Restaurant info

Cafe 1277 is a boutique cafe featuring craft sandwiches, salads, soups, hand made breads, speciality pizzas, artisan baked goods & more. We prefer to source goods locally when we can and have amazing relationships with area farmers to secure the best quality goods. Owner/Chef Jourdan de Sanctis gained a love for cooking from his Nonna and father at a very young age. He has been in the food industry for over 2 decades and successfully runs our sister concept, East Bay Artisan, with his wife Amy de Sanctis. East Bay Artisan produces artisan baked goods such as; sourdough, focaccia, artisan breads, fresh pasta, assorted baked goods & pizza to five local farmers markets weekly. You will be able enjoy many of our farmers market offerings right here at Cafe 1277. We are so excited to share our love of good quality food with you. Cin Cin, Jourdan & Amy