Salad

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244

Atlanta, GA 30339

Popular Items

Walnut Salad Plate
Celery Salad Plate
Curry Salad Plate

Salads

All white meat chicken blended with touch of mayo, crushed walnuts, golden raisins. A Pharr favorite for more than 20 years!!
Walnut Salad Plate

Walnut Salad Plate

$13.99

All white meat chicken blended with touch of mayo, crushed walnuts, golden raisins. Served on a bed of our spring lettuce mix. A Pharr favorite for more than 20 years!!

Celery Salad Plate

Celery Salad Plate

$13.99

Our most traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken mixed with a touch of mayo and chopped celery.

Curry Salad Plate

Curry Salad Plate

$13.99

Not too spicy..not too boring..just right! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo and mild curry spices.

Tuna Salad Plate

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.99

All white albacore tuna with a touch of mayo and chopped celery

Trio Salad

Trio Salad

$17.99

Garden Salad with 3 scoops of your favorite Pharr Proteins.

Shrimp Salad Plate

Shrimp Salad Plate

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp with a touch of mayo, salt, and pepper

Egg & Potato Salad Plate

Egg & Potato Salad Plate

$12.99

a delicious egg salad mixed with potato. That's right!! Not egg salad, not potato salad, but both, a southern favorite

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$13.99

Sliced chicken breast served with our house-made teriyaki sauce.

Spinach Salad Plate

Spinach Salad Plate

$13.99

Baby spinach, tomato, carrots topped with crushed walnuts, goat cheese, egg, bacon

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.99

Sashimi grade Ahi tuna seared to perfection. Served with avocado and ginger dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Fresh Chopped Romain lettuce, carrots, and sliced tomatoes, Served w/ 2 slices of baguette bread & ginger dressing.

Cesar Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Walnut Sandwich

Walnut Sandwich

$12.99

Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread

Celery Sandwich

Celery Sandwich

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll on your choice of bread.

Curry Sandwich

Curry Sandwich

$12.99

Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$12.99

Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread

Vegetarian Sandwich

Vegetarian Sandwich

$11.99

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss and american cheese, mustard, and mayo..on your choice of bread.

Honey Ham Sandwich

Honey Ham Sandwich

$12.99

Honey ham with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Mesquite smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo..on your choice of bread

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked turkey, honey ham, applewood bacon, american and swiss cheese, mustard and mayo on your choice of bread.

New Club Sandwich

New Club Sandwich

$13.99

Roast beef, honey ham, applewood bacon, american and swiss cheese, mustard and mayo on your choice of bread.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$12.99

Applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo,on your choice of bread.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Italian sliced roast beef with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo..on your choice of bread.

Egg Potato Sandwich

Egg Potato Sandwich

$11.99

Egg & Potato mixed with a touch of mayo lettuce and tomato..on your choice of bread.

Teriyaki Sandwich

Teriyaki Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh chicken breast served with our house-made teriyaki, lettuce, and tomato, on your bread choice.

Shrimp Sandwich

Shrimp Sandwich

$14.99

Fresh cooked shrimp with a touch of mayo, salt, and pepper, lettuce, tomato...our your bread choice.

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$17.99

Sashimi grade Ahi tuna seared to perfection. Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread.

