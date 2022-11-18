Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Caf Bar - 396 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

396 Main Street

Wakefield, RI 02879

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

latte
Egg melt
classic avo toast

Specialty Drinks

Chai latte

$4.75+

masala chai, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger and steamed milk

Golden Milk

$4.00+

tumeric, ginger, cinnamon, honey with steamed milk

Hot chocolate

$3.75+

kids steamer

$3.50

Vanilla and steamed milk

Lavender latte

$4.75+

double espresso, house-made lavender honey, milk of choice

London fog

$4.00+

earl grey, steamed milk, lavender-infused honey

Maple bourbon Latte

$4.75+

double espresso, house-made maple bourbon sauce, choice of milk

Matcha mint

$4.75+

stone-ground matcha, steamed milk, honey or vanilla

Military latte

$5.00+

double espresso, matcha, honey, milk of choice

Mocha latte

$4.75+

espresso, milk and house-made mocha sauce

Nutella latte

$5.00+

double espresso, hazelnut, Nutella, milk of choice

Rhody latte

$5.00+

cold brew, double espresso, hazelnut, coffee syrup, milk of choice

Seasonal Drinks

Espessoda

$4.75+

Espresso ,sparkling soda,vanilla frothed milk

Spring Latte

$4.75+

double espresso, slightly sweetened with honey, choice of milk, topped with bee pollen

Kara's spicy mocha

$4.75+

espresso, milk, house-made mocha sauce with a touch of cayenne for spicy finish

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.75+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+

Aerocano

$4.00+

iced americano steamed on the espresso machine to give it a nitro like texture. drink it black or add a choice of milk.

matcha mint lemonade

$5.00+

iced drink with organic matcha, peppermint, and organic lemonade.

Pumpkin spice latte

$4.75+

Homemade pumpkin sauce with espresso and choice of milk

Coffee & Espresso

hot drip coffee

$2.50+

USDA certified organic and Fair Trade Certified, locally roasted

espresso (double)

$2.75

medium roast. cocoa, black cherry, nutty

latte

$3.75+

double espresso and steamed milk of choice

cappuccino

$3.50+

espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam

americano

$3.25+

double espresso and hot water

nitro cold brew

$4.75+

traditional cold brew infused with nitrogen

cold brew

$4.00+

locally steeped in Pawtucket, RI

cortado

$3.50

equal parts espresso and warmed milk

flat white

$3.50

espresso and steamed milk

cafe au lait

$3.00+

coffee and steamed milk

macchiato

$3.25

espresso with dollop of steamed milk

iced coffee (decaf only)

$3.25+

Swiss Water Process Guatemala Decaf

Coffee milk

$2.50+

Chocolate milk

$2.50+

Milk

$2.00+

Box Of Coffee (96oz)

$19.99Out of stock

Iced Tea, lemonade, OJ

iced earl grey

$2.75+

organic. top grades of Yunnan Dianhong black tea with the essential oil pressed from real bergamot citrus fruits.

iced green tea citrus

$2.75+

organic. a revitalizing blend of green tea, ginger, and lemon.

iced white tangerine

$2.75+

organic. a refreshing blend of citrus, tropical fruits, white tea, and turmeric.

iced wildberry hibiscus

$2.75+

organic, caffeine free. a radiant blend of rosehips, currants, and elderberries blend together with notes of mango and pomegranate.

lemonade

$2.75+

Pink lemonade

$2.75+

orange juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

chamomile medley

$2.75

organic, caffeine free. golden Croatian chamomile blossoms paired with soothing herbal counterpoints of lemon verbena, lemongrass, and spearmint.

earl grey

$2.75

organic. top grades of Yunnan Dianhong black tea with the essential oil pressed from real bergamot citrus fruits.

english breakfast

$2.75

organic. rich red infusion color that is malty and robust with sweet, chocolatey undertones and a brisk body that can stand up to milk and sugar.

masala chai

$2.75

organic. a classic style of black tea blended with aromatic Guatemalan cardamom, hot and citrusy ginger, and sweet cinnamon, with accents of pungent cracked black pepper and fragrant cloves.

Jade Cloud

$2.75

organic. the traditional, daily steamed green tea of Japan yields a slightly opaque, bold green infusion with deep umami and juicy mouthfeel.

tumeric ginger

$2.75

organic, caffeine free. golden turmeric root is enhanced by strengthening licorice root and zesty ginger with fragrant lemongrass and citrus peels create a lemon drop candy sweetness that balances the pungency of the roots.

Lavender Mint

$2.75

organic. naturally sweet, rich flavor and euphoric, heady aroma.

Smoothies

banana mudslide

$8.99

banana, avocado, double espresso, honey, cacao and milk

bees knees

$8.99

banana, blueberry, bee pollen, nut butter, honey

golden milk shake

$8.99

banana, vanilla, turmeric, cinnamon

kale-pina

$8.99

kale, banana, pineapple and coconut water

BYO smoothie

$8.99

Apple Crisp

$8.99

Juice

green mule

$8.99

cucumber, kale, apple, lime and ginger

mimosa Juice

$8.99

carrot, apple, orange, soda water

miracle elixir

$8.99

beet, apple, pineapple, lemon, lime, ginger, turmeric

sunrise

$8.99

pineapple, yellow pepper, apple, lemon and ginger

BYO juice

$8.99

Gourmet toasts & bagels

classic avo toast

$8.99

mashed avo, seasonal sprouts, lemon, evoo, red pepper flakes

Hazel

$8.99

nutella, strawberry, banana, chia, honey

lox n load

$9.99

cream cheese, egg, salmon, capers, sprouts, evoo

Ricotta & Fig

$8.99

lemon-honey ricotta, fig preserves, granola

the GOAT

$8.99

goat cheese, mashed avocado, tomatoes, quinoa, mixed greens, balsamic

Nova Bagel

$9.99

plain or everything bagel topped with cream cheese, onions, capers and salmon.

slice of toast

$3.50

choice of sourdough, multigrain or gluten-free bread lightly toasted. Add butter, peanut or almond butter to dress it up!

Bagel

$3.50

plain or everything. Add butter, cream cheese or your favorite toppings.

Veggie Bagel

$8.95

crazy veggie bagel with tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, roasted red pepper, spinach, and cream cheese!

Paninis

Egg melt

$7.99

baked egg, spinach, cheese and maple bacon aioli

Cubano

Cubano

$10.95

Housemade pork braised in a mojo sauce layered with ham, swiss, mustard and dill pickles. Served with chips.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American and Cheddar melted on buttered sourdough. Served with chips.

Ham, Fig & Swiss Panini

$9.95

Layers of ham and swiss cheese pressed between sourdough with a spread of fig jam for a touch of sweetness. Served with chips

Tuna melt

$9.95

Turkey Reuben

$9.95

rye bread, roasted turkey, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island dressing

Veggie panini

$8.95

Pesto, roasted peppers, carmalized onions, cucumbers , baby kale

Spicy Bbq Pork Melt

$11.95

house made pork, spicy bbq, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, cheddah cheeze.

Kids grilled cheese With Chips

$5.99

Full belly wrap

$9.95

Traditional thanksgiving wrap with turkey, cranberry, stuffing, and gravy pressed to perfection

Salads

Beet Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, goat cheese, shaved beets, candied walnuts, quinoa topped with bee pollen

Superbowl

$8.95

spinach, brussels sprouts, shaved carrots, quinoa, raisins, slivered almonds

Baked Goods & Dessert

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.50

Corn Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Chip Crumb Muffin

$3.50

Baklava

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.99

locally baked. buttery classic.

Chocolate Chip GF Brownie

$3.25

Soup

Broccoli cheddar

$4.99Out of stock

Gluten free and vegetarian!

New England Clam Chowder

$4.99+

Grab fridge

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

overnight oats (Vegan)

$3.95

oats are loaded with good-for-you nutrients like fiber, protein, magnesium, potassium, and omega 3 fatty acids, among other things mixed with chia, maple syrup and milk.

Pelegrino Limonata

$2.49

Pelegrino Orange

$2.49

Pellegrino Grapefruit

$2.49

Pellegrino Orange And Pomegranate

$2.49

Large Pellegrino

$3.99

Evian Water

$2.49+

bottled water derived, bottled, and shipped from Fiji.

vita coco

$3.49

coconut water packed with nutrients and electrolytes.

Keri' Elderberry Syrup 8oz

$18.00

Keri's Elderberry Syrup 20oz

$28.00

Greens, quinoa,tomato,cucumber,chickpeas sprouts,carrots

Green Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

green apple, orange, banana

bag of chips

$1.99

Honest Kids Juice

$1.50

Pellegrino Prickly Pear

farmers market

Cookies and butter

$9.95Out of stock

California love

$10.95Out of stock

Mini turmeric chai with spoon .08oz

$10.00

CF turmeric chai 1.85 oz

$18.50

turmeric chai 1.85 oz

$19.50Out of stock

BBQ sauce

$11.99

sunrise salsa

$8.99

Cinnamon pear jam

$10.00Out of stock

Fig jam

$10.00Out of stock

Red raspberry jam

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry rhubarb jam

$10.00Out of stock

Wildflower honey

$12.00Out of stock

Bacon jam

$10.00Out of stock

CBD bath soak

$30.00Out of stock

Headspace rollerball

$10.95Out of stock

Muscle soothing salve large

$50.00Out of stock

Muscle soothing salve small

$30.00

PMS cramp relief rollerball

$10.95Out of stock

Tension release oil large

$47.95

Espresso with lid

$12.95Out of stock

Tumbler with lid

$24.95Out of stock

Caf Bar candle (vanilla latte scent) 8oz

$9.00

CBD shot

$4.50

12oz Downeast coffee beans

Flagship Espresso (whole bean)

$10.99

12oz - Whole Bean Organic & Fair Trade Certified Medium Roast Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Black Cherry, Nutty

Organic Fair Trade Sumatra Mandheling (whole bean)

$10.99

12oz - Whole Bean Organic & Fair Trade Certified Medium Roast Tasting Notes: Sweet Tobacco, Spicy, Chocolate

Admiral's Blend (whole bean)

$10.99

12oz - Whole Bean Organic & Fair Trade Certified Light Roast Tasting Notes: Citrus, Brown Sugar, Cocoa

Swiss Water Process Guatemala Decaf (whole bean)

$10.99

12oz - Whole Bean Medium Roast Tasting Notes: Mellow, Mild Acidity, Smooth

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Local and always Organic Espresso and Coffee beverages! Fresh fruit juices and Smoothies (never frozen) From scratch Avocado and gourmet toasts!!

Website

Location

396 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879

Directions

Gallery
Caf Bar image
Caf Bar image
Caf Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,386
110 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,072
91 Aquidneck Ave Middletown, RI 02842
View restaurantnext
Foodlove Market - Middletown - FLM - 1037 Aquidneck Ave
orange star5.0 • 4
1037 Aquidneck Ave Middletown, RI 02842
View restaurantnext
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
orange star4.6 • 21
333 Main St East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
Jiggers Diner
orange starNo Reviews
145 Main Street East Greenwich, RI 20818
View restaurantnext
Food Works Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2461 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wakefield

Tavern on Main - Wakefield
orange star4.6 • 422
195 Main Street Wakefield, RI 02879
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wakefield
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
Narragansett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
North Kingstown
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
West Warwick
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston