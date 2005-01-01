French
Bars & Lounges
Cadre restaurant 2540 University Ave
129 Reviews
$$
2540 University Ave
Madison, WI 53705
Shared Plates
Entree
Secret Dumplings
Brunch
Adult Brunch Prix Fixe
$30.00
Children's Brunch Prix Fixe
$18.00
Brunch Pastry
Brunch Seasonal Salad
Brunch Fromage Plate
Brunch Oysters Rockefeller
Meat Omelette
Mushroom Omelette
Steak Sandwich
Vegetarian Sandwich
French Toast
Cheesy Eggs w/ Tots
Kid's French Toast
Kid's Burger
Side of Two Eggs
$3.00
Side of Bacon
$6.00
House Salad
$7.00
Frites & Aioli
$6.00
Chevre Cheese Curds
$9.00
Toast & Jam
$3.00
Verrine
$10.00
Creme Brulee
$10.00
Beer
3Floyd's Legendary Shader [16oz]
$7.00
3Floyds, Zombie Dust [12oz]
$7.00
Allagash White, Belgian Witbier [16oz]
$7.00
Ayinger, Oktoberfest [12oz]
$7.00
Fat Pug, Oatmeal Stout [12oz]
$7.00
Great Lakes, Elliot Ness [16oz]
$6.00
La Fin du Monde, Belgian Trippel [12oz]
$7.00
Narragansett, Lager [16oz]
$4.00
Sierra Nevada, NEPA [12oz]
$6.00
Southern Tier, Pumking [8oz]
$7.00
Stiegl, Grapefruit Radler [16oz]
$5.00
Young Blood, Hopped Pilsener [12oz]
$6.00
3Floyds, "Alpha Klaus", Christmas Porter [12oz]
$7.00Out of stock
Heineken (N/A)
$4.50
Miller High Life
$4.00
[Glass Pour] Wine
*House Red Wine (Glass)
$8.00
Alexander Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)
$13.00
Eric Texier "Chat Fou", CdR (Glass)
$12.00
Jean Paul Brun, L'Ancien, Gamay (Glass)
$12.00
Les Tetes, Red Blend (Glass)
$12.00Out of stock
Terre Rouge, "Tete-a-Tete", GSM Blend (Glass)
$12.00
*House Rose (Glass)
$8.00
Christina, Zweigelt Rose (Glass)
$11.00
Daniela, Pinot Grigio (Glass)
$11.00
Field Recordings, "Skins" (Glass)
$12.00
Gail "Doris", Rose (Glass)
$11.00
*House White Wine (Glass)
$8.00
Cormerais, Muscadet (Glass)
$10.00
"L'Audace", Chenin Blanc (Class)
$11.00
Mt. Eden, Chardonnay (Glass)
$13.00
Antech, Reserve Brut (Glass)
$9.00
Meinklang, "Prosa" (Glass)
$11.00
Byrrh
$6.00
Cocchi di Torino
$6.00
Dolin Blanc
$6.00
Dolin Dry
$6.00
Dolin Rouge
$6.00
Lillet Blanc
$8.00
Trabanca Cider Vermouth
$6.00
Rare Wine Co. Madeira-Charleston [2oz]
$16.00
Quinta Porto Ruby [2oz]
$8.00Out of stock
Kopke Tawny 10yr [2oz]
$10.00
Kopke Colheita 2007 [2oz]
$13.00
Barbeito, Madeira [2oz]
$17.00
Susana Balbo, Late-Harvest Torrontes (Glass)
$9.00
[Bottles] Wine
Agape, "Les Mouilles", Beaujolais-Fleurie [Bottle]
$61.00
Agape, "Petite Besset", Beaujolais-Saint Amour [Bottle]
$59.00
Alexander Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon [Bottle]
$57.00
Alfredo Maestro "El Rey del Glam" [Bottle]
$49.00
American Wine Project "Water+Sky" [Bottle]
$49.00
American Wine Project, "Switch Theory" [Bottle]
$35.00
Angelo Negro, "Prachiosso", Nebbiolo [Bottle]
$65.00
Annereaux, Bordeaux Blend [Bottle]
$69.00
Bechtold "Obere Hund", Pinot Noir [Bottle]
$71.00
Benoit Camus "Chateau Roulant", Gamay [Bottle]
$51.00
Berthelmont, "Monthelie" [Bottle]
$77.00Out of stock
Bibich, "OPOL", Red Blend [Bottle]
$48.00
Broc Cellars, Trousseau [Bottle]
$64.00
Cabreo Il Borgo, Sangiovese [Bottle]
$115.00
Campuget, Saperavi [Bottle]
$47.00
Casa Silva, "S38", Cabernet Sauvignon [Bottle]
$67.00
Cecchi, Chianti Classico Reserva [Bottle]
$73.00
Chateau La Graviere, Bordeaux Rouge [Bottle]
$35.00
Chateau Pradeaux, Bandol Rouge [Bottle]
$95.00
Château Villa Bel Air, Graves Rouge [375ml]
$22.00
Clai, "Baracija", Refosk [Bottle]
$57.00
Clos de la Roilette, Gamay, Fleurie [Bottle]
$53.00
Clos Siguier, "Les Camille", Cahors Malbec [Bottle]
$44.00
Davies Vineyards, "Nobles Vineyard", Pinot Noir [Bottle]
$112.00
Domaine Drouhin Oregon, Pinot Noir [Bottle]
$75.00
Dufaitre "Premices" [Bottle]
$47.00
Edmunds St. John "Barsotti Ranch" Syrah [Bottle]
$59.00
Envinate, "Albahra", Garnacha Tinto [Bottle]
$49.00
Eric Texier, "Chat Fou", Côtes-du-Rhône [Bottle]
$49.00
Eric Texier, Côte-Rôtie [Bottle]
$127.00
Eyrie Vineyards, Trousseau [Bottle]
$84.00
Filipa Pato, "Nossa Calcario", Baga [Bottle]
$71.00
Forlorn Hope, "O.D.B.", Trousseau [Bottle]
$69.00
Forlorn Hope, Grenache [Bottle]
$63.00
Girard, Sancerre Rouge [Bottle]
$46.00
Glaetzer, "Anaperenna", Shiraz [Bottle]
$119.00
Guimaro "Finca Meixeman", Mencía [Bottle]
$89.00
Guy Breton, Chiroubles [Bottle]
$62.00
Haut-Segottes (2014) [Bottle]
$79.00
Hourglass Estate, Merlot
$119.00
Janasse "Chaupin", CdP [Bottle]
$120.00
Janasse "Chaupin", CdP [Magnum]
$220.00
Jean Paul Brun, "Grille Midi" [Bottle]
$65.00
Jean Paul Brun, "Morgon Cote du Py" [Bottle]
$58.00
Jean Paul Brun, Moulin-a-Vent [Bottle]
$57.00
Jean-Paul Brun, "L'Ancien", Gamay [Bottle]
$47.00
Joseph Drouhin, Beaune-Champimont 1er Cru [Bottle]
$225.00
Joseph Drouhin, Gevrey-Chambertin [Bottle]
$150.00
Keplinger, "Vermillion", Red Blend [Bottle]
$69.00
La Perdida "O Trancado" [Bottle]
$79.00
La Sorga, "Tireur des Litres", Red Blend [Bottle]
$53.00
Les Tètes, "Tète Red" [Bottle]
$43.00
Lieu-Dit, Cabernet Franc [Bottle]
$59.00
Limerick Lane, Zinfandel [Bottle]
$77.00
LIOCO, "Indica" Red, Carignan [Bottle]
$49.00
Los Chuchaquis, "Bandido", Négrette [Bottle]
$51.00
Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon [Bottle]
$75.00
Macatho "Caña Dulce", Cinsault [Bottle]
$49.00
Madson "Kessler Hawk", Syrah [Bottle]
$63.00
Marchese di Barolo, "Cannubi", Nebbiolo [Bottle]
$205.00
Melville, "Donna's Block", Syrah [Bottle]
$99.00
Melville, "Terraces", Pinot Noir [Bottle]
$105.00
Melville, "Terraces", Pinot Noir [Bottle]
$109.00Out of stock
Meunier "M-R" [Bottle]
$48.00
Monsecco, Nebbiolo [Bottle]
$67.00
North American Press, Baco Noir [Bottle]
$65.00
Overnoy-Crinquand, Trousseau [Bottle]
$79.00
Pallus, "Les Pensees de Pallus" (2016) [Bottle]
$67.00Out of stock
Remelluri Reserva, Rioja [Bottle]
$79.00
Ridge "Pagani Ranch", Zinfandel [Bottle]
$81.00
Ridge, Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon [Bottle]
$125.00
Saint Cosme, St. Joseph [Bottle]
$79.00
Shea Vineyard Estate, Pinot Noir [Bottle]
$89.00
Sophie Siadou, Valençay Rouge [Bottle]
$41.00
Tavares, Rufete [Bottle]
$54.00
Terre Rouge, "Tete-a-Tete" [Bottle]
$51.00
Thörle, Spätburgunder Trocken [Bottle]
$53.00
Triembaumer, Zweigelt [Bottle]
$47.00
Xavier Monnot, Bourgogne Rouge [Bottle]
$79.00
Yacoubian-Hobbs, Areni [Bottle]
$67.00
Yalumba, Shiraz [Bottle]
$51.00
Alice & Olivier De Moor, "Coteau de Rosette" [Bottle]
$99.00
Alice & Olivier De Moor, Bourgogne Aligote [Bottle]
$87.00
Alta Mora, Etna Bianco [Bottle]
$55.00
American Wine Project, "Rivals" (2018) [Bottle]
$39.00
Andre Brunel, "Domaine Beccassone", Côtes-du-Rhône Blanc [Bottle]
$41.00
Andre Brunel, "Les Cailloux", Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc [Bottle]
$79.00
Andrea Calek, "Blonde", Viognier [Bottle]
$57.00
Astrolabe, Pinot Gris [Bottle]
$43.00
Bailly-Lapierre, Sauvignon Blanc, Saint Bris [Bottle]
$55.00
Bengoetxe, Txakolina [Bottle]
$44.00
Benoit Camus "L'Oxyda", Chardonnay [Bottle]
$89.00
Beurer "Schilfsandstein", Riesling [Bottle]
$51.00
Bitouzet-Prieur, Bourgogne Aligote [Bottle]
$59.00
Brendel, Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]
$51.00
Bruno Cormerais, Muscadet [Bottle]
$39.00
Buisson, Saint-Romain Blanc [Bottle]
$91.00
Cadre Wines "Sea Queen", Albarino [Bottle]
$51.00Out of stock
Campuget, Viognier [Bottle]
$45.00
Chemins de Bassac, Roussanne [Bottle]
$33.00
Cirelli, Trebbiano d'Abruzzo [Bottle]
$55.00
Concha y Toro, Chardonnay [Bottle]
$39.00
Danieli, Pinot Grigio [Bottle]
$43.00
Defaix, Chablis [Bottle]
$105.00
Domaine Chevreau, Sancerre [Bottle]
$61.00
Domaine de Forges, Anjou Blanc [Bottle]
$39.00
Domaine de la Pinte, Chardonnay [Bottle]
$61.00
Domaine de la Pinte, Savagnin [Bottle]
$71.00
Domaine des Forges, Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]
$33.00
Domaine Pepiere, "Les Gras Moutons" [Bottle]
$49.00
Domaine Pepiere, Monnieres-Saint Fiacre [Magnum]
$93.00
Domitia, Picpoul de Pinet [Bottle]
$35.00Out of stock
Duca di Salaparuta, Grillo [Bottle]
$31.00
Duca di Salaparuta, Grillo [Bottle]
$31.00
Dufaitre, Beaujolais Blanc [Bottle]
$51.00
Esmeralda Garcia, "Michika", Verdejo [Bottle]
$89.00
Esmeralda Garcia, "Michiko", Verdejo [Bottle]
$89.00
Esmeralda García, "SantYuste", Verdejo [Bottle]
$59.00
Forlorn Hope "Nacré" [Bottle]
$49.00
Francois Cazin "Cuvee Renaissance" [Bottle]
$45.00
Guilloterie, Chenin Blanc [Bottle]
$49.00Out of stock
Huet, "Le Mont", Vouvray Sec [Bottle]
$81.00Out of stock
J.B. Becker, Riesling [Bottle]
$63.00
Julian Haart, "1000L", Riesling [Bottle]
$47.00
Julien Altaber, Bourgogne Blanc [Bottle]
$72.00
Louis Moreau, "Les Clos" Chablis Grand Cru [Bottle]
$149.00
Mt. Eden, Chardonnay [Bottle]
$51.00
Olivier Gessler, Côtes de Gascogne Blanc [Bottle]
$35.00
Paco & Lola, Vintage Albariño [Bottle]
$89.00
Pride, Chardonnay [Bottle]
$83.00
Pépière, "Clisson", Muscadet [Bottle]
$55.00
Saint Clair "Dillons Point", Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]
$49.00
Sarah Raal, "Spioenkop", Chenin Blanc [Bottle]
$87.00
Scott Base, Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]
$49.00
Soda Rock, Chardonnay [Bottle]
$65.00
St. Michael-Eppen, Pinot Grigio [Bottle]
$59.00
Stirm, Riesling [Bottle]
$45.00
Susana Balbo, Barrel-Fermented Torrontés [Bottle]
$55.00
Swick "WYD?", Chardonnay [Bottle]
$49.00Out of stock
Thomas Labaille, Sancerre [Bottle]
$58.00
Thomas Pico, "Pattis Loup", Chablis [Bottle]
$77.00
American Wine Project "Modern Optimism" [Bottle]
$43.00
American Wine Project "Social Creature" [Bottle]
$39.00
American Wine Project, "Antipodes" [Bottle]
$49.00
Charles Gonnet, Gamay Rosé [Bottle]
$39.00
Christina, Zweigelt Rosé [Bottle]
$37.00
Cibonne "Cuvee Special des Vignettes" [750ml Bottle]
$65.00
Cibonne "Cuvee Special des Vignettes" [Magnum]
$120.00
Cibonne "Tradition" Rosé [Bottle]
$61.00
Deux Punx, Orange Chardonnay [Bottle]
$49.00
Field Recordings, "Skins" [Bottle]
$45.00
Gail "Doris", Rosé [Bottle]
$45.00
La Sorga, "Montjoie!" [Bottle]
$59.00
Macatho "ChaCha" [Bottle]
Pax Mahle, Trousseau Gris [Bottle]
$61.00Out of stock
Populius, "Reversée" [Bottle]
$43.00
Radikon, "Jakot" [Bottle]
$65.00Out of stock
Sassara "Vin de Anfora" [Bottle]
$51.00
Tevza, Goruli Mtsvane [Bottle]
$42.00
Thomas Labaille, Sancerre Rosé [Bottle]
$51.00
American Wine Project, Ancestral [Bottle]
$42.00
Anima Mundi “Camí dels Xops” [Bottle]
$49.00
Antech, Réserve Brut [Bottle]
$35.00
Broc Cellars, Sparkling Chenin Blanc [Bottle]
$55.00
Christian Gosset "A01" [Bottle]
$125.00
Denis Chaput, "Mésogée" Brut [Bottle]
$95.00
Domaine Bruno Cormerais, Blanc Brut [Bottle]
$47.00
Gaston Chiquet, Champagne [Half-Bottle]
$48.00
Jean-Baptiste, Cremant de Alsace [Bottle]
$48.00
Laurent-Perrier "Harmony" Demi-Sec [375ml]
$39.00
Meinklang, "Prosa" Pét-Nat [Bottle]
$43.00
Schramsberg, "J. Schram" [Bottle]
$165.00
Schramsberg, Blanc de Blanc [Bottle]
$65.00
Tarlant, "Zero", Brut Nature [375]
$53.00
Château Justices, Sauternes [Bottle]
$42.00
Susana Balbo, Late Harvest Torrontés [Bottle]
$51.00
Aperitifs
Cocktails
Airmail
$11.00
Almost Famous
$12.00
Bees, Please
$13.00
Cadre Sazerac
$12.00
Castelvetrano Martini
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
French 75
$12.00
Honeysuckle
$11.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Melondrama
$11.00Out of stock
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
$12.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Sotol Old Fashioned
