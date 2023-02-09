Main picView gallery

Cadillac Bar & Grill

1355 MARKET ST, STE 160

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Apetitivos

Guacamole

$9.95

Served with chips and salsa

Chile Con Queso

$8.95

Chicken chorizo with melted Mexican cheeses

Nachos

$10.95

Black beans, jalapenos, tomatoes, crema and guacamole

Ceviche

$15.95

Citrus marinated Cod fish tossed with mango, avocado and pico de gallo

Quesadilla

$9.95

Served with pico de gallo, crema and guacamole

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

One free refill

Combo Appetizer Platter

$16.95

Cheese quesadillas, flautas, guacamole and chile con queso

Social Dip Combo Platter

$25.00

Guacamole, House Salsa, Chile Con Queso con Chorizo, Black Bean Dip

Chicken Combo Platter

$27.00

Mini Chicken Tacos, Chicken Flautas, Chicken Chorizo Empanadas

Veggie Combo Platter

$27.00

Veggie Skewers, Cheese and Pico Quesadilla, Guacamole Chulupas, Veggie Tacos

Seafood Combo Platter

$36.00

Mahi Mahi Skewers, Tropical Ceviche Sopes, Tocinos

Steak Combo Platter

$36.00

Mini Steak Tacos, Marinated Fajita Skewers, Steak Panchos

Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Puffy Tacos

Skirt Steak Taco Plate

$19.95

Gourmet skirt steak topped with guacamole and pico de gallo

Carnitas Taco Plate

$16.95

Braised pork topped with creamy salsa verde, onions and cilantro

Chicken Tinga Taco Plate

$16.95

Topped with creamy salsa verde, onions and cilantro

Impossible Beef Taco Plate

$18.95

Vegan plant based meat topped with guacamole

Baja Fish Taco Plate

$17.95

Grilled mahi mahi on a bed of chipotle cabbage mix

Grilled Shrimp Taco Plate

$20.95

Grilled shrimp with a spicy beer balsamic glaze, avocado and cabbage mix

Lobster Taco Plate

$26.95

Grilled lobster tail on a bed of chipotle cabbage mix

Veggie Taco Plate

$17.95

Seasonal Veggies

SM Taco Platter

$38.95

Six Tacos

LG Taco Platter

$70.95

Twelve Tacos

Single Steak Taco

$9.50

Gourmet skirt steak topped with guacamole and pico de gallo

Single Carnitas Taco

$7.50

Braised pork topped with creamy salsa verde, onions and cilantro

Single Chicken Taco

$7.50

Topped with creamy salsa verde, onions and cilantro

Single Impossible Beef Taco

$7.50

Vegan plant based meat topped with guacamole

Single Baja Fish Taco

$7.50

Grilled mahi mahi on a bed of chipotle cabbage mix

Single Prawn Taco

$7.50

Grilled shrimp with a spicy beer balsamic glaze, avocado and cabbage mix

Single Veggie Taco

$7.50

Seasonal Veggies

Taco Combo Plate

$18.95

Tex-Mex Favorites

Pollo Asado

$18.95

Achiote marinated half chicken roasted and mesquite grilled

Carnitas

$18.95

Slow braised pork shoulder in citrus juices shredded and panfried

Enchiladas Suizas

$18.95

Chicken tinga and Mexican cheeses topped with salsa verde and crema

Shrimp and Lobster Enchiladas

$25.95

Enchiladas filled with shrimp, lobster, and Mexican cheeses

Chile Relleno

$18.95

Roasted poblano chiles stuffed with squash and queso oaxaca topped with our ranchera sauce

Cheese Enchiladas

$16.95

Flautas

$17.95

Shared Platters

SM Pollo Platter

$36.96

Chicken tinga tacos, pollo asado, and chicken fajitas served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas

LG Pollo Platter

$66.95

Chicken tinga tacos, pollo asado, and chicken fajitas served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas

SM Cadillac Platter

$42.95

Steak fajitas, carnitas, and pollo asado served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas

LG Cadillac Platter

$78.95

Steak fajitas, carnitas, and pollo asado served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas

SM Vegetarian Platter

$36.95

Chile rellenos and grilled veggies

LG Vegetarian Platter

$66.95

Chile rellenos and grilled veggies

Sizzling Fajitas

1/2lb Skirt Steak Fajitas

$22.95

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans

1lb Skirt Steak Fajitas

$38.95

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans

1/2lb Chicken Breast Fajitas

$18.95

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans

1lb Chicken Breast Fajitas

$34.95

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans

1/2lb Prawns Fajitas

$22.95

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans

1lb Prawns Fajitas

$38.95

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans

1/2lb Seasonal Vegetables Fajitas

$18.95

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans

1lb Seasonal Vegetables Fajitas

$34.95

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans

1lb Fajitas Combo

$38.95

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, flour tortillas, rice and beans

Ensaladas Y Mas

Tijuana Ceasar Salad

$10.95

Romaine hearts, ceasar dressing and fresh parmesan

Burrito

$12.95

Chicken tinga with rice, beans, pico de gallo and salsa verde

Hamburguesa

$15.95

Choice ground beef patty topped with cheese mix, served on a brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$16.95

Vegan plant based patty topped with cheese mix, served on a brioche bun

Tostada Bowl

$15.95

Filled with chicken tinga, beans, rice and chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, crema and guacamole

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Traditional Mexican baked custard with caramel

Chocoflan

$6.00

Also known as the Mexican Impossible Cake; creamy flan on top of chocolate cake

Tres Leches

$8.00

Vanilla sponge cake with 3 types of milks: whole milk, evaporated milk and condensed milk. Topped with sweet, whipped cream frosting.

Churros

$6.00

Classically coated with sugar and cinnamon, served with house made Mexican chocolate sauce and espresso mascarpone cream

Churros Platter

$18.00

Platter of churros (with dipping sauce). Serves 4-6 people.

Ice Cream One Scoop

$5.00

Ice Cream Two Scoops

$7.50

Ice Cream Birthday

Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Charro Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.50

Pickled Jalapenos

$2.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Fajitas Set Up

$5.00

Side of Sour Cream

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side of Cheese

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$1.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Fries

$4.50

Extra Meat

Extra Chicken

$6.00

Extra Steak

$8.00

Extra Carnitas

$6.00

Extra Shrimp

$8.00

Extra Impossible Meat

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.00

Chicken strips seasoned to perfection, lightly breaded on a bed of fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Corn tortillas griddled with melted cheeses on a bed of fries

Kids Chicken Flautas

$8.00

Gently fried rolled corn tortillas filled with melted cheese and chicken on a bed of fries

Kids Taco

$8.00

Our Puffy Taco filled with Veggies or Chicken on a bed of fries

Kids Chicken Rice Bowl

$8.00

Green cilantro rice served over black beans and topped with grilled chicken

Kid's Burrito

$8.00

Flour cilantro rice served with black beans, cilantro rice, and melted cheeses. Served with fries.

Kickin Chicken Wings

Fries

$4.95

6 Piece Wings

$8.95

12 Piece Wings

$14.95

18 Piece Wings

$21.95

24 Piece Wings

$25.95

36 Piece Wings

$32.95

M Margaritas

M Cadillac Marg

$14.00

M Blood Orange

$14.00

M Cucumber Marg

$14.00

M Frozen House

$11.00

M House Rocks Marg

$11.00

M Jalapeno Marg

$14.00

M Kickass Marg

$16.00

M Mango Rocks

$14.00

M Mescal Margarita

$14.00

M Pomergranate Marg

$14.00

M Sp. Pineapple Marg

$14.00

M Strawberry Rocks

$14.00

L Margaritas

L Blood Orange

$24.00

L Cadillac Marg

$24.00

L Cucumber Marg

$24.00

L Frozen House

$18.00

L House Rocks Marg

$18.00

L Jalapeno Marg

$24.00

L Kickass Marg

$28.00

L Mango Rocks

$24.00

L Mescal Marg

$24.00

L Pomergranate Marg

$24.00

L Sp Pineapple Marg

$24.00

L Strawberry Rocks

$24.00

XL Margarita

XL Blood Orange

$30.00

XL Cadillac Marg

$30.00

XL Cucumber Marg

$30.00

XL Frozen House

$21.00

XL House Rocks Marg

$21.00

XL Jalapeno Marg

$30.00

XL Kickass Marg

$36.00

XL Mango Rocks

$30.00

XL Mescal Marg

$30.00

XL Pomergranate Marg

$30.00

XL Sp Pineapple Marg

$30.00

XL Strawberry Rocks

$30.00

Pitchers

Cadillac Pitcher

$40.00

House Pitcher

$30.00

Jalapeño Pitcher

$40.00

Kick Ass Pitcher

$50.00

Margarita Package

$69.00

Pitcher Blood Orange

$40.00

Pitcher Cucumber

$40.00

Pitcher Mango

$40.00

Pitcher Mango Virgin

$28.00

Pitcher Mezcal Marg

$40.00

Pitcher Mojito

$48.00

Pitcher Pomergranate

$40.00

Pitcher Skinny

$48.00

Pitcher Sp. Pineapple

$40.00

Pitcher Strawberry

$40.00

Pitcher Virgin

$24.00

Pitcher Beer

Pitcher Lagunitas

$24.00

Pitcher Sculpin

$24.00

Pitcher Anchor Steam

$24.00

Pitcher Modelo Especial

$24.00

Pitcher Negra Modelo

$24.00

Pitcher Pacifico

$24.00

Pitcher Stella

$24.00

Pitcher Trumer Pils

$24.00

Draft Beer

Lagunitas IPA Draft

$9.00

Anchorsteam Draft

$8.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$8.00

Negra Modelo Draft

$8.00

Pacifico Draft

$8.00

Stella Artois Draft

$8.00

Trumer Pils Draft

$8.00

Corona Draft

$8.00

Ballast Point Sculpin

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Corona Bottle

$7.00

Budweiser Bottle

$6.00

Coors Light Bottle

$6.00

Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Beer Buckets

Bucket Corona(6)

$35.00

Bucket Budweiser(6)

$25.00

Bucket Clausthaler(6)

$25.00

Bucket Coors Light(6)

$25.00

Hard Seltzer Bucket

$40.00

Wine Glasses

Glass Tinga

$11.00

Glass Serial

$11.00

Glass Nobilio

$11.00

Glass J

$11.00

Glass Casa Magoni

$11.00

Bottled Wine

La Marca

$12.00

Segura Viudas

$12.00

Bottle Tinga

$36.00

Bottle Serial

$36.00

Bottle Nobilio

$36.00

Bottle J

$36.00

Bottle Casa Magoni

$36.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Hanger One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Spiced Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Zacapa Dark Rum 750

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Popper

$5.00

818 Blanco

$14.00

818 Reposado

$17.00

Avion 44

$26.00

Camarena Silver

$10.00

Coramino Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$13.00

Cazadores Blanco

$13.00

Cazadores Reposado

$14.00

Cincoro Reposado

$14.00

Cincoro Blanco

$20.00

Clase Azul

$26.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$15.00

Del Maguey Muertos Mezcal

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Magave Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Patron Blanco

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Pilar Anejo

$12.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$11.00

Teremano Anejo

$12.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$18.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado 16

Villa One Reposado

$15.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Brown Sugar

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

High West

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson Irish

$11.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Proper 12 Irish

$7.00

Seagram's Seven Crown

$7.00

Seagram's V.O.

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Wild Turkey 80 Proof

$7.00

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dalwhinnie 15 Year

$14.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$11.00

J&B

$9.00

JW Black

$11.00

JW Red

$10.00

Laphroaig

$16.00

Macallan 12 Year

$18.00

Oban

$19.00

Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$9.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Metaxa 7 Star

$7.00

Ouzo Barbyani

$7.00

Sambuca Romana

$7.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Hennesy

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$13.00

Multi-Packs

Bundaberg Blood Orange 4 pack

$12.99

Bundaberg Ginger Beer 4 Pack

$22.00

Bundaberg Guava 4 Pack

$12.99

Bundaberg Peach 4 pack

$12.99

Bundaberg Root Beer 4 Pack

$12.99

Diet Pepsi 6 Pack

$6.99

Pepsi 6 Pack

$6.99

Sierra Mist 6 Pack

$6.99

Coffee + Tea

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Capp

$7.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

French Press Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

NA Drinks

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Rob Roy

$10.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Large Juice

$8.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pitcher Virgin

$24.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Virgin Marg

$7.00

Virgin Pineapple Colada

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Clausthaler

$6.00

Soda

Bundaberg Blood Orange

$5.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$6.00

Bundaberg Guava

$5.00

Bundaberg Peach

$5.00

Bundaberg Root Beer

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soft Drink Pitcher

$12.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

A-L Cocktails

Adios MoFo

$13.00

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Clausthaler NA Beer

$7.00

CoronaRita

$24.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Gimlet Gin

$10.00

Gimlet Vodka

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

J&B

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Kahlua & Cream

$11.00

Kahlua Coffee

$11.00

Kamikazi

$11.00

Long Beach

$14.00

Long Island

$16.00

Lychburg Lemon

$10.00

M-Z Cocktails

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini Dirty

$13.00

Martini Dry

$11.00

Martini Gin

$13.00

Martini Vodka

$14.00

Metaxa 7 Star

$7.00

Mexican Coffee

$11.00

Michelada

$11.00

Midori Sour

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Minty Mojito

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Ouzo Barbayani

$7.00

Paloma

$14.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Sangria

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.50

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sex on Beach

$10.00