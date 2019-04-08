Cafe Sweet Street imageView gallery

Cafe Sweet Street

review star

No reviews yet

722 Hiesters Ln

Reading, PA 19605

Order Again

Popular Items

Salad Southwest
French Fries
BLT Club

Coffee and Espresso

Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Ravens Brew Drip Coffee. Made to order.

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Espresso

$2.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Latte

$3.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$3.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.25+

Bottled Drinks

Soda CAN

$1.35

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Juice

$1.75
Water

Water

$1.00

Housemade (Teas and Sodas)

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Bagels and Breads

Plain Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Poppy Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.25

Honey Wheat Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

French Toast Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Roll Whole Grain

$2.50

Roll Brioche

$2.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Tortilla Shell

$1.50
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00

Hoagie Roll

$2.50

Gluten Free Roll

$2.50

Eggs/Yogurts/Meats

Farm Egg

$2.25
Skillet Cheeseburger

Skillet Cheeseburger

$10.75

Crispy Potatoes topped with Hamburger, Cheese Sauce, Fried Egg, Ketchup, Bacon and Onion.

Skillet Sausage

Skillet Sausage

$10.00

Crispy Potatoes topped with Crumbled Sausage, Green and Jalapeno Peppers, Mozzarella, and Fried Egg

Parfait

Parfait

$7.00

Bowl Granola

$5.00

Sausage Patty

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Cinnamon Wrap

$3.00
Mediterranean Egg Wrap

Mediterranean Egg Wrap

$3.00

Egg custard, kale, roasted red peppers, onion, feta cheese and Mediterranean herbs

SW Salsa Verde Wrap

SW Salsa Verde Wrap

$3.00

Savory cheesecake, corn chips, salsa verde, garlic, scallions and roasted red peppers

Omelet

Omelet

$8.50

Crispy Potatoes

$1.50

Side of crispy potatoes

Core Menu

Almond Sourdough Pretzel Tenders

Almond Sourdough Pretzel Tenders

$12.50

Bill and Evans Free Range Chicken Tenders coated with the perfect crunchy, nutty coating. Fried to excellence and served with Spicy Honey Mustard.

BLT Club

BLT Club

$9.25

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Juicy Tomato, Crisp Shredded Romaine, and Thin Sliced Turkey layered on Toasted Honey Wheat Bread with Mayo.

California Turkey Sandwich

California Turkey Sandwich

$10.75

Our Sliced Smoked Turkey, Avocado, Sweet Pea Shoots, and Roasted Red Pepper Pesto served on a Grilled Whole Grain Roll

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$11.75

Thin Shaved Steak Served with Grilled Onions and Mushrooms. Served on a Hard Roll with Provolone and Cheese Wiz. South Street Style

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.50+

House Roasted Bill & Evans Chicken, Pennsylvania Dutch Spatzel Noodles, Grandma Would Approve

Chips

$0.75
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Slow Roasted Marinated Pork, Thinly Sliced, Layered Between Baked Ham, Dill Pickles, and Swiss Cheese. Served with mayo and mustard on a hard roll, and grilled on our flat top

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Hard Boiled Egg, Mayo, Celery, and a hint of Dijon Mustard, on a Toasted Croissant with Diced Bell Pepper and Sunflower Shoots

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$10.10

Crispy Falafel, with Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tzatziki, Hummus and Rolled up in our Authentic Flour Pita Bread

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.50

Three tacos filled with crispy beer battered cod topped with zesty house pico slaw and chipotle ranch served in grilled corn tortillas. We build them for you or we can send them home deconstructed.

French Fries

French Fries

Russet Potato, Hand Cut, Double Fried and Seasoned to Perfection

Fruit Salad

$4.00
Half Sandwich Cup Soup

Half Sandwich Cup Soup

$8.50

Bowl Granola

$5.00

Hot Dog

$4.25
Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$10.10

Grilled Seasoned Lamb with Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tzatziki, Hummus and Rolled up in our Authentic Flour Pita Bread

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$6.50

Fusilli and Cavatappi Pasta in creamy blend of Cooper Cheddar and Sharp Provolone. Topped with fresh roasted Parmesan Panko Breadcrumb.

Parfait

Parfait

$7.00
Pretzel Ham

Pretzel Ham

$5.00

Ham and Sweet Cheese Stuffed Pretzel Served with Our Wasabi Honey Mustard

Pretzel Sausage

Pretzel Sausage

$5.00

Sausage and Cheddar Stuffed Pretzel Served with our Wasabi Honey Mustard

Pretzel Spinach

Pretzel Spinach

$5.00

Spinach and Feta Stuffed Pretzel Served with Our Wasabi Honey Mustard

Pretzel Turkey

Pretzel Turkey

$5.00Out of stock

Turkey and Havarti Stuffed Pretzel Served with Our Wasabi Honey Mustard

Salad Cobb

Salad Cobb

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh Salad Mix tossed in our Zesty Bleu Cheese Dressing, lined with Diced Tomato, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Avocado, Carrot, Pea Shoots and Grilled Chicken

Salad Southwest

Salad Southwest

$15.00

Crisp Romaine, Black Bean, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Cheddar Jack, Fried Tortilla Strips, and Grilled Chicken served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Salad Cranberry Goat Cheese

Salad Cranberry Goat Cheese

$10.00

Dried Cranberry, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese Crumble, and Prosciutto. Served over House Salad Mix with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Salad Caesar

Salad Caesar

$11.50

Crisp Romaine topped with Parmesan Shave, Cracked Black Pepper, Sun Dried Tomato, Sourdough Crouton, crowned with Anchovy, coated in our own Caesar Dressing, and Served with Herb Grilled Chicken

Salad Chinois

Salad Chinois

$13.50

Pulled Oven Roasted Chicken, tossed with Julienned Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Red Cabbage, Snow Pea, Carrot, Thai Basil. Hand tossed with Honey Roasted Peanut, Sesame Seed, and Wonton Crisps. Served with our Ginger Sesame Dressing.

Salad Garden

$10.00

Salad Side Small

$2.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00
Wings

Wings

$11.50Out of stock

Bill & Evans free range wings tossed in our medium buffalo butter, house made BBQ sauce, or garlic parmesan; served hot and crispy!

Specials Week 8

Soup French Onion

$4.50+

Mediterranean Vegetable Salad

$10.00

Chickpeas, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and tomatoes over our baby greens, served with Balsamic vinaigrette

Asparagus Feta Quinoa Bowl

Asparagus Feta Quinoa Bowl

$9.00

Cafe Sloppy Joe Dog

$8.00

1/4 pound all-beef Berks hot dog split and grilled and smothered with house-made sloppy joe, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions served on a hard roll

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.00

Semolina spaghetti noodles served with meatballs and smothered in our marinara sauce. Garnished with parmesan cheese

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

French toast piled high with turkey, ham and Swiss cheese, served with our sweet and spicy honey mustard

Chicken Queso Quesadilla

Chicken Queso Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled fajita chicken, sundried tomato basil cheese sauce, roasted red peppers and Monterey Jack cheese toasted in a warm tortilla

All American Cheese Burger

All American Cheese Burger

$14.00

6 oz pasture-raised beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and American cheese on a grilled Brioche roll with a bag of our French fries

Build Your Own

Create a Burger

Create a Burger

$14.00

Build Your Own Burger

Create a Salad

$8.00

Build Your Own Salad

Pizza

Pizza

Out of stock

Individuals

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$3.00
Individually Wrapped Product

Individually Wrapped Product

Cookie - Chocolate Chunk

Cookie - Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

Cookie - Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50

Cookie - Butter Sugar

$2.50Out of stock

Cookie - Peanut Butter

$2.50

Cookie - M&M Peanut Butter

$2.50Out of stock
4 High Carrot Cake

4 High Carrot Cake

$5.25Out of stock

Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.

Lemonade Cake

Lemonade Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Using lemonade as an inspiration, we've layered lemon cake with a luscious, cool lemon mousseline and Meyer lemon curd to create the ultimate lemon cake.

Apple Galette

Apple Galette

$3.75Out of stock

Our handcrafted apple tart is five inches of buttery, flaky French puff pastry. We layer fresh, ripe apples and bake it to a golden brown.

Molten Bundt

Molten Bundt

$4.25Out of stock

Deeply chocolate, enrobed in chocolate and filled with a dark chocolate truffle.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$4.25Out of stock

The popular candy bar in a pie! Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's® Peanut Butter Cups.

Oreo Pie

Oreo Pie

$4.25Out of stock

An OREO® cookie universe of white 'n milk chocolate cream, starry with OREO® chunks, and showered with dark chocolate drizzle.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Stack

Chocolate Peanut Butter Stack

$4.25Out of stock

Ooh la la, the tastes and textures. Sweet and salty peanut butter crunch, light and creamy milk chocolate and buttery caramel, all layered twice on our lighter-than-expected brownie cake hybrid. Finished with crunchy honey roasted peanuts.

Luscious Lemon Bar

Luscious Lemon Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Luscious, lively lemon curd in a buttery shortbread.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$4.25Out of stock

Cheesecake so creamy, so smooth, so satisfying it makes the Statue of Liberty smile.

Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$4.25Out of stock

We’ve captured the peak freshness of just-picked strawberries in their dazzling color and juicy bright seasonal flavor. Creamy crème brulée custard, luscious with egg yolks and fresh whipping cream, is folded into batter for incredible smoothness and texture.

Misc

Hot Sauce Small

$8.00

Dozen Eggs

$4.25

Walnut Loaf

$8.00

Olive Loaf

$9.00
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Fast Casual Cafe

Cafe Sweet Street image
Cafe Sweet Street image

