Pizza
Italian
Mediterranean

Caesario's Pizza and Subs - Manchester

review star

No reviews yet

1057 Elm St

Manchester, NH 03101

Popular Items

Large Seasoned Fries
Small Seasoned Fries
Steak & Cheese

Appetizers & Sides (Limited)

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Popcorn Chicken

$11.99

Fried Pickled Chips.

$9.99

Mac Bites.

$9.99

Ched Jalapeno Poppers.

$9.99

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese.

$8.99

Chips

$1.99

Side Rice

$5.00

Small Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Medium Seasoned Fries

$5.99

Large Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Small Onion Rings

$4.99

Medium Onion Rings

$5.99

Large Onion Rings

$6.99

Buffalo Tenders W French Fries

$12.99

Buffalo Wings W French Fries

$14.99

Chicken Tenders W French Fries

$11.99

Chicken Wings W French Fries

$13.99

BBQ Tenders w Fries

$12.99

BBQ Wings w Fries

$14.99

BBQ Sauce Side

$1.00

Blue cheese Sauce Side

$1.00

Chips

$1.99

Hot Sauce Side

$1.00

Mayo Side

$0.75

Ranch Sauce Side

$1.25

Sour cream Sauce Side

$0.75

Tarter Sauce Side

$1.00

Side Parm

$0.75

taziki Sauce Side

$1.00

Whole Pocket

$3.00

½ Pocket

$1.50

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Tahini

$0.75

Set 20 Paper Products

$3.99

Set 10 paper Products

$2.49

Burgers (Limited)

Hamburger Plate

$10.99

Cheeseburger Plate

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Plate

$13.99

True Texas Burger Plate

$14.99

Veggie Burger Plate

$11.99

Calzones (Limited)

Sm Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Sm Roni Calzone

$11.99

Sm Steak & Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Sm Vegetarian Calzone

$13.99

Sm Eggplant parmigiana Calzone

$13.99

Sm Chicken parmigiana Calzone

$14.99

Sm Meat Lovers

$16.99

Sm BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Sm Italian Cold Cut Calzone

$13.99

Lg Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Lg Roni Calzone

$16.99

Lg Steak and Cheese Calzone

$19.99

Lg Vegetarian Calzone

$16.99

Lg Eggplant parmigiana Calzone

$16.99

Lg Chicken parmigiana Calzone

$17.99

Lg MeatLovers Calzone

$20.99

LG BBQ Chicken Calzone

$17.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$17.99

Lg Italian Cold Cut Calzone

$16.99

Cold Subs (Limited)

Blt

$11.99

Cold Veggie

$8.99

Italian Cold Cut

$10.99

Salami With Cheese

$9.99

Greek Pocket (Copy)

$10.99

Tuna (Copy)

$9.99

Turkey & Cheese (Copy)

$9.99

Ham With Cheese (Copy)

$9.99

Turkey Blt (Copy)

$11.99

Ceaser Pocket

$7.99

Chicken Ceaser

$11.99

Desserts (Limited)

Frappe

$4.49

Baklava

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Cookie

$3.99

Fried Cheesecake

$4.99

Fried Dough

$4.99

Oreo Cookie Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Whoopie Pie

$3.99

Dinners (Limited)

Gyro Plate

$13.99

Seafood Combo

$17.99

Fish Plate

$16.99

Fried Clam Strips With French Fries

$14.99

Shrimp Plate

$16.99

Steak Tip Dinner With Rice (Copy)

$18.99

Chicken Tip Dinner With Rice (Copy)

$14.99

Drinks (Limited)

20oz Bottle Soda

$2.49

Glass Bottle Drink

$3.00

2 Liter Bottle

$3.75

Can Soda

$1.50

Monster / Body Amour

$3.00

Hot Dogs & Rolls

2 hot dogs & sm fry

$9.99

2 Chili Cheese Dogs & Sm fry (Copy)

$11.99

Tuna Roll

$5.99

Cheese Dog

$4.99

Hot Dog

$3.99

Hot Subs (Limited)

Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.99

Meatball With Cheese

$10.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.99

Hot Veggie Sub

$9.99

Taco Sub

$11.99

Fish Sub

$14.99

Gyro

$10.99

Chicken Sub & Cheese

$11.99

Sausage Parm.

$10.99

Meatball & Sausage With Cheese.

$11.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.99

Summer Specials

Chic Sal Sand W/ FF

$9.99

Pesto Turkey Blt Sub

$10.99

Pesto Tblt Sand W/ FF

$9.99

Fried Chic Sand w/ Fries

$13.99

Grilled Chix Sand w/ Fries

$12.99

Pastrami & Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

Teriyaki Steak

$15.99

Steak Tip Dinner With Rice

$18.99

Pulled pork Mac

$13.99

Pulled Pork w/ Fries

$10.99

Shawarma Plate

$13.99

Shawarma Pocket

$11.99

Veggie Burger Plate

$11.99

16" Pulled Pork Pizza

$18.99

Med Combo Plate

$14.99Out of stock

Balsamic Chix Sand w/ Fries

$12.99

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Buffalo Mac

$10.99

Buffalo Mac w/ Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$16.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Mac & Cheese Plate

$9.99

Spaghetti

$12.99

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$15.99

Spaghetti With Sausage

$15.99

Ziti

$12.99

Ziti With Meatballs

$15.99

Ziti With Sausage

$15.99

Pizza (Limited)

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

10" Roni Pizza

$9.99

10" Any 2 Items

$11.99

10" Any 3 Items

$12.99

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.99

10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

10" Meat Lovers

$14.99

10" Special Pizza

$14.99

10" Vegetarian

$12.99

10" White Pizza (Copy)

$11.99

10" Big Mack Daddy

$14.99

10" Hawaiian Pizza (Copy)

$11.99

10" Chicken Alfredo (Copy)

$14.99

10" Rodeo Burger (Copy)

$14.99

10" Mediterranean

$13.99

14" Cheese

$10.99

14" Roni Pizza

$12.99

14" Any 2 Items

$13.99

14" Any 3 Items

$14.99

14" BBQ Chicken

$16.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

14" Meat Lovers

$17.99

14" Special

$17.99

14" Vegetarian

$15.99

14" White Pizza

$13.99

14" Big Mack Daddy

$17.99

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

14" Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

14" Rodeo Burger

$17.99

14" Mediterranean

$15.99

16" Cheese

$12.99

16" Roni Pizza

$14.99

16" Any 2 Items

$15.99

16" Any 3 Items

$16.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

16" Meat Lovers

$21.99

16" Special

$21.99

16" Vegetarian

$17.99

16" White Pizza

$15.99

16" Big Mack Daddy

$21.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

16" Mediterranean

$19.99

16" Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

16" Rodeo Burger

$21.99

3 Lg 1 Item (Copy)

$35.00

GF Cheese 12"

$13.99

Salads (Limited)

Tossed Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad

$12.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad (Copy)

$9.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Lg Salad W/ Assort Dress

$24.99

Turkey & Ham Chef Salad (Copy)

$12.99

Italian Salad

$11.99

Ceaser Salad

$7.99

Chicken Ceaser

$11.99

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches

BLT Club w/ Fries

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken w/ Fries

$12.99

Cheeseburger Club W/ Fries

$14.99

Turkey Blt w/ Fries

$13.99

Triple Decker Grilled Cheese w/ fries

$11.99

Blt

$7.49

Tuna Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$6.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.49

Turkey Sandwich

$7.49

Ham & Cheese

$7.49
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy Fast and Friendly Service!

Location

1057 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
Caesario's Pizza and Subs image
Caesario's Pizza and Subs image
Caesario's Pizza and Subs image

