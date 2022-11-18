Caf Bar - 396 Main Street

- Home
396 Main Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Popular Items
Specialty Drinks
Chai latte
masala chai, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger and steamed milk
Golden Milk
tumeric, ginger, cinnamon, honey with steamed milk
Hot chocolate
kids steamer
Vanilla and steamed milk
Lavender latte
double espresso, house-made lavender honey, milk of choice
London fog
earl grey, steamed milk, lavender-infused honey
Maple bourbon Latte
double espresso, house-made maple bourbon sauce, choice of milk
Matcha mint
stone-ground matcha, steamed milk, honey or vanilla
Military latte
double espresso, matcha, honey, milk of choice
Mocha latte
espresso, milk and house-made mocha sauce
Nutella latte
double espresso, hazelnut, Nutella, milk of choice
Rhody latte
cold brew, double espresso, hazelnut, coffee syrup, milk of choice
Seasonal Drinks
Espessoda
Espresso ,sparkling soda,vanilla frothed milk
Spring Latte
double espresso, slightly sweetened with honey, choice of milk, topped with bee pollen
Kara's spicy mocha
espresso, milk, house-made mocha sauce with a touch of cayenne for spicy finish
Salted Caramel Mocha
Peppermint Mocha
Aerocano
iced americano steamed on the espresso machine to give it a nitro like texture. drink it black or add a choice of milk.
matcha mint lemonade
iced drink with organic matcha, peppermint, and organic lemonade.
Pumpkin spice latte
Homemade pumpkin sauce with espresso and choice of milk
Coffee & Espresso
hot drip coffee
USDA certified organic and Fair Trade Certified, locally roasted
espresso (double)
medium roast. cocoa, black cherry, nutty
latte
double espresso and steamed milk of choice
cappuccino
espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam
americano
double espresso and hot water
nitro cold brew
traditional cold brew infused with nitrogen
cold brew
locally steeped in Pawtucket, RI
cortado
equal parts espresso and warmed milk
flat white
espresso and steamed milk
cafe au lait
coffee and steamed milk
macchiato
espresso with dollop of steamed milk
iced coffee (decaf only)
Swiss Water Process Guatemala Decaf
Coffee milk
Chocolate milk
Milk
Box Of Coffee (96oz)
Iced Tea, lemonade, OJ
iced earl grey
organic. top grades of Yunnan Dianhong black tea with the essential oil pressed from real bergamot citrus fruits.
iced green tea citrus
organic. a revitalizing blend of green tea, ginger, and lemon.
iced white tangerine
organic. a refreshing blend of citrus, tropical fruits, white tea, and turmeric.
iced wildberry hibiscus
organic, caffeine free. a radiant blend of rosehips, currants, and elderberries blend together with notes of mango and pomegranate.
lemonade
Pink lemonade
orange juice
Hot Tea
chamomile medley
organic, caffeine free. golden Croatian chamomile blossoms paired with soothing herbal counterpoints of lemon verbena, lemongrass, and spearmint.
earl grey
organic. top grades of Yunnan Dianhong black tea with the essential oil pressed from real bergamot citrus fruits.
english breakfast
organic. rich red infusion color that is malty and robust with sweet, chocolatey undertones and a brisk body that can stand up to milk and sugar.
masala chai
organic. a classic style of black tea blended with aromatic Guatemalan cardamom, hot and citrusy ginger, and sweet cinnamon, with accents of pungent cracked black pepper and fragrant cloves.
Jade Cloud
organic. the traditional, daily steamed green tea of Japan yields a slightly opaque, bold green infusion with deep umami and juicy mouthfeel.
tumeric ginger
organic, caffeine free. golden turmeric root is enhanced by strengthening licorice root and zesty ginger with fragrant lemongrass and citrus peels create a lemon drop candy sweetness that balances the pungency of the roots.
Lavender Mint
organic. naturally sweet, rich flavor and euphoric, heady aroma.
