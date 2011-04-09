Cafe 7021 Vietnamese Bar and Grill 7021 Shelbyville Road
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Vietnamese cuisine served in an elegant and relaxed setting.
Location
7021 Shelbyville Road, Simpsonville, KY 40067
