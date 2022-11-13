Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Pizza
Sandwiches

Chef Dan's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

5700 park heights ave

Baltimore, MD 21215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Apps

Mac Balls

$8.00

Four deep fried mac & cheese balls. Served with marinara dipping sauce

STAFF - Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Serving of four. Served with marinara dipping sauce.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza Slice

$2.74

Pizza Slice Special

$6.99

Pizza Slice, Small Fries, Can of soda

10" Personal Cheese Pizza

$12.99

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.99

18" Vegetable Pizza

$25.00

Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli and Caramelized Onions

18" Eggplant Parm Pizza

$26.99

18" Alfredo Pizza

$26.99

18" pizza topped with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and caramelized onions

Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce

Cheese & Broccoli Calzone

$15.99

Stuffed with ricotta, cheddar cheese, and broccoli. Served with marinara dipping sauce

Mushroom & Caramelized Onion Calzone

$15.99

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and caramelized onions. Served with marinara dipping sauce

Pesto Grilled Veggie Flatbread (VG)

$13.99

Flatbread covered in pesto topped with assorted grilled vegetables, baby spinach and balsamic glaze drizzle *VEGAN*

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$17.99

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon on top of white rice with sautéed Asian vegetables

Teriyaki Tofu (VG)

$13.99

Crispy tofu served on rice and topped with Teriyaki sauce, fresh peppers and red onion *VEGAN*

Loaded Crunch Wrap Combo

$15.99

Beyond Taco "meat", shredded cheese, tostada, nacho cheese sauce, pico di gallo, shredded lettuce and guacamole served with small fries and salsa on side.

Falafel Plate (GF & VG)

$9.99

6 balls served with hummus, Israeli Salad and 1 pita and Tahini on the side

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Three pieces of fried tilapia fish. Served with French fries

Firecracker Tofu (VG)

$13.99

Crispy tofu served on rice and topped with spicy sauce, fresh peppers and red onion *VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE*

Teriyaki Tofu (VG)

$13.99

Crispy tofu served on rice and topped with Teriyaki sauce, fresh peppers and red onion *VEGAN*

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$17.99

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon on top of white rice with sautéed Asian vegetables

Moroccan Salmon Bowl

$17.99

Moroccan sauce (tomato based with carmelized onions, peppers and roasted chickpeas) topped salmon over couscous with garlic sautéed French beans

Shwarma Cauliflower Bowl (GF, VG)

$13.99

(VG & GF) Shwarma seasoned roasted cauliflower on top of brown rice with pickled red onion and Israeli Salad topped with herb tahini

Sandwiches & Wraps

Beyond "Cheeseburger"

$14.99

Beyond "meat" burger with cheddar cheese & caramelized onions on a bun. Served with fries.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Fried tilapia with cheddar cheese, tarter sauce, and pickles on a bun. Served with fries.

Falafel In Pita

$7.99

With Isreali Salad, hummus, and tahini on the side

Falafel Wrap

$11.99

Falafel, Isreali salad, hummus, pickled red onion, fries, and tahini in a wrap.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Caprese Panini

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, arugula, basil, tomato, with a balsamic reduction on a baguette.

Greek Panini

$8.99

Pesto, feta, red onion, & black olives on a baguette

Soup & Wrap Combo

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kids Baked Ziti

$4.99

Served with cucumber sticks

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Served with cucumber sticks

Kids Pancake Kit

$7.99

3 pancakes (2 small, 1 medium) with sprinkles, strawberries, blueberries, sprinkles and an ice cream cone all on the side so your child can create a fun work of art!

Kids Slice of Pizza

$3.99

Served with kids fries

Catering

9x13 Baked Ziti Package

$35.00

9x13 Baked Ziti with 10 garlic knots

9x13 Mac & Cheese Package

$35.00Out of stock

9x13 Mac & cheese with 10 garlic knots

9x13 Penne Vodka Package

$35.00

9x13 Penne Vodka with 10 garlic knots

9x13 Eggplant Parm Package

$45.00

9x13 Eggplant Parmesan with 10 garlic knots

9x13 Fettuccine Alfredo Package

$45.00

9x13 Fettuccine Alfredo with 10 garlic knots

9x13 French Fries

$20.00

Caesar Salad Platter

$35.00

FEEDS 8-10 Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing

Chef’s House Salad Platter

$45.00

FEEDS 8-10 Mixed greens, quinoa, curried cauliflower, red peppers, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas served with balsamic vinaigrette *This salad/dressing is parve - dairy equipment*

French Onion Soup - QT

$8.99Out of stock

Mushroom Barley Soup - QT

$8.99

Vegetable Soup - QT

$8.99
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Kosher, Fresh and Tasty! Chef Dan's is a dairy cafe located in the Weinberg Park Heights JCC building. We look forward to serving you! *Catering available!*

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore, MD 21215

