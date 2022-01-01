Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Cafe 13

review star

No reviews yet

1301 Arapahoe St.

Golden, CO 80401

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Latte
Aussie Scramble

Breakfast

Aussie Scramble

$11.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato, blue cheese over hashbrowns with toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

toasted wheat bread, avocado, everything seasoning, dressed greens, lemon wedge. Avocado will be served on the side for to-go orders.

Fully Loaded Avocado Toast

$11.00

toasted wheat bread, fresh smashed avocado, 2 over medium eggs, bacon, everything seasoning, dressed greens, lemon wedge

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

scrambled eggs, choice of protein, hashbrowns, cheddar jack, garnished with roasted jalapeño aioli, salsa, scallions smother with green chile (pork or vegan) +1.50

Croissant Sandwich

$10.00

eggs, sausage, cheddar on a croissant

Golden Plate Special

$10.00

2 eggs, choice of protein, hash browns, toast

Italian Scallion

$9.00

eggs, scallions, sun-dried tomato aioli, basil pesto, provolone, on a toasted everything bagel

Sunrise Sandwich

$9.00

eggs, bacon, cheddar on a toasted plain bagel

Tex Mex Scramble

$11.00

scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack cheese, over hashbrowns, garnished with smoked jalapeño aioli, salsa, and a flour tortilla.

Joe's Breakfast

$12.00

Breakfast A la Carte

Bagel

$4.00

Bread - Side

choice of bread

Egg - 1

$2.00

Egg - 2

$4.00

Egg - 3

$6.00

Fresh Fruit - Side

$4.00

seasonal fruits of the day

Hash Browns - Side

$3.00

golden hash browns

Protein - Side

$4.00

bacon, chorizo, sausage, veggie sausage, avocado

Kid's Breakfast Menu

Kid's Golden Plate (No toast)

$6.00

one egg, hash browns, protein

Kid's Peanut Butter and Toast w/ Fruit

$6.00

wheat toast with peanut butter

Drinks

Americano

$3.25+

espresso with hot water

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

coffee with steamed milk

Cambric

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75

espresso with frothed milk

Carafe - Coffee

$22.00

Chai Latte

$4.00+

chai tea with steamed milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

coffee brewed cold

Cortado

$3.25

espresso shot topped with steamed milk

Espresso

$2.75

espresso shot

Flat White

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

chocolate sauce with steamed milk

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Two Leaves and a Bud

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Iced London Fog

$4.50

Kombucha - On Tap

$6.00

Large Cambro Coffee

$90.00

Latte

$3.50+

espresso with steamed milk

Lemonade

London Fog

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.25

espresso with foam

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.00+

matcha tea with steamed milk

Mocha

$4.20+

espresso with chocolate and steamed milk

Orange Juice

$4.00

Shot in the Dark

$2.95+

Steamer

$2.50+

steamed milk with flavor of choice

Drinks

Big B's Organic Juice

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Origin Milk (Whole and Chocolate)

$4.00

Perrier Water

$4.00

Rocky Mountain Soda

$4.25

Rowdy Kombucha

$6.50

Synergy

$7.50

Verde Juice

$5.50

Weller Sparkling Water

$3.50

Yerba Mate

$5.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stand still on the streets of Golden and you can feel it— the timeless scent of Western adventure full of strong coffee and opportunity, bourbon, and gold. It’s alive and thriving at Cafe 13.

Website

Location

1301 Arapahoe St., Golden, CO 80401

Directions

Gallery
Cafe 13 image
Cafe 13 image
Cafe 13 image
Cafe 13 image

