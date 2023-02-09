- Home
Cadillac Bar & Grill 1355 MARKET ST, STE 160
1355 MARKET ST, STE 160
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Apetitivos
Guacamole
Served with chips and salsa
Chile Con Queso
Chicken chorizo with melted Mexican cheeses
Nachos
Black beans, jalapenos, tomatoes, crema and guacamole
Ceviche
Citrus marinated Cod fish tossed with mango, avocado and pico de gallo
Quesadilla
Served with pico de gallo, crema and guacamole
Chips and Salsa
One free refill
Combo Appetizer Platter
Cheese quesadillas, flautas, guacamole and chile con queso
Social Dip Combo Platter
Guacamole, House Salsa, Chile Con Queso con Chorizo, Black Bean Dip
Chicken Combo Platter
Mini Chicken Tacos, Chicken Flautas, Chicken Chorizo Empanadas
Veggie Combo Platter
Veggie Skewers, Cheese and Pico Quesadilla, Guacamole Chulupas, Veggie Tacos
Seafood Combo Platter
Mahi Mahi Skewers, Tropical Ceviche Sopes, Tocinos
Steak Combo Platter
Mini Steak Tacos, Marinated Fajita Skewers, Steak Panchos
Tortilla Soup
Puffy Tacos
Skirt Steak Taco Plate
Gourmet skirt steak topped with guacamole and pico de gallo
Carnitas Taco Plate
Braised pork topped with creamy salsa verde, onions and cilantro
Chicken Tinga Taco Plate
Topped with creamy salsa verde, onions and cilantro
Impossible Beef Taco Plate
Vegan plant based meat topped with guacamole
Baja Fish Taco Plate
Grilled mahi mahi on a bed of chipotle cabbage mix
Grilled Shrimp Taco Plate
Grilled shrimp with a spicy beer balsamic glaze, avocado and cabbage mix
Lobster Taco Plate
Grilled lobster tail on a bed of chipotle cabbage mix
Veggie Taco Plate
Seasonal Veggies
SM Taco Platter
Six Tacos
LG Taco Platter
Twelve Tacos
Single Steak Taco
Gourmet skirt steak topped with guacamole and pico de gallo
Single Carnitas Taco
Braised pork topped with creamy salsa verde, onions and cilantro
Single Chicken Taco
Topped with creamy salsa verde, onions and cilantro
Single Impossible Beef Taco
Vegan plant based meat topped with guacamole
Single Baja Fish Taco
Grilled mahi mahi on a bed of chipotle cabbage mix
Single Prawn Taco
Grilled shrimp with a spicy beer balsamic glaze, avocado and cabbage mix
Single Veggie Taco
Seasonal Veggies
Taco Combo Plate
Tex-Mex Favorites
Pollo Asado
Achiote marinated half chicken roasted and mesquite grilled
Carnitas
Slow braised pork shoulder in citrus juices shredded and panfried
Enchiladas Suizas
Chicken tinga and Mexican cheeses topped with salsa verde and crema
Shrimp and Lobster Enchiladas
Enchiladas filled with shrimp, lobster, and Mexican cheeses
Chile Relleno
Roasted poblano chiles stuffed with squash and queso oaxaca topped with our ranchera sauce
Cheese Enchiladas
Flautas
Shared Platters
SM Pollo Platter
Chicken tinga tacos, pollo asado, and chicken fajitas served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas
LG Pollo Platter
Chicken tinga tacos, pollo asado, and chicken fajitas served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas
SM Cadillac Platter
Steak fajitas, carnitas, and pollo asado served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas
LG Cadillac Platter
Steak fajitas, carnitas, and pollo asado served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas
SM Vegetarian Platter
Chile rellenos and grilled veggies
LG Vegetarian Platter
Chile rellenos and grilled veggies
Sizzling Fajitas
1/2lb Skirt Steak Fajitas
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans
1lb Skirt Steak Fajitas
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans
1/2lb Chicken Breast Fajitas
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans
1lb Chicken Breast Fajitas
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans
1/2lb Prawns Fajitas
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans
1lb Prawns Fajitas
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans
1/2lb Seasonal Vegetables Fajitas
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans
1lb Seasonal Vegetables Fajitas
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans
1lb Fajitas Combo
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans
Ensaladas Y Mas
Tijuana Ceasar Salad
Romaine hearts, ceasar dressing and fresh parmesan
Burrito
Chicken tinga with rice, beans, pico de gallo and salsa verde
Hamburguesa
Choice ground beef patty topped with cheese mix, served on a brioche bun
Impossible Burger
Vegan plant based patty topped with cheese mix, served on a brioche bun
Tostada Bowl
Filled with chicken tinga, beans, rice and chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, crema and guacamole
Dessert
Flan
Traditional Mexican baked custard with caramel
Chocoflan
Also known as the Mexican Impossible Cake; creamy flan on top of chocolate cake
Tres Leches
Vanilla sponge cake with 3 types of milks: whole milk, evaporated milk and condensed milk. Topped with sweet, whipped cream frosting.
Churros
Classically coated with sugar and cinnamon, served with house made Mexican chocolate sauce and espresso mascarpone cream
Churros Platter
Platter of churros (with dipping sauce). Serves 4-6 people.
Ice Cream One Scoop
Ice Cream Two Scoops
Ice Cream Birthday
Sides
Mexican Rice
Cilantro Rice
Charro Beans
Black Beans
Grilled Veggies
Pickled Jalapenos
Fresh Jalapenos
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Pico de Gallo
Fajitas Set Up
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Guacamole
Sliced Avocado
Side of Cheese
Side of Salsa
Side Salad
Fries
Extra Meat
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries
Chicken strips seasoned to perfection, lightly breaded on a bed of fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Corn tortillas griddled with melted cheeses on a bed of fries
Kids Chicken Flautas
Gently fried rolled corn tortillas filled with melted cheese and chicken on a bed of fries
Kids Taco
Our Puffy Taco filled with Veggies or Chicken on a bed of fries
Kids Chicken Rice Bowl
Green cilantro rice served over black beans and topped with grilled chicken
Kid's Burrito
Flour cilantro rice served with black beans, cilantro rice, and melted cheeses. Served with fries.