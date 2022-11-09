Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Aqueduct

90 Reviews

$$$

201 East Main St

Palmyra, NY 14522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

EGGceptional SANDWICH
SUNRISE WRAP
HARVEST

FOOD

EGGS ON TOAST

$6.00

two poached eggs on toast

EGGceptional SANDWICH

EGGceptional SANDWICH

$5.00
NEW WORLD Breakfast

NEW WORLD Breakfast

$10.00

two eggs, bacon or sausage, gratin or smash

PACKETT BOAT Breakfast

PACKETT BOAT Breakfast

$14.00

three eggs, double meat choice, gratin or smash

SUNRISE WRAP

SUNRISE WRAP

$14.00

three scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, cheddar, red onion, bell peppers, potatoes, buffalo aioli

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

three eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar, guacamole, salsa

SOUTHWEST Breakfast

SOUTHWEST Breakfast

$13.00

two eggs, potatoes, onion, black beans, chilis, sausage, fritos, queso fresco, salsa

GARDEN OMLETTE

GARDEN OMLETTE

$13.00

three eggs, zucchini, spinach, arugula, onion, tomato, bacon, goat cheese balsamic glaze

JUNK YARD SCRAMBLE

$13.00

three eggs, potato, onion, sausage, bacon, cheddar, spinach, balsamic drizzle

APPLE CINNAMON STEELCUT OATS

APPLE CINNAMON STEELCUT OATS

$9.00

local apples, pecans, cinnamon, yogurt

YOGURT BOWL

YOGURT BOWL

$9.00

local yogurt, house granola, dried cherries, pecans, maple syrup

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$12.00

house made buttermilk batter, local maple syrup

BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES

$14.00

freshly ground buckwheat flour, gluten free, plant based, local maple syrup

HOMESTYLE CHILI

$5.00+

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

$5.00+

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$14.00

chicken, chipotle rice, romain, fritos, black beans, red onion, cheddar, guacamole, salsa

TERIYAKI RICE BOWL

$14.00

chicken or steak, rice, kale, pickled carrot, corn, peanuts, sesame seeds

CANAWLER RICE BOWL

CANAWLER RICE BOWL

$14.00

(v/gf) maple dijon brown rice, sweet potatoes, black beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, pickled red onion, dried cherries, spinach, lemon tahini yogurt, spicy pumpkin seeds

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD

$15.00

chicken breast, bacon, romaine, cheese curds, tomato, red onion, croutons, ranch dressing

FORAGER SALAD

$13.00

spinach, apples, pecans, bacon, gorgonzola, dried cherries, pickled red onion, apple balsamic vinaigrette

POWER BOWL

$13.00

(v) baby kale, spinach, candied pecans, sweet potato, chickpeas, avocado, pickled red onion, sweet citrus vinaigrette

MOSEY MACARONI and CHEESE

MOSEY MACARONI and CHEESE

$12.00

cavatappi with house cheese sauce

HARVEST

HARVEST

$13.00

turkey, bacon, apple, brie, cheddar, spinach, mayo, toast choice

BALT

$12.00

bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toast choice

TUNA MELT

$12.00

tuna salad, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toast choice

PALLY CHEESESTEAK

PALLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

palmyra's version of the philly cheesesteak shaved sirloin, house made cheese sauce, sautéed onions, hard roll

MULEPATH BURGER

MULEPATH BURGER

$18.00

house ground beef, house bbq, bacon, cheddar, fried onion, brioche roll, lettuce, mayo

CRANBERRY ROAST CHIX Sandwich

CRANBERRY ROAST CHIX Sandwich

$16.00

chicken breast, fried onion, lettuce, cranberry, mayo, hard roll

BUFFALO CHIX QUESADILLA

$12.00

cheddar, chicken, red onion, buffalo wing sauce

CAFEDILLA QUESADILLA

$11.00

cheddar, bleu cheese, mushroom, bacon

VEGGIE BRASSICA QUESADILLA

$10.00

broccoli, kale, cheddar, red onion, bell pepper

STEAK AND MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$13.00

shaved sirloin, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, steak sauce

PASTRIES

COOKIES

$2.75
CINNAMON BUNS

CINNAMON BUNS

$3.70

BLUEBERRY BEARCLAW

$4.00

BISCOTTI

$2.50
PROTEIN PUCK - Plant Based

PROTEIN PUCK - Plant Based

$4.00
SCONES

SCONES

$3.50Out of stock
BROWNIES

BROWNIES

$4.00Out of stock

MUFFIN

Out of stock
STICKY BUNS

STICKY BUNS

$4.00Out of stock

SIDES

HOMEMADE APPLESAUCE

$4.00

SMASH POTATOES

$4.00

POTATO GRATIN

$4.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$4.00

GREEN SALAD

$4.00

HOUSE ROLL

$3.00

ROLL w/ HOUSE JAM

$4.00

SAUSAGE

$3.00

BACON

$3.00

EGGS (2)

