Caesars Pizza Palace

672 Reviews

$$

12302 Somerset Ave

Princess Anne, MD 21853

Popular Items

Lg Cheese Pizza
6 Wings
Lg FF

Appetizers

Appetizer Combo

$12.99

Broccoli Bites

$5.99

Calamari

$11.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Cheese Quesadillas

$6.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$7.99

Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Crab Fries

$11.99

Crab Quesadillas

$12.99

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$2.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Lg FF

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Sm Onion Rings

$3.99

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Sm FF

$2.99

Steak Quesadillas

$8.99

Crab Dip

$10.99

6 Wings

$8.99

12 Wings

$14.99

24 Wings

$26.99

Lg Onion Ring

$5.99

Oven Baked Entrees

Lasagna

$12.99

Baked Manicotti

$11.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$15.99

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Baked Ziti w/Meat Sauce

$12.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.99

Chicken Sicilian

$14.99

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Veal Parmesan

$15.99

Tour Of Italy

$12.99

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Pastaria

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Juicy grilled chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, green peppers and onions in our creamy alfredo sauce mixed with a subtle hint of cayenne over penne.

Chicken Alfredo w/Broccoli

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast in our homade alfredo sauce over fettuccine.

Chicken Cacciatore

$13.99

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Boneless chicken breast sautéed with marsala wine and fresh mushrooms over linguini.

Chicken Oscar

$18.99

Sautéed boneless chicken breast with asparagus and crab meat over fettuccine in a creamy alfredo sauce and old bay.

Chicken Pesto

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast with black olives and tomatoes in our homemade pesto cream sauce over fettuccine.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Creamy alfredo sauce over fettuccine.

Fettuccine Alfredo w/Broccoli

$13.99

Creamy alfredo sauce with broccoli over fettuccine.

Fettuccine Alfredo w/Mushrooms

$13.99

Creamy alfredo sauce with mushrooms over fettuccine.

Fettuccine Romanza

$12.99

Tomatoes, olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms and garlic sautéed in olive oil and white wine sauce over fettuccine.

Linguine w/Clam Sauce

$13.99

Linguini served with tender clams and Italian herbs in your choice of garlic sauce or tomato sauce.

Seafood Alfredo Supreme

$18.99

Sautéed scallops and shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce over fettuccine topped with crab meat and old bay.

Shrimp ala Vodka

$15.99

Shrimp with tomatoes and mushrooms sautéed in a creamy pink vodka sauce over fettuccine.

Shrimp Alfredo w/Broccoli

$15.99

Shrimp in our homemade alfredo sauce over fettuccine.

Shrimp Pesto

$15.99

Shrimp with black olives and tomatoes in our homemade pesto cream sauce over fettuccine.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$13.99

Spaghetti with bacon and mushrooms in our creamy alfredo sauce.

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti w/Marinara

$9.99

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$11.99

Spaghetti w/Mushrooms

$10.99

Spaghetti w/Sausage

$11.99

Tortellini Primavera

$13.99

Fresh sautéed spinach with roasted tomatoes in a creamy sauce tossed with tortellini pasta.

Sausage Delight

$11.99

Italian sausage with green peppers and onions in our homemade marinara.

Chicken Ala Vodka

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast with tomatoes and mushrooms sautéed in a creamy pink vodka sauce over fettuccine.

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.49

Cheeseburger

$8.49

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.49

Pizza Burger

$8.49

Caesar’s Burger

$9.99

Served with crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms and onions, topped with melted provolone cheese.

Philly Burger

$9.99

Burger patty topped with juicy steak, fried onions and sweet peppers.

Texas Burger

$9.99

Served with bacon, jalapeño peppers, fried onions, melted cheese and BBQ sauce.

Pizza Burger w/Pepperoni

$8.49

Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce and caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce and ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Turkey and provolone cheese in a flour tortilla.

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

White albacore tuna salad wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Juicy homemade chicken salad in a flour tortilla.

Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.99

Tender steak chopped Philly style wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.99

Juicy chopped chicken steak wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken doused in buffalo sauce with mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Clubs

Ham and Cheese Club

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone.

Turkey Club

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone cheese.

Caesar’s Club

$9.99

Turkey and lean ham with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone cheese.

Tuna Club

$9.99

White albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone.

Chicken Salad Club

$9.99

Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone.

Crispy Chicken Club

$9.99

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone.

Roast Beef Club

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon and provolone.

