesadilla-Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, tomato, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Quesadilla-Shrimp
Green peppers, jalapeno peppers, onion and shrimp
Quesadillas-Cheese
Samosa (2 pcs)
Traditional Indian pastries stuffed with potatoes, peas, and light spices
Shrimp Pakora
Shrimp fritters cooked in chickpea flour batter.
Tator Tots
Vegetable Medley
Veggie Pakora
Mixed Vegetable fritters cooked in chickpea flour batter
Burger and Sandwiches
B.L.T.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Black & Blue Burger
Cajun Spice, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles
Caddy Burger
Provolone cheese, Bacon, Mushroom & Fried Onion
Cheeseburger
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, Mayo
Crabby Burger
Topped with Crab Dip & Cheddar
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried flounder served with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Rachel
Turkey, thousand Island, swiss cheese, coleslaw
Grilled Reuben
Corned Beef, Thousand Island, Swiss cheese, saurkraut.
Hamburger (No Cheese)
Jack Daniels Burger
Homemade JD Sauce, Bacon & Cheddar
Rodeo Burger
BBQ, bacon, onion straws & cheddar cheese
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Southern Burger
BBQ, bacon, cheddar
Surf & Turf Burger
Topped with homemade crab cake and American cheese
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken & Wings Zone
10 Wings
20 Wings
30 Wings
4 pc Fried Chicken
Our famous four piece (Breast, thigh, leg, wing) fried chicken meal. Served with fries and coleslaw.
8 pc Fried Chicken
Our famous fried golden pieces of hand breaded chicken pieces. Comes in a combination of Breast, thigh, leg, wing.
12 pc Fried Chicken
Our famous fried golden pieces of hand breaded chicken pieces. Comes in a combination of Breast, thigh, leg, wing.
Chicken Tender Platter
Served with fries and coleslaw
Everyday Special
PICKUP SPECIAL 12" MEDIUM PIZZA
PICKUP SPECIAL 14" LARGE PIZZA
PICKUP SPECIAL 16" X-LARGE PIZZA
Grilled Chicken Salad w/ 1 Can Soda
10 Wings with/ Fries & Can Soda
1 X Large Pizza/ 1 Topping & 10 Wings
2 X Large Pizza/ 1 Topping Each
2 X Large Cheese Pizzas/ 2 Cans Of Soda
3 X Large Pizza/ 1 Topping Each & 2 Liter Soda
1 Large Cheese Pizza/ 1 Regular Topping
2 Large Cheese Pizzas/ 1 Regular Toppings Each
2 Large Cheese Pizzas/ 2 Cans Of Soda
1 Sub w/ Fries & 1 Can Soda
2 Sub w/ Fries & 2 Can Soda
3 Sub w/ Fries & 3 Can Soda
Fresh Salads
Blackened Chicken Salad
CHEF SALAD
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, boiled egg, over our garden salad topped with mozzarella cheese
COBB SALAD
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado & mix cheese over garden
CRAB CAKE SALAD
GARDEN SALAD
GREEK SALAD
Feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini peppers over our garden salad served with greek dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Our garden salad topped w/grilled chicken, Cheddar, and egg
Kachumber Salad
ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD
Marinated grilled chicken over our garden salad, topped with mandarin orange segments, almond flakes, dry crispy noodles served with sesame dressing
SHRIMP SALAD SALAD
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Marinated grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, corn, black beans, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella cheese served with southwest dressing
SPICY CHICKEN SALAD
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce topped over our garden salad with croutons & cheddar mozzarella cheese
Tuna Salad Salad
Gyros
Home Style Cooking
Chop Sirloin w/Onion & gravy
Sirloin patty smothered in gravy. Add Mushrooms 1.89
Country Fried Steak
Hand battered and smothered New York Strip in our home made gravy
LIVER & ONION
Served with fried onion and gravy
Open Hot Beef
Tender thin sliced roast beef piled high on bread and covered with home-made gravy
Open Hot Turkey
Fresh roasted turkey on bread covered with home-made turkey gravy
Hot & Cold subs
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sub
Cheese Burger Sub
Cheese Steak Sub
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Marinated grilled chicken
Chicken Parm Sub
Crab Cake Sub
Dagwood Sub
Fried Chicken Sub
Fried Fish Sub
Fried flounder
Fried Shrimp Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
HAM SUB
Hamburger Sub
Italian Cold Cut Sub
Ham, Capicola, Italian salami, & provolone cheese
Meatball Sub
Marinara and Provlone
Pepperoni Pizza Sub
Pizza Burger Sub
Pizza Cheese Steak Sub
Pizza Sub
ROAST BEEF Sub
Shrimp Cheese Steak
Shrimp Salad Sub
Steak Sub NO CHEESE
Tuna Sub
Turkey Sub
Indian Nepalese
Aloo Gobi Masala
Green peas, potato, cauliflower, onion, and tomatoes with herbs.
Caddy Special Biryani
Basmati rice, lamb, chicken and shrimp with herbs.
Chana Masala
Whole chick peas with herbs, onions, and tomatoes with a touch of tamarind.
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice and chicken flavored with saffron.
Chicken Chowmein
Chicken Curry
Fresh boneless chicken pieces cooked with Indian herbs, spices and onion sauce.
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.
Chicken Saag
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with creamed spinach and spices.
Chicken Tikka
Delicious boneless chicken breast chunk meat marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).
Chicken Tikka Masala
White boneless chicken pieces cooked with tomatoes and mild sauce.
Daal Tadka
Yellow lentil curry cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices.
Gobi Manchurian
Batter-fried cauliflower cooked with curry leaves, onion, and green pepper special spices Indo-Chinese style.
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice and lamb flavored with saffron.
Lamb Chowmein
Lamb Curry
Lamb Korma
Boneless lamb simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.
Lamb Saag
Boneless pieces of lamb cooked with creamed spinach and spices.
Lamb Tikka Masala
Pieces of lamb cooked with onions and butter sauce.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb and potatoes cooked in highly spiced curry sauce.
Matar Paneer
Fresh peas cooked in a light onion sauce with homemade cheese and cream sauce.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer peace cooked with onion, tomato, and mild creamy sauce.
Saag Paneer
Homemade cheese simmered in creamed spinach.
Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp Chowmein
Nepalese style noodles
Shrimp Curry
Cubes of lamb cooked with special onions and tomato sauce.
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp simmered in mild cashew sauce, garnished with raisins and cashews.
Shrimp Masala
Pieces of shrimp cooked with green peppers, onions and butter sauce.
Shrimp Saag
Pieces of shrimp cooked with creamed spinach and spices.
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken with bone marinated with on spices, yogurt in a cooked tandoor
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice and vegetables flavored with saffron.
Vegetable Chowmein
Nepalese style noodles
Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in light cream and cashew sauce.
Kids
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Topped with variety of cheese and our home made marinara sauce
Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fried Chicken Parmesan
Homemade Lasgana
Spaghetti & Marinara
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Stuffed Shells
4 pc. stuffed shells topped with mozzarella cheese marinara sauce
Seafood, Steaks & More
6 oz. Cake & Fried Shrimp Combo (4pc)
6 Oz Crab Cake and 4 pc Jumbo fried Shrimp
Chicken Imperial w/ Crab Cake
Grilled chicken breast topped with crab cake and imperial sauce
6 oz. Double Crab Cakes
Our Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are made with fresh crab meat and our blend of spices and are Served Broiled, Fried or Blackened.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod fish. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tarter sauce.
Flounder (2 pc)
Fried Jumbo Shrimp (8 pc)
NY Strip
Seasoned grilled NY strip steak
NY Strip & Fried Shrimp Combo (4 pc)
NY Steak and 4 pc jumbo fried shrimp
Popcorn Shrimp (21 pc)
Seafood Platter
6 Oz broiled crab cake, 4 jumbo fried shrimp, and flounder.
6 oz. Crab Cake
Our Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are made with fresh crab meat and our blend of spices and are Served Broiled, Fried or Blackened.
Steak And Cake Combo
Crab Cake and NY Steak
Steak Bites
Soups
1/2 pint Cream Of Crab
1/2 pint Maryland Crab
1/2 pint 1/2 cream & 1/2 maryland
1/2 Pint Chicken Noodle
PINT Cream Of Crab
Delicious soup loaded with chunks of lump crab meat.
PINT Maryland Crab
Pint Half and Half Soup
Pint Daal Soup
QT. Cream Of Crab
QT. Maryland Crab
QT Half & half
Wraps & Club
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion & blue cheese
Cheese Steak Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion & provlone
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion & honey mustard
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion & American cheese
Crab Cake Wrap
Dagwood Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, & honey mustard
Fried Fish Wrap
Fried flounder, lettuce, tomato
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Roast Beef Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & ranch
Shrimp Salad Wrap
lettuce, tomato, onion