Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cafe 4
7 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton, CT 06484
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
No Reviews
One Bic Way Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurant