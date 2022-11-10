Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe 4

7 Reviews

$$

4 Corporate Drive

Shelton, CT 06484

Order Again

Popular Items

Build a Salad
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
Lg Home Made Soup

Breakfast

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Egg & Meat Sandwich NO CHEESE

$3.75

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Egg Sandwich

$3.25

Ultimate Egg Sandwich( with hashbrown on it)

$3.75

3 Egg Omelette

$5.50

Egg Platter

$3.25

Café 4 Oatmeal

$3.50

French Toast

$3.00

Overnight Oats

$3.95Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Breakfast Side Orders

Bagel

$1.75

Bagel with CC

$2.25

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Side Of Ham

$2.00

Side Of Turkey

$2.00

Side Of Sausage

$2.00

Hash Brown

$1.75

Toast W Butter

$1.75

Hardboiled Egg

$0.75

Hardroll With Butter

$1.75

Special of the Day

Stuffed Chicken w/Pan Gravy & Mashed Potatoes

$8.50Out of stock

Small Mac

$4.25

Turkey Wrap w/Mixed Field Greens, Bacon, Cranberry Mayo & Candied Walnuts

$8.00

Wraps or Salads

Build a Salad

$5.25

Malin

$5.50

Cobb

$5.50

Mexican Club

$5.50

Greek

$5.50

Popeye

$5.50

Classic Caesar

$5.50

Parmesan Peppercorn

$5.50

Mediterranean

$5.50

Antipasto

$5.50

Rustic Sandwiches

1. Roast Beef

$8.00

2. Balsamic Portabella Mushrooms

$8.00

3. Grilled Vegetable

$8.00

4. Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Cafe 4 Classics

Cali Chicken Salad

$7.75

Italian

$7.75

Our Club

$7.75

BBQ Chicken

$7.75

Buffalo Chicken

$7.75

French Dip

$7.75

Chicken Parmesan

$7.75

The Fourteen

$7.75

Thanksgiving

$7.75

Grill

Sirloin Burger

$6.25

Burger Deluxe (Served with french fries)

$7.95

Tuna Melt

$7.50

Philly Steak

$7.75

Classic BLT

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Healthy Choices

Herb Marinated Chicken topped with grape tomatoes and a balsamic glaze

$7.95

Balsamic Glazed Salmon topped with grape tomatoes and a balsamic glaze

$8.95

Build Your Own

Grilled Chicken

$6.75

Chicken Cutlet

$6.75

Roasted Turkey

$6.50

Tuna Salad

$6.50

Chicken Salad

$6.50

Roast Beef

$6.50

Grilled Portobello

$6.50

Ham

$6.50

Pepperoni

$6.50

Salami

$6.50

Egg Salad

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

$2.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.25

Pasta Salad

$2.25

Side Veggies

$2.25

Pita

$1.75

Roll

$1.75

Side Tuna Salad

$3.00

Side Chicken Salad

$3.00

Side Egg Salad

$2.50

Couscous

$2.25Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Overnight Oats

$3.95Out of stock

Home Made Soup

Sm Home Made Soup

$4.25

Lg Home Made Soup

$5.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Gallery
Cafe 4 image
Cafe 4 image

Map