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.99
Egg Avocado Toast

Egg Avocado Toast

$13.49
Ahi Tuna Toast

Ahi Tuna Toast

$17.99

Cups

Small Walnut

Small Walnut

$7.49

5.5oz-1 serving

Medium Walnut

Medium Walnut

$10.99

8 oz- 2 Servings

Large Walnut

Large Walnut

$17.49

16oz

Ex-Large Walnut

Ex-Large Walnut

$25.99

32oz

Small Celery

Small Celery

$7.49
Medium Celery

Medium Celery

$10.99
Large Celery

Large Celery

$17.49

16oz

Ex-Large Celery

Ex-Large Celery

$25.99

32oz

Small Curry

Small Curry

$7.49
Medium Curry

Medium Curry

$10.49
Large Curry

Large Curry

$17.49

16oz

Ex-Large Curry

Ex-Large Curry

$25.99

32oz

Small Tuna

Small Tuna

$7.49
Medium Tuna

Medium Tuna

$10.99
Large Tuna

Large Tuna

$17.49
Ex-Large Tuna

Ex-Large Tuna

$25.99
Small Shrimp

Small Shrimp

$7.99
Medium Shrimp

Medium Shrimp

$11.99
Large Shrimp

Large Shrimp

$23.99
Ex-Large Shrimp

Ex-Large Shrimp

$45.99
Small Mild Pimento

Small Mild Pimento

$6.99
Small Egg Potato

Small Egg Potato

$5.99
Medium Egg Potato

Medium Egg Potato

$7.99
Large Egg Potato

Large Egg Potato

$13.99
Ex-Large Egg Potato

Ex-Large Egg Potato

$23.99
Cup Teriyaki Chicken

Cup Teriyaki Chicken

$7.49
Ahi Tuna Side

Ahi Tuna Side

$10.99

Half Sandwiches

Half Walnut Sandwich

Half Walnut Sandwich

$6.99
Half Celery Sandwich

Half Celery Sandwich

$6.99
Half Curry Sandwich

Half Curry Sandwich

$6.99
Half Tuna Sandwich

Half Tuna Sandwich

$6.99
Half Veggie Sandwich

Half Veggie Sandwich

$6.99
Half Ham Sandwich

Half Ham Sandwich

$6.99
Half Turkey Sandwich

Half Turkey Sandwich

$6.99
Half Club Sandwich

Half Club Sandwich

$7.99
Half BLT

Half BLT

$6.99
Half Roast Beef

Half Roast Beef

$6.99
Half EggPotato Sandwich

Half EggPotato Sandwich

$6.99
Half Teriyaki Sandwich

Half Teriyaki Sandwich

$6.99
Half Shrimp Sandwich

Half Shrimp Sandwich

$7.99
Half Hot Pimento Sandwich

Half Hot Pimento Sandwich

$6.99

Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Half & Half Tea

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Smart Water

$2.29

S Pellegrino

$2.29

Small Fiji

$2.75

Diet Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Coke

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Choc Milk

$2.29Out of stock

Large Fiji

$4.75Out of stock

Bai

$3.00

La Croix

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orang Juice

$2.50

Rice Plates

Curry Rice Plate

$12.99

Teriyaki Rice Plate

$12.99

Extra Scoop Rice

$2.00

Side Curry Sauce

$2.49

Take Home(Loaf/Dressing)

Ginger Dressing Bottle (Lg)

$15.99

Loaf Wheat

$9.00

Loaf Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

1/2 Loaf Wheat

$5.00

Half Loaf White

$5.00

Croissant

$2.00

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

P&J kid

$6.99

Soup

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.49

XL Chicken Noodle

$10.99

Sides And Soup

Pimento Cheese W/ Toast Points

$7.99

Edamame

$4.99

XL Chicken Noodle

$10.99

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.49

Chips

Baked Plain Lays

$1.39Out of stock

Baked BBQ Lays

$1.39Out of stock

Baked Sour Cream & Onion Lays

$1.39Out of stock

Baked BBQ

$1.39Out of stock

Baked Sour Cream and Onion

$1.39Out of stock

Baked Cheddar Ruffles

$1.39Out of stock

SunChips

$1.39

Cheddar Sunchips

$1.39

MissVicky Sea Salt

$1.39Out of stock

MissVicky Salt & Vinegar

$1.39

MissVicky BBQ

$1.39

Pick a Chip

$1.39

Flaming Cheeto Special

$0.75

Extras

Side Avocado

$3.49

Side of Dressing

$0.49

Medium Tomatoes

$1.00

Cup of Grapes

$1.00

Extra Scoop Rice

$2.00

Large Grape

$5.00

Medium Grape

$2.00

Seasonal Fruit (WEEKENDS)

$5.00

Croissant

$2.00

Bacon

$3.49

COFFEE

Espresso

$2.00

Extra Shot

$2.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

LG Americano

$4.00

LG Cappuccino

$4.50

LG Hot Chocolate

$5.00

LG Lattee

$4.50

LG Mocha

$5.00

LG Regular

$3.50

SM Americano

$3.00

SM Cappuccino

$3.50

SM Hot Chocolate

$4.00

SM Latte

$3.50

SM Mocha

$4.00

SM Regular

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

FRAPPUCINOS

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Since 1993

Location

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta, GA 30339

