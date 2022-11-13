- Home
Chef Dan's Cafe
No reviews yet
5700 park heights ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Apps
Pizza
Cheese Pizza Slice
Pizza Slice Special
Pizza Slice, Small Fries, Can of soda
10" Personal Cheese Pizza
10" Gluten Free Pizza
18" Cheese Pizza
18" Vegetable Pizza
Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli and Caramelized Onions
18" Eggplant Parm Pizza
18" Alfredo Pizza
18" pizza topped with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and caramelized onions
Cheese Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce
Cheese & Broccoli Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, cheddar cheese, and broccoli. Served with marinara dipping sauce
Mushroom & Caramelized Onion Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and caramelized onions. Served with marinara dipping sauce
Pesto Grilled Veggie Flatbread (VG)
Flatbread covered in pesto topped with assorted grilled vegetables, baby spinach and balsamic glaze drizzle *VEGAN*
Breakfast
STAFF - Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, & cheddar cheese wrapped in a white flour tortilla
Spicy Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, & chipotle aioli wrapped in a white flour tortilla
STAFF - Cheese Omelette (GF)
Served with a mixed green salad
Make Your Own Omelette (GF)
3 egg omelette with one choice of cheese and one choice of vegetable. Served with a mixed green salad
Veggie Omelette Special (GF)
Omelette with peppers, onions, broccoli and mozzarella cheese with a side Greek salad
Entrees & Specials
Baked Ziti
Served with garlic knots
Fettuccine Alfredo
Served with garlic knots *Contains Parmesan cheese*
Firecracker Tofu (VG)
Crispy tofu served on rice and topped with spicy sauce, fresh peppers and red onion *VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE*
Firecracker Tofu (GF & VG) - Just Tofu!
Crispy tofu served with diced fresh peppers and red onion *VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE*
Mac & Cheese
Served with garlic knots
Moroccan Salmon Bowl
Moroccan sauce (tomato based with carmelized onions, peppers and roasted chickpeas) topped salmon over couscous with garlic sautéed French beans
Penne Vodka
Served with garlic knots
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon on top of white rice with sautéed Asian vegetables
Teriyaki Tofu (VG)
Crispy tofu served on rice and topped with Teriyaki sauce, fresh peppers and red onion *VEGAN*
Signature Salads
Chef's House Salad (GF & VG)
Mixed Greens, Curry Cauliflower, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Roasted Chickpeas and Balsamic Dressing
Salmon Salad Bowl (GF)
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
Southwestern Salad
Romaine, corn, black beans, pico di Gallo, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella cheese, guacamole, and crispy tortilla chips with Chipotle Lime dressing
Salad & Grain Bar
Sides
Catering
9x13 Baked Ziti Package
9x13 Baked Ziti with 10 garlic knots
9x13 Mac & Cheese Package
9x13 Mac & cheese with 10 garlic knots
9x13 Penne Vodka Package
9x13 Penne Vodka with 10 garlic knots
9x13 Eggplant Parm Package
9x13 Eggplant Parmesan with 10 garlic knots
9x13 Fettuccine Alfredo Package
9x13 Fettuccine Alfredo with 10 garlic knots
9x13 French Fries
Caesar Salad Platter
FEEDS 8-10 Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing
Chef’s House Salad Platter
FEEDS 8-10 Mixed greens, quinoa, curried cauliflower, red peppers, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas served with balsamic vinaigrette *This salad/dressing is parve - dairy equipment*
French Onion Soup - QT
Mushroom Barley Soup - QT
Vegetable Soup - QT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Kosher, Fresh and Tasty! Chef Dan's is a dairy cafe located in the Weinberg Park Heights JCC building. We look forward to serving you! *Catering available!*
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore, MD 21215