$12.00
Tommy's Margarita
$11.00
Toronto
$10.00
Vegan Sour
$11.00
Water Lily
$13.00
Spirit-Free
Liquor
*Vanjack Vodka
$4.00+
Boyd & Blair Vodka
$4.50+
Grey Goose Vodka
$5.00+
Ketel One Vodka
$5.00+
Tito's Vodka
$5.00+
*Broker's London Dry Gin
$4.00+
3Floyd's "Busthedd" Aquavit
$7.00+
Bombay Sapphire Gin
$5.00+
Botanist Gin
$6.00+
Death's Door Gin
$5.00+Out of stock
Ford's Gin
$5.00+
Gray Whale Gin
$5.00+
Hayman's Sloe Gin
$5.00+
Hendrick's Gin
$5.00+
North Shore Aquavit
$5.00+
Plymouth Gin
$5.00+
State Line London Dry Gin
$6.00+
Tanqueray Gin
$5.00+
Tanqueray No.10 Gin
$6.00+
*Plantation 3 Stars Rum
$3.00+
Batavia Arrack
$5.00+
Captain Morgan
$4.00+
Cruzan Black Strap Rum
$4.00+
Don Q Gran Anejo
$9.00+
El Dorado 12yr
$6.00+Out of stock
El Dorado 3yr
$3.00+
Hamilton 151 Demerara Rum
$5.00+
Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black
$5.00+
Pitu Cachaça
$3.00+
Plantation Peru
$11.00+
Ron Zapaca 23
$8.00+
Smith & Cross Rum
$5.00+
Trois Rivieres Ambre
$8.00+
Trois Rivieres Blanc
$5.00+
Trois Rivieres Cuvee de L'Ocean
$6.00+
Zaya Gran Reserva
$7.00+
*Mi Campo Blanco
$4.00+
Apaluz Mezcal Joven
$5.00+
Casamigos Mezcal
$6.00+
Cruz de Fuego, Mezcal Tepexate
$15.00+
Don Fulano Blanco
$7.00+
Flor de Desierto Sotol
$11.00+
Herradura Reposado
$7.00+
Herradura Silver
$6.00+
Herradura Ultra
$9.00+
Sotol Ono
$7.00+
Xicala Mezcal Joven
$7.00+
*Four Roses Yellow
$4.00+
*John Barr Blended Scotch
$4.00+
*Old Overholt Rye
$4.00+
Amador Straight Hop
$7.50+
Angels Envy
$8.00+Out of stock
Ardbeg 10yr
$8.00+
Balvenie Doublewood 12yr
$8.00+
Basil Hayden's Bourbon
$7.00+
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon
$10.00+Out of stock
Blood Oath [Pact no.7]
$15.00+
Bruichladdich Classic Laddie
$9.00+
Buffalo Trace
$8.00+
Crown Royal
$4.00+
Dancing Goat Limousin Rye
$5.00+
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$8.00+
Eagle Rare Bourbon
$7.00+
Four Roses Single Barrel
$7.00+
Four Roses Small Batch
$6.00+
Glenfiddich 15yr Solera
$9.00+
Glenlivet 12yr
$8.00+
J. Henry 5yr
$7.00+
Jack Daniels No. 7
$5.00+
Jameson
$5.00+
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$6.00+
Kaiyo Cask Strength
$11.00+
Kilchoman Machir Bay
$9.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$5.50+
Lagavulin 16yr
$12.50+
Laphroaig 10yr
$8.00+
Maker's Mark
$5.00+
Michter's Single Barrel Rye
$7.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$5.00+
Oban 14yr
$12.00+
Parker's Heritage Curacao Barrel
$25.00+
Peerless Barrel Proof Rye
$16.00+
Pig's Nose
$4.00+
Pikesville Straight Rye
$9.00+Out of stock
Pinhook, High Proof Bourbon (2022)
$8.00+
Pinhook, Straight Bourbon (2022)
$7.00+
Pinhook, Straight Rye (2022)
$7.00+
Pure Kentucky XO
$6.00+
Red Breast 12yr
$8.00+
Rittenhouse Straight Rye Bonded
$5.00+
Seagram's 7
$4.00+
St. George Single Malt Whiskey
$20.00+
Stagg Jr.
$14.00+
Thomas Handy Sazerac Rye
$16.00+
Tullamore D.E.W.
$5.00+
Van Winkle 12yr
$20.00+
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
$5.00+
Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit
$9.00+
Willet Pot Still Reserve
$8.00+
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$6.00+
Woodford Reserve Rye
$6.00+
*Bache Gabrielson Cognac
$5.00+
*Korbel Brandy
$3.00+
Barsol Pisco Acholado
$5.00+
Cerbois Armangnac VSOP
$7.00+Out of stock
Copper & Kings Immature Brandy
$5.00+
Delord 25yr Armagnac
$12.00+
Delord Napoleon 10yr Armagnac
$7.00+
Delord XO 15yr Armagnac
$9.00+
Doundrins Pumpkin Brandy
$6.00+
Laird's Bonded Apple Brandy
$7.00+
Maniban Bas-Armagnac VS
$4.00+
Pierre Ferrand 1840
$6.00+
Pierre Ferrand Ambre
$6.50+
Wollersheim Press House Brandy
$5.00+
Amaro Montenegro
$5.00+
Amaro Nonino
$6.00+
Ancho Reyes
$4.00+
Aperol
$4.00+
Averna
$6.00+
Baileys
$4.00+
Becherovka
$4.00+
Benedictine
$6.00+
Braulio
$5.00+
Brovo, Douglas Fir Liqueur
$4.00+
Campari
$5.00+
Cantera Negra Cafe
$4.00+
Cappelletti
$3.00+
Cardamaro
$4.00+
Chartreuse, Green
$9.00+
Chartreuse, Yellow
$8.00+
Cherry Heering
$4.00+
Cointreau
$5.00+
Combier, Abricot
$4.00+
Combier, Framboise
$4.00+
Combier, Le Bleu
$4.00+
Combier, Mure
$4.00+
Combier, Pamplemousse Rose
$4.00+
Combier, Pêche
$4.00+
Cynar
$4.00+
Cynar 70
$5.00+
Domaine de Canton
$6.00+
Domeloz Somel
$6.00+
Fernet Branca
$6.00+
Fernet Branca Menta
$6.00+
Frangelico
$4.00+
Furlani
$5.00+
Gabriel Boudier, Cassis
$5.00+
Giffard, Banane du Bresil
$6.00+
Giffard, Cassis Noir de Bourgogne
$6.00+
Giffard, Ginger
$6.00+
Giffard, Menthe-Pastille
$4.50+
Giffard, Rhubarb
$5.00+
Grand Marnier
$5.00+
Lazzaroni Amaretto
$4.00+
Luxardo Maraschino
$5.00+
Meletti
$4.00+Out of stock
Midori
$4.00+
Nardini
$6.00+
Pernod
$6.00+
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
$5.00+
Pimm's
$5.00+
Rothman & Winter Violette
$4.00+
Salers Aperitif
$4.00+
Select Aperitif
$4.00+
St. George Absinthe Verte
$9.00+
St. Germain, Elderflower
$5.00+
State Line Aperitivo
$6.00+
Suze
$5.00+
Tattersall Amaro
$6.00+
Tempus Fugit, Creme de Banane
$6.00+
Tempus Fugit, Creme de Noyaux
$6.00+
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Coffee
$3.00
Dbl Espresso
$4.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Espresso Tonic
$6.00
Fever Tree Indian Tonic
$4.00
Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
House Ginger Beer
$4.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Mexican Coke
$4.00
Sprecher Root Beer
$4.00
Sprite
$3.00
Squirt
$3.00
Topo Chico
$4.00