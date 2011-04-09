Main picView gallery

Cafe 7021 Vietnamese Bar and Grill 7021 Shelbyville Road

7021 Shelbyville Road

Simpsonville, KY 40067

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Imperial Egg Rolls
Fried Rice

APPETIZERS

Spring Rolls - 1 Meat

$6.00

Spring Rolls - 2 Meats

$7.00

Imperial Egg Rolls

$5.50+

Vietnamese Ginger Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Thai Chili Chicken Wings

$8.00+

SALAD

Salad Small

$5.00

Salad Large

$7.00

ENTREES

7021 Grill

$24.00

Basil Beef

$18.00

Basil Chicken

$16.00

Basil Combo

$19.00

Basil Shrimp

$18.00

Beef Pho

$17.00

Beef Pho with Meatballs

$20.00

Bun Thit

Bun Thit Combo

$21.00

Chicken Pho

$16.00

Fried Rice

$11.00

Fried Rice Combo

$18.00

Pad Thai

Pad Thai Combo

Side Order Plain Noodles

$2.00

Side Order White Rice

$2.00

DESSERT

Dessert of the Day

$6.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Vietnamese cuisine served in an elegant and relaxed setting.

Location

7021 Shelbyville Road, Simpsonville, KY 40067

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

