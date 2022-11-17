Café @ Summit Summit Pacific Medical Center

Summit Fights Hunger Donation

$5.00 +

Summit Fights Hunger is a service project that the staff of Summit Pacific hold in December to raise funds to provide holiday meals for our patients and community members. Patients are nominated by their care team, and this year we partnered with Amerigroup Washington and the Elma School District for our family nominees. During the month of November and December, donations for Meal Packs can be purchased at the Café @ Summit, located on the 2nd floor of the Summit Pacific Wellness Center Center, or online. When you make a purchase, we will add your name to one of our Holiday Meal Pack badges to display in the Café to let others know you are committed to fighting hunger in our community. Each meal will feed approximately four people If you would like to get involved or volunteer, please contact the Foundation at 360-346-2250 or email Foundation@sp-mc.org. Thank you for helping us serve the community!