Caesars Pizza Palace
672 Reviews
$$
12302 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
Popular Items
Appetizers
Appetizer Combo
Broccoli Bites
Calamari
Cheese Fries
Cheese Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadillas
Corn Nuggets
Crab Fries
Crab Quesadillas
Fried Green Beans
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Jalapeno Poppers
Lg FF
Mozzarella Sticks
Sm Onion Rings
Pizza Fries
Sm FF
Steak Quesadillas
Crab Dip
6 Wings
12 Wings
24 Wings
Lg Onion Ring
Oven Baked Entrees
Pastaria
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Juicy grilled chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, green peppers and onions in our creamy alfredo sauce mixed with a subtle hint of cayenne over penne.
Chicken Alfredo w/Broccoli
Boneless chicken breast in our homade alfredo sauce over fettuccine.
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with marsala wine and fresh mushrooms over linguini.
Chicken Oscar
Sautéed boneless chicken breast with asparagus and crab meat over fettuccine in a creamy alfredo sauce and old bay.
Chicken Pesto
Boneless chicken breast with black olives and tomatoes in our homemade pesto cream sauce over fettuccine.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce over fettuccine.
Fettuccine Alfredo w/Broccoli
Creamy alfredo sauce with broccoli over fettuccine.
Fettuccine Alfredo w/Mushrooms
Creamy alfredo sauce with mushrooms over fettuccine.
Fettuccine Romanza
Tomatoes, olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms and garlic sautéed in olive oil and white wine sauce over fettuccine.
Linguine w/Clam Sauce
Linguini served with tender clams and Italian herbs in your choice of garlic sauce or tomato sauce.
Seafood Alfredo Supreme
Sautéed scallops and shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce over fettuccine topped with crab meat and old bay.
Shrimp ala Vodka
Shrimp with tomatoes and mushrooms sautéed in a creamy pink vodka sauce over fettuccine.
Shrimp Alfredo w/Broccoli
Shrimp in our homemade alfredo sauce over fettuccine.
Shrimp Pesto
Shrimp with black olives and tomatoes in our homemade pesto cream sauce over fettuccine.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti with bacon and mushrooms in our creamy alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
Spaghetti w/Marinara
Spaghetti w/Meatballs
Spaghetti w/Mushrooms
Spaghetti w/Sausage
Tortellini Primavera
Fresh sautéed spinach with roasted tomatoes in a creamy sauce tossed with tortellini pasta.
Sausage Delight
Italian sausage with green peppers and onions in our homemade marinara.
Chicken Ala Vodka
Boneless chicken breast with tomatoes and mushrooms sautéed in a creamy pink vodka sauce over fettuccine.
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Pizza Burger
Caesar’s Burger
Served with crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms and onions, topped with melted provolone cheese.
Philly Burger
Burger patty topped with juicy steak, fried onions and sweet peppers.
Texas Burger
Served with bacon, jalapeño peppers, fried onions, melted cheese and BBQ sauce.
Pizza Burger w/Pepperoni
Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce and caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.
Turkey Wrap
Turkey and provolone cheese in a flour tortilla.
Tuna Wrap
White albacore tuna salad wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Juicy homemade chicken salad in a flour tortilla.
Cheese Steak Wrap
Tender steak chopped Philly style wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
Juicy chopped chicken steak wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Buffalo Wrap
Crispy chicken doused in buffalo sauce with mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Clubs
Ham and Cheese Club
Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone.
Turkey Club
Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone cheese.
Caesar’s Club
Turkey and lean ham with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone cheese.
Tuna Club
White albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone.
Chicken Salad Club
Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone.
Crispy Chicken Club
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone.
Roast Beef Club
Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone.
Greek Specialties
Subs
Italian
Sm Ham and Cheese
Sm Roast Beef
Sm Turkey
Sm Tuna Salad Sub
Sm Chicken Salad
Sm Steak Sub
Juicy, chopped steak
Sm Cheesesteak Sub
Tender steak chopped Philly style with melted White American cheese.
Sm Chix Chsteak Sub
Chopped chicken cheesesteak with melted White American cheese.
Sm Pizza Steak Sub
Juicy steak chopped, with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Sm B.L.T.
Sm Meatball Parmesan
Sm Eggplant Parmesan
Sm Chicken Parmesan Sub
Sm Sausage Parmesan
Sm Super
Roast beef, turkey, bacon and provolone.
Sm Deluxe
Ham, turkey, bacon and provolone.
Sm Chzburger Sub
Sm Pizza Burger Sub
Veggie Sub
Sm Veggie Sub
Lg Italian
Ham, genoa salami, cooked salami, capicola, and provolone cheese.
Lg Ham & Cheese
Lg Roast Beef
Lg Turkey
Lg Tuna Fish Salad
Lg Chicken Salad
Lg Steak Sub
Juicy, chopped steak
Lg Cheesesteak Sub
Tender steak chopped Philly style with White American cheese.
Lg Chix Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped chicken cheesesteak with melted White American cheese.
Lg Pizza Steak Sub
Juicy steak chopped, with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Lg B.L.T. with Mayo
Lg Meatball Parmesan
Lg Eggplant Parmesan
Lg Chicken Parmesan Sub
Lg Sausage Parmesan
Lg Super
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese.
Lg Deluxe
Ham, turkey, bacon, and provolone.
Lg Cheeseburger Sub
Lg Pizza Burger Sub
Veal Parm Sub
Veggie Sub
Lg Veggie Sub
Chicken Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread.
Chesapeake Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Provolone and white american cheese on your choice of bread topped with a crabcake, bacon, tomato, and a dash of old bay.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Juicy homemade chicken salad on your choice of bread.
Crabcake Sandwich
Served with tartar sauce on the side.
Fish Sandwich
Flounder battered and fried with a side of tartar sauce.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Is not served with Fries. If you would like Fries, they must be ordered separately on APPETIZERS.
Grilled Cheese w/Ham Sandwich
Is not served with Fries. If you would like Fries, they must be ordered separately on APPETIZERS.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. For a different cheese option (Yellow American or White American) please specify in “Special Instructions” box.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. For a different cheese option (Yellow American or White American) please request so in “Special Instructions” box.
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna with melted provolone cheese on your choice of bread. For a different cheese option (Yellow American or White American) please request so in “Special Instructions” box. No FF.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
White albacore tuna salad on your choice of bread.
Turkey Melt Sandwich
Juicy turkey topped with melted provolone cheese. For a different cheese option (Yellow American or White American) please request so in “Special Instructions” box.
Turkey Sandwich
Served with Provolone. For a different cheese option (Yellow American or White American) please request so in “Special Instructions” box. No FF.
Seafood & Chicken
One Crabcake Dinner
Single crabcake, your choice fried or broiled. Served with salad, pasta, and garlic bread.
Two Crabcake Dinner
Two crab cakes, your choice fried or broiled. Served with salad, pasta, and garlic bread.
Fried Flounder
Two lightly breaded fillets, battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with salad, fries, and coleslaw.
Stuffed Flounder
Broiled flounder filet stuffed with our jumbo lump crab cake. Served with salad, pasta, and garlic bread.
Clam Strips
Butterfly Shrimp
Six shrimp, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with salad, fries, and coleslaw.
Popcorn Shrimp
Caesar’s Seafood Combo
Fried flounder, clam strips and fried shrimp. Served with salad, fries, and coleslaw.
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken
Buffalo Tenders
BBQ Tenders
Soups & Salads
Antipasto Salad
Our large garden salad topped with ham, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, cheese, and a hard-boiled egg.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken in buffalo sauce with jalapeños, corn, and mozzarella cheese over our large garden salad.
Cheesesteak Salad
Juicy steak with melted cheese served on our large garden salad.
Chef’s Salad
Our large garden salad topped with turkey, roast beef, ham, cheese, and a hard boiled egg.
Chicken Salad
Juicy chicken mixed with herbs and mayo on top of our large garden salad.
Chili
Crispy Chicken Salad
Our large garden salad topped with a hard-boiled egg, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and crispy chicken strips.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our large garden salad topped with grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese.
Lg Caesar Salad
Lg Garden Salad
A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce with lettuce, cucumbers, and green peppers topped with croutons.