$3.00

HONEY WHEAT TOAST

$2.00

WHITE TOAST

$2.00

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE OF SALSA

$1.00

SIDE OF ITALIAN

$1.00

SIDE OF RANCH

$1.00

BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.00

Brioche Roll

$4.00

KIDS MENU

PIZZA FLATBREAT

$9.00

MAC AND CHEESE KIDS PORTION

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00
PEANUT BUTTER AND BANANA WRAP

PEANUT BUTTER AND BANANA WRAP

$6.00

PEANUT BUTTER MIXED BERRY JAM SANDWICH

$6.00

KIDS BREAKFAST

$5.00

COFFEES AND TEAS

COFFEE

$2.00+

HOT SPICED CIDER

$2.50+

ICED COFFEE

$2.50+

ICED LATTE

$4.00

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

LATTE

$4.00
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

FLAT WHITE

$3.00

MACCHIATO

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$2.00

ESPRESSO DOUBLE SHOT

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50+

ICED TEA

$2.50+Out of stock

BOTTLE BEVERAGES

FIZ Soda

$2.50

EVERFRESH ORANGE

$4.00

TROPICANA ORANGE

$2.50Out of stock

KOMBUCHA Barrel+Brine

$4.00

RED JACKET

$3.00

HARNEY Tea

$3.00

KARMA WATER

$4.00

CRANBERRY Juice

$2.00

Sambazon Energy

$4.00

JUICE BOX

$1.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

HOUSE WATER

TAP WATER TO GO

$0.50

Glase Of Milk

$3.00

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIE

$5.00+

BEER

HEFEWEIZEN Swiftwater 16oz

$5.00

IPA Swiftwater - Always Dankest Before Dawn 16oz

$6.00

SCOTCH ALE Three Heads Rochestafarian 12oz

$4.00

STOUT Kalamazoo 12oz Bottle

$5.00

PORTER Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald 12oz

$4.00

BROWN ALE CBW The Whale 12oz

$4.00

FESTBIER - FIVE BOROUGHS 16oz

$5.00

LIGHT CIDER - NINE PIN

$4.00

SOURS - PRAIRIE ALES

$5.00

SELTZER Bud Light Variety

$3.00

LABATT BLUE

$3.00

LABATT BLUE LIGHT

$3.00

GENESEE

$3.00

GENESEE LIGHT

$3.00

WINE

Mimosa

$7.00

Riesling - Washington Hills

$6.00+

Chardonnay Unoaked - JD Wine Cellars -

$10.00+

Pinot Gregio - Prophecy

$7.00+

Moscato Frizzante - Santa Marina

$7.00+

Rose - Prophecy

$8.00+

Vigneti del Sole - Montepuliciano d"Abruzzo

$6.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon - Prophecy

$7.00+

Trilogy - JD Wine Cellars

$11.00+

Pinot Noir - Dark Horse

$8.00+

Merlot - Stone Cellars

$5.00+

HONEY

1 lb

$7.50

2 lb

$14.00

3 lb

$20.00

SYRUP

QUART JUG

$18.00

PINT JUG

$10.00

GLASS BOTTLE

$9.00

CANDLES

SCENTED CANDLE, Soy Wax

$6.00

COFFEE BEANS IMPRINT

AQUEDUCT ROAST 12oz

$14.00

AQUEDUCT ROAST 2lb

$25.00

COLOMBIA DECAF 12oz

$14.00

COLOMBIA DECAF 2lb

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

201 East Main St, Palmyra, NY 14522

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Aqueduct image
Cafe Aqueduct image
Cafe Aqueduct image
Cafe Aqueduct image

Similar restaurants in your area

Riblicious bbq
orange starNo Reviews
555 w union st suite 3 newark, NY 14513
View restaurantnext
Canal View
orange starNo Reviews
247 West Union Street Newark, NY 14513
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Main St. Victor
orange starNo Reviews
261 W Main street Victor, NY 14564
View restaurantnext
Eric's Office Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2574 Macedon Road Canandaigua, NY 14424
View restaurantnext
Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall - 658 Eastview Mall
orange starNo Reviews
658 Eastview Mall Victor, NY 14564
View restaurantnext
The Distillery - Victor
orange starNo Reviews
10 Square Drive Victor, NY 14564
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Palmyra
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston