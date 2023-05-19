Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cadillac Cafe

1801 NE Broadway

Portland, OR 97232

FOOD

House Specialties

Bunkhouse Vittles

$19.00

Steak & Eggs

$27.00

Rustic Hash

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Tex Mex Burrito

$15.00

Salmon Hash

$19.00

Specials

SP Pancakes

$21.50Out of stock

SP Shrimp & Andouille Hash

$19.00Out of stock

SP Mimosa

$11.00

SP Negroni

$12.00Out of stock

SP Orange Cloud Mocha

$12.00

The Standards

Two Eggs Breakfast

$11.50

Two Eggs Breakfast with Meat

$15.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$11.00

Biscuit & Gravy & Eggs

$15.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.75

Avocado Benedict

$17.00

Cadillac Benedict

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$19.00

Omelets

Denver Deluxe

$16.50

Garden Omelet

$16.25

Sonora

$17.00

Mixed grill

$17.00

Build Omelet

$12.00

Sweet Stuff

Oatmeal

$10.25

French Toast Breakfast

$19.50

Pancake Breakfast

$19.50

One French Toast

$7.50

Two French Toast

$13.00

Three French Toast

$16.00

One Pancake

$6.50

Short Stack

$11.50

Tall Stack

$13.00

Sides

Fruit-Side

$5.50

Fruit-Plate

$8.00

Maple Syrup

$3.25

SD 1 Egg

$2.50

SD 2 Eggs

$4.50

SD 3 Egg White

$6.00

SD 3 Eggs

$6.50

SD Avocado

$2.00

SD Bacon

SD Beef Patty

$8.00

SD Black Beans

$5.00+

SD Chicken Apple

$6.00

SD Chorizo

$6.00

SD Cole Slaw

$5.00

SD French Fries

$5.00

SD Gravy

$5.00+

SD Grilled Veg

$5.00

SD Grits

$5.00+

SD Guacamole

$1.50+

SD Ham Steak

$6.00

SD Hollandaise

$1.50+

SD Morning Star

$5.00

SD Patty Pork

$6.00

SD Potatoes

$5.00

SD Salmon

$8.00

SD Salsa

$1.50+

SD Shrimp 3 pc

$8.00

SD Shrimp 6 pc

$15.00

SD Steak

$16.00

SD Sour Cream

$1.50+

SD Toast

$4.00

SAME PLATE

SD 1 Biscuit/1 Gravy

$9.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Soup & Salad

Market Chicken

$17.50

Kale Caesar

$11.50

Cobb Salad

$17.50

Side Slad

$11.50

Soup Cup

$6.95

Soup Bowl

$8.50

French Onion Cup

$7.95

French Onion Bowl

$9.50

Sandwiches

The veggie

$16.00

Monte Cristo

$17.00

Cod Salad Wrap

$18.00

T.B.C.L.T.

$17.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.50

French Dip

$17.00

Caddy Burger

$17.00

Club Sandwich

$17.00

B.L.T.

$14.50

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Entrees

Mac & Cheese

$14.50

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Salmon Cavatappi

$19.00

Fish n'Chips 2pc

$16.50

Fish n' Chips 3pc

$19.50

Kids

KD Scramble

$7.00

KD Cheese Omelet

$7.00

KD French Toast

$7.00

KD Pancake

$6.50

KD Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

KD Half Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

KD Cheeseburger

$7.00

Merchandise

Ballcap

$15.00

Polo Shirt

$29.00

Caddy Black Mug

$9.00

Cady T-Shirt

$15.00

Cady Zip Up

$48.00

Portland Ketchup

$8.50

BEVERAGE

Bubbles & Marys

Mimosa

$9.50

Mimosa Carafe

$32.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$9.50

Grapefruit Mimosa Carafe

$32.00

Pear Mimosa

$11.00

Pear Mimosa Carafe

$34.00

SP Mimosa

$11.00

Bellini On Broadway

$12.00

French 77

$11.50

Orange Creamsicle

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Rosemary Mary

$11.50

Hot Chili Mary

$11.50

Bacon Mary

$12.75

Mary Flight

$16.00

Man-Mosa

$12.00

House Cocktails

Breakfast Cosmo

$11.50

Pineapple Screwdriver

$11.50

Salted Caddy

$12.00

Hibiscus Old Fashioned

$12.00

Hot Rod

$12.75

Southern Caddy

$12.00

BFK - hot

$12.00

Kahlua Oreo Shake

$12.75

BFK Shake

$12.75

Mint Julep Shake

$12.75

BFK - cold

$12.00

Juice/Sodas

Orange Juice

$5.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00+

Apple Juice

$5.00+

Cranberry Juice

$4.50+

Pineapple Juice

$4.50+

Tomato Juice

$4.50+

Lemonade

$5.00

Stramberry Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Milk 2%

$3.25+

Milk Skim

$3.25+

Almond Milk

$3.75+

Soy Milk

$3.75+

Kid OJ

$4.00

Kid Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Kid Apple Juice

$4.00

Kid Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Kid Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Kid Tomato Juice

$4.00

Kid Lemonade

$4.00

Kid Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Kid Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Kid Milk

$3.25

Kid Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Club Soda

Kid Coke

$3.00

Kid Diet

$3.00

Kid Sprite

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Kid Roy Rogers

$3.00

Kid Shirley Temple

$3.00

Crater Lake Root Beer

$5.00

Martinelli Cider

$5.00

Kombucha Blueberry

$6.50

Coffee Bar

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Single Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cafe Mocha

$6.00

Americano

$4.25

Cold Brew

$4.50

Chai Tea

$6.00

Hot Cider

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Oregonian

$6.75

Hollywood

$6.75

Irvington

$6.75

Broadway

$6.75

Steamed Milk

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Shakes and Smoothies

Kryptonite

$8.00

Glove Box

$8.00

Tune Up

$8.00

Monkey Wrench

$8.00

Spare Tire

$8.00

Key Lime Shake

$8.00

Headlamp

$8.00

Ragtop

$8.00

White Wall

$8.00

Chocolate Headlamp

$8.00

Strawberry Headlamp

$8.00

Blueberry Headlamp

$8.00

Spontaneous Kombucha

$7.50

Alternator

$6.00

Mocktails

Spontaneous Kombucha

$7.50

Alternator

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Beer/Wine

16oz Fort George IPA

$7.50

16oz Ecliptic IPA

$7.50Out of stock

16oz Kolsch Occidental

$7.50

BTL J-Roget

$32.00

BTL Chloe Proseco

$42.00

BTL Proverbe Pinot Gris

$32.00

BTL Stoller Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$42.00

BTL Eola Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Kings Ridge Pinot Noir

$42.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Rainier

$4.50

Buoy IPA

$5.50

Oakshire Espresso Stout

$6.00

Omission Pale (GF)

$5.50

Portland Cider

$5.50

Widmer Heff

$5.50

Schofferhoffer

$5.50

Dear Mom Rose

$9.00

Dear Mom White

$9.00

Dear Mom Red

$9.00

J- Roget

$9.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Coffee Nudge

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$11.50

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Jamaican Coffee

$12.00

Keoke Coffee

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Martini Gin

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.75

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Pinnacle

$10.00

Pinnacle Peach

$10.00

Pinnacle Whip

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Bacon Vodka

$8.00

Pepper Vodka

$8.00

Rosemary Vodka

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Meyers Dark

$10.00

Rum 151

$10.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$16.00

Lunazul Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Sauza Blue

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.50

Amaretto Well

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$8.00

Brandy E&J

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$12.50

Creme de menthe Dark

$8.00

Creme de menthe Light

$8.00

Chambord

$11.50

Courvoisier VS

$11.50

Creme de Menthe Green

$8.00

Creme de Menthe Light

$8.00

Frangelico

$11.50

Grand Marnier

$12.50

Kahlua

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

St-Germain

$11.50

Tuaca

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Portland's favorite breakfast for the last 30 years!

Location

1801 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232

Directions

