Breakfast

Dessert Before Breakfast

Maple Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Monkey Bread

$8.00

Chef' Doughnuts

$8.00

Sharable Or Not

Granola Bowl

$10.00

Bacon Board

$20.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Benedict + Benedict +Benedict

The Classic

$18.00

The American

$22.00

The Swedish

$20.00

Eggs+Other Eggs+Other Other Eggs

Momma's Omelet

$18.00

Daddy's Frittata

$18.00

Grandma's Quiche

$20.00

For Those Who Don't Like Eggs

Basic But Not

$18.00

Cinnamon Apple Toast

$18.00

Keith's Cheese

$18.00

Classic....I Guess

Grandpa's Plate

$14.00

Simple French Toast

$16.00

Biscuit Sammies

$18.00

Steak + Eggs

$42.00

Simple Pancakes

$16.00

Make Your Own Omelet

$18.00

Extra Fixings

Cheesy Grits-Breakfast

$6.00

Potatoes

$6.00

Morning Meats

$6.00

Extra Biscuit

$3.00

Dinner

Bar Bites / Snacks Before Dinner

Steak and Biscuits

$12.00

Onion rings

$12.00

Fried Goat Cheese

$12.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Candied Bacon

$12.00

Meatball Sliders

$12.00

Cheese Plate

$15.00

Small Plates

Nonna's Meatballs

$14.00

Arancini

$14.00

Parish Shrimp

$14.00

Fritto Misto

$16.00

Steamed P.E.I

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Warm Ricotta

$12.00

Beef Tartare

$16.00

Butcher Board

$30.00

Tn Greens & Soup

Caesar

$12.00

Roasted Beets

$14.00

Bacon & Blue

$12.00

Burrata

$14.00

Chopped Kale

$14.00

Chef's Daily Soup

$12.00

Chef's Selection

Filet

$42.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Alla Vodka

$24.00

Shrimp And Grits

$32.00

Eggplant Rollantini

$24.00

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$40.00

Maple Salmon

$36.00Out of stock

Catfish Coutbouillon

$36.00

Stuffed Peppers

$24.00

Veal Osso Bucco

$46.00

Bolognese

$24.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$28.00

Smashburger

$18.00

Chef's tasting

$70.00

Extras

Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Malt Vinegar Fries

$8.00

Crispy Brussels

$8.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$8.00

Cheesy grits

$8.00

Crackers

$2.00

Rustic bread

$2.00

Xtra Bread

$3.00

Bread loaf

$25.00

Sweet Notes

Hummingbird

$12.00

Biscuit Dounuts

$12.00

Nutella Mousse

$12.00

Apple Cobbler

$12.00

Goo Goo Cluster

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Extra Thicc

$8.00

Red Velvet

$12.00

Ice Cream Ball

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Liquor

W- Heros

$5.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Wheatly

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Pearl Van.

$6.00

Smirnoff Carm.

$7.00

DBL W- Heros

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff

$14.00

DBL Belvedere

$18.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Wheatly

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Pearl Van.

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff Carm.

$14.00

W- New Amsterdam

$5.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Gordons

$5.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanqueray-10

$8.00

SipSmith

$7.00

Empress

$9.00

Plymouth

$7.00

Gray Whale

$5.00

DBL W- New Amsterdam

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Gordons

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray-10

$16.00

DBL SipSmith

$14.00

DBL Empress

$18.00

DBL Plymouth

$14.00

DBL Gray Whale

$10.00

W-Bacardi

$5.00

BarcardI-spiced

$7.00

Bacardi-coco

$7.00

Bacardi-8year

$8.00

DBL W-Bacardi

$10.00

DBL BarcardI-spiced

$14.00

DBL Bacardi-coco

$14.00

DBL Bacardi-8year

$16.00

W-Luna Azul

$5.00

Fiero-hab

$6.00

Casamigos-blanco

$9.00

Teremana-Rep

$7.00

Teremana-Anjeo

$10.00

Lo Siento

$9.00

21 seed-jal

$8.00

21 seed -orange

$8.00

Vida Mezcal

$6.00

DBL W-Luna Azul

$10.00

DBL Fiero-hab

$12.00

DBL Casamigos-blanco

$18.00

DBL Teremana-Rep

$14.00

DBL Teremana-Anjeo

$20.00

DBL Lo Siento

$18.00

DBL 21 seed-jal

$16.00

DBL 21 seed -orange

$16.00

DBL Vida Mezcal

$12.00

W-Ky Gentleman

$5.00

Angels Envy

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bulliet bourbon

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Woodford reserve

$10.00

Micthers

$10.00

Russells rye

$10.00

4 roses

$8.00

Old Hickory-bourbon

$8.00

Old Hickory-whickey

$8.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown-reserve

$8.00

Tin Cup-rye

$9.00

Woodinville

$9.00

Pendeleton

$10.00

Ingram

$9.00

Wellers Reserve

$20.00

DBL W-Ky Gentleman

$10.00

DBL Angels Envy

$14.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$14.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$14.00

DBL Bullie bourbon

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Knob Creek

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Woodford reserve

$20.00

DBL Micthers

$20.00

DBL Russells rye

$20.00

DBL 4 roses

$16.00

DBL Old Hickory-bourbon

$16.00

DBL Old Hickory-whickey

$16.00

DBL Crown

$14.00

DBL Crown-reserve

$16.00

DBL Tin Cup-rye

$18.00

DBL Woodinville

$18.00

DBL Pendeleton

$20.00

DBL Ingram

$14.00

DBL Wellers Reserve

$40.00

Jamison

$9.00

Jamison-orange

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Old Forester

$10.00

DBL Jamison

$18.00

DBL Jamison-orange

$18.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$18.00

DBL Dewars

$20.00

DBL Glenlivet

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$18.00

DBL Old Forester

$20.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$5.00

Kahlua

$7.00

JF Hayden coffee

$6.00

Mente

$5.00

Baileys

$7.00

Slane irish whiskey

$7.00

Congnac

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

$10.00

DBL Campari

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL JF Hayden coffee

$12.00

DBL Mente

$10.00

DBL Baileys

$14.00

DBL Slane irish whiskey

$14.00

DBL Congnac

$10.00

Cocktails

Warm and Fuzzy

$16.00

Appletini

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Long Island beach

$16.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

sweater weather

$14.00

Not you PSL

$14.00

Fall in Mexico

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Carmel Apple

$14.00

Beer

Miller lite

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Budwiser

$6.00

Ultra

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Red stripe

$6.00

Voodoo ranger

$6.00

Black Abby

$6.00

Hap &Harry Lager

$6.00

Hap & Harry IPA

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Yuenling

$6.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Atlanta Cider

$6.00

Atlanta Rose

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

root beer

$2.75

sweet tea

$2.75

un sweet

$2.75

coffee

$4.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Wines

H-Chard-b

$28.00

H-Chard-g

$8.00

H-Cabernet-b

$28.00

H-Cabernet-g

$8.00

H-Pino noir-b

$28.00

H- Pino Noir-g

$8.00

H-Pinot Grigio-g

$8.00

H-Pinot grigo-b

$28.00

H-Merlot-b

$28.00

H- Merlot-g

$8.00

Banfi- b

$51.00

Banfi-g

$13.00

Benzinger -B

$51.00

Benzinger-g

$13.00

Broquel-b

$43.00

broquel-g

$11.00

Chalk hill-b

$35.00

Chalk hill-g

$10.00

Chalk hill-g

$10.00

Cline-g

$12.00

Cline-b

$50.00

chic-b

$25.00

Chic-g

$8.00

Criti-b

$45.00

Critic-g

$12.00

Decoy-b

$30.00

Decoy-g

$10.00

Diora-b

$35.00

Diora-g

$12.00

Dry creek-b

$48.00

dry creek-g

$12.00

Emmolo merlot-b

$30.00

Emmolo merlot-g

$10.00

Emmolo sav-b

$30.00

Emmolo sav-g

$10.00

ferrari-b

$48.00

Ferrari-g

$13.00

fluers-b

$30.00

fluers-g

$9.00

j vineyards

$12.00

J vineyards-b

$43.00

Joel Gott-g

$11.00

Josh Cell-g

$12.00

Josh Cellars-B

$48.00

king fu-b

$35.00

Klinker blend-b

$43.00

klinker blend-g

$11.00

kung fu-g

$10.00

la chevaliers-b

$45.00

La chevaliers-g

$12.00

La Garenne-b

$39.00

la garenne-g

$10.00

Napa Smith-b

$53.00

Napa-g

$13.00

Norton-b

$35.00

Norton-g

$10.00

Peter Zemmer-b

$35.00

Peter Zemmer-g

$13.00

Serial-b

$38.00

Serial-g

$10.00

thieuley-b

$43.00

thieuley-g

$11.00

yealand-g

$10.00

yearend-b

$39.00

Whitehaven-g

$10.00

Whitehaven- b

$39.00

Jordan

$120.00

Threfethen

$90.00

Sequoia

$110.00

Josh cellars HERITAGE

$100.00

Threadcount

$90.00

Cakebread

$120.00

AVV Valley

$110.00

Biale

$100.00

Orin swift

$90.00

Josh prosecco-g

$10.00

Josh Prosecco-b

$30.00

Meiomi-g

$12.00

Meiomi-b

$36.00

moscato-g

$10.00

moscato-b

$35.00

Bubble flight

Mimosa flight

$16.00

Kids menu

kids

Spaghetti and meatballs

$12.00

Chicken and fries

$12.00

Grilled cheese

$12.00

Highway burger

$12.00