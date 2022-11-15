Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Cafe 44

1,184 Reviews

$$

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cold Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.00

12 oz. can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz. can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

12 oz. can

Lemonade

$3.00

26 oz. cup / fresh lemonade with ice

Iced Tea

$3.00

26 oz. cup / unsweet iced tea with ice

Orange Juice

$4.00

16 oz. cup / fresh orange juice

San Pellegrino

$6.00

1 liter glass bottle

Italian Still

$6.00

1 liter glass bottle

Hot Beverages

20 oz. freshly brewed Starbucks Pike Place coffee - cream and sweetener packet included

Starbucks Brewed Coffee

$3.00

20 oz.

Americano

$3.00

20 oz.

Latte

$5.00

20 oz.

Cappuccino

$5.00

20 oz.

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

20 oz.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Café 44 is a stylish American eatery situated along the Waterfront in Old Town Alexandria.

Location

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Cafe 44 image
Cafe 44 image
Cafe 44 image

Similar restaurants in your area

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
orange star4.2 • 50
529 Montgomery St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House
orange starNo Reviews
814 N Fairfax Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
T.J. Stone’s
orange star4.1 • 1,843
608 Montgomery Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Mason Social
orange star4.4 • 1,459
728 North Henry Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
orange star4.7 • 463
722 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Peoples Drug
orange star4.4 • 301
103 N. Alfred St. Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Vola's Dockside Grill
orange star4.0 • 3,296
101 N Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class
orange star4.0 • 3,296
101 N Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston