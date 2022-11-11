Cream & Sugar Cafe imageView gallery

Cream & Sugar Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

100 West Front St

Iuka, MS 38852

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatlover's Omelet
Kickin' Chicken Wrap
Ham & Cheese

Breakfast Specials

Steak And Egg Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Chili Scramber

$10.00

Avocado Benedict

$10.00

Breakfast Quesdilla

$8.00

French Toast Melt

$10.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast Melt

$10.00Out of stock

Chipotle Breakfast Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberr Stuffed French Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Broccoli Scrambler

$12.00Out of stock

Southwest Steak Scrambler

$13.00Out of stock

Breakfast Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

Midnight Omelet

$9.00Out of stock

Spicy Salami & Egg Muffin

$8.00Out of stock

Turkey Sausage Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Steak Scrambler

$13.00Out of stock

Classics

Classic Breakfast

$8.00

Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Biscuits & Gravy

1/2 B&G

$4.00

Full B&G

$7.00

B&G Combo

$9.00

1/2 Meatlovers B&G

$5.00

Full Meatlovers B&G

$8.00

Meatlovers B&G Combo

$10.00

1/2 Loaded B&G

$7.00

Full Loaded B&G

$10.00

BOGO Free 1/2 B&G

$4.00Out of stock

BOGO Free Full B&G

$7.00Out of stock

Omelets

Egg & Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Meatlover's Omelet

$10.00

Veggie Omelet

$10.00

Spinach Omelet

$10.00

Spicy Pepper & Egg Omelet

$10.00

Western Omelet

$10.00

Breakfast Wraps

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Wrap

$7.00

Ham & Cheese Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Bacon & Cheese Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Meatlover's Breakfast Wrap

$10.00

Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$10.00

Spinach Breakfast Wrap

$10.00

Spicy Pepper & Egg Breakfast Wrap

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Meatlover's Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Spinach Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Spicy Pepper & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Biscuit Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.00

Sausage Biscuit

$3.00

Bacon Biscuit

$3.00

Ham Biscuit

$3.00

Loaded Potatoes

Buffalo Ranch Loaded Potatoes

$8.00

Country Style

$8.00

Cheddar Bacon

$8.00

French Toast

1/2 French Toast

$5.00

Full French Toast

$8.00

French Toast Combo

$9.00

1/2 Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$6.00

Full Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo

$10.00

Pancakes

1/2 Pancake

$5.00

Full Pancake

$8.00

Pancake Combo

$9.00

Jr/Sr Breakfast

Jr/Sr. B&G

$6.00

Jr/Sr. Classic Breakfast

$6.00

Jr/Sr. Pancake

$6.00

Jr/Sr. French Toast

$6.00

Breakfast Sides

Side of Breakfast Meat

$4.00

Side of Potatoes

$3.00

1 Egg

$1.00

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

1 Pancake

$2.50

1pc French Toast

$2.50

Warm Salsa

$1.00

Cold Salsa

$1.00

Avocado Spread

$6.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$1.00

Bagels

Individual Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Bagels

$15.00Out of stock

Daily Lunch Specials

Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.00Out of stock

Open Face Chili Burger

$12.00

Cajun Turkey Melt

$11.00

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$10.00

Cheddar Bacon Jam Burger

$12.00

Pimento Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.00

Patty Melt Deluxe

$11.00

Classic Burger Special

$7.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00Out of stock

Yeah Buddy Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Black N Blue Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Siracha Chicken Melt

$11.00Out of stock

Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppin Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$11.00Out of stock

Tuna Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Club Deluxe

$13.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Spicy Italian

$12.00Out of stock

Mexi Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Melt

$11.00Out of stock

Italian Melt

$12.00Out of stock

Pasta Carbonara

$10.00Out of stock

California Club

$11.00Out of stock

Super Taco

$11.00Out of stock

Loaded Chili Potatoes

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Chicken Avocado Melt

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Delexe Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Honey Mustard Chicken Melt

$10.00

Italian Beef

$12.00

Mealoaf Melt

$10.00

Turkey Melt

$10.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.00

Parm Burger

$11.00

Patty Melt

$9.00

Rise N' Shine Burger

$12.00

Salsa Ranch Burger

$10.00

Dijon Burger

$11.00

Foreman Burger

$12.00

Wraps

Turkey BLT Wrap

$11.00

Kickin' Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Veg-Head Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Salads

Bacon Blue Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cool Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Cranberry Bacon Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Soups

8oz. Soup

$5.00

20oz. Soup

$10.00

32oz. Soup

$15.00

Lunch Sides

Jumbo Pretzel

$7.00Out of stock

8 oz. Chicken Salad

$8.00

Traditional Chips

$2.00

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Jalapeno Chips

$2.00

BBT

$3.00

Italian Vegetable

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

BBT 32oz.

$13.00

Italian Veggie 32oz.

$13.00

Salt & Vinager Chips

$2.00

Jr/Sr Lunch

Jr/Sr. Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Jr/Sr. Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Jr/Sr. Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Mist Twist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Water

IBC Rootbeer Bottle

$3.00

Bang - Sour Heads

$4.00

Bang Peach Mango

$2.00

Milk

White Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Juice

Apple

$3.00

Grape

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Coffee / Hot Tea

Breakfast Blend Coffee

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Cinnamon Stix Coffee

$2.00

Salted Caramel

$2.00

Hazelnut

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Salted Caramel Iced Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Caramel Pecan Iced Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Mocha Iced Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Citrus Green Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Earl Grey Black Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Orange & Spice

$2.00

English Breakfast Black Tea

$2.00

Chamomille Herbal Tea

$2.00

Darjeeling Tea

$2.00

Lemon Peel Black Tea

$2.00

Hint Of Mint Herbal Tea

$2.00

Honey Vanilla Chamomile

$2.00

Ice Cream

One Scoop Cone

$3.00

Two Scoop Cone

$5.00

One Scoop Waffle Bowl

$5.00

Two Scoop Waffle Bowl

$7.00

Cookies

Individual Cookie

Half Dozen Cookies

Dozen Cookies

Bagels

Individual Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Bagels

$15.00Out of stock

Milk Shakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Cookies N Cream Milkshake

$5.00

Butter Pecan Milkshake

$5.00

Mint Chip Milkshake

Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake

$5.00

Gourmet Desserts

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.00

Key Lime Cupcake

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Strawberry Cake

$5.00

Carrott Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Cream Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.00

Lemon Bread

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Crispy Rice Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Strussel Bar

$3.00

Muffins

Individual Muffin

$3.00

Half Dozen Muffins

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy Breakfast/ Lunch Cafe

Location

100 West Front St, Iuka, MS 38852

Directions

Gallery
Cream & Sugar Cafe image

Map
