Restaurant header imageView gallery

*FUSION HIBACHI* BON SECOURS ST. FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER

review star

No reviews yet

13710 Saint Francis Boulevard

Midlothian, VA 23114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Shrimp
Shrimp Hibachi
Steak & Shrimp

THE BASICS

A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THE MENU

A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THE MENU

YOUR ENTREE SELECTION TODAY WILL INCLUDE FRIED RICE,GARNISHED WITH PEAS & CARROTS , VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL, SOY SAUCE AND YUM YUM SAUCE.

Main Menu

Chicken Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$12.00

Hibachi Chicken Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce

Steak Hibachi

Steak Hibachi

$12.00

Hibachi Steak Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce.

Shrimp Hibachi

Shrimp Hibachi

$12.00

Hibachi Shrimp Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce

Vegetable Hibachi

Vegetable Hibachi

$10.00

Seasonal Vegetables Grilled and Served with Fried or White Rice. Comes with Spring Roll, Soy Sauce, Duck Sauce & Yum Yum Sauce

Combo Entrees

Steak & Chicken

Steak & Chicken

$14.00

Hibachi Steak & Chicken Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce

Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$14.00

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce

Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken & Shrimp

$14.00

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Combo

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$20.00

Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce

Sides

Extra Rice With Purchase Of Entree

Extra Rice With Purchase Of Entree

$3.00

Extra Rice

Extra Yum Yum Sauce

Extra Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00

Extra Yum Yum Sauce

Two Spring Rolls

Two Spring Rolls

$3.00

Two Add On Spring Rolls With Purchase of Entrée

BEVERAGES

PEPSI

PEPSI

$2.00

PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

GINGERALE

GINGERALE

$2.00

GINGERALE (BRAND SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER (BRAND SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13710 Saint Francis Boulevard, Midlothian, VA 23114

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carena's Jamaican Grille
orange starNo Reviews
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke North Chesterfield, VA 23225
View restaurantnext
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
7131 Forest Hill Ave Richmond, VA 23225
View restaurantnext
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
orange starNo Reviews
2825 Hathaway Rd Richmond, VA 23225
View restaurantnext
Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox
orange starNo Reviews
2620 Buford rd North Chesterfield, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
Di Gennaro Bakery - 9550 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 117
orange starNo Reviews
9550 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 117 Bon Air, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
Pepe's
orange starNo Reviews
9550 Midlothian Tnpk Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston