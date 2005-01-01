Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges

Cadre restaurant 2540 University Ave

129 Reviews

$$

2540 University Ave

Madison, WI 53705

Small Plates

Restoratif

$4.00

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Soup du Jour

$9.00

House Salad

$7.00

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Shared Plates

Chevre Cheese Curd

$9.00

Escargot

$11.00

Fromage Plate

$9.00

Honeynut Squash

$12.00

Oyster Plate

$15.00

Terrine

$15.00

Carpaccio

$18.00

Entree

Bouillabaisse

$29.00

Moules Frites

$20.00

Quenelles de Brochet

$31.00

Gnocchi

$27.00

Steak au Poivre

$36.00

Dessert

Pacojet Ice Cream

$4.00

Budino

$10.00

Gateau

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Secret Dumplings

Secret Dumplings [Meat]

$0.00+

Secret Dumplings [Vegetarian]

$0.00+

Brunch

Adult Brunch Prix Fixe

$30.00

Children's Brunch Prix Fixe

$18.00

Brunch Pastry

Brunch Seasonal Salad

Brunch Fromage Plate

Brunch Oysters Rockefeller

Meat Omelette

Mushroom Omelette

Steak Sandwich

Vegetarian Sandwich

French Toast

Cheesy Eggs w/ Tots

Kid's French Toast

Kid's Burger

Side of Two Eggs

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

House Salad

$7.00

Frites & Aioli

$6.00

Chevre Cheese Curds

$9.00

Toast & Jam

$3.00

Verrine

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Beer

3Floyd's Legendary Shader [16oz]

$7.00

3Floyds, Zombie Dust [12oz]

$7.00

Allagash White, Belgian Witbier [16oz]

$7.00

Ayinger, Oktoberfest [12oz]

$7.00

Fat Pug, Oatmeal Stout [12oz]

$7.00

Great Lakes, Elliot Ness [16oz]

$6.00

La Fin du Monde, Belgian Trippel [12oz]

$7.00

Narragansett, Lager [16oz]

$4.00

Sierra Nevada, NEPA [12oz]

$6.00

Southern Tier, Pumking [8oz]

$7.00

Stiegl, Grapefruit Radler [16oz]

$5.00

Young Blood, Hopped Pilsener [12oz]

$6.00

3Floyds, "Alpha Klaus", Christmas Porter [12oz]

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken (N/A)

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.00

Cider

Fuente Guijarro, Spanish Cider

$10.00+

Forget, Domfront Pear Cider

$10.00+

[Glass Pour] Wine

*House Red Wine (Glass)

$8.00

Alexander Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$13.00

Eric Texier "Chat Fou", CdR (Glass)

$12.00

Jean Paul Brun, L'Ancien, Gamay (Glass)

$12.00

Les Tetes, Red Blend (Glass)

$12.00Out of stock

Terre Rouge, "Tete-a-Tete", GSM Blend (Glass)

$12.00

*House Rose (Glass)

$8.00

Christina, Zweigelt Rose (Glass)

$11.00

Daniela, Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$11.00

Field Recordings, "Skins" (Glass)

$12.00

Gail "Doris", Rose (Glass)

$11.00

*House White Wine (Glass)

$8.00

Cormerais, Muscadet (Glass)

$10.00

"L'Audace", Chenin Blanc (Class)

$11.00

Mt. Eden, Chardonnay (Glass)

$13.00

Antech, Reserve Brut (Glass)

$9.00

Meinklang, "Prosa" (Glass)

$11.00

Byrrh

$6.00

Cocchi di Torino

$6.00

Dolin Blanc

$6.00

Dolin Dry

$6.00

Dolin Rouge

$6.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Trabanca Cider Vermouth

$6.00

Rare Wine Co. Madeira-Charleston [2oz]

$16.00

Quinta Porto Ruby [2oz]

$8.00Out of stock

Kopke Tawny 10yr [2oz]

$10.00

Kopke Colheita 2007 [2oz]

$13.00

Barbeito, Madeira [2oz]

$17.00

Susana Balbo, Late-Harvest Torrontes (Glass)

$9.00

[Bottles] Wine

Agape, "Les Mouilles", Beaujolais-Fleurie [Bottle]

$61.00

Agape, "Petite Besset", Beaujolais-Saint Amour [Bottle]

$59.00

Alexander Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon [Bottle]

$57.00

Alfredo Maestro "El Rey del Glam" [Bottle]

$49.00

American Wine Project "Water+Sky" [Bottle]

$49.00

American Wine Project, "Switch Theory" [Bottle]

$35.00

Angelo Negro, "Prachiosso", Nebbiolo [Bottle]

$65.00

Annereaux, Bordeaux Blend [Bottle]

$69.00

Bechtold "Obere Hund", Pinot Noir [Bottle]

$71.00

Benoit Camus "Chateau Roulant", Gamay [Bottle]

$51.00

Berthelmont, "Monthelie" [Bottle]

$77.00Out of stock

Bibich, "OPOL", Red Blend [Bottle]

$48.00

Broc Cellars, Trousseau [Bottle]

$64.00

Cabreo Il Borgo, Sangiovese [Bottle]

$115.00

Campuget, Saperavi [Bottle]

$47.00

Casa Silva, "S38", Cabernet Sauvignon [Bottle]

$67.00

Cecchi, Chianti Classico Reserva [Bottle]

$73.00

Chateau La Graviere, Bordeaux Rouge [Bottle]

$35.00

Chateau Pradeaux, Bandol Rouge [Bottle]

$95.00

Château Villa Bel Air, Graves Rouge [375ml]

$22.00

Clai, "Baracija", Refosk [Bottle]

$57.00

Clos de la Roilette, Gamay, Fleurie [Bottle]

$53.00

Clos Siguier, "Les Camille", Cahors Malbec [Bottle]

$44.00

Davies Vineyards, "Nobles Vineyard", Pinot Noir [Bottle]

$112.00

Domaine Drouhin Oregon, Pinot Noir [Bottle]

$75.00

Dufaitre "Premices" [Bottle]

$47.00

Edmunds St. John "Barsotti Ranch" Syrah [Bottle]

$59.00

Envinate, "Albahra", Garnacha Tinto [Bottle]

$49.00

Eric Texier, "Chat Fou", Côtes-du-Rhône [Bottle]

$49.00

Eric Texier, Côte-Rôtie [Bottle]

$127.00

Eyrie Vineyards, Trousseau [Bottle]

$84.00

Filipa Pato, "Nossa Calcario", Baga [Bottle]

$71.00

Forlorn Hope, "O.D.B.", Trousseau [Bottle]

$69.00

Forlorn Hope, Grenache [Bottle]

$63.00

Girard, Sancerre Rouge [Bottle]

$46.00

Glaetzer, "Anaperenna", Shiraz [Bottle]

$119.00

Guimaro "Finca Meixeman", Mencía [Bottle]

$89.00

Guy Breton, Chiroubles [Bottle]

$62.00

Haut-Segottes (2014) [Bottle]

$79.00

Hourglass Estate, Merlot

$119.00

Janasse "Chaupin", CdP [Bottle]

$120.00

Janasse "Chaupin", CdP [Magnum]

$220.00

Jean Paul Brun, "Grille Midi" [Bottle]

$65.00

Jean Paul Brun, "Morgon Cote du Py" [Bottle]

$58.00

Jean Paul Brun, Moulin-a-Vent [Bottle]

$57.00

Jean-Paul Brun, "L'Ancien", Gamay [Bottle]

$47.00

Joseph Drouhin, Beaune-Champimont 1er Cru [Bottle]

$225.00

Joseph Drouhin, Gevrey-Chambertin [Bottle]

$150.00

Keplinger, "Vermillion", Red Blend [Bottle]

$69.00

La Perdida "O Trancado" [Bottle]

$79.00

La Sorga, "Tireur des Litres", Red Blend [Bottle]

$53.00

Les Tètes, "Tète Red" [Bottle]

$43.00

Lieu-Dit, Cabernet Franc [Bottle]

$59.00

Limerick Lane, Zinfandel [Bottle]

$77.00

LIOCO, "Indica" Red, Carignan [Bottle]

$49.00

Los Chuchaquis, "Bandido", Négrette [Bottle]

$51.00

Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon [Bottle]

$75.00

Macatho "Caña Dulce", Cinsault [Bottle]

$49.00

Madson "Kessler Hawk", Syrah [Bottle]

$63.00

Marchese di Barolo, "Cannubi", Nebbiolo [Bottle]

$205.00

Melville, "Donna's Block", Syrah [Bottle]

$99.00

Melville, "Terraces", Pinot Noir [Bottle]

$105.00

Melville, "Terraces", Pinot Noir [Bottle]

$109.00Out of stock

Meunier "M-R" [Bottle]

$48.00

Monsecco, Nebbiolo [Bottle]

$67.00

North American Press, Baco Noir [Bottle]

$65.00

Overnoy-Crinquand, Trousseau [Bottle]

$79.00

Pallus, "Les Pensees de Pallus" (2016) [Bottle]

$67.00Out of stock

Remelluri Reserva, Rioja [Bottle]

$79.00

Ridge "Pagani Ranch", Zinfandel [Bottle]

$81.00

Ridge, Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon [Bottle]

$125.00

Saint Cosme, St. Joseph [Bottle]

$79.00

Shea Vineyard Estate, Pinot Noir [Bottle]

$89.00

Sophie Siadou, Valençay Rouge [Bottle]

$41.00

Tavares, Rufete [Bottle]

$54.00

Terre Rouge, "Tete-a-Tete" [Bottle]

$51.00

Thörle, Spätburgunder Trocken [Bottle]

$53.00

Triembaumer, Zweigelt [Bottle]

$47.00

Xavier Monnot, Bourgogne Rouge [Bottle]

$79.00

Yacoubian-Hobbs, Areni [Bottle]

$67.00

Yalumba, Shiraz [Bottle]

$51.00

Alice & Olivier De Moor, "Coteau de Rosette" [Bottle]

$99.00

Alice & Olivier De Moor, Bourgogne Aligote [Bottle]

$87.00

Alta Mora, Etna Bianco [Bottle]

$55.00

American Wine Project, "Rivals" (2018) [Bottle]

$39.00

Andre Brunel, "Domaine Beccassone", Côtes-du-Rhône Blanc [Bottle]

$41.00

Andre Brunel, "Les Cailloux", Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc [Bottle]

$79.00

Andrea Calek, "Blonde", Viognier [Bottle]

$57.00

Astrolabe, Pinot Gris [Bottle]

$43.00

Bailly-Lapierre, Sauvignon Blanc, Saint Bris [Bottle]

$55.00

Bengoetxe, Txakolina [Bottle]

$44.00

Benoit Camus "L'Oxyda", Chardonnay [Bottle]

$89.00

Beurer "Schilfsandstein", Riesling [Bottle]

$51.00

Bitouzet-Prieur, Bourgogne Aligote [Bottle]

$59.00

Brendel, Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]

$51.00

Bruno Cormerais, Muscadet [Bottle]

$39.00

Buisson, Saint-Romain Blanc [Bottle]

$91.00

Cadre Wines "Sea Queen", Albarino [Bottle]

$51.00Out of stock

Campuget, Viognier [Bottle]

$45.00

Chemins de Bassac, Roussanne [Bottle]

$33.00

Cirelli, Trebbiano d'Abruzzo [Bottle]

$55.00

Concha y Toro, Chardonnay [Bottle]

$39.00

Danieli, Pinot Grigio [Bottle]

$43.00

Defaix, Chablis [Bottle]

$105.00

Domaine Chevreau, Sancerre [Bottle]

$61.00

Domaine de Forges, Anjou Blanc [Bottle]

$39.00

Domaine de la Pinte, Chardonnay [Bottle]

$61.00

Domaine de la Pinte, Savagnin [Bottle]

$71.00

Domaine des Forges, Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]

$33.00

Domaine Pepiere, "Les Gras Moutons" [Bottle]

$49.00

Domaine Pepiere, Monnieres-Saint Fiacre [Magnum]

$93.00

Domitia, Picpoul de Pinet [Bottle]

$35.00Out of stock

Duca di Salaparuta, Grillo [Bottle]

$31.00

Duca di Salaparuta, Grillo [Bottle]

$31.00

Dufaitre, Beaujolais Blanc [Bottle]

$51.00

Esmeralda Garcia, "Michika", Verdejo [Bottle]

$89.00

Esmeralda Garcia, "Michiko", Verdejo [Bottle]

$89.00

Esmeralda García, "SantYuste", Verdejo [Bottle]

$59.00

Forlorn Hope "Nacré" [Bottle]

$49.00

Francois Cazin "Cuvee Renaissance" [Bottle]

$45.00

Guilloterie, Chenin Blanc [Bottle]

$49.00Out of stock

Huet, "Le Mont", Vouvray Sec [Bottle]

$81.00Out of stock

J.B. Becker, Riesling [Bottle]

$63.00

Julian Haart, "1000L", Riesling [Bottle]

$47.00

Julien Altaber, Bourgogne Blanc [Bottle]

$72.00

Louis Moreau, "Les Clos" Chablis Grand Cru [Bottle]

$149.00

Mt. Eden, Chardonnay [Bottle]

$51.00

Olivier Gessler, Côtes de Gascogne Blanc [Bottle]

$35.00

Paco & Lola, Vintage Albariño [Bottle]

$89.00

Pride, Chardonnay [Bottle]

$83.00

Pépière, "Clisson", Muscadet [Bottle]

$55.00

Saint Clair "Dillons Point", Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]

$49.00

Sarah Raal, "Spioenkop", Chenin Blanc [Bottle]

$87.00

Scott Base, Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]

$49.00

Soda Rock, Chardonnay [Bottle]

$65.00

St. Michael-Eppen, Pinot Grigio [Bottle]

$59.00

Stirm, Riesling [Bottle]

$45.00

Susana Balbo, Barrel-Fermented Torrontés [Bottle]

$55.00

Swick "WYD?", Chardonnay [Bottle]

$49.00Out of stock

Thomas Labaille, Sancerre [Bottle]

$58.00

Thomas Pico, "Pattis Loup", Chablis [Bottle]

$77.00

American Wine Project "Modern Optimism" [Bottle]

$43.00

American Wine Project "Social Creature" [Bottle]

$39.00

American Wine Project, "Antipodes" [Bottle]

$49.00

Charles Gonnet, Gamay Rosé [Bottle]

$39.00

Christina, Zweigelt Rosé [Bottle]

$37.00

Cibonne "Cuvee Special des Vignettes" [750ml Bottle]

$65.00

Cibonne "Cuvee Special des Vignettes" [Magnum]

$120.00

Cibonne "Tradition" Rosé [Bottle]

$61.00

Deux Punx, Orange Chardonnay [Bottle]

$49.00

Field Recordings, "Skins" [Bottle]

$45.00

Gail "Doris", Rosé [Bottle]

$45.00

La Sorga, "Montjoie!" [Bottle]

$59.00

Macatho "ChaCha" [Bottle]

Pax Mahle, Trousseau Gris [Bottle]

$61.00Out of stock

Populius, "Reversée" [Bottle]

$43.00

Radikon, "Jakot" [Bottle]

$65.00Out of stock

Sassara "Vin de Anfora" [Bottle]

$51.00

Tevza, Goruli Mtsvane [Bottle]

$42.00

Thomas Labaille, Sancerre Rosé [Bottle]

$51.00

American Wine Project, Ancestral [Bottle]

$42.00

Anima Mundi “Camí dels Xops” [Bottle]

$49.00

Antech, Réserve Brut [Bottle]

$35.00

Broc Cellars, Sparkling Chenin Blanc [Bottle]

$55.00

Christian Gosset "A01" [Bottle]

$125.00

Denis Chaput, "Mésogée" Brut [Bottle]

$95.00

Domaine Bruno Cormerais, Blanc Brut [Bottle]

$47.00

Gaston Chiquet, Champagne [Half-Bottle]

$48.00

Jean-Baptiste, Cremant de Alsace [Bottle]

$48.00

Laurent-Perrier "Harmony" Demi-Sec [375ml]

$39.00

Meinklang, "Prosa" Pét-Nat [Bottle]

$43.00

Schramsberg, "J. Schram" [Bottle]

$165.00

Schramsberg, Blanc de Blanc [Bottle]

$65.00

Tarlant, "Zero", Brut Nature [375]

$53.00

Château Justices, Sauternes [Bottle]

$42.00

Susana Balbo, Late Harvest Torrontés [Bottle]

$51.00

Aperitifs

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Campari Americano

$9.00

Cappelletti Spritz

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Kir Royale

$7.00

Manifesto

$7.00

Menta con Coca

$5.00

Modern Baseball

$9.00

Mulled Wine

$9.00

Negroni Spagliato

$8.00

Spaghett

$9.00

Wisconsin Old Fashioned

$7.00

Cocktails

Airmail

$11.00

Almost Famous

$12.00

Bees, Please

$13.00

Cadre Sazerac

$12.00

Castelvetrano Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Honeysuckle

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Melondrama

$11.00Out of stock

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Sotol Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tommy's Margarita

$11.00

Toronto

$10.00

Vegan Sour

$11.00

Water Lily

$13.00

Spirit-Free

Bartender's Choice Mocktail

$7.00

Liquor

*Vanjack Vodka

$4.00+

Boyd & Blair Vodka

$4.50+

Grey Goose Vodka

$5.00+

Ketel One Vodka

$5.00+

Tito's Vodka

$5.00+

*Broker's London Dry Gin

$4.00+

3Floyd's "Busthedd" Aquavit

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$5.00+

Botanist Gin

$6.00+

Death's Door Gin

$5.00+Out of stock

Ford's Gin

$5.00+

Gray Whale Gin

$5.00+

Hayman's Sloe Gin

$5.00+

Hendrick's Gin

$5.00+

North Shore Aquavit

$5.00+

Plymouth Gin

$5.00+

State Line London Dry Gin

$6.00+

Tanqueray Gin

$5.00+

Tanqueray No.10 Gin

$6.00+

*Plantation 3 Stars Rum

$3.00+

Batavia Arrack

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$4.00+

Cruzan Black Strap Rum

$4.00+

Don Q Gran Anejo

$9.00+

El Dorado 12yr

$6.00+Out of stock

El Dorado 3yr

$3.00+

Hamilton 151 Demerara Rum

$5.00+

Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black

$5.00+

Pitu Cachaça

$3.00+

Plantation Peru

$11.00+

Ron Zapaca 23

$8.00+

Smith & Cross Rum

$5.00+

Trois Rivieres Ambre

$8.00+

Trois Rivieres Blanc

$5.00+

Trois Rivieres Cuvee de L'Ocean

$6.00+

Zaya Gran Reserva

$7.00+

*Mi Campo Blanco

$4.00+

Apaluz Mezcal Joven

$5.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$6.00+

Cruz de Fuego, Mezcal Tepexate

$15.00+

Don Fulano Blanco

$7.00+

Flor de Desierto Sotol

$11.00+

Herradura Reposado

$7.00+

Herradura Silver

$6.00+

Herradura Ultra

$9.00+

Sotol Ono

$7.00+

Xicala Mezcal Joven

$7.00+

*Four Roses Yellow

$4.00+

*John Barr Blended Scotch

$4.00+

*Old Overholt Rye

$4.00+

Amador Straight Hop

$7.50+

Angels Envy

$8.00+Out of stock

Ardbeg 10yr

$8.00+

Balvenie Doublewood 12yr

$8.00+

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$7.00+

Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon

$10.00+Out of stock

Blood Oath [Pact no.7]

$15.00+

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$4.00+

Dancing Goat Limousin Rye

$5.00+

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$8.00+

Eagle Rare Bourbon

$7.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$7.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$6.00+

Glenfiddich 15yr Solera

$9.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$8.00+

J. Henry 5yr

$7.00+

Jack Daniels No. 7

$5.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$6.00+

Kaiyo Cask Strength

$11.00+

Kilchoman Machir Bay

$9.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$5.50+

Lagavulin 16yr

$12.50+

Laphroaig 10yr

$8.00+

Maker's Mark

$5.00+

Michter's Single Barrel Rye

$7.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$5.00+

Oban 14yr

$12.00+

Parker's Heritage Curacao Barrel

$25.00+

Peerless Barrel Proof Rye

$16.00+

Pig's Nose

$4.00+

Pikesville Straight Rye

$9.00+Out of stock

Pinhook, High Proof Bourbon (2022)

$8.00+

Pinhook, Straight Bourbon (2022)

$7.00+

Pinhook, Straight Rye (2022)

$7.00+

Pure Kentucky XO

$6.00+

Red Breast 12yr

$8.00+

Rittenhouse Straight Rye Bonded

$5.00+

Seagram's 7

$4.00+

St. George Single Malt Whiskey

$20.00+

Stagg Jr.

$14.00+

Thomas Handy Sazerac Rye

$16.00+

Tullamore D.E.W.

$5.00+

Van Winkle 12yr

$20.00+

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$5.00+

Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit

$9.00+

Willet Pot Still Reserve

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$6.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$6.00+

*Bache Gabrielson Cognac

$5.00+

*Korbel Brandy

$3.00+

Barsol Pisco Acholado

$5.00+

Cerbois Armangnac VSOP

$7.00+Out of stock

Copper & Kings Immature Brandy

$5.00+

Delord 25yr Armagnac

$12.00+

Delord Napoleon 10yr Armagnac

$7.00+

Delord XO 15yr Armagnac

$9.00+

Doundrins Pumpkin Brandy

$6.00+

Laird's Bonded Apple Brandy

$7.00+

Maniban Bas-Armagnac VS

$4.00+

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$6.00+

Pierre Ferrand Ambre

$6.50+

Wollersheim Press House Brandy

$5.00+

Amaro Montenegro

$5.00+

Amaro Nonino

$6.00+

Ancho Reyes

$4.00+

Aperol

$4.00+

Averna

$6.00+

Baileys

$4.00+

Becherovka

$4.00+

Benedictine

$6.00+

Braulio

$5.00+

Brovo, Douglas Fir Liqueur

$4.00+

Campari

$5.00+

Cantera Negra Cafe

$4.00+

Cappelletti

$3.00+

Cardamaro

$4.00+

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00+

Chartreuse, Yellow

$8.00+

Cherry Heering

$4.00+

Cointreau

$5.00+

Combier, Abricot

$4.00+

Combier, Framboise

$4.00+

Combier, Le Bleu

$4.00+

Combier, Mure

$4.00+

Combier, Pamplemousse Rose

$4.00+

Combier, Pêche

$4.00+

Cynar

$4.00+

Cynar 70

$5.00+

Domaine de Canton

$6.00+

Domeloz Somel

$6.00+

Fernet Branca

$6.00+

Fernet Branca Menta

$6.00+

Frangelico

$4.00+

Furlani

$5.00+

Gabriel Boudier, Cassis

$5.00+

Giffard, Banane du Bresil

$6.00+

Giffard, Cassis Noir de Bourgogne

$6.00+

Giffard, Ginger

$6.00+

Giffard, Menthe-Pastille

$4.50+

Giffard, Rhubarb

$5.00+

Grand Marnier

$5.00+

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$4.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$5.00+

Meletti

$4.00+Out of stock

Midori

$4.00+

Nardini

$6.00+

Pernod

$6.00+

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$5.00+

Pimm's

$5.00+

Rothman & Winter Violette

$4.00+

Salers Aperitif

$4.00+

Select Aperitif

$4.00+

St. George Absinthe Verte

$9.00+

St. Germain, Elderflower

$5.00+

State Line Aperitivo

$6.00+

Suze

$5.00+

Tattersall Amaro

$6.00+

Tempus Fugit, Creme de Banane

$6.00+

Tempus Fugit, Creme de Noyaux

$6.00+

Dessert Cocktails

Cold Brew Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Dream Boat

$10.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso Tonic

$6.00

Fever Tree Indian Tonic

$4.00

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

House Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Happy Hour

HH House Red Wine [Glass]

$6.00

HH House Rose Wine [Glass]

$6.00

HH House Sparkling Wine [Glass]