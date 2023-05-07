Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe At Pharr Westside

156 Reviews

$$

1465 Chattahoochee Ave

Ste 100

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Cups

Small Walnut

Small Walnut

$5.49

All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, crushed walnuts and golden raisins. 5.5 oz

Medium Walnut

Medium Walnut

$7.99

All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, crushed walnuts and golden raisins. 8 oz

Large Walnut

Large Walnut

$12.99

All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, crushed walnuts and golden raisins. 16 oz

Ex-Large Walnut

Ex-Large Walnut

$23.99

All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, crushed walnuts and golden raisins. 32 oz

Small Pimento Cheese

Small Pimento Cheese

$5.49

Pimento cheese made with pickled jalapeños for a little extra kick! 5.5 oz

Small Celery

Small Celery

$5.49

Our more traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, salt and pepper. 5.5 oz

Medium Celery

Medium Celery

$7.99

Our more traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, salt and pepper. 8 oz

Large Celery

Large Celery

$12.99

Our more traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, salt and pepper. 16 oz

Ex-Large Celery

Ex-Large Celery

$23.99

Our more traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, salt and pepper. 32 oz

Medium Pimento Cheese

Medium Pimento Cheese

$7.99

Pimento cheese made with pickled jalapeños for a little extra kick! 8 oz

Small Curry

Small Curry

$5.49

Our curry chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo and a mild curry spice. 5.5 oz

Medium Curry

Medium Curry

$7.99

Our curry chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo and a mild curry spice. 8 oz

Large Curry

Large Curry

$12.99

Our curry chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo and a mild curry spice. 16 oz

Ex-Large Curry

Ex-Large Curry

$23.99

Our curry chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo and a mild curry spice. 32 oz

Large Pimento Cheese

Large Pimento Cheese

$14.99

Pimento cheese made with pickled jalapeños for a little extra kick! 16 oz

Small Tuna

Small Tuna

$5.49

Our tuna salad is a blend of white albacore tuna, a touch of mayo and chopped celery. 5.5 oz

Medium Tuna

Medium Tuna

$7.99

Our tuna salad is a blend of white albacore tuna, a touch of mayo and chopped celery. 8 oz

Large Tuna

Large Tuna

$12.99

Our tuna salad is a blend of white albacore tuna, a touch of mayo and chopped celery. 16 oz

Ex-Large Tuna

Ex-Large Tuna

$23.99

Our tuna salad is a blend of white albacore tuna, a touch of mayo and chopped celery. 32 oz

Cup Teriyaki Chicken

Cup Teriyaki Chicken

$5.49

Sliced chicken breast served with teriyaki sauce on the side.

Small Shrimp

Small Shrimp

$5.49

Whole jumbo shrimp mixed with a touch of mayo, salt and pepper. 5.5 oz

Medium Shrimp

Medium Shrimp

$10.49

Whole jumbo shrimp mixed with a touch of mayo, salt and pepper. 8 oz

Large Shrimp

Large Shrimp

$20.99

Whole jumbo shrimp mixed with a touch of mayo, salt and pepper. 16 oz

Ex-Large Shrimp

Ex-Large Shrimp

$41.99

Whole jumbo shrimp mixed with a touch of mayo, salt and pepper. 32 oz

Ahi Tuna Side

Ahi Tuna Side

$10.99

Sashimi grade ahi tuna pan seared to perfection.

Small Egg

Small Egg

$5.49

Our egg salad made with mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper. 5.5 oz

Medium Egg

Medium Egg

$7.99

Our egg salad made with mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper. 8 oz

Large Egg

Large Egg

$12.99

Our egg salad made with mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper. 16 oz

Ex-Large Egg

Ex-Large Egg

$23.99

Our egg salad made with mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper. 32 oz

Small Basil

$5.49

Our new Basil Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, slivered almonds, basil, and red seedless grapes. 5.5 oz

Medium Basil

$7.99

Our new Basil Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, slivered almonds, basil, and red seedless grapes. 8 oz

Large Basil

$12.99

Our new Basil Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, slivered almonds, basil, and red seedless grapes. 16 oz

Ex-Large Basil

$23.99

Our new Basil Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, slivered almonds, basil, and red seedless grapes. 32 oz

Small Jalapeño

$5.49

Our new Jalapeño Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, jalapeños, carrots and onions. 5.5 oz

Medium Jalapeño

$7.99

Our new Jalapeño Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, jalapeños, carrots and onions. 8 oz

Large Jalapeño

$12.99

Our new Jalapeño Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, jalapeños, carrots and onions. 16 oz

Ex-Large Jalapeño

$23.99

Our new Jalapeño Chicken Salad! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo, chopped celery, jalapeños, carrots and onions. 32 oz

Salads

Most salads come with a garden salad, unless stated otherwise. Garden salad includes green leaf lettuce, carrots, and tomatoes, with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Dressing comes on the side.
Walnut Chicken Salad Plate

Walnut Chicken Salad Plate

$13.49

Our walnut chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo, crushed walnuts and golden raisins. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Celery Chicken Salad Plate

Celery Chicken Salad Plate

$13.49

Our celery chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo, chopped celery and a little pepper. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Curry Chicken Salad Plate

Curry Chicken Salad Plate

$13.49

Our curry chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo and a mild curry spice. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Tuna Salad Plate

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.49

Our tuna salad is a blend of white albacore tuna, a touch of mayo, and chopped celery. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Shrimp Salad Plate

Shrimp Salad Plate

$14.49

Whole jumbo shrimp, mayo, salt and pepper. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Egg Salad Plate

Egg Salad Plate

$13.49

Our egg salad made with mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Teriyaki Chicken Salad Plate

Teriyaki Chicken Salad Plate

$13.49

Sliced chicken breast with a side of our house-made teriyaki sauce. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Trio Salad Plate

Trio Salad Plate

$15.99

Pick any combination of some of our Pharr Favorites. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Spinach Salad Plate

Spinach Salad Plate

$13.49

Baby spinach, carrots and tomatoes, topped with crushed walnuts, goat cheese, boiled egg and bacon. Comes with a side of ginger dressing, grapes and a yogurt roll.

Ahi Tuna Salad Plate

Ahi Tuna Salad Plate

$19.99

Sashimi grade ahi tuna pan seared to perfection. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of avocado, a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Garden Salad Plate

$7.99

Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots. All salads have our famous ginger dressing on the side, as well as a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Side Salad

$3.29

A half-size portion of our garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots). Ginger dressing is on the side. Does not include yogurt roll.

Pimento Salad Plate

$13.49

A scoop of our pimento cheese* with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side. *Pimento cheese contains pickled jalapeños. Moderately spicy.

Chopped Salad Plate

Chopped Salad Plate

$15.49

Green leaf lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese, edamame, seasoned chicken, boiled egg, chopped celery, cucumbers and avocado. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Vegan Veggie Salad Plate

$11.49

Green leaf lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped celery and sliced avocado. Comes with a side of grapes. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Club Salad Plate

Club Salad Plate

$13.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and american cheese on a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Basil Chicken Salad Plate

Basil Chicken Salad Plate

$13.49

Our basil chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo, slivered almonds, basil and red seedless grapes. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Jalapeno Chicken Salad Plate

Jalapeno Chicken Salad Plate

$13.49

Our jalapeño chicken salad is a blend of all white meat chicken, a touch of mayo, chopped celery, jalapeños, carrots and onions. Served with a garden salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots), a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Ginger dressing is on the side.

Seasoned Stk & blu salad plate

$12.99

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with a side of grapes and yogurt roll. All sandwiches have lettuce and tomato. Deli sandwiches also have mayo and mustard.
Walnut Sandwich

Walnut Sandwich

$10.99

Walnut chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Celery Sandwich

Celery Sandwich

$10.99

Celery chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Curry Sandwich

Curry Sandwich

$10.99

Curry chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Vegetarian Sandwich

Vegetarian Sandwich

$10.99

Avocado, american cheese and swiss cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$11.49

Boar's Head honey ham on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$11.49

Boar's Head smoked turkey on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.59

Boar's Head Smoked Turkey and Honey Ham, bacon, swiss and american cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$11.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.49

Boar's Head roast beef on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Egg salad made with a touch of mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Teriyaki Sandwich

Teriyaki Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced chicken breast with house made teriyaki sauce on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Shrimp Sandwich

Shrimp Sandwich

$11.99

Jumbo shrimp mixed with mayo, salt and pepper on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Basil Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Basil chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Pimento made with pickled jalapeños for a little extra kick! Comes on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. *Our Pimento cheese is made with pickled jalapeños. Moderately spicy.

Pimento BLT Sandwich

$12.49

*Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. *Our Pimento cheese is made with pickled jalapeños. Moderately spicy.

Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Jalapeño chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Vegan Veggie Sandwich

$10.49

Lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and cucumbers on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Cali Club Sandwich

$13.49

Boar's Head smoked turkey and honey ham, bacon, avocado, swiss and american cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$12.49

Boar's Head smoked turkey, bacon and avocado on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Sandwiches

All Half Sandwiches come with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. All half sandwiches have lettuce and tomato. Deli sandwiches also have mayo and mustard.

Half Walnut Sandwich

$5.49

Walnut chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Celery Sandwich

$5.49

Celery chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Curry Sandwich

$5.49

Curry chicken salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Tuna Sandwich

$5.49

Tuna salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Veggie Sandwich

$5.29

Avocado, american cheese and swiss cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Ham Sandwich

$5.49

Boar's Head honey ham on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Turkey Sandwich

$5.49

Boar's Head smoked turkey on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Club Sandwich

$5.79

Boar's Head Smoked Turkey and Honey Ham, bacon, swiss and american cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half BLT

$5.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Roast Beef

$5.49

Boar's Head roast beef on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.29

Egg salad made with a touch of mayo, dill relish, salt and pepper on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Teriyaki Sandwich

$5.49

Sliced chicken breast with house made teriyaki sauce on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$5.79

Jumbo shrimp mixed with mayo, salt and pepper on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Basil Sandwich

$5.49

Half of our basil chicken salad sandwich on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$5.79

Pimento made with pickled jalapeños for a little extra kick! Comes on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. *Our Pimento cheese is made with pickled jalapeños. Moderately spicy.

Half Pimento BLT

$5.99

*Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. *Our Pimento cheese is made with pickled jalapeños. Moderately spicy.

Half Jalapeño Sandwich

$5.49

Half of our jalapeño chicken salad sandwich on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Vegan Veggie Sandwich

$5.29

Lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and cucumbers on your choice of bread. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Cali Club

$6.49

Boar's Head smoked turkey and honey ham, bacon, avocado, swiss and american cheese on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Half Turkey Bacon Avocado

$6.49

Boar's Head smoked turkey, bacon and avocado on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. Comes with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll.

Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Please specify with or without lemon

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Please specify with or without lemon

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Half sweet, half unsweet tea. Please specify with or without lemon

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Sweet or unsweet tea mixed with lemonade. PLEASE SPECIFY SWEET OR UNSWEET

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fountain Drink

Coke

$2.99

Fountain drink

Coke Zero

$2.99

Fountain drink

Sprite

$2.99

Fountain drink

Pibb

$2.99

Fountain drink

Lemonade

$2.99

Fountain drink

Bottled Drink

$2.59

20 oz bottle. Please specify Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero or Sprite

Dasani

$2.99

Smart Water

$2.99

12 oz Can

$2.00

Please specify Coke, Root Beer, or Ginger A!e

San Pellegrino

$2.99

Original flavor. 11 oz

Milk/Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk is 8oz. Apple Juice is 10 oz. Please specify milk or apple juice

Ice Water

Please specify lemon or no lemon

Cup of Ice

Rice Plates

Curry Rice Plate

Curry Rice Plate

$11.99

All white meat chicken cooked with tomatoes, carrots and onions in our creamy curry sauce (not spicy). Served with a scoop of white rice.

Teriyaki Rice Plate

Teriyaki Rice Plate

$11.99

Sliced chicken breast served with sautéed mushrooms and onions, and served with a scoop of white rice and a side of teriyaki sauce.

Chips

Classic Lays

$1.89

Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$1.89

Kettle Original Salt

$1.89

Kettle Dill Pickle

$1.89

Kettle Salt & Vinegar

$1.89

Kettle BBQ Chips

$1.89

Kettle Jalapeño

$1.89

Baked BBQ

$1.89

Baked Lays

$1.89

Stacys Pita

$1.89Out of stock

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.69

Avocado and tomato on your choice of toast, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with a side salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots). Ginger dressing on the side. Does not include grapes or a yogurt roll.

Brunchy Toast

Brunchy Toast

$11.99

Avocado on your choice of toast. Topped with tomatoes, bacon, and sliced hard-boiled egg and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with a side salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots). Ginger dressing on the side. Does not include grapes or a yogurt roll.

Caprese Avocado Toast

Caprese Avocado Toast

$10.99

Avocado on your choice of toast. Topped with tomatoes, sliced mozzarella cheese and bacon, and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with a side salad (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and carrots). Ginger dressing on the side. Does not include grapes or a yogurt roll.

Sides & Apps

Pimento Cheese Appetizer

$7.99

A scoop of our pimento cheese served with wheat and multigrain toast points and a side of pepper jelly.

Edamame

$5.99

Freshly steamed Edamame sprinkled with sea salt.

Fruit Salad

$6.99

Seasonal fresh cut fruit. Roughly a pint.

Side Of Fruit

$3.99

A smaller side of fresh cut fruit. Roughly half a pint.

Small Pasta Salad

$2.29

A more traditional pasta salad. Tricolor rotini, carrots, zucchini, celery and red bell peppers in Italian dressing. 5.5 oz

Medium Pasta Salad

$4.29Out of stock

A more traditional pasta salad. Tricolor rotini, carrots, zucchini, celery and red bell peppers in Italian dressing. 8 oz

Large Pasta Salad

$7.99

A more traditional pasta salad. Tricolor rotini, carrots, zucchini, celery and red bell peppers in Italian dressing. 16 oz

Kids

Mac & Cheese Meal

$6.99

Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Also comes with chips and a kid's drink

Hot Dog Meal

$6.99

Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Also comes with chips and a kid's drink

Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.99

Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Also comes with chips and a kid's drink

K Half Turkey Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Turkey and American cheese on your choice of bread, with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Comes with chips and a kid's drink.

K Half Ham Sandwich Meal

$6.99

Honey ham and American cheese on your choice of bread, with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll. Comes with chips and a kid's drink.

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll

Hot Dog

$5.00

Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Served with a side of grapes and a yogurt roll

Sweets

Single Yogurt Roll

$0.99

A short tube of our croissant bread with a whipped blend of yogurt, cream and sugar in the center. Similar to a cannoli.

4pk yogurt rolls

$3.99

A short tube of our croissant bread with a whipped blend of yogurt, cream and sugar in the center. Similar to a cannoli.

6pk Yogurt Rolls

$5.99

A short tube of our croissant bread with a whipped blend of yogurt, cream and sugar in the center. Similar to a cannoli.

Yogurt Dozen

$9.99

A dozen of our famous yogurt rolls, which are a short tube of our croissant bread with a whipped blend of yogurt, cream and sugar in the center. Similar to a cannoli.

Extras

Side Of Avocado

$2.79

Side of Dressing

$0.49

Cup of Grapes

$1.00

Side Of Teriyaki Sauce

$0.49

Side Of Goat Cheese

$1.99

Side Of Bacon

$2.99

Russ

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1465 Chattahoochee Ave, Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cubanos ATL - The Works
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave Nw Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
SAKURA RAMEN BAR
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
TydeTate Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 18
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Flying Fish Sushi & Saigon Street Food - Flying Fish Sushi & Saigon Street Food
orange starNo Reviews
‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬ Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Munster Cravings Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston