Cafe Alfresco - 1097 Main St.

196 Reviews

$

1097 Main St

Brewster, MA 02631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Turkey Club (No bacon)
Alfresco BLAT

Bowls

Yogurt & Berries

$12.00Out of stock

Greek Yogurt topped with Blueberries, Strawberries, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds & Honey

Acai Bowl

$12.00

The Classic Açaí topped with Seasonal Fruit, walnuts, Coconut Chips, Chia Seeds & Honey.

Nutty Bowl

$12.00

Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Bee Pollen & Honey.

Green Bowl

$12.00

Banana, Spinach, Spirulina, Unsweetened Almond Milk Blend Topped with Granola, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Coconut Chips, Blueberries & Honey.

Strawberry Banana Bowl

$14.50Out of stock

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.25

Whole Grain Bread, Tomatoes, arugula, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, red bell pepper and Caprino's mild peppers.

Bagels

$2.99

Toasted. Choices of Cinnamon, Plain and Everything

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$6.50
Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$6.75

Egg and cheddar with your choice of sausage, applewood smoked bacon, veggie sausage or linguica served on bread of your choice. Add avocado or our iconic Hot or mild peppers.

Eggs & Breakfast Fries

$9.99
Falafel Breakfast Burrito

Falafel Breakfast Burrito

$13.99Out of stock

Eggs, house made falafel, arugula, feta, quinoa, smashed avocado, tomato with Caprino’s mild or hot peppers in a white or wheat wrap.

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Guava Cream Cheese Pastry

$4.25

Mini Cupcakes

$0.75
Muffins

Muffins

$4.50

Blueberry, Cranberry and Chocolate Chip

Pancakes

Pancakes

$8.75

Three plain buttermilk pancakes with your choice of blueberries, chocolate chips, strawberries or banana for an additional $1.00.

The Portuguese Sailor

The Portuguese Sailor

$9.25

Linguica, egg & cheddar and our famous Caprino’s hot or mild marinated peppers served on a sweet Portuguese roll. Add sautéed spinach for .50 cents.

The Santa Cruz Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Fried egg, smashed avocado, tomato & arugula with cheddar on an everything bagel.

The Tony Soprano

The Tony Soprano

$11.50

Sweet Capicola, egg & provolone with basil pesto on a sweet Portuguese Roll with your choice of hot or mild peppers.

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$2.50+

Breve

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Iced Chai

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Espresso

$3.75

Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced Tea

$2.85+

Jim's Organic

$2.50+

Latte

$3.75+

Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Organic Tea

$2.75+

Peppermint Chai Latte

$5.25

Cold Beverages

7up

$2.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arizona Green Tea

$2.75

Arizona Juice

$2.75Out of stock

Canned Root Beer

$2.25

Canned Seltzer

$2.25

Coke Cola Canned

$2.25Out of stock

Coke Zero

$2.25Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25Out of stock

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale Canned

$2.25

Lipton Herbal Tea

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Nantucket Nectar Drinks

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Powerade

$2.75Out of stock

Rain Water

$3.75

Snapple Drinks

$2.75

Daily Special

Apple Cider Chai Latte

$5.25

Caramel Apple Cider Latte

$4.50

Half Sandwich & Salad

$9.99

Half of Tuna Salad, Egg Salad or Chicken Salad sandwich on sour dough or multi grain with your choice of a garden or Caesar salad.

The Uncle Junior Panino

The Uncle Junior Panino

$14.50

Imported Prosciutto, wine cured salami, provolone, tomato, pesto, spinach, mild peppers & a balsamic drizzle pressed on 12 grain bread

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.50

Tuna Salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.

Cubano

Cubano

$14.50

Slow roasted Pork tenderloin sliced thin with ham, Provolone, pickles and mustard pressed on sourdough.

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.99

Tempura battered and fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, fresh lemon and house tartar.

Jars of Caprino's Peppers

Caprino's Milds

$9.00

Caprino's Hots

$9.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.99

Four chicken tenders and fries.

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.25

PB & J and Fries

$7.25

Panini

Caprese Panini

$12.25

Vine Ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, with champagned vinaigrette pressed on Ciabatta. Add Caprino's milds or hots for $1.00.

Fried Eggplant Caprese

$14.50

Fried Eggplant, pesto, Fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella & a balsamic reduction on Sourdough.

Ham Melt

$12.50

Baked Ham, cheddar and tomato pressed on sour dough.

Old Fashioned Tuna Melt

$11.50

Tuna Salad, melted provolone on your choice of sourdough or multi grain.

Roast Beef Au Jus Melt

$14.50

Rare roast beef, provolone and mild Caprino's peppers pressed on sour dough with house made au jus.

The Roma

$13.99

Imported Prosciutto, arugula, pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato & Caprino's hot or mild peppers.

Turkey Club (No bacon)

$12.75

Roasted turkey, lettuce, bacon, tomato, and arugula aioli pressed on ciabatta.

Sweet Daisies Pastries

Cape Cod Cranberry Almond Granola Bars

$7.75Out of stock

Chipotle Peanut Cones

$6.25

Cinnamon Sugar Candied Pecans

$6.75Out of stock

Coconut Rochers, 3 pack

$5.75Out of stock

Fresh Lime Bars

$6.25

Gluten Free Cape Cod Heaven Bars

$7.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

$7.50

Gluten Free Pistachio Apricot Cherry Granola Bars

$7.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Brownies

$6.75

Harry Potter Butterbeer Cookies 2 pack

$5.75

Lemon Bars

$6.25

Mexican Hot Cocoa Roasted Almonds

$6.75

Peanut Butter Sesame Granola Bars

$7.75Out of stock

Sunflower Cranberry Brittle

$6.75Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine Hearts, Sour Dough Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.95

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Radishes, Cucumber with an Herb Vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$11.95

Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Herbs, Feta and Kalamata Olives served with Champagne Vinaigrette. * Dressing served on the side

Sides

Breakfast Fries

$3.50

Chicken Salad In A Cup

$6.00

Egg Salad In A Cup

$4.00

French Fries

$3.75

Home Fries

$3.50Out of stock

Side of Bacon

$3.75

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Veggie Sausage

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tuna Salad In A Cup

$5.00

Smoothies

Berry

Berry

$10.00

Blueberries, strawberries, tocos, honey, bee pollen & apple juice.

Blueberry Pie Special

Blueberry Pie Special

$12.00Out of stock
Green Machine

Green Machine

$10.00

Spinach, banana, pineapple, spirulina, medjool date, MCT oil & apple juice.

Oreo Cookie

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pie

$12.00Out of stock

The Helene Chocolate Bomb

$10.00Out of stock
Tropical

Tropical

$10.00

Pineapple, banana, chia seeds, hemp seeds & orange juice.

Snacks

Deep River Potato Chips

$2.50

Soups

Italian Chicken Soup

$6.50+Out of stock

Seafood Chowder

$6.50+

House made Turkey chili with white beans, Caprino’s mild peppers, applewood smoked bacon and crushed tomatoes.

Corn Chowder

$5.75+Out of stock

Black Beans, sausage, chicken, ham, potatoes, carrots and celery in a house made chicken broth.

Specialty Sandwiches

Alfresco BLAT

$12.50

Smashed avocado, Applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.75

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and fresh Parmesan cheese served on your choice of a wheat or white wrap.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.25

Lightly dressed white chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.75

Fresh made egg salad lightly dressed with Hellman's mayo with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.25

House made falafel with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta dressing and kalamata olive tapenade on a Wheat or White wrap. Add Caprino's Hots or Milds for $1.00.

Portobello Sandwich

$12.99

Jumbo Portobello mushroom marinated in a balsamic reduction served with arugula & mozzarella on Ciabatta.

Turkey Alfresco

$12.75

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado red onion & mayo on your choice of bread.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCash-Only
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1097 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631

Cafe Alfresco image
Cafe Alfresco image

