9 Cafe Wilkinsburg
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Real Food that taste good from the heart !
Location
900 Wood St., Pittsburg, PA 15221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square - 607 S Braddock Ave
No Reviews
607 S Braddock Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburg
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant