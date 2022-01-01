Cafe Alfresco - 1097 Main St.
1097 Main St
Brewster, MA 02631
Popular Items
Bowls
Yogurt & Berries
Greek Yogurt topped with Blueberries, Strawberries, Walnuts, Pumpkin Seeds & Honey
Acai Bowl
The Classic Açaí topped with Seasonal Fruit, walnuts, Coconut Chips, Chia Seeds & Honey.
Nutty Bowl
Walnuts, Hemp Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Bee Pollen & Honey.
Green Bowl
Banana, Spinach, Spirulina, Unsweetened Almond Milk Blend Topped with Granola, Pumpkin Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Coconut Chips, Blueberries & Honey.
Strawberry Banana Bowl
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Whole Grain Bread, Tomatoes, arugula, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, red bell pepper and Caprino's mild peppers.
Bagels
Toasted. Choices of Cinnamon, Plain and Everything
Breakfast Burrito
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Egg Sandwich
Egg and cheddar with your choice of sausage, applewood smoked bacon, veggie sausage or linguica served on bread of your choice. Add avocado or our iconic Hot or mild peppers.
Eggs & Breakfast Fries
Falafel Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, house made falafel, arugula, feta, quinoa, smashed avocado, tomato with Caprino’s mild or hot peppers in a white or wheat wrap.
Fruit Cup
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Guava Cream Cheese Pastry
Mini Cupcakes
Muffins
Blueberry, Cranberry and Chocolate Chip
Pancakes
Three plain buttermilk pancakes with your choice of blueberries, chocolate chips, strawberries or banana for an additional $1.00.
The Portuguese Sailor
Linguica, egg & cheddar and our famous Caprino’s hot or mild marinated peppers served on a sweet Portuguese roll. Add sautéed spinach for .50 cents.
The Santa Cruz Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg, smashed avocado, tomato & arugula with cheddar on an everything bagel.
The Tony Soprano
Sweet Capicola, egg & provolone with basil pesto on a sweet Portuguese Roll with your choice of hot or mild peppers.
Coffee & Tea
Cold Beverages
7up
Apple Juice
Arizona Green Tea
Arizona Juice
Canned Root Beer
Canned Seltzer
Coke Cola Canned
Coke Zero
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Gatorade
Ginger Ale Canned
Lipton Herbal Tea
Milk
Nantucket Nectar Drinks
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pink Lemonade
Powerade
Rain Water
Snapple Drinks
Daily Special
Apple Cider Chai Latte
Caramel Apple Cider Latte
Half Sandwich & Salad
Half of Tuna Salad, Egg Salad or Chicken Salad sandwich on sour dough or multi grain with your choice of a garden or Caesar salad.
The Uncle Junior Panino
Imported Prosciutto, wine cured salami, provolone, tomato, pesto, spinach, mild peppers & a balsamic drizzle pressed on 12 grain bread
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna Salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
Cubano
Slow roasted Pork tenderloin sliced thin with ham, Provolone, pickles and mustard pressed on sourdough.
Fried Cod Sandwich
Tempura battered and fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato, fresh lemon and house tartar.
Jars of Caprino's Peppers
Kids
Panini
Caprese Panini
Vine Ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, with champagned vinaigrette pressed on Ciabatta. Add Caprino's milds or hots for $1.00.
Fried Eggplant Caprese
Fried Eggplant, pesto, Fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella & a balsamic reduction on Sourdough.
Ham Melt
Baked Ham, cheddar and tomato pressed on sour dough.
Old Fashioned Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad, melted provolone on your choice of sourdough or multi grain.
Roast Beef Au Jus Melt
Rare roast beef, provolone and mild Caprino's peppers pressed on sour dough with house made au jus.
The Roma
Imported Prosciutto, arugula, pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato & Caprino's hot or mild peppers.
Turkey Club (No bacon)
Roasted turkey, lettuce, bacon, tomato, and arugula aioli pressed on ciabatta.
Sweet Daisies Pastries
Cape Cod Cranberry Almond Granola Bars
Chipotle Peanut Cones
Cinnamon Sugar Candied Pecans
Coconut Rochers, 3 pack
Fresh Lime Bars
Gluten Free Cape Cod Heaven Bars
Gluten Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
Gluten Free Pistachio Apricot Cherry Granola Bars
Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Brownies
Harry Potter Butterbeer Cookies 2 pack
Lemon Bars
Mexican Hot Cocoa Roasted Almonds
Peanut Butter Sesame Granola Bars
Sunflower Cranberry Brittle
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Sour Dough Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Radishes, Cucumber with an Herb Vinaigrette
Quinoa Salad
Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Herbs, Feta and Kalamata Olives served with Champagne Vinaigrette. * Dressing served on the side
Sides
Smoothies
Berry
Blueberries, strawberries, tocos, honey, bee pollen & apple juice.
Blueberry Pie Special
Green Machine
Spinach, banana, pineapple, spirulina, medjool date, MCT oil & apple juice.
Oreo Cookie
Strawberry Pie
The Helene Chocolate Bomb
Tropical
Pineapple, banana, chia seeds, hemp seeds & orange juice.
Soups
Specialty Sandwiches
Alfresco BLAT
Smashed avocado, Applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and fresh Parmesan cheese served on your choice of a wheat or white wrap.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Lightly dressed white chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Fresh made egg salad lightly dressed with Hellman's mayo with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
Falafel Wrap
House made falafel with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta dressing and kalamata olive tapenade on a Wheat or White wrap. Add Caprino's Hots or Milds for $1.00.
Portobello Sandwich
Jumbo Portobello mushroom marinated in a balsamic reduction served with arugula & mozzarella on Ciabatta.
Turkey Alfresco
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado red onion & mayo on your choice of bread.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
1097 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631