Lg Greek Salad
Our large garden salad topped with greek olives, feta cheese, and a stuffed grape leaf.
MD Crab Soup
Sm Caesar Salad
Sm Garden Salad
A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, and green peppers topped with croutons.
Sm Greek Salad
Our small garden salad topped with greek olives, feta cheese, and a stuffed grape leaf.
Soup Of The Day
Tuna Salad
Chunk white albacore tuna with chopped celery, herbs and mayo on our large garden salad.
Wild Asian Chix Salad
Crispy chicken in wild asian sauce over our large garden salad topped with mozzarella, jalapeños, corn, and pineapples.
Sides
2 Meatball
Side 6 Shrimp
Side Chicken
Side Crabcake
Baked Potato
Chips
Cup of Cheese
LG Side Dressing
Marinara
Side Alfredo
Side Applesauce
Side Broccoli
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Coleslaw
Side Corn
Side Gravy
Side Mac N Cheese
Side Mash Potatoes
Side Meatsauce
Side Mix Veggies
Side Pasta
Pecans Bag
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Tzatziki
SM Side Dressing
Appetizer Trays
Club Sandwich Tray
Salad Trays
Half Garden Salad
Whole Garden Salad
Half Greek Salad
Whole Greek Salad
Half Chef Salad
Whole Chef Salad
Half Grilled Chicken Salad
Whole Grilled Chicken Salad
Half Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Whole Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Half Antipasto Salad
Whole Antipasto Salad
Pasta Trays
Oven Baked Trays
Half Lasagna
Whole Lasagna
Half Stuffed Shells
Whole Stuffed Shells
Half Manicotti
Whole Manicotti
Half Ravioli
Whole Ravioli
Half Baked Ziti
Whole Baked Ziti
Half Baked Ziti Quattro Formaggio
Whole Baked Ziti Quattro Formaggio
Half Baked Ziti w/Sausage
Whole Baked Ziti w/Sausage
Half Baked Ziti w/Meatsauce
Whole Baked Ziti w/Meatsauce
Chicken, Veal, & Seafood Trays
Half Chicken Alfredo
Whole Chicken Alfredo
Half Chicken Piccatta
Whole Chicken Piccatta
Half Chicken Marsala
Whole Chicken Marsala
Half Chicken Parmesan
Whole Chicken Parmesan
Half Veal Parmesan
Whole Veal Parmesan
Half Homemade Jumbo Lump Crabcakes
Whole Homemade Jumbo Lump Crabcakes
Whole Desserts
Pizza
Sm Cheese Pizza
Sm Caesar’s Special
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Sm Vegetarian Pizza
Sm White Pizza
Sm Gluten-Free Pizza
Sm Artichoke Pizza
Sm Pepperoni Mania Pizza
Sm Philly Steak Pizza
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
Sm Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Sm Chicken Alfredo
Sm Merengo Pizza
Sm Formaggio
Sm Chicken Ranch Pizza
Sm Athenian Pizza
Sm Bianca Pizza
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sm Mexican Pizza
Sm Crab Pizza
Med Cheese Pizza
Med Caesar’s Special
Med Meat Lovers Pizza
Med Vegetarian Pizza
Med White Pizza
Med Artichoke Pizza
Med Pepperoni Mania Pizza
Med Philly Steak Pizza
Med Hawaiian Pizza
Med Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Med Chicken Alfredo
Med Merengo Pizza
Med Formaggio
Med Chicken Ranch Pizza
Med Athenian Pizza
Med Bianca Pizza
Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
Med Mexican Pizza
Lg Cheese Pizza
Lg Caesar’s Special
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
Lg Vegetarian Pizza
Lg White Pizza
Lg Artichoke Pizza
Lg Pepperoni Mania Pizza
Lg Philly Steak Pizza
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Lg Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Lg Chicken Alfredo
Lg Merengo Pizza
Lg Formaggio
Lg Chicken Ranch Pizza
Lg Athenian Pizza
Lg Bianca Pizza
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lg Mexican Pizza
Lg Crab Pizza
Calzones
Strombolis
Slices
Fountain Soda
Bottled Soda
Two Liter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
12302 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD 21853