Caddy Shack Express - Dundalk, MD

7620 German Hill Road

Dundalk, MD 21222

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Strip
Crabby Tater Tots
Fish & Chips

Appetizers

1 Lb. Steamed Shrimp w/ Onion

$21.99

1/2 Lb. Steamed Shrimp w/onion

$11.99

Bread Sticks w/ Cheese

$7.99

Served with Marinara

Broccoli Bites

$6.99

Brocolli With Cheese

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Served with melted cheddar cheese on the top

Chicken Bites

$9.99

Hand breaded tender bites.

Chicken Momo

$9.99

Traditional steamed dumplings made of chicken, veggies and spices

Chicken Pakora

$7.99

Chicken Strip

$7.99+

Our best selling hand breaded chicken strips.

Chili Momo

$11.99

(Mild, Medium, Spicy): Steamed dumplings sorted with green pepper over chilli sauce

Cole Slaw - Pint (16 oz)

$4.99

Cole Slaw - Quart (32 oz)

$8.00

Crab Dip

$12.99

Homemade crab dip served with pita chips

Crabby Preztel

$12.99

Baked pretzel dressed in our homemade crab dip and topped with a blend of cheese and old bay

Crabby Tater Tots

$14.99

Crab dip and cheese blend

Fish Pakora

$8.99

Chunks of fish fried with chickpeas flour and spices.

Fries

$3.49

Garlic Bread Stick

$2.00

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Leavened bread topped with roasted garlic and baked in a tandoor

Gravy Fries

$4.49

Fries served with homemade gravy on the top

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Served with ranch dip

Jumbo Fried SHRIMP

$10.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.99

Bacon and cheese blend

Mashed Potato - Pint (16 oz)

$4.50

Mashed Potato - Quart (32 oz)

$8.00

Mashed Potato with Gravy Pint (16oz)

$5.25

Mashed Potato with Gravy Quart (32oz)

$8.75

Mega Fries

$9.99

French fries topped with crispy bacon and variety of cheese baked on oven

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 pcs served with marinara

Old Bay Fries

$3.99

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened bread stuffed with onions and spices and baked in a tandoor

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fresh sliced onion tossed into flour mixture. Served with blossom sauce

Onion Straws

$6.99

Paneer Pakora

$8.99

Cottage cheese cubes dipped in chickpea batter, served with chutney.

Philly Steak Potato

$10.99

Grilled Steak Meat, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions & beef Gravy

Pizza Fries

$7.49

French fries with our signature sauce and variety of cheese baked on oven

Plain Naan

$2.99

Leavened bread baked in a tandoor and buttered

Potato Skin

$8.99

4 pc. potato skins stuffed with bacon & mixed cheese. Served with sour cream

POUTINE FRIES

$7.99

French fries with our signature brown gravy and mozzarella cheese baked on the oven

Qauesadilla-Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast, tomato, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, and buffalo sauce.

Quesadilla-Cheese Steak

$12.99

With Tomato, fried Onions, & mozzarella cheese

Quesadilla-Chicken

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast, tomato, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Quesadilla-Shrimp

$13.99

Green peppers, jalapeno peppers, onion and shrimp

Quesadillas-Cheese

$7.99

Samosa (2 pcs)

$5.50

Traditional Indian pastries stuffed with potatoes, peas, and light spices

Shrimp Pakora

$8.99

Shrimp fritters cooked in chickpea flour batter.

Tator Tots

$4.75

Vegetable Medley

$3.99

Veggie Pakora

$5.99

Mixed Vegetable fritters cooked in chickpea flour batter

Burger and Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$8.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Black & Blue Burger

$12.99

Cajun Spice, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Caddy Burger

$12.99

Provolone cheese, Bacon, Mushroom & Fried Onion

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.99

Lettuce, tomato, Mayo

Crabby Burger

$13.99

Topped with Crab Dip & Cheddar

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Fried flounder served with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Rachel

$10.99

Turkey, thousand Island, swiss cheese, coleslaw

Grilled Reuben

$10.99

Corned Beef, Thousand Island, Swiss cheese, saurkraut.

Hamburger (No Cheese)

$9.99

Jack Daniels Burger

$12.99

Homemade JD Sauce, Bacon & Cheddar

Rodeo Burger

$12.99

BBQ, bacon, onion straws & cheddar cheese

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Southern Burger

$11.99

BBQ, bacon, cheddar

Surf & Turf Burger

$19.99

Topped with homemade crab cake and American cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken & Wings Zone

10 Wings

$12.99

20 Wings

$23.99

30 Wings

$35.99

4 pc Fried Chicken

$12.99

Our famous four piece (Breast, thigh, leg, wing) fried chicken meal. Served with fries and coleslaw.

8 pc Fried Chicken

$21.99

Our famous fried golden pieces of hand breaded chicken pieces. Comes in a combination of Breast, thigh, leg, wing.

12 pc Fried Chicken

$26.99

Our famous fried golden pieces of hand breaded chicken pieces. Comes in a combination of Breast, thigh, leg, wing.

Chicken Tender Platter

$11.99

Served with fries and coleslaw

Everyday Special

PICKUP SPECIAL 12" MEDIUM PIZZA

$8.99

PICKUP SPECIAL 14" LARGE PIZZA

$9.99

PICKUP SPECIAL 16" X-LARGE PIZZA

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad w/ 1 Can Soda

$10.99

10 Wings with/ Fries & Can Soda

$15.99

1 X Large Pizza/ 1 Topping & 10 Wings

$24.99

2 X Large Pizza/ 1 Topping Each

$25.99

2 X Large Cheese Pizzas/ 2 Cans Of Soda

$25.99

3 X Large Pizza/ 1 Topping Each & 2 Liter Soda

$34.99

1 Large Cheese Pizza/ 1 Regular Topping

$12.99

2 Large Cheese Pizzas/ 1 Regular Toppings Each

$23.99

2 Large Cheese Pizzas/ 2 Cans Of Soda

$23.99

1 Sub w/ Fries & 1 Can Soda

$10.99

2 Sub w/ Fries & 2 Can Soda

$20.99

3 Sub w/ Fries & 3 Can Soda

$31.99

Fresh Salads

Blackened Chicken Salad

$11.50

CHEF SALAD

$11.99

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, boiled egg, over our garden salad topped with mozzarella cheese

COBB SALAD

$13.99

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado & mix cheese over garden

CRAB CAKE SALAD

$24.99

GARDEN SALAD

$8.99

GREEK SALAD

$11.99

Feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini peppers over our garden salad served with greek dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.49

Our garden salad topped w/grilled chicken, Cheddar, and egg

Kachumber Salad

$9.99

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken over our garden salad, topped with mandarin orange segments, almond flakes, dry crispy noodles served with sesame dressing

SHRIMP SALAD SALAD

$13.99

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, corn, black beans, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella cheese served with southwest dressing

SPICY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.49

Hand breaded fried chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce topped over our garden salad with croutons & cheddar mozzarella cheese

Tuna Salad Salad

$11.99

Gyros

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and homemade tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Chicken Gyro Meal

$12.99

Lamb Gyro

$10.99

Served with tomatoes, onions, homemade tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Lamb Gyro Meal

$12.99

Home Style Cooking

Chop Sirloin w/Onion & gravy

$15.99

Sirloin patty smothered in gravy. Add Mushrooms 1.89

Country Fried Steak

$19.99

Hand battered and smothered New York Strip in our home made gravy

LIVER & ONION

$12.99

Served with fried onion and gravy

Open Hot Beef

$12.99

Tender thin sliced roast beef piled high on bread and covered with home-made gravy

Open Hot Turkey

$12.99

Fresh roasted turkey on bread covered with home-made turkey gravy

Hot & Cold subs

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sub

$10.49

Cheese Burger Sub

$9.99

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

Crab Cake Sub

$23.99

Dagwood Sub

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sub

$10.49

Fried Fish Sub

$10.49

Fried flounder

Fried Shrimp Sub

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

HAM SUB

$9.99

Hamburger Sub

$9.99

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$9.99

Ham, Capicola, Italian salami, & provolone cheese

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Marinara and Provlone

Pepperoni Pizza Sub

$9.99

Pizza Burger Sub

$9.99

Pizza Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Pizza Sub

$9.99

ROAST BEEF Sub

$8.99

Shrimp Cheese Steak

$15.99

Shrimp Salad Sub

$12.99

Steak Sub NO CHEESE

$9.99

Tuna Sub

$8.99

Turkey Sub

$9.99

Indian Nepalese

Aloo Gobi Masala

$14.99

Green peas, potato, cauliflower, onion, and tomatoes with herbs.

Caddy Special Biryani

$21.99

Basmati rice, lamb, chicken and shrimp with herbs.

Chana Masala

$14.99

Whole chick peas with herbs, onions, and tomatoes with a touch of tamarind.

Chicken Biryani

$17.99

Basmati rice and chicken flavored with saffron.

Chicken Chowmein

$15.99

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Fresh boneless chicken pieces cooked with Indian herbs, spices and onion sauce.

Chicken Korma

$16.99

Boneless chicken simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.

Chicken Saag

$16.99

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with creamed spinach and spices.

Chicken Tikka

$17.99

Delicious boneless chicken breast chunk meat marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

White boneless chicken pieces cooked with tomatoes and mild sauce.

Daal Tadka

$13.99

Yellow lentil curry cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices.

Gobi Manchurian

$14.99

Batter-fried cauliflower cooked with curry leaves, onion, and green pepper special spices Indo-Chinese style.

Lamb Biryani

$18.99

Basmati rice and lamb flavored with saffron.

Lamb Chowmein

$16.99

Lamb Curry

$17.99

Lamb Korma

$17.99

Boneless lamb simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.

Lamb Saag

$17.99

Boneless pieces of lamb cooked with creamed spinach and spices.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.99

Pieces of lamb cooked with onions and butter sauce.

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.99

Lamb and potatoes cooked in highly spiced curry sauce.

Matar Paneer

$15.99

Fresh peas cooked in a light onion sauce with homemade cheese and cream sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Paneer peace cooked with onion, tomato, and mild creamy sauce.

Saag Paneer

$15.99

Homemade cheese simmered in creamed spinach.

Shrimp Biryani

$20.99

Shrimp Chowmein

$17.99

Nepalese style noodles

Shrimp Curry

$18.99

Cubes of lamb cooked with special onions and tomato sauce.

Shrimp Korma

$18.99

Shrimp simmered in mild cashew sauce, garnished with raisins and cashews.

Shrimp Masala

$18.99

Pieces of shrimp cooked with green peppers, onions and butter sauce.

Shrimp Saag

$18.99

Pieces of shrimp cooked with creamed spinach and spices.

Tandoori Chicken

$16.99

Chicken with bone marinated with on spices, yogurt in a cooked tandoor

Vegetable Biryani

$14.99

Basmati rice and vegetables flavored with saffron.

Vegetable Chowmein

$12.99

Nepalese style noodles

Vegetable Korma

$15.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in light cream and cashew sauce.

Kids

Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$7.99

KIDS Butter Parm Noodles

$6.99

Kids Mozzarella Stick w/Fries

$6.99

Kids Pizza on Pitta

$6.99

KIDS Spaghetti /Meatballs

$7.99

2 meatballs

KIDS Tenders W/Fries

$7.99

Pasta

Served with a side of garlic bread sticks

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Topped with variety of cheese and our home made marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Fried Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Homemade Lasgana

$12.99

Spaghetti & Marinara

$10.99

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$12.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

4 pc. stuffed shells topped with mozzarella cheese marinara sauce

Seafood, Steaks & More

6 oz. Cake & Fried Shrimp Combo (4pc)

$29.99

6 Oz Crab Cake and 4 pc Jumbo fried Shrimp

Chicken Imperial w/ Crab Cake

$26.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with crab cake and imperial sauce

6 oz. Double Crab Cakes

$35.99

Our Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are made with fresh crab meat and our blend of spices and are Served Broiled, Fried or Blackened.

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Beer battered cod fish. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tarter sauce.

Flounder (2 pc)

$13.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (8 pc)

$15.99

NY Strip

$19.99

Seasoned grilled NY strip steak

NY Strip & Fried Shrimp Combo (4 pc)

$29.99

NY Steak and 4 pc jumbo fried shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp (21 pc)

$12.99

Seafood Platter

$34.99

6 Oz broiled crab cake, 4 jumbo fried shrimp, and flounder.

6 oz. Crab Cake

$24.99

Our Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are made with fresh crab meat and our blend of spices and are Served Broiled, Fried or Blackened.

Steak And Cake Combo

$34.99

Crab Cake and NY Steak

Steak Bites

$19.99

Soups

1/2 pint Cream Of Crab

$7.99

1/2 pint Maryland Crab

$6.99

1/2 pint 1/2 cream & 1/2 maryland

$5.49

1/2 Pint Chicken Noodle

$3.99

PINT Cream Of Crab

$9.99

Delicious soup loaded with chunks of lump crab meat.

PINT Maryland Crab

$8.99

Pint Half and Half Soup

$8.99

Pint Daal Soup

$8.99

QT. Cream Of Crab

$18.99

QT. Maryland Crab

$17.49

QT Half & half

$17.49

Wraps & Club

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & blue cheese

Cheese Steak Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & provlone

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & honey mustard

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & American cheese

Crab Cake Wrap

$23.99

Dagwood Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, & honey mustard

Fried Fish Wrap

$10.99

Fried flounder, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, & ranch

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, onion