Cafe on the Grove
2160 Plum Grove Road
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Breakfast Menu
Brkfst Specialties
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, tomato, beans, bell peppers, onions, cilantro and chihuahua cheese. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream.
- Bacon Ched Egg Sand$14.50
Two fried eggs, bacon, white cheddar, arugula, pesto aioli
- Breakfast Tacos$14.00
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado
- Divorciados$14.00
Corn tortillas, eggs over easy, avocado, salsa verde, salsa rojo, refried beans, queso fresco
- Chilaquiles$16.00
Eggs "Your way", fried tortilla chips, black beans, avocado, la crema, cotija cheese
Classics
Skillets
- Mexicana Skillet$16.00
Two eggs your way, chorizo, jalapeños, pico de gallo, avocado and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and homemade salsa
- Chipotle Chicken Skillet$16.00
Two eggs your way, cheddar cheese, chicken tinga, queso fresco, cilantro and drizzled la crema.
- Meat Lover Skillet$16.00
Two eggs your way, cheddar cheese, bacon, sausage & ham
- Farmer Skillet$15.00
Two eggs your way, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, tomato and cheddar cheese
- Denver Skillet$15.50
Tw eggs your way, ham, bell peppers, onion and cheddar cheese.
- BYO Skillet$16.00
Includes 3 ingredients. Add more for an additional charge.
Omelets
- Mexicana Omelet$16.00
Chorizo, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and choice of cheese
- Chipotle Chix Omelet$16.00
Chicken tinga, cilantro, queso fresco, pico de gallo and la cream
- Meat Lover Omelet$16.00
Ham, bacon, and sausage and choice of cheese
- Farmers Omelet$15.00
Tomato, mushroom, onion, green peppers, spinach and choice of cheese
- Denver Omelet$15.50
Ham, onion, green peppers and choice of cheese
- BYO Omelet$16.00
Includes 3 ingredients. Add more for an additional charge.
Avocado Toast
Benedicts
Batters
- Blueberry Lemon Cakes$14.00
Fresh blueberries, quinoa, blueberry lemon batter and a side of mixed berry compote
- Banana Crunch Pancakes$14.00
Banana, granola, homemade banana glaze
- Ult Choc Chip Pancakes$14.00
Chocolate and white chocolate drizzle, fresh raspberries, whipped cream, powdered sugar
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$14.00
Cinnamon sugar glaze, cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar
- Buttermilk Pancakes$11.00
Choose one: original, seasonal compote, bananas or blueberries
- Belgian Waffle$11.00
Golden brown waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar
- French Toast$12.00
- Berry Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Texas toast stuffed with vanilla cream cheese and mixed berry compote
Oats & More
- Classic Oatmeal$7.00
Served with brown sugar and milk. Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, bananas, apples, raisin, craisins, pecans or walnuts
- Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal$10.00
Fresh apples, cinnamon and pecans
- Very Crunchy Oatmeal$10.00
Walnuts, pecans, mixed berries, and almond milk
- Yogurt Parfait$10.00
Vanilla Greek yogurt, mixed berries, granola
- Cold Cereal$8.00
Lunch Menu
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and seasoned mayo
- Buffalo Burger$16.00
Buffalo mayo, bleu cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions
- BBQ Bacon Burger$17.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ ranch, crispy onion strings
- Caprese Turkey Burger$17.00
Pesto mayo, mozzarella, tomato, arugula, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
- Beyond Burger$15.00
Hand-packed bean patty, arugula, onion, pepper jack cheese, thousand island, homemade southwest corn relish
Handhelds
- Turkey Club$15.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, havarti cheese, tomato, lettuce, lemon garlic aioli
- Ham and Gruyère$16.00
Ham, gruyère cheese, arugula salad
- BLT$14.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Veggie Wrap$14.50
Cucumber, baby spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper hummus, feta cheese
- Tuna Sandwich$15.00
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce and tomato
- Chix Wrap$15.00
- Honey Bourbon Chix$15.00
Grilled chicken, honey bourbon dijon, mixed greens
- Signature Grilled Cheese$14.50
Cheddar and smoked gouda
Greens
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine, parmigiano reggiano cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
- Chopped Cobb$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, field greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese and Italian vinaigrette
- Strawberry Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, roasted pecans, mandarin, goat cheese, grilled chicken and homemade Italian dressing
- Burrata Salad$15.00
Arugula, burrata cheese, fresh prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, red onions and balsamic glaze
- SW BBQ Chicken Salad$15.00
BBQ grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, black beans, Cheddar cheese, avocado, corn, cilantro, tortilla strings, smoked bacon and chipotle ranch
Street Tacos
Soups & More
Sides
Sides Dishes
- SD Bagel Crm Chz$5.00
- SD Broccoli$5.00
- Soup - Cup$5.00
- French Fries$4.00
- SD Berries$6.00
- SD Chips$4.00
- SD Pancakes$4.00
- SD Bacon$5.00
- SD Banana$4.00
- SD Chix Saus$5.00
- SD Cndn Bacon$5.00
- SD Fruit Cup$5.00
- SD Ham$5.00
- SD HB$4.00
- SD Saus Links$5.00
- SD Toast$4.00
- SD Trky Saus$5.00
- SD Salad$4.00
- SD Extra Egg$1.00
- SD Gravy$2.00
Kids Menu
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2160 Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008