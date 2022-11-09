Cafe Aqueduct
90 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
201 East Main St, Palmyra, NY 14522
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Root 31 Café & Eatery - Eastview Mall - 658 Eastview Mall
No Reviews
658 Eastview Mall Victor, NY 14564
View restaurant