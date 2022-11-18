  • Home
  • Niles
  • Cadence Coffee House & Creperie - 31 North Main St.
Cadence Coffee House & Creperie 31 North Main St.

No reviews yet

31 North Main St.

Niles, OH 44446

Order Again

Popular Items

Sparky Hot Chocolate
Cinnamon Apple Oats

Alternatives

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Fruit Smoothies

$2.00+

Sparky Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Ice Water

$0.00+

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Italian Soda

$2.50+

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.25

Matcha Tea

$3.00+

Steamer

$2.00+

steamed milk blended with your favorite flavor

Vanilla Creme

$2.00+

frozen beverage blended with milk and vanilla

Apple Pie Chai

$4.00+

London Fog

$3.00

Bottled Beverages

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pellegrino

$1.75

Catering

128oz House Joe to Go

$19.99

12-14 small cups

Drip

Cafe Au Lait

$2.00+

Fresh Brewed Coffee blended with steamed milk

House Coffee

$1.75+

Espresso

Americano

$2.25+

Espresso Blended with Hot Water

Caffe Latte

$3.00+

Espresso blended with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam

717 Caffe Mocha

$3.50+

Espresso blended with steamed milk and chocolate sauce

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Rich Espresso flavor and steamed milk topped with an airy thick layer of foam

Espresso

$2.00+

Cadence Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso blended with steamed milk, white chocolate and topped with caramel drizzle

W3 Vanilla Latte

$3.50+

Caffe Latte with Vanilla Syrup

Gibson White Mocha

$4.00+

White Chocolate Sauce, Milk, Espresso

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.50+

brewed for 24 hours infused with Nitrogen

O'Brien Irishman Latte

$4.00+

Espresso blended with steamed milk, hazelnut and Irish Crème syrups, topped with whipped cream.

Maverick Cherry Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso blended with steamed milk, cherry syrup, chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00+

Frosted Gingerbread Mocha

$4.00+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.00+

Pastries

Crème Bruelee Coffee Cake

$2.25Out of stock

Banana Bread

$2.25

Pumpkin Golden Raisin Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$2.25Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$2.25Out of stock

Choc Truffle Chip Muffin

$2.25Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$2.25Out of stock

4-Pack Muffin

$8.50

Cookies

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cup. Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

S'more Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Brownies

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$1.50Out of stock

Overnight Oats

Blueberry Walnut Oats

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Almond Oats

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Apple Oats

$4.00

Shirts

Cadence shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Cafe and Coffeehouse offering free Wi-Fi, a variety of coffee, teas, crepes, sandwiches, salads, and more along with a relaxing atmosphere. Operated by Cadence Care Network, all proceeds benefit our mission of helping vulnerable youth succeed in life.

Website

Location

31 North Main St., Niles, OH 44446

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