Smoothies
Juice
Gourmet toasts & bagels
classic avo toast
mashed avo, seasonal sprouts, lemon, evoo, red pepper flakes
Hazel
nutella, strawberry, banana, chia, honey
lox n load
cream cheese, egg, salmon, capers, sprouts, evoo
Ricotta & Fig
lemon-honey ricotta, fig preserves, granola
the GOAT
goat cheese, mashed avocado, tomatoes, quinoa, mixed greens, balsamic
Nova Bagel
plain or everything bagel topped with cream cheese, onions, capers and salmon.
slice of toast
choice of sourdough, multigrain or gluten-free bread lightly toasted. Add butter, peanut or almond butter to dress it up!
Bagel
plain or everything. Add butter, cream cheese or your favorite toppings.
Veggie Bagel
crazy veggie bagel with tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, roasted red pepper, spinach, and cream cheese!
Paninis
Egg melt
baked egg, spinach, cheese and maple bacon aioli
Cubano
Housemade pork braised in a mojo sauce layered with ham, swiss, mustard and dill pickles. Served with chips.
Grilled Cheese
American and Cheddar melted on buttered sourdough. Served with chips.
Ham, Fig & Swiss Panini
Layers of ham and swiss cheese pressed between sourdough with a spread of fig jam for a touch of sweetness. Served with chips
Tuna melt
Turkey Reuben
rye bread, roasted turkey, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island dressing
Veggie panini
Pesto, roasted peppers, carmalized onions, cucumbers , baby kale
Spicy Bbq Pork Melt
house made pork, spicy bbq, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, cheddah cheeze.
Kids grilled cheese With Chips
Full belly wrap
Traditional thanksgiving wrap with turkey, cranberry, stuffing, and gravy pressed to perfection
Salads
Baked Goods & Dessert
Grab fridge
Yogurt Parfait
overnight oats (Vegan)
oats are loaded with good-for-you nutrients like fiber, protein, magnesium, potassium, and omega 3 fatty acids, among other things mixed with chia, maple syrup and milk.
Pelegrino Limonata
Pelegrino Orange
Pellegrino Grapefruit
Pellegrino Orange And Pomegranate
Large Pellegrino
Evian Water
bottled water derived, bottled, and shipped from Fiji.
vita coco
coconut water packed with nutrients and electrolytes.
Keri' Elderberry Syrup 8oz
Keri's Elderberry Syrup 20oz
Greens, quinoa,tomato,cucumber,chickpeas sprouts,carrots
Green Apple
Banana
green apple, orange, banana
bag of chips
Honest Kids Juice
Pellegrino Prickly Pear
farmers market
Cookies and butter
California love
Mini turmeric chai with spoon .08oz
CF turmeric chai 1.85 oz
turmeric chai 1.85 oz
BBQ sauce
sunrise salsa
Cinnamon pear jam
Fig jam
Red raspberry jam
Strawberry rhubarb jam
Wildflower honey
Bacon jam
CBD bath soak
Headspace rollerball
Muscle soothing salve large
Muscle soothing salve small
PMS cramp relief rollerball
Tension release oil large
Espresso with lid
Tumbler with lid
Caf Bar candle (vanilla latte scent) 8oz
CBD shot
12oz Downeast coffee beans
Flagship Espresso (whole bean)
12oz - Whole Bean Organic & Fair Trade Certified Medium Roast Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Black Cherry, Nutty
Organic Fair Trade Sumatra Mandheling (whole bean)
12oz - Whole Bean Organic & Fair Trade Certified Medium Roast Tasting Notes: Sweet Tobacco, Spicy, Chocolate
Admiral's Blend (whole bean)
12oz - Whole Bean Organic & Fair Trade Certified Light Roast Tasting Notes: Citrus, Brown Sugar, Cocoa
Swiss Water Process Guatemala Decaf (whole bean)
12oz - Whole Bean Medium Roast Tasting Notes: Mellow, Mild Acidity, Smooth
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Local and always Organic Espresso and Coffee beverages! Fresh fruit juices and Smoothies (never frozen) From scratch Avocado and gourmet toasts!!