Greek Specialties

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Sliced gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce nestled in a soft pita bread.

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Tender chunks of chicken of with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce nestled in a soft pita bread.

Subs

Italian

$8.99

Sm Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Sm Roast Beef

$7.99

Sm Turkey

$7.99

Sm Tuna Salad Sub

$7.99

Sm Chicken Salad

$7.99

Sm Steak Sub

$7.99

Juicy, chopped steak

Sm Cheesesteak Sub

$8.49

Tender steak chopped Philly style with melted White American cheese.

Sm Chix Chsteak Sub

$7.99

Chopped chicken cheesesteak with melted White American cheese.

Sm Pizza Steak Sub

$8.49

Juicy steak chopped, with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sm B.L.T.

$6.99

Sm Meatball Parmesan

$7.99

Sm Eggplant Parmesan

$7.99

Sm Chicken Parmesan Sub

$7.99

Sm Sausage Parmesan

$7.99

Sm Super

$7.99

Roast beef, turkey, bacon and provolone.

Sm Deluxe

$7.99

Ham, turkey, bacon and provolone.

Sm Chzburger Sub

$7.99

Sm Pizza Burger Sub

$7.99

Veggie Sub

$5.99

Sm Veggie Sub

$5.99Out of stock

Lg Italian

$9.99

Ham, genoa salami, cooked salami, capicola, and provolone cheese.

Lg Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Lg Roast Beef

$8.99

Lg Turkey

$8.99

Lg Tuna Fish Salad

$8.99

Lg Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lg Steak Sub

$8.99

Juicy, chopped steak

Lg Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Tender steak chopped Philly style with White American cheese.

Lg Chix Cheesesteak Sub

$8.49

Chopped chicken cheesesteak with melted White American cheese.

Lg Pizza Steak Sub

$9.99

Juicy steak chopped, with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Lg B.L.T. with Mayo

$7.99

Lg Meatball Parmesan

$8.99

Lg Eggplant Parmesan

$8.99

Lg Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.99

Lg Sausage Parmesan

$8.99

Lg Super

$8.99

Roast beef, turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese.

Lg Deluxe

$8.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, and provolone.

Lg Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

Lg Pizza Burger Sub

$8.99

Veal Parm Sub

$11.99

Veggie Sub

$6.99Out of stock

Lg Veggie Sub

$6.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Orig Chix Sand

$9.99

Chix Ranch Sand

$9.99

Chix Caesar Sand

$9.99

Cajun Chix Sand

$9.99

Chix Cordon Bleu Sand

$9.99

Chix Pesto Sand

$9.99

Specialty Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$5.49

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread.

Chesapeake Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$16.99

Provolone and white american cheese on your choice of bread topped with a crabcake, bacon, tomato, and a dash of old bay.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Juicy homemade chicken salad on your choice of bread.

Crabcake Sandwich

$15.99

Served with tartar sauce on the side.

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Flounder battered and fried with a side of tartar sauce.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Is not served with Fries. If you would like Fries, they must be ordered separately on APPETIZERS.

Grilled Cheese w/Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Is not served with Fries. If you would like Fries, they must be ordered separately on APPETIZERS.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Ham and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. For a different cheese option (Yellow American or White American) please specify in “Special Instructions” box.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.99

Roast Beef and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. For a different cheese option (Yellow American or White American) please request so in “Special Instructions” box.

Tuna Melt

$6.49

White albacore tuna with melted provolone cheese on your choice of bread. For a different cheese option (Yellow American or White American) please request so in “Special Instructions” box. No FF.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.49

White albacore tuna salad on your choice of bread.

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$6.49

Juicy turkey topped with melted provolone cheese. For a different cheese option (Yellow American or White American) please request so in “Special Instructions” box.

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Served with Provolone. For a different cheese option (Yellow American or White American) please request so in “Special Instructions” box. No FF.

Seafood & Chicken

One Crabcake Dinner

$16.99

Single crabcake, your choice fried or broiled. Served with salad, pasta, and garlic bread.

Two Crabcake Dinner

$28.99

Two crab cakes, your choice fried or broiled. Served with salad, pasta, and garlic bread.

Fried Flounder

$15.99

Two lightly breaded fillets, battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with salad, fries, and coleslaw.

Stuffed Flounder

$18.99

Broiled flounder filet stuffed with our jumbo lump crab cake. Served with salad, pasta, and garlic bread.

Clam Strips

$8.99

Butterfly Shrimp

$12.99

Six shrimp, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with salad, fries, and coleslaw.

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

Caesar’s Seafood Combo

$15.99

Fried flounder, clam strips and fried shrimp. Served with salad, fries, and coleslaw.

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Fried Chicken

$8.99

Buffalo Tenders

$9.99

BBQ Tenders

$9.99

Soups & Salads

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Our large garden salad topped with ham, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, cheese, and a hard-boiled egg.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy chicken in buffalo sauce with jalapeños, corn, and mozzarella cheese over our large garden salad.

Cheesesteak Salad

$9.99

Juicy steak with melted cheese served on our large garden salad.

Chef’s Salad

$9.99

Our large garden salad topped with turkey, roast beef, ham, cheese, and a hard boiled egg.

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Juicy chicken mixed with herbs and mayo on top of our large garden salad.

Chili

$4.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Our large garden salad topped with a hard-boiled egg, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and crispy chicken strips.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Our large garden salad topped with grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese.

Lg Caesar Salad

$5.99

Lg Garden Salad

$4.99

A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce with lettuce, cucumbers, and green peppers topped with croutons.

Lg Greek Salad

$8.99

Our large garden salad topped with greek olives, feta cheese, and a stuffed grape leaf.

MD Crab Soup

$3.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$4.99

Sm Garden Salad

$3.99

A blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, and green peppers topped with croutons.

Sm Greek Salad

$5.99

Our small garden salad topped with greek olives, feta cheese, and a stuffed grape leaf.

Soup Of The Day

$2.99

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Chunk white albacore tuna with chopped celery, herbs and mayo on our large garden salad.

Wild Asian Chix Salad

$9.99

Crispy chicken in wild asian sauce over our large garden salad topped with mozzarella, jalapeños, corn, and pineapples.

Sides

2 Meatball

$3.99

Side 6 Shrimp

$5.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Crabcake

$13.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Chips

$1.00

Cup of Cheese

$1.99

LG Side Dressing

$0.75

Marinara

$1.00

Side Alfredo

$2.00

Side Applesauce

$1.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Corn

$2.99

Side Gravy

$1.99

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Side Mash Potatoes

$2.99

Side Meatsauce

$1.99

Side Mix Veggies

$2.99

Side Pasta

$3.99

Pecans Bag

$6.95

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tzatziki

$0.75

SM Side Dressing

$0.50

Appetizer Trays

Buffalo Wings 50

$53.99

Buffalo Wings 100

$107.99

Half Special Combo

$34.99

Whole Special Combo

$67.99

Half Chicken Tenders

$34.99

Whole Chicken Tenders

$67.99

Half Meatballs

$19.99

Whole Meatballs

$37.99

Sub Trays

Half Mix & Match

$39.99

Whole Mix & Match

$69.00

Club Sandwich Tray

Half Mix & Match

$34.99

Whole Mix & Match

$64.99

Salad Trays

Half Garden Salad

$19.99

Whole Garden Salad

$38.99

Half Greek Salad

$28.99

Whole Greek Salad

$49.99

Half Chef Salad

$28.99

Whole Chef Salad

$49.99

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$29.99

Whole Grilled Chicken Salad

$54.99

Half Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$32.99

Whole Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$59.99

Half Antipasto Salad

$29.99

Whole Antipasto Salad

$54.99

Pasta Trays

Half Marinara

$19.99

Whole Marinara

$37.99

Half Meat Sauce

$24.99

Whole Meat Sauce

$44.99

Half Meatballs

$24.99

Whole Meatballs

$44.99

Half Alfredo Sauce

$24.99

Whole Alfredo Sauce

$42.99

Oven Baked Trays

Half Lasagna

$34.99

Whole Lasagna

$64.99

Half Stuffed Shells

$34.99

Whole Stuffed Shells

$64.99

Half Manicotti

$34.99

Whole Manicotti

$64.99

Half Ravioli

$34.99

Whole Ravioli

$64.99

Half Baked Ziti

$25.99

Whole Baked Ziti

$49.99

Half Baked Ziti Quattro Formaggio

$34.99

Whole Baked Ziti Quattro Formaggio

$64.99

Half Baked Ziti w/Sausage

$34.99

Whole Baked Ziti w/Sausage

$64.99

Half Baked Ziti w/Meatsauce

$34.99

Whole Baked Ziti w/Meatsauce

$64.99

Chicken, Veal, & Seafood Trays

Half Chicken Alfredo

$37.99

Whole Chicken Alfredo

$67.99

Half Chicken Piccatta

$37.99

Whole Chicken Piccatta

$67.99

Half Chicken Marsala

$37.99

Whole Chicken Marsala

$67.99

Half Chicken Parmesan

$34.99

Whole Chicken Parmesan

$64.99

Half Veal Parmesan

$39.99

Whole Veal Parmesan

$69.99

Half Homemade Jumbo Lump Crabcakes

$84.99Out of stock

Whole Homemade Jumbo Lump Crabcakes

$169.99Out of stock

Whole Desserts

Homemade Cheesecake

$35.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$39.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$39.00

Deluxe Chocolate Cake

$50.00

Homemade Tiramisu

$35.00

Napoleon

$30.00

Rice Pudding

$30.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.99

Cheesecake w/Cherries

$5.49

Cheesecake w/Blueberries

$5.49

Deluxe Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$2.99

Cannoli

$3.49

Napoleon

$3.99

Spumoni

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Baklava

$2.99

Brownie a la Mode

$6.99

Lemon Cake

$5.99

Peanut Butter Cake

$4.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.99

Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Sm Caesar’s Special

$12.99

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99

Sm Vegetarian Pizza

$12.99

Sm White Pizza

$7.99

Sm Gluten-Free Pizza

$10.99

Sm Artichoke Pizza

$10.99

Sm Pepperoni Mania Pizza

$9.99

Sm Philly Steak Pizza

$12.99

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$9.99

Sm Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$12.99

Sm Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Sm Merengo Pizza

$12.99

Sm Formaggio

$9.99

Sm Chicken Ranch Pizza

$12.99

Sm Athenian Pizza

$10.99

Sm Bianca Pizza

$9.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Sm Mexican Pizza

$12.99

Sm Crab Pizza

$14.99

Med Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Med Caesar’s Special

$17.99

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Med Vegetarian Pizza

$17.99

Med White Pizza

$10.99

Med Artichoke Pizza

$14.99

Med Pepperoni Mania Pizza

$13.99

Med Philly Steak Pizza

$17.99

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

Med Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$17.99

Med Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Med Merengo Pizza

$17.99

Med Formaggio

$13.99

Med Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Med Athenian Pizza

$14.99

Med Bianca Pizza

$12.99

Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Med Mexican Pizza

$17.99

Lg Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Lg Caesar’s Special

$20.99

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Lg Vegetarian Pizza

$20.99

Lg White Pizza

$13.99

Lg Artichoke Pizza

$17.99

Lg Pepperoni Mania Pizza

$16.99

Lg Philly Steak Pizza

$20.99

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Lg Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$20.99

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Lg Merengo Pizza

$20.99

Lg Formaggio

$16.99

Lg Chicken Ranch Pizza

$20.99

Lg Athenian Pizza

$17.99

Lg Bianca Pizza

$15.99

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Lg Mexican Pizza

$20.99

Lg Crab Pizza

$28.99

Calzones

Sm Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Sm Special Calzone

$10.99

Sm Steak Calzone

$10.99

Sm Chicken & Spinach Calzone

$10.99

Lg Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Lg Special Calzone

$14.99

Lg Steak Calzone

$14.99

Lg Chicken & Spinach Calzone

$14.99

Strombolis

Sm Original Stromboli

$7.99

Sm Special Stromboli

$10.99

Sm Steak Stromboli

$10.99

Sm Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.99

Lg Original Stromboli

$10.99

Lg Special Stromboli

$14.99

Lg Steak Stromboli

$14.99

Lg Meat Lovers Stromboli

$15.99

Slices

Slice Cheese

$1.89

Fountain Soda

Birch Beer

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Hot Tea

$1.50

Pitcher Soda

$6.99

Bottled Soda

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.79

Ice

$0.50

Two Liter

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Regular Milk

$2.50

Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$1.49

Coffee

$1.49

Glass Of Wine

Cabernet

$4.99

Chardonnay

$4.99

Chianti

$4.99

Merlot

$4.99

Pinot Grigio

$4.99

Riesling

$4.99Out of stock

White Zinfandel

$4.99

Bottle Of Wine

Cabernet

$21.00

Chardonnay

$21.00

Chianti

$21.00

Merlot

$21.00

Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Riesling

$21.00

White Zinfandel

$21.00

Specials

Med 1 Topping & 12 Bonless Wings

$20.99

2 Lg Cheese Special

$21.99
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12302 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD 21853

Directions

Gallery
Caesars Pizza Palace image

