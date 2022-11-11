Cream & Sugar Cafe
100 West Front St
Iuka, MS 38852
Popular Items
Breakfast Specials
Steak And Egg Wrap
$10.00Out of stock
Chili Scramber
$10.00
Avocado Benedict
$10.00
Breakfast Quesdilla
$8.00
French Toast Melt
$10.00
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Melt
$10.00Out of stock
Chipotle Breakfast Wrap
$9.00Out of stock
Strawberr Stuffed French Toast
$10.00Out of stock
Chicken Broccoli Scrambler
$12.00Out of stock
Southwest Steak Scrambler
$13.00Out of stock
Breakfast Tacos
$8.00Out of stock
Midnight Omelet
$9.00Out of stock
Spicy Salami & Egg Muffin
$8.00Out of stock
Turkey Sausage Wrap
$9.00Out of stock
Steak Scrambler
$13.00Out of stock
Biscuits & Gravy
Omelets
Breakfast Wraps
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
$7.00
Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
$9.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
$9.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
$9.00
Meatlover's Breakfast Sandwich
$10.00
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
$10.00
Spinach Breakfast Sandwich
$10.00
Spicy Pepper & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
$10.00
Biscuit Sandwiches
French Toast
Jr/Sr Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Daily Lunch Specials
Steak & Cheese Sub
$13.00Out of stock
Open Face Chili Burger
$12.00
Cajun Turkey Melt
$11.00
Chicken Philly
$11.00
Chicken Teriyaki
$10.00
Cheddar Bacon Jam Burger
$12.00
Pimento Bacon Cheddar Burger
$11.00
Patty Melt Deluxe
$11.00
Classic Burger Special
$7.00
Tuna Melt
$10.00Out of stock
Yeah Buddy Burger
$12.00Out of stock
Black N Blue Burger
$12.00Out of stock
Siracha Chicken Melt
$11.00Out of stock
Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap
$10.00Out of stock
Jalapeno Poppin Burger
$12.00Out of stock
Chicken Parm
$11.00Out of stock
Tuna Wrap
$9.00Out of stock
Club Deluxe
$13.00Out of stock
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$9.00Out of stock
Spicy Italian
$12.00Out of stock
Mexi Wrap
$11.00Out of stock
Steak Sandwich
$12.00Out of stock
Southwest Chicken Melt
$11.00Out of stock
Italian Melt
$12.00Out of stock
Pasta Carbonara
$10.00Out of stock
California Club
$11.00Out of stock
Super Taco
$11.00Out of stock
Loaded Chili Potatoes
$10.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
Burgers
Wraps
Salads
Lunch Sides
Soft Drinks
Coffee / Hot Tea
Breakfast Blend Coffee
$2.00
Blueberry Muffin Coffee
$2.00
Decaf
$2.00
Cinnamon Stix Coffee
$2.00
Salted Caramel
$2.00
Hazelnut
$2.00
Iced Coffee
$4.00
Salted Caramel Iced Coffee
$2.00Out of stock
Caramel Pecan Iced Coffee
$2.00Out of stock
Vanilla Iced Coffee
$2.00Out of stock
Mocha Iced Coffee
$2.00Out of stock
Hot Chocolate
$2.00
Citrus Green Tea
$2.00Out of stock
Earl Grey Black Tea
$2.00Out of stock
Orange & Spice
$2.00
English Breakfast Black Tea
$2.00
Chamomille Herbal Tea
$2.00
Darjeeling Tea
$2.00
Lemon Peel Black Tea
$2.00
Hint Of Mint Herbal Tea
$2.00
Honey Vanilla Chamomile
$2.00
Milk Shakes
Gourmet Desserts
Red Velvet Cupcake
$3.00
Key Lime Cupcake
$3.00
Cinnamon Roll
$3.00
Strawberry Cake
$5.00
Carrott Cake
$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cake
$5.00Out of stock
Lemon Cream Cake
$5.00Out of stock
Cheesecake
$4.00
Strawberry Cheesecake
$4.00
Turtle Cheesecake
$5.00
Lemon Bread
$3.00
Brownie
$3.00
Crispy Rice Bar
$3.00Out of stock
Lemon Strussel Bar
$3.00
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cozy Breakfast/ Lunch Cafe
Location
100 West Front St, Iuka, MS 38852
Gallery
