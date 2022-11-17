  • Home
  • /
  • Elma
  • /
  • Café @ Summit - Summit Pacific Medical Center
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café @ Summit Summit Pacific Medical Center

review star

No reviews yet

610 East Main Street

Elma, WA 98541

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Redbull Spritzer
Grilled Cheese
Club Sandwich

Summit Fights Hunger Donations

Summit Fights Hunger Donation

Summit Fights Hunger Donation

$5.00+

Summit Fights Hunger is a service project that the staff of Summit Pacific hold in December to raise funds to provide holiday meals for our patients and community members. Patients are nominated by their care team, and this year we partnered with Amerigroup Washington and the Elma School District for our family nominees. During the month of November and December, donations for Meal Packs can be purchased at the Café @ Summit, located on the 2nd floor of the Summit Pacific Wellness Center Center, or online. When you make a purchase, we will add your name to one of our Holiday Meal Pack badges to display in the Café to let others know you are committed to fighting hunger in our community. Each meal will feed approximately four people If you would like to get involved or volunteer, please contact the Foundation at 360-346-2250 or email Foundation@sp-mc.org. Thank you for helping us serve the community!

Weekly Burger Special

Hoisin Burger

$5.00

Weekly Salad Special

Greek Style Salad

Greek Style Salad

$6.00+

Weekly Sandwich Special

Club Sandwich

Thursday 17th Lunch Special

Gyro Meal

Gyro Meal

Our gyro sandwich consists of beef, salad vegetables such as tomatoes, lettuce kalmatas with pits, pepperoncini, cucumber and onions, along with a yogurt-based tzatziki sauce. These ingredients are placed on a hearty form of grilled pita bread and served as a wrap sandwich

Bean and Bacon Thursday 17th

Bean and Bacon

$1.65+Out of stock

Grill

Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.00
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$4.50
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$4.50
Grilled Chicken Burger

Grilled Chicken Burger

$4.50
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$4.00

Our Sandwiches are all premade. Modifications are not available. Sandwich comes with ham, lettuce and cheese on a variety of different breads.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.00

Our Sandwiches are all premade. Modifications are not available. Sandwich comes with roast beef, lettuce and cheese on a variety of different breads.

Vegetarian Sandwich

Vegetarian Sandwich

$5.50

Our Sandwiches are all premade. Modifications are not available. Sandwich comes with assorted cheese and different vegetables thinly sliced on a variety of different breads.

PeanutButter and Jelly

PeanutButter and Jelly

$3.00

A nice spread of classic peanut butter and jelly on a variety of different breads.

Deli Sliced Chicken Sandwich

$4.00

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.50+

Garden Salad comes topped with assorted vegetables and croutons.

Vegetarian Salad

Vegetarian Salad

$6.50+

Vegetarian Salad comes topped with assorted vegetables, cheese, egg and nuts or seeds.

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$6.50+

The Asian Salad comes topped with chicken, almonds, shredded carrots, green onion, red cabbage, mandarins and chow mien noodles.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$7.00+

Cobb Salad comes topped with crumbled blue cheese, bacon, chicken, egg, tomato and avocado.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Caesar Salad comes topped with chicken, parmesan, cucumber, tomato and croutons.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$6.50+

Chef Salad comes topped with shredded cheese, ham, egg, cucumber and tomato.

Hot/Coffee/Tea

Americano

Americano

$2.45+

An americano is a shot of espresso topped with hot water. 12oz has 2 shots 16oz has 3 shots 24oz has 4 shots

Latte

Latte

$3.25+

Espresso mixed with milk. Is made with milk or alterative and served hot or on ice. Customizable by adding your preferred flavor.

Mocha

Mocha

$3.75+

A hot or cold mixture of coffee or espresso, milk or alternative and chocolate.

W.C Mocha

W.C Mocha

$3.95+

A hot or cold mixture of coffee or espresso, milk, and white chocolate.

London Fog

London Fog

$3.35+

A London fog is a hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and typically vanilla syrup. (other flavors available)

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$3.95+

Caramel Macchiato is espresso-based beverage. It is made with vanilla syrup, steamed milk, espresso and caramel sauce. The espresso in poured on top of the milk leaving a dark mark on top of the milk foam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+

A traditional cappuccino is comprised of one to two shots of espresso topped with layers of steamed and foamed milk.

Cold Bew

Cold Bew

$2.95+

Cold brew is a coffee beverage made by combining large amounts of ground coffee with cold water to create a concentrate. The mixture is left to steep for up to 24 hours, after which it's filtered and refrigerated. The drink is then diluted with water or milk and enjoyed.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.65+

Similar to a latte but made with spiced black tea and milk

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.95+

Drip coffee is boiling water drip slowly through finely ground coffee. Mocha Java is a medium-dark roast coffee blend from Africa and the Pacific Islands. It has a strong, heavy body. Pine aroma. Tastes of peanut butter & jelly.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Hot cocoa is a hot, sweet drink made from cocoa powder, sugar, and milk.

Steamer

Steamer

$2.45+

A steamer is a drink made with creamy steamed milk (or milk substitute), topped with a sweet shot of specially branded flavored syrup to make a coffee, espresso free latte.

Tea

Tea

$2.25+

Tea is a beverage produced by steeping in freshly boiled water the young leaves and leaf buds of the tea plant, Camellia sinensis.

Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

$0.60+

Espresso is a small, concentrated shot of coffee that can only be made with an espresso machine that brews a small amount of finely ground coffee under immense pressure for a short period of time. This intense brew method packs a punch in a small package when it comes to flavors and caffeine.

Additional Drinks

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Typically a fruity syrup combined with club soda with an option for cream.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+
Lotus Spritzer

Lotus Spritzer

$4.50+
Redbull Spritzer

Redbull Spritzer

Fun fruity flavors added to Red Bull

Fruit Smoothies

Fruit Smoothies

$4.25+
Blended Lemonade

Blended Lemonade

$3.50+
Cup of Water

Cup of Water

$0.50
Cup Of Milk

Cup Of Milk

$2.45+

Bevs

Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.00
Bang

Bang

$2.50
Ginger beer

Ginger beer

$2.00
Sanpellegrino

Sanpellegrino

$1.50
Bubly

Bubly

$1.50
Pure leaf tea

Pure leaf tea

$2.15
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.00
Water

Water

$1.00

Chips

Miss Vickies

Miss Vickies

$1.00
Doritos

Doritos

$1.00

Lays

$1.25

Cheetos

$1.00

Ruffles

$1.00

Baken-ets Fried Pork Rinds Hot-N-Spicy

$1.00

Sweets

Muffin tops

Muffin tops

Sweet treats

Sweet treats

Cold Case

Large Lunch packs

Large Lunch packs

$4.00
Hero Meat and Cheese Pack

Hero Meat and Cheese Pack

$5.00
Snack stick

Snack stick

$2.00
Tillamook Cheese Square

Tillamook Cheese Square

$0.50
Pickles

Pickles

$2.00
Yogurt Pretzels

Yogurt Pretzels

$3.50
Peanut butter pretzels

Peanut butter pretzels

$5.00
Cascade Peach Gummys

Cascade Peach Gummys

$5.00
Cascade Gummy Bears

Cascade Gummy Bears

$3.50

Cup Options

Cascade Dried mango

$5.00

Cascade Candied Ginger

$5.00

Bobs Red Mill

Oatmeal

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Website

Location

610 East Main Street, Elma, WA 98541

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Café @ Summit image
Café @ Summit image

Similar restaurants in your area

RUSTY TRACTOR - 602 E Young St
orange starNo Reviews
602 E Young St Elma, WA 98541
View restaurantnext
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Shelton
orange star4.7 • 416
130 SE Lynch Rd Shelton, WA 98584
View restaurantnext
Wafflecraze Co
orange starNo Reviews
625 Black Lake Boulevard Southwest Olympia, WA 98512
View restaurantnext
Game Day Sports Bar & Grill - 212 South I Street
orange starNo Reviews
212 South I Street Aberdeen, WA 98520
View restaurantnext
MiSo - Olympia
orange star4.8 • 129
625 Black Lake Blvd SW #N1 Olympia, WA 98502
View restaurantnext
The Brick on Trosper
orange star4.0 • 249
709 Trosper Rd SW Tumwater, WA 98512
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Elma
Olympia
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston