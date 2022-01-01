Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Cafe Americano Ocean Drive American fare with a Latin twist.

review star

No reviews yet

1144 OCEAN DRIVE

MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Crispy Croquettes

$12.50

Crispy ham or chicken croquettes served with cilantro mayo.

Spice Brined Chicken Wings*

Spice Brined Chicken Wings*

$13.00+

Classic buffalo sauce, smoked bleu cheese dressing, carrot & celery sticks.

Guacamole Quesadilla*

Guacamole Quesadilla*

$18.00

Fresh guacamole, mozzarella & provolone cheeses grilled on flour tortillas.

Carne Asada Nachos*

$22.00

Carne asada, fresh tortilla chips, guajillo cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled red onions, roasted jalapeno crema & cilantro

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Fresh calamari, sweet & spicy peppers, cajun remoulade

Tropical Ceviche

Tropical Ceviche

$18.00

Golden Corvina, shrimp, red onion, red peppers, cilantro, aji, crispy corn, giant corn, and sweet potato

Tuna Tartare*

$19.00

Sushi grade tuna, sweet chili ponzu, seaweed salad, cucumber, mango, crispy plantain

Guacamole & Chips

$15.00

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad*

$22.00

Crispy fried chicken, romaine & kale, heirloom tomatoes, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, red onions, radish & smoked bleu cheese vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad*

Caesar Salad*

$10.00+

Chopped romaine hearts, classic caesar dressing, house croutons, parmesan crisp.

Americano Chopped Salad*

$11.00+

Romaine hearts, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, pumpkin seeds, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, fresno chilies & avocado-ranch.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Choice of House Salad or Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$16.00

Buttermilk brined chicken breast, sweet & spicy slaw, dill pickles, boom boom sauce, toasted brioche bun.

Cuban Sandwich*

Cuban Sandwich*

$18.00

Slow roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles & dijon pressed on Cuban bread

Classic Steak Burger*

Classic Steak Burger*

$19.00

Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & dill pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun.

Bacon Cheesy Burger*

$21.00

Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar, American and provolone cheese, butter toasted brioche bun.

Smash Burger*

$19.00

Thin smashed double patties, double American cheese, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, special sauce, butter toasted brioche bun.

Western BBQ Burger*

$19.00

Angus beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, smokey BBQ sauce, giant onion ring, butter toasted brioche bun.

Entrees

Baja Chicken Tacos

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, black beans, melted cheese, spicy mayo, avocado, flour tortilla.

Carne Asada Tacos*

$21.00

Char-grilled skirt steak, smashed avocado, radish, onions & cilantro.

Shrimp Tacos*

$21.00

Panko breaded shrimp, roasted corn aioli, radish slaw & cilantro

Fried Chicken

$21.00

Buttermilk Brined Breast & Boneless Thigh, Cheesy Steak Fries, Pickled Green Beans

Salmon Miami

Salmon Miami

$24.00

Sesame-crusted salmon, sweet chili fried rice, sriracha mayo.

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Grilled mahi-mahi, cornmeal-crusted cauliflower steak, artichoke & tomato pan sauce.

Smoked St. Louis Ribs*

$20.00+

Slow smoked St. Louis ribs, house BBQ sauce, french fries, corn on the cob.

New York Strip*

$45.00

Center cut New York steak, herbed steak fries, arugula salad.

Ribeye*

$55.00

Center cut ribeye, truffle parmesan steak fries, asparagus, house-made steak sauce.

Americano Surf & Turf*

$49.00

Center cut flat iron steak, sauteed garlic shrimp, roasted sweet potatoes, asparagus, cajun remoulade.

Pastas

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Guajillo cheese sauce, bacon, mushrooms, green onion, cheddar cheese crust.

Creamy Penne Primavera

$20.00

Green peas, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus, red peppers, spinach, creamy garlic herb sauce.

Linguini Alfredo

$19.00

Classic Alfredo sauce, imported linguini & cracked black pepper.

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Panko breaded chicken topped with san marzano tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese, imported linguini tossed with marinara sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

Baked Rigatoni

$20.00

Creamy pink vodka sauce, cherry tomatoes, green peas, mozzarella, imported rigatoni pasta.

Linguini & Clams*

$22.00

Littleneck clams, imported linguini, white wine, grilled bread.

Spicy Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Imported linguini & shrimp tossed with a Calabrian lemon garlic cream.

Seafood Linguini*

$29.00

Clams, shrimp, mahi mahi, with linguini in a tomato & fennel broth, grilled bread.

Side French Bread

$2.00

Bowls

Quinoa Bowl*

$18.00

Red quinoa, brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, baby tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, Tuscan kale, pickled red onions, sweet & spicy peppers, lemon herb vinaigrette.

Salmon Poke Bowl*

$21.00

Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, radish, seaweed salad, avocado, brown rice, red onion, Fresno chilies, sriracha mayo & poke dressing

Tuna Poke Bowl*

$23.00

Fresh Tuna, Cucumber, radish, seaweed salad, avocado, brown rice, red onion, Fresno chilies, sriracha mayo & poke dressing

Chicken Burrito Bowl*

$18.00

Chipotle braised chicken, brown rice, avocado, corn salsa, pico de gallo, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, roasted jalapeno crema & cilantro.

Veggie Poke Bowl*

$18.00

Cucumber, radish, seaweed salad, avocado, brown rice, red onion, Fresno chilies, sriracha mayo & poke dressing.

Appetizers

Crispy Croquettes

$12.50

Crispy ham or chicken croquettes served with cilantro mayo.

Spice Brined Chicken Wings*

Spice Brined Chicken Wings*

$13.00+

Classic buffalo sauce, smoked bleu cheese dressing, carrot & celery sticks.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Fresh calamari, sweet & spicy peppers, cajun remoulade

Guacamole Quesadilla*

Guacamole Quesadilla*

$18.00

Fresh guacamole, mozzarella & provolone cheeses grilled on flour tortillas.

Carne Asada Nachos*

$22.00

Carne asada, fresh tortilla chips, guajillo cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled red onions, roasted jalapeno crema & cilantro

Tropical Ceviche

Tropical Ceviche

$18.00

Golden Corvina, shrimp, red onion, red peppers, cilantro, aji, crispy corn, giant corn, and sweet potato

Tuna Tartare*

$19.00

Sushi grade tuna, sweet chili ponzu, seaweed salad, cucumber, mango, crispy plantain

Guacamole & Chips

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad*

Caesar Salad*

$10.00+

Chopped romaine hearts, classic caesar dressing, house croutons, parmesan crisp.

Americano Chopped Salad*

$11.00+

Romaine hearts, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, pumpkin seeds, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, fresno chilies & avocado-ranch.

Crispy Chicken Salad*

$22.00

Crispy fried chicken, romaine & kale, heirloom tomatoes, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, red onions, radish & smoked bleu cheese vinaigrette.

Burgers

Classic Steak Burger*

Classic Steak Burger*

$19.00

Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & dill pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun.

Bacon Cheesy Burger*

$21.00

Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar, American and provolone cheese, butter toasted brioche bun.

Smash Burger*

$19.00

Thin smashed double patties, double American cheese, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, special sauce, butter toasted brioche bun.

Western BBQ Burger*

$19.00

Angus beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, smokey BBQ sauce, giant onion ring, butter toasted brioche bun.

Bowls

Salmon Poke Bowl*

$21.00

Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, radish, seaweed salad, avocado, brown rice, red onion, Fresno chilies, sriracha mayo & poke dressing

Tuna Poke Bowl*

$23.00

Fresh Tuna, Cucumber, radish, seaweed salad, avocado, brown rice, red onion, Fresno chilies, sriracha mayo & poke dressing

Quinoa Bowl*

$18.00

Red quinoa, brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, baby tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, Tuscan kale, pickled red onions, sweet & spicy peppers, lemon herb vinaigrette.

Veggie Poke Bowl*

$18.00

Cucumber, radish, seaweed salad, avocado, brown rice, red onion, Fresno chilies, sriracha mayo & poke dressing.

Chicken Burrito Bowl*

$18.00

Chipotle braised chicken, brown rice, avocado, corn salsa, pico de gallo, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, roasted jalapeno crema & cilantro.

Entrees

Baja Chicken Tacos

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, black beans, melted cheese, spicy mayo, avocado, flour tortilla.

Carne Asada Tacos*

$21.00

Char-grilled skirt steak, smashed avocado, radish, onions & cilantro.

Shrimp Tacos*

$21.00

Panko breaded shrimp, roasted corn aioli, radish slaw & cilantro

Americano Surf & Turf*

$49.00

Center cut flat iron steak, sauteed garlic shrimp, roasted sweet potatoes, asparagus, cajun remoulade.

Fried Chicken

$21.00

Buttermilk brined breast and boneless thigh, cheesy sweet potato waffle fries, sriracha honey, green onions.

Ribeye*

$55.00

Center cut ribeye, truffle parmesan steak fries, asparagus, house-made steak sauce.

Salmon Miami

Salmon Miami

$24.00

Sesame-crusted salmon, sweet chili fried rice, sriracha mayo.

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Grilled mahi-mahi, cornmeal-crusted cauliflower steak, artichoke & tomato pan sauce.

New York Strip*

$45.00

Center cut New York steak, herbed steak fries, arugula salad.

Smoked St. Louis Ribs*

$20.00+

Slow smoked St. Louis ribs, house BBQ sauce, french fries, corn on the cob.

Pastas

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Guajillo cheese sauce, bacon, mushrooms, green onion, cheddar cheese crust.

Creamy Penne Primavera

$20.00

Green peas, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus, red peppers, spinach, creamy garlic herb sauce.

Linguini Alfredo

$19.00

Classic Alfredo sauce, imported linguini & cracked black pepper.

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Panko breaded chicken topped with san marzano tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese, imported linguini tossed with marinara sauce.

Spaguetti & Meatballs

$21.00

House-made marinara, house-made pork and beef meatballs, grated parmesan cheese.

Baked Rigatoni

$20.00

Creamy pink vodka sauce, cherry tomatoes, green peas, mozzarella, imported rigatoni pasta.

Linguini & Clams*

$22.00

Littleneck clams, imported linguini, white wine, grilled bread.

Spicy Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Imported linguini & shrimp tossed with a Calabrian lemon garlic cream.

Seafood Linguini*

$29.00

Clams, shrimp, mahi mahi, with linguini in a tomato & fennel broth, grilled bread.

Side French Bread

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Split Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Bread Pudding Waffle

$11.00

Shake & Cake Red Velvet 2 Ways

$11.00

Cookies N' Cream Mudd

$10.00

Jumbo Maple Bacon Sticky Bun

$10.00

Giant Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Five towering layers of rich ganache and moist chocolate cake, dark chocolate sauce & whipped cream

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

When you dine at Café Americano, you’ll enjoy a contemporary and relaxed atmosphere, no matter the time of day. From early riser breakfast to late night munchies, our dining policy means that we’ve got what you desire, right when you want it. Our menu offers American comfort fare with a Latin twist at our Ocean Drive location.

Location

1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bacon Bitch - South Beach
orange star4.0 • 3,451
1001 Collins Ave MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Mango's Tropical Cafe - 900 Ocean Dr
orange starNo Reviews
900 Ocean Dr Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Miami Diner South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
919 Alton Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Taste Bakery Cafe - 900 Alton Rd
orange star4.4 • 410
900 Alton Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Cheeseburger Baby - Sobe
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 WASHINGTON AVE Miami Beach, FL 33193
View restaurantnext
Cheeseburger Baby Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1505 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in MIAMI BEACH

CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
orange star5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Juvia - Juvia Miami Beach
orange star4.5 • 6,704
1111 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
orange star4.5 • 4,882
841 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Fratelli la Bufala
orange star4.1 • 4,842
437 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Huahua's Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,777
1211 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MIAMI BEACH
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston