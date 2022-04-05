Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe 180 Coffeehouse & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

4942 US Highway 98 West

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Latte

$4.50+

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.25

FOOD

Pastries

Ukrainian Waffle Cake

$2.75

Cookies

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.99

Bavarian Cream & strawberry

$4.50

Lemon Curd

$4.50

Bavarian Cream & Chocolate

$4.50

Berry Yummy Danish

$4.75

Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Croissant

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$6.99

Everything Croissant

$5.99

Breakfast Croissant

$8.99

Hot ham, egg and gooey cheese croissant sandwich.

Veggie Breakfast Croissant

$8.99

Bubble Waffle

Bacon Bits, Bacon strip, cheese. Topped with spicy ketchup , sour cream an jalapeños

Bubble Waffel Plain

$4.75

Strawberry Nutella Waffle

$7.99

Maple Bacon Bubble Waffel

$10.99

Bacon Bits, Bacon strips, maple syrup, topped with cool whip and syrup drizzle.

Sassy Waffle

$10.99

PB&J Waffle

$7.99

Hot Sandwiches

White bread, tofu, cheese, spinach avocado, tomato, pickle . Seasoning

The 180

$9.99

Toasted chicken and cheese sandwich. With pickle and tomato.

Spicy Dobre

$9.99

Toasted Chicken sandwich with spice avocado, tomato and lettuce.

Chicken Melt

$8.99

Toasted Bread special sauce and cheese.

Crisp Tofu Sandwich

$9.99

Wraps

Spinach tortilla , Mayo, Mustard, cheese , egg, avocado, spinach, tomato, sun-dried tomatoes. All wrapped up and hot pressed topped with guacamole and spicy sauce

Farm House Spinach Wrap

$9.99

Cake

German Chocolate

$6.99

Strawberry

$6.99

Lemon Raz

$6.99

Lemon Blueberry

$6.99

DRINKS

Coffee

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Drip

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.60+

Flat White

$5.00

Wake up Juice

$5.95

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.75+

UBE Latte

$5.75+

Cortado

$3.75

White Mocha

$5.25+

Non Coffee

Chai

$4.95+

Matcha

$4.99+

Hot Chocolate

$4.99+

Early Grey Tea

$3.50+

Jasmine Tea

$3.50+

Rainer Tea

$3.50+

Currant Tea

$3.50+

Lavender London Fog

$4.95+

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Hot Tea

Lavender London Fog

$4.95+

Earl Grey

$4.95+

Jasmine

$4.95+

Rainer

$4.95+

Currant

$4.95+

Italian Cream Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00+

Red Bull Italian Cream Soda

$6.50

Grab N Go

Sugar Free Bed Bull

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.75

Jones Soda

$3.00

Draft

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Hibiscus

$5.50+

Mango

$5.50+

Water

12oz

$0.10

SHIRT

CAFE 180° SHIRTS

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffeehouse and Eatery

Website

Location

4942 US Highway 98 West, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

30A Axe - 4552 US Hwy 98, Suite 7-8
orange starNo Reviews
4552 US Highway 98 West Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Che Buona Pizza -
orange starNo Reviews
93 Dune Lakes Circle Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
MT Cantina in Santa Rosa Beach, FL
orange starNo Reviews
2525 US Hwy 98 W Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Black Bear Bread Company - Grand Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
325 Grand Blvd, Suite 100 Miramar Beach, FL 32550
View restaurantnext
Hammerhead's Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
137 Fisherman's Cove Miramar Beach, FL 32550
View restaurantnext
The Village Door Restaurant & Entertainment -
orange starNo Reviews
136 Fisherman's Cove Miramar Beach, FL 32550
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa Beach

House of Henry
orange star4.6 • 781
461 Harrison Ave Panama City, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Nanbu Noodle Bar
orange star4.7 • 227
26 Logan Lane Unit C Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Prema Organic Cafe
orange star4.5 • 22
3557 East County Highway 30A Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa Beach
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Rosemary Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston