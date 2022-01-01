Restaurant header imageView gallery

9 Cafe Wilkinsburg

review star

No reviews yet

900 Wood St.

Pittsburg, PA 15221

Appetizer

Lobster on a stick

$28.99

5 oz Deep fried main lobster tail on a stick; drizzled with sweet soy and garnished with a lemon wedge served with a side of house sauce

Selfish Shellfish

$25.99

2 lump crab cakes coated in panko bread crumbs served with a side of house sauce 

Chips and Dip

$6.00

Hand cut zucchini chips fried to perfection with a side of house sauce.

Grub

Chicken on a Stick

$15.00

Grilled Chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce over a bed of rice served with our vegetable medley and a side of house sauce.  

Great Beyond

$15.00

Signature honey mustard grilled chicken breast over a bed of rice served with our vegetable medley and side of house honey mustard.

Whats Beef

$17.99

2oz New York Strip Steak topped with garlic butter over sautéed onions. Served with a side of broccoli and a baked potato.

Fat Vegan

$12.70

Bowl of red coconut curry sauce , filled with, a variety of peppers, onions and broccoli topped with  rice and crispy scallions.   extra, shrimp, crab meat, and lobster can be added upon request.

FDSUW

$21.99

4oz Pan fried salmon in your choice of spicy or traditional scampi sauce over a bed of rice topped with scallions, sesame seeds and drizzled  with sweet soy sauce. Served with a side of broccoli. (Can be deep fried upon request)

Skrimp

$18.50

4 Jumbo shrimp in our spicy or traditional scampi sauce or fried to perfection over a bed of rice topped with scallions, sesame seed and  drizzled  with sweet soy sauce. Served  with a side of broccoli

Turkey Rib Dinner

$50.00Out of stock

Turkey Rib

$10.86Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$55.00

Twin Sisters

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon Lasagna

$32.00Out of stock

Steak Special

$37.45Out of stock

Salmon Sammich

$21.99

Deep fried salmon drizzled with sweet soy and house sauce between two slices of sweet brioche bread. served with our hand cut french fries seasoned to perfection and topped with american cheese, beef bacon and scallions. this meal comes with out Ghetto sauce and House Hot sauce.

Buffet

$30.00Out of stock

Drank

Gin-tum

$5.00Out of stock

our signature fresh ginger and turmeric tea sweetened with honey (Seasonal: September- February)

Fresh squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

our signature 24oz fresh squeezed lemonades add a variety of flavors (*strawberry *peach *kiwi *blue-raspberry)

Rich Bitch

$33.00

Exclusive

$13.00

Corking Fee

$40.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Top

$10.00

Mid

$7.00

Bottom

$1.00

BYOB

BYOB Charge

$20.00

Sides

Extra Lobster Tail

$28.99

Extra Lump Crab meat

$25.00

Extra Salmon

$11.99

Extra Shrimp

$10.50

Extra Steak

$11.99

Extra Chicken

$7.00

Rice

$7.50

Small Rice

$3.75Out of stock

Baked Potato

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Large Mac

$6.00Out of stock

Small Mac

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Sauce

House Sauce

$1.50

House Honey Mustard

$1.00

Spice Scampi Sauce

$1.50

Traditional Scampi Sauce

$1.50

Teryaki Sauce

$1.00

Spicy House Sauce

$3.00

Grub

Pineapple Bowl

$20.00

Fresh pineapple sliced in half , stuffed with shredded chicken and vegetable medley in teriyaki sauce over a bed of rice . Garnished with pineapple slices . Extra Salmon , Steak, shrimp, lobster or lump crab meat can be add upon request.

Nitty Gritty

$30.75

Grits topped with 5 fried shrimp in your choice of spicy scampi, or traditional scampi. Extra salmon,steak, shrimp,lobster, or Lump Crab meat can be added upon request.

Pape Special

$33.99

Pan fried Spicy Salmon over a bed of rice topped with scallions, sesame seeds and drizzled with sweet soy sauce. Along side a extra chicken breast drizzled with teriyaki sauce; served with a side of broccoli and house sauce. this meal comes with a 24oz blue raspberry lemonade.

Juiceman

$47.50

Deep fried salmon topped with scallions and sesame seeds drizzled with sweet soy, 4 jumbo skrimp in traditional scampi topped with scallions and sesame seeds, a buttery baked potato served with a side of vegetable medley; over a bed of rice and 3 house sauce. This meal comes with a 24oz blue raspberry lemonade.

Crab Leg Tray

$45.00

3 sweet snow crab leg clusters with potatoes and sweet juice corn on the cob in our spicy or traditional scampi sauce. Extra salmon, steak, shrimp, or lobster can be add upon request

Fatboi Seafood Tray

$70.00

3 sweet snow crab leg clusters with shrimp ,salmon, potatoes and sweet juicy corn on the cob in our traditional, scampi or spicy scampi

Fat Gurl Seafood Tray

$94.00

3 sweet snow crab leg clusters with shrimp, lobster tail, salmon, rice, potatoes and sweet corn on the cob in our traditional scampi or spicy scampi.

Big Boss Shit !!

6lbs of King crab legs cut for easy access , 1/2 salmon fillet surrounded by 8 tiger prawn and (4) 5oz main lobster tails; over rice with 4 large baked potatoes, 4 large sweet corn on the cob and broccoli. with your choice of traditional scampi , spicy scampi , or red coconut curry. ( Must reserve 1 day in advance . dine in recommended)

Rich Bich

$79.00

4 lamb chops over sauteed onions. 2 lobster tails , 4 jumbo skrimp in traditional scampi garnished with scallions. Over creamy red skin mashed potatoes with a side of broccoli.

King Special

$75.00Out of stock

Going Out With A Bang

$50.45Out of stock

Cali Boyz

$55.48

2oz New York Strip Steak topped with garlic butter over sautéed onions. Deep fried salmon and shrimp Served with a side of vegetable medley, creamy mashed potatoes topped with lemon reduction gravy. (4) spicy house sauces and (1) lemon reduction gravy for dippers! Cant forget a fresh squeezed mermaid lemonade

Grow Pittsburgh

Mini Shrimp and Grits/ Mini Lasagna deposit

$600.00Out of stock

Mini Shrimp and Grits/Mini Lasagna final payment

$847.00Out of stock

Tip

$120.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Real Food that taste good from the heart !

Location

900 Wood St., Pittsburg, PA 15221

Directions

