Cadillac Jack's Cadillac Jack's

9118 N. Highway 146

Mont Belvieu, TX 77523

Popular Items

Tacos

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$3.59
Barbacoa Cilantro & Onions

$4.29
Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.29
Beef Fajita & Cheese Taco

$5.49
Beef Fajita Egg & Cheese

$5.49

Chicken Fajita, Egg, & Cheese.

$4.99
Chorizo Egg & Cheese

$3.59
Chorizo Potatoes Onions Jalapeños & Tomatoes

$3.59
Egg & Cheese

$2.29

Egg Only

$1.99
El Hefe

$6.29

Marinated outside skirt steak with grilled onions, bell pepper, and a premium spicy cheese blend. (Pico available on request)

Ham Egg & Cheese

$3.59
Jalapeños Sausage Egg & Cheese

$3.59
Potato Refried Beans & Cheese

$3.59
Potato, Egg & Cheese

$3.59
Taco Al Pastor

$4.29
The Cadillac

$4.29

Avocado, pico, potato, peppered bacon, egg & spicy cheese blend.

The Clucker

$4.99

Marinated chicken fajita with grilled onions, bell pepper, and a premium spicy cheese blend. (Pico available on request)

The Ronaldo

$5.29

Jalapeno sausage, chorizo, peppered bacon, potato, avocado, pico, and spicy cheese blend.

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Plate

$7.99Out of stock

Lunch Boxes

Fajita Lunch Box

$15.99+

Sides

Queso

$0.50+

Red Salsa

$0.35+

Creamy Jalapeno Salsa

$0.35+

Crack Salsa

$0.35+Out of stock

Picante Sauce

$0.35

Rice

$1.79+

Sodas/Energy Drinks

Big Red

$2.35Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.45

Coke

$2.35

Coke Zero

$2.35

Diet Coke

$2.35

Dr. Pepper

$2.35

Gatorade

$2.99

Milk

$1.99Out of stock

Monster

$3.59

Orange Juice

$2.39
Orange Juice Fresh Squeezed (16oz)

Orange Juice Fresh Squeezed (16oz)

$3.49

Our orange juice is fresh squeezed daily.

Sprite

$2.35

Black Coffee

Black Coffee 12oz

$1.59
Black Coffee 16oz

$2.29

Cappuccinos

Cappuccino 12oz

$2.29

Cappuccino 16oz

$2.99

Caramel Cappuccino 12oz

$2.29

French Vanilla Cappuccino 12oz

$2.29

French Vanilla Cappuccino 16oz

$2.99

Hazelnut Cappuccino 12oz

$2.29

Hazelnut Cappuccino 16oz

$2.99

Mocha Cappuccino 12oz

$2.29

Mocha Cappuccino 16oz

$2.99

Mocha Caramel Cappuccino 12oz

$2.29

Mocha Caramel Cappuccino 16oz

$2.99

White Mocha Cappuccino 12oz

$2.29

White Mocha Cappuccino 16oz

$2.99

Caramel Cappuccino 16oz

$2.99

Lattes

Caramel Latte 12oz

$2.29

Caramel Latte 16oz

$2.99

French Vanilla Latte 12oz

$2.29

French Vanilla Latte 16oz

$2.99

Hazelnut Latte 12oz

$2.29

Hazelnut Latte 16oz

$2.99

Latte 12oz

$2.29

Latte 16oz

$2.99

Mocha Caramel Latte 12oz

$2.29

Mocha Caramel Latte 16oz

$2.99

Mocha Latte 12oz

$2.29

Mocha Latte 16oz

$2.99

Pumpkin Pie Latte 12oz

$2.29

Pumpkin Pie Latte 16oz

$2.99

Pumpkin Spiced Latte 12oz

$2.29

Pumpkin Spiced Latte 16oz

$2.99

White Mocha Latte 12oz

$2.29

White Mocha Latte 16oz

$2.99

Flat Whites

Flat White 12oz

$2.29

Flat White 16oz

$2.99

Caramel Flat White 12oz

$2.29

Caramel Flat White 16oz

$2.99

French Vanilla Flat White 12oz

$2.29

French Vanilla Flat White 16oz

$2.99

Hazelnut Flat White 12oz

$2.29

Hazelnut Flat White 16oz

$2.99

Mocha Flat White 12oz

$2.29

Mocha Flat White 16oz

$2.99

Mocha Caramel Flat White 12oz

$2.29

Mocha Caramel Flat White 16oz

$2.99

White Mocha Flat White 12oz

$2.29

White Mocha Flat White 16oz

$2.99

Frappuccinos

Caramel Frappuccino

$3.29+

Coconut Cream Frappuccino

$3.29+

Frappuccino Regular

$3.29+

Mint Chip Frappuccinos

$3.29+

Mocha Caramel Frappuccino

$3.29+

Mocha Frappuccino

$3.29+

Oreo Cookie Frappuccino

$3.29+

Vanilla Frappuccino

$3.29+

White Choc Mocha Frappuccino

$3.29+

Iced Coffees

Caramel Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.99

Caramel Iced Coffee 20oz

$3.59

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$2.99

Caramel Macchiato 20oz

$3.59

French Vanilla Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.99

French Vanilla Iced Coffee 20oz

$3.59

Hazelnut Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.99

Hazelnut Iced Coffee 20oz

$3.59

Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.99

Iced Coffee 20oz

$3.59

Mocha Caramel Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.99

Mocha Caramel Iced Coffee 20oz

$3.59

Mocha Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.99

Mocha Iced Coffee 20oz

$3.59

White Mocha Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.99

White Mocha Iced Coffee 20oz

$3.59

Cold Brew

Caramel Cold Brew 16oz

$2.99

Caramel Cold Brew 20oz

$3.59

Cold Brew 16oz

$2.99

Cold Brew 20oz

$3.59

French Vanilla Cold Brew 16oz

$2.99

French Vanilla Cold Brew 20oz

$3.59

Hazelnut Cold Brew 16oz

$2.99

Hazelnut Cold Brew 20oz

$3.59

Mocha Caramel Cold Brew 16oz

$2.99

Mocha Caramel Cold Brew 20oz

$3.59

Mocha Cold Brew 16oz

$2.99

Mocha Cold Brew 20oz

$3.59

Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew 16oz

$2.99

Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew 20oz

$3.59

White Mocha Cold Brew 16oz

$2.99

White Mocha Cold Brew 20oz

$3.59

Nitro Cold Brew

Regular Nitro Coffee

$3.29+

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Coffee

$3.29+

Cafe Americanos

Cafe Americano 12oz

$2.29

Cafe Americano 16oz

$2.99

Appfront Items

App Comments

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9118 N. Highway 146, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523

Directions

