Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Cadillac Pizza Pub

review star

No reviews yet

112 S KENTUCKY STREET

MCKINNEY, TX 75034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starter

Artisan Cheese Board

$16.00

Selection of meats and cheeses, smoked almonds, seasonal fruit, local jam and crostini

Vinnie's Cheese Bread

$9.00

Baguette, garlic butter with melted mozzarella. Served with red sauce.

Chef's Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Selection of meats and cheeses, smoked almonds, seasonal fruit, local jam and crostini

Garlic Bread - APP

$7.00

Hummus & Pita Bread

$10.00

Red Pepper hummus, roasted red peppers, feta, chipotle-infused olive oil, cucumber, toasted pita bread

Jalapeno Blues

$9.00

Oven-roasted jalapenos stuffed with spicy sausage, bacon, pimento cheese, bread crumbs with cilantro ranch

Ma's Homemade Meatballs

$12.00

33RG beef, pork & veal blend, marinara, mozzarella, torn basil and garlic bread

Caddy Twisted Pretzel

$8.00

Housemade baked pretzel with sea salt, grainy mustard and marinara

Bowl Spicy Sausage Queso

$10.00

Housemade spicy sausage queso served with Fritos scoops

Cup Spicy Sausage Queso

$7.00

Housemade spicy sausage queso served with Fritos scoops

Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Oven-baked spinach & artichoke dip with provolone, mozzarella and toasted garlic baguette

Stuffed Goat Cheese Mushrooms

$12.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with spicy sausage, goat cheese, bread crumbs and cream sauce. Served with garlic bread

Baked Wings

$14.00

Baked wings tossed in buffalo sauce with blue-cheese ranch

Salad

Caddy Caprese Salad - LARGE

$12.00

Thick-sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sport pepper relish, fresh basil, balsamic drizzle

Caddy Caprese Salad - SMALL

$8.00

Thick-sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sport pepper relish, fresh basil, balsamic drizzle

Caesar - LARGE

$10.00

Romaine, pecorino romano, shredded parmesan, oven-baked croutons with caesar dressing

Caesar Salad - SMALL

$6.00

Romaine, pecorino romano, shredded parmesan, oven-baked croutons with caesar dressing

R&D Salad - SMALL

$8.00

R&D Salad - LARGE

$14.00

Ranch House - LARGE

$10.00

Romaine, cucumber, black olive, bacon, cheddar, oven-baked croutons with farmhouse ranch dressing

Ranch House - SMALL

$6.00

Romaine, cucumber, black olive, bacon, cheddar, oven-baked croutons with farmhouse ranch dressing

Sedona Salad - LARGE

$13.00

Romaine, chicken, tomato, bell pepper, corn, bacon, avocado, cheddar, tortilla strips with bbq ranch dressing

Sedona Salad - SMALL

$9.00

Snappy Apple & Pear - LARGE

$12.00

Spinach & arugula, candied cashew, dried cranberry, gorgonzola with maple cider vinaigrette dressing

Snappy Apple & Pear - SMALL

$8.00

Spinach & arugula, candied cashew, dried cranberry, gorgonzola with maple cider vinaigrette dressing

Tex-Italian Chop - LARGE

$12.00

Romaine, pepperoni, salami, mushroom, tomato, pepperoncini, fontina with balsamic-tomato vinaigrette

Tex-Italian Chop - SMALL

$8.00

Romaine, pepperoni, salami, mushroom, tomato, pepperoncini, fontina with balsamic-tomato vinaigrette

Baked Pasta & Hot Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Club

$14.00

Frank's RedHot, roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion on a hoagie roll with kettle chips

Cadillac Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Cavatappi, alfredo, mozzarella, fontina, cheddar with garlic cheese bread

Italian Sub

$12.00

Soppresata, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, sweet pepper relish, creamy italian dressing on a hoagie roll with kettle chips

Homemade Lasagna

$16.00

Spicy ragu, spicy sausage, ricotta, marinara with garlic cheese bread

Meatball Grinder

$15.00

Sliced meatballs, creamy marinara, melted provolone on a hoagie roll with kettle chips

Baked Rigatoni

$13.00

Rigatoni, pink sauce, sliced meatballs, provolone, mozzarella, basil with garlic cheese bread

Kids Menu

Kid's Pasta

$5.99

Kid's Hummus & Pita

$5.99

Kid's Pizza

$5.99

Kid's Nuggets

$5.99

Kid's Mac

$5.99

Sides

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Cheese Bread

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Dough Ball

$3.00

Fritos

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Loaf

$3.00

Meatball (1 each)

$3.00

Par Baked Crust

$5.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Spin Dip Bread

$3.00

Desserts

Deep Dish Cookie

$8.00

Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie with Henry's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Scoop of Henry's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Wood Fired Pizzas

All American

$17.00

red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, fontina, mozzarella

Bee's Knees

$17.00

spicy red sauce, hot soppressata, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, TX honey

Bianca

$18.00

Boss Hogg

$18.00

spicy red sauce, ciao pepperoni, sliced pepperoni, genoa salami, bacon, fontina, smoked sea salt, oregano

Capri

$18.00
Chicken Bacon Boom Boom

$17.00

33RG secret Boom Boom sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, gorgonzola, carmelized onion, ranch, cilantro

Classic Caddy

$17.00

red sauce, roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, artichoke hearts, garlic-olive oil, mozzarella, feta

Farmer's Pie

$17.00

spicy red sauce, spicy sausage, roasted red pepper, onion, garlic, mozzarella, fresh basil

Goat & Fig

$17.00

crispy pancetta, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, dried fig, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil

Meatball Hero

$17.00

red sauce, sliced meatballs, tomato, carmelized onion, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic drizzle

Original Supreme

$17.00

red sauce, pepperoni, spicy sausage, ham, mushroom, black olive, bell pepper, mozzarella

People's Pie

$18.00

It's up to you! Follow us on social media and look out for the next

Queen Margarita

$15.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil

Smokey Pie

$17.00

sweet TX BBQ sauce, smoked brisket, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar

Build Your Own Pizza

BYO - Build Your Own

$11.00

Red sauce, mozzarella....the rest is up to you! Veggies $1, Cheese $2, Meats $3

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$18.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Located one block off the square in historic downtown McKinney, TX, it has the warmth of a neighborhood bar melded with the best live music in North Texas. The feel of Memphis, the buzz of Austin and the spirit of New Orleans draws musicians from every genre. Bring your family, friends, neighbors and coworkers for the best pizza in McKinney, TX inspired by New York pizzerias! Cadillac Pizza Pub has won Best Pub in McKinney for 2012 and 2013; Best Pizza in McKinney since 2012; and Best Music in McKinney for 2012 and 2013. It was also runner-up in Dallas News' Best Pizza contest in 2013. Cadillac Pizza Pub's pizza dough and sauce are made fresh daily and feature Texas-grown vegetables and herbs. Choose from a long list of gourmet pizzas or build your own.

112 S KENTUCKY STREET, MCKINNEY, TX 75034

