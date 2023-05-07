Cafe At Pharr Westside
1465 Chattahoochee Ave
Ste 100
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cups
Small Walnut
All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, crushed walnuts and golden raisins. 5.5 oz
Medium Walnut
All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, crushed walnuts and golden raisins. 8 oz
Large Walnut
All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, crushed walnuts and golden raisins. 16 oz
Ex-Large Walnut
All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, crushed walnuts and golden raisins. 32 oz
Small Pimento Cheese
Pimento cheese made with pickled jalapeños for a little extra kick! 5.5 oz
Small Celery
Our more traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, salt and pepper. 5.5 oz
Medium Celery
Our more traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, salt and pepper. 8 oz
Large Celery
Our more traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, salt and pepper. 16 oz
Ex-Large Celery
Our more traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, salt and pepper. 32 oz
Medium Pimento Cheese
Pimento cheese made with pickled jalapeños for a little extra kick! 8 oz
Small Curry
Our curry chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo and a mild curry spice. 5.5 oz
Medium Curry
Our curry chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo and a mild curry spice. 8 oz
Large Curry
Our curry chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo and a mild curry spice. 16 oz
Ex-Large Curry
Our curry chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo and a mild curry spice. 32 oz
Large Pimento Cheese
Pimento cheese made with pickled jalapeños for a little extra kick! 16 oz
Small Tuna
Our tuna salad is a blend of white albacore tuna, a touch of mayo and chopped celery. 5.5 oz
Medium Tuna
Our tuna salad is a blend of white albacore tuna, a touch of mayo and chopped celery. 8 oz
Large Tuna
Our tuna salad is a blend of white albacore tuna, a touch of mayo and chopped celery. 16 oz
Ex-Large Tuna
Our tuna salad is a blend of white albacore tuna, a touch of mayo and chopped celery. 32 oz
Cup Teriyaki Chicken
Sliced chicken breast served with teriyaki sauce on the side.
Small Shrimp
Whole jumbo shrimp mixed with a touch of mayo, salt and pepper. 5.5 oz
Medium Shrimp
Whole jumbo shrimp mixed with a touch of mayo, salt and pepper. 8 oz
Large Shrimp
Whole jumbo shrimp mixed with a touch of mayo, salt and pepper. 16 oz
Ex-Large Shrimp
Whole jumbo shrimp mixed with a touch of mayo, salt and pepper. 32 oz
Ahi Tuna Side
Sashimi grade ahi tuna pan seared to perfection.
Small Egg
Our egg salad made with mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper. 5.5 oz
Medium Egg
Our egg salad made with mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper. 8 oz
Large Egg
Our egg salad made with mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper. 16 oz
Ex-Large Egg
Our egg salad made with mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper. 32 oz
Small Basil
Our new Basil Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, slivered almonds, basil, and red seedless grapes. 5.5 oz
Medium Basil
Our new Basil Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, slivered almonds, basil, and red seedless grapes. 8 oz
Large Basil
Our new Basil Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, slivered almonds, basil, and red seedless grapes. 16 oz
Ex-Large Basil
Our new Basil Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, slivered almonds, basil, and red seedless grapes. 32 oz
Small Jalapeño
Our new Jalapeño Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, jalapeños, carrots and onions. 5.5 oz
Medium Jalapeño
Our new Jalapeño Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, jalapeños, carrots and onions. 8 oz
Large Jalapeño
Our new Jalapeño Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, jalapeños, carrots and onions. 16 oz
Ex-Large Jalapeño
Our new Jalapeño Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, jalapeños, carrots and onions. 32 oz
Salads
Walnut Chicken Salad Plate
Our walnut chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo, crushed walnuts and golden raisins. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Celery Chicken Salad Plate
Our celery chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo, chopped celery and a little pepper. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Curry Chicken Salad Plate
Our curry chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo and a mild curry spice. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Tuna Salad Plate
Our tuna salad is a blend of white albacore tuna, a touch of mayo, and chopped celery. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Shrimp Salad Plate
Whole jumbo shrimp, mayo, salt and pepper. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Egg Salad Plate
Our egg salad made with mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Teriyaki Chicken Salad Plate
Sliced chicken breast with a side of our house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Trio Salad Plate
Pick any combination of some of our Pharr Favorites. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Spinach Salad Plate
Baby spinach, carrots and tomatoes, topped with crushed walnuts, goat cheese, boiled egg and bacon. Comes with a side of ginger dressing, grapes and a yogurt roll.
Ahi Tuna Salad Plate
Sashimi grade ahi tuna pan seared to perfection. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of avocado, a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Garden Salad Plate
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots. All salads have our famous ginger dressing on the side, as well as a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Side Salad
A half-size portion of our garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots). Ginger dressing is on the side. Does not include yogurt roll.
Pimento Salad Plate
A scoop of our pimento cheese* with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side. *Pimento cheese contains pickled jalapeños. Moderately spicy.
Chopped Salad Plate
Green leaf lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese, edamame, seasoned chicken, boiled egg, chopped celery, cucumbers and avocado. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Vegan Veggie Salad Plate
Green leaf lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped celery and sliced avocado. Comes with a side of grapes. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Club Salad Plate
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and american cheese on a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Basil Chicken Salad Plate
Our basil chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo, slivered almonds, basil and red seedless grapes. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Jalapeno Chicken Salad Plate
Our jalapeño chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo, chopped celery, jalapeños, carrots and onions. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.
Seasoned Stk & blu salad plate
Sandwiches
Walnut Sandwich
Walnut chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Celery Sandwich
Celery chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Curry Sandwich
Curry chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Vegetarian Sandwich
Avocado, american cheese and swiss cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Ham Sandwich
Boar's Head honey ham on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Turkey Sandwich
Boar's Head smoked turkey on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Club Sandwich
Boar's Head Smoked Turkey and Honey Ham, bacon, swiss and american cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Boar's Head roast beef on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad made with a touch of mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Teriyaki Sandwich
Sliced chicken breast with house made teriyaki sauce on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Shrimp Sandwich
Jumbo shrimp mixed with mayo, salt and pepper on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Basil Chicken Sandwich
Basil chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Pimento made with pickled jalapeños for a little extra kick! Comes on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. *Our Pimento cheese is made with pickled jalapeños. Moderately spicy.
Pimento BLT Sandwich
*Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. *Our Pimento cheese is made with pickled jalapeños. Moderately spicy.
Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich
Jalapeño chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Vegan Veggie Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and cucumbers on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Cali Club Sandwich
Boar's Head smoked turkey and honey ham, bacon, avocado, swiss and american cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich
Boar's Head smoked turkey, bacon and avocado on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Sandwiches
Half Walnut Sandwich
Walnut chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Celery Sandwich
Celery chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Curry Sandwich
Curry chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Veggie Sandwich
Avocado, american cheese and swiss cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Ham Sandwich
Boar's Head honey ham on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Turkey Sandwich
Boar's Head smoked turkey on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Club Sandwich
Boar's Head Smoked Turkey and Honey Ham, bacon, swiss and american cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Roast Beef
Boar's Head roast beef on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad made with a touch of mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Teriyaki Sandwich
Sliced chicken breast with house made teriyaki sauce on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Jumbo shrimp mixed with mayo, salt and pepper on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Basil Sandwich
Half of our basil chicken salad sandwich on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Pimento made with pickled jalapeños for a little extra kick! Comes on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. *Our Pimento cheese is made with pickled jalapeños. Moderately spicy.
Half Pimento BLT
*Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. *Our Pimento cheese is made with pickled jalapeños. Moderately spicy.
Half Jalapeño Sandwich
Half of our jalapeño chicken salad sandwich on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Vegan Veggie Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and cucumbers on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Cali Club
Boar's Head smoked turkey and honey ham, bacon, avocado, swiss and american cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Half Turkey Bacon Avocado
Boar's Head smoked turkey, bacon and avocado on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.
Beverages
Unsweet Tea
Please specify with or without lemon
Sweet Tea
Please specify with or without lemon
Half & Half Tea
Half sweet, half unsweet tea. Please specify with or without lemon
Arnold Palmer
Sweet or unsweet tea mixed with lemonade. PLEASE SPECIFY SWEET OR UNSWEET
Diet Coke
Fountain Drink
Coke
Fountain drink
Coke Zero
Fountain drink
Sprite
Fountain drink
Pibb
Fountain drink
Lemonade
Fountain drink
Bottled Drink
20 oz bottle. Please specify Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero or Sprite
Dasani
Smart Water
12 oz Can
Please specify Coke, Root Beer, or Ginger A!e
San Pellegrino
Original flavor. 11 oz
Milk/Apple Juice
Milk is 8oz. Apple Juice is 10 oz. Please specify milk or apple juice
Ice Water
Please specify lemon or no lemon
Cup of Ice
Rice Plates
Curry Rice Plate
All white meat chicken cooked with tomatoes, carrots and onions in our creamy curry sauce (not spicy). Served with a scoop of white rice.
Teriyaki Rice Plate
Sliced chicken breast served with sautéed mushrooms and onions, and served with a scoop of white rice and a side of teriyaki sauce.
Toasts
Avocado Toast
Avocado and tomato on your choice of toast, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with a side salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots). Ginger dressing on the side. Does not include grapes or a yogurt roll.
Brunchy Toast
Avocado on your choice of toast. Topped with tomatoes, bacon, and sliced hard-boiled egg and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with a side salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots). Ginger dressing on the side. Does not include grapes or a yogurt roll.
Caprese Avocado Toast
Avocado on your choice of toast. Topped with tomatoes, sliced mozzarella cheese and bacon, and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with a side salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots). Ginger dressing on the side. Does not include grapes or a yogurt roll.
Sides & Apps
Pimento Cheese Appetizer
A scoop of our pimento cheese served with wheat and multigrain toast points and a side of pepper jelly.
Edamame
Freshly steamed Edamame sprinkled with sea salt.
Fruit Salad
Seasonal fresh cut fruit. Roughly a pint.
Side Of Fruit
A smaller side of fresh cut fruit. Roughly half a pint.
Small Pasta Salad
A more traditional pasta salad. Tricolor rotini, carrots, zucchini, celery and red bell peppers in Italian dressing. 5.5 oz
Medium Pasta Salad
A more traditional pasta salad. Tricolor rotini, carrots, zucchini, celery and red bell peppers in Italian dressing. 8 oz
Large Pasta Salad
A more traditional pasta salad. Tricolor rotini, carrots, zucchini, celery and red bell peppers in Italian dressing. 16 oz
Kids
Mac & Cheese Meal
Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Also comes with chips and a kid's drink
Hot Dog Meal
Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Also comes with chips and a kid's drink
Grilled Cheese Meal
Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Also comes with chips and a kid's drink
K Half Turkey Sandwich Meal
Turkey and American cheese on your choice of bread, with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Comes with chips and a kid's drink.
K Half Ham Sandwich Meal
Honey ham and American cheese on your choice of bread, with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Comes with chips and a kid's drink.
Mac & Cheese
Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll
Hot Dog
Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll
Grilled Cheese
Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll
Sweets
Single Yogurt Roll
A short tube of our croissant bread with a whipped blend of yogurt, cream and sugar in the center. Similar to a cannoli.
4pk yogurt rolls
A short tube of our croissant bread with a whipped blend of yogurt, cream and sugar in the center. Similar to a cannoli.
6pk Yogurt Rolls
A short tube of our croissant bread with a whipped blend of yogurt, cream and sugar in the center. Similar to a cannoli.
Yogurt Dozen
A dozen of our famous yogurt rolls, which are a short tube of our croissant bread with a whipped blend of yogurt, cream and sugar in the center. Similar to a cannoli.
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
