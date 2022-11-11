Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Cafe at the Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

$$

1007 n cass st

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast
Plaza Pleaser
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Specials

Chocolate Bread

$4.75
Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Short Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.00

Cinnamon Strussel

$4.75Out of stock

Cocktails/ Kits- Must be 21 or Over- Please have ID ready at pick-up

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Rehorst Vodka, house-made mix, smoked gouda, candied bacon, lemon, lime, pickle spear, celery, and olive. Add a Miller Highlife or Lite shorty chaser 1.50

Bloody Mary Kit

$40.00

Love our Bloody Mary? Our kit includes enough ingredients to make four. Add 4 Chasers (mini bottled beers) for 8.00- choose from Miller High Life Shortys, Coronitas, or Mini Modelos

Mexican Bloody Mary

$10.00Out of stock

Rehorst Vodka, house-made mix, sausage stick, pickled jalapeno, lime, aged cheddar. Add Coronita or Modelo Mexican lager chaser for $1.50

Mexican Bloody Mary Kit

$40.00Out of stock

375ml bottle of Rehorst Vodka with enough mix-in and garnishes for 4 bloody marys. Add 4 Coronitas for $5.00.

Mimosa

Mimosa

$10.50

A single pout of Cava with fresh squeezed Natalie's orange juice and an orange garnish. Add Great Lakes Distillery Orange Liquor for a Spiked Mimosa

Mimosa Kit

$35.00

Our Kit comes with a full bottle of Cava and a quart of Natalie's fresh squeezed orange juice. Add Great Lakes Distillery Orange Liquor for a Spiked Mimosa.

Seasonal Mimosa

$10.50

Our House Made Mixed Berry Syrup Puree creates a fresh Summer flavor to add to your brunch

Seasonal Mimosa Kit

$35.00

Looking for enough to share? Our kit has a full bottle of Cava and Our House Made Mixed Berry Syrup Puree, it's a great fresh Summer flavor to enhance your brunch

Iced Irish Coffee

$12.00

Anodyne cold brew coffee, brown sugar simple syrup, Jameson Whiskey, Bailey's Irish Cream whipped cream

Iced Irish Coffee Kit

$40.00

Enough for four cold brew Irish coffees to go

Single Drink or Shot

Single Drink or Shot

$7.00

Choice of: Rehorst vodka, Bailey's Irish Cream, Kahlua, Good Land Orange Liquor, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Jim Beam Bourbon, Tito's Vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Bacardi Superior White Rum, Korbel Brandy, Jose Cuervo Tequila

Tallboy Cans

Tallboy Cans

$4.00

Choice of: PBR Tallboy, Miller Lite Tallboy, Guiness Tallboy, Miller Highlife Tallboy, Hinterland Luna, Spotted Cow

White Claw (variety of flavors)

$5.00

Spotted Cow (Bottle)

$5.50

Riverwest Stein (Bottle)

$5.50

Stella Cider (Bottle)

$5.50

Beverages

Cafe Espresso with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Add your favorite flavor syrup.
Colectivo Costa Rica Blend Coffee

Colectivo Costa Rica Blend Coffee

$3.50
Decaf Colectivo Coffee

Decaf Colectivo Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Anodyne Cold Brew

Juice

Juice

$4.00

Choice of: Apple, cranberry, tomato, fresh squeezed orange or grapefruit juice

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Lemonade

Milk

Milk

$4.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00
Iced Rishi Tea

Iced Rishi Tea

$4.00

Choice of Summer Lemon or Wild Berry Hibiscus

Rishi Hot Chai Tea

Rishi Hot Chai Tea

$5.00

Rishi's Masala Chai tea served with hot milk.

Rishi Tea

Rishi Tea

$4.00

Choice of: Earl Grey, China Breakfast, Jasmine Green, Raspberry Green, Cinnamon Plum, Chamomile Medley, Tangerine Ginger, Earl Grey Lavender, White Peony, Maghreb Mint, Blueberry Rooiboos, Ruby Oolong

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Creamy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Americano

$4.00

Two shots of Espresso topped with hot water

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

The perfect blend of Cafe espresso, chocolate, and steamed milk, topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle.

Peppermint Mocha

$5.75

A classic seasonal favorite; Cafe espresso, chocolate, peppermint, and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and peppermint pieces.

Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

A brisk weather favorite Latte; made with Cafe espresso, steamed milk, and cinnamon syrup, topped with whipped cream.

Cappuccino

$5.00

Kid Bev

$3.50

On The Lighter Side

Raspberry and Almond Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh raspberries, and toasted almonds

Blueberry Steel Cut Oats

$7.00

Steel cut oats topped with blueberry ginger compote, candied pecans, brown sugar, and cream

Simple Avocado Toast

$7.00

2 slices of Angelic 7-grain toast with smashed avocado, EVOO, lemon juice, and chili oil

From the Griddle

Short Pancake

Short Pancake

$9.00

Two of our house made buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup

Full Pancake

Full Pancake

$11.00

Three of our house made buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup

Short Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes

Short Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes

$10.50

Two house made lemon poppy seed pancakes, toasted almonds, blueberry ginger syrup and powder sugar

Full Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes

Full Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes

$13.50

Three house made lemon poppy seed pancakes, toasted almonds, blueberry ginger syrup, powder sugar

Short Challah French Toast

Short Challah French Toast

$8.50

Two pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup

Full Challah French Toast

$10.50

Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup

Plaza Pleaser

Plaza Pleaser

$13.00

Choice of 2 eggs served with choice of bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and buttermilk pancakes or french toast. Served with butter and syrup.

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$13.75

Buttermilk Waffle with a southern fried chicken breast and Cholula butter

Eggs and Things

Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$12.00

Choice of 2 eggs served with your choice of crispy hash browns or fruit, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and choice of toast.

Plaza Scramble

Plaza Scramble

$13.00

Four eggs scrambled with sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, Wisconsin cheddar and green onions. Comes with choice of toast.

Mexican Scramble

Mexican Scramble

$14.00

Four eggs scrambled with pork or chicken chorizo, red bell peppers, tomatoes, black beans, cheddar and green onions. Topped with pickled jalapeno and chili lime sour cream. Choice of toast.

Greek Chicken Egg White Scramble

$14.00

Four egg white scrambled with Greek chicken, red peppers, red onion, tomatoes, spinach, feta and tzatziki. Served with toast.

Plaza Benedict

Plaza Benedict

$13.50

Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.

Veggie Benedict

$14.00

Poached eggs, spinach, goat cheese, and oven roasted tomatoes on a toasted English muffin topped with house hollandaise and chives.

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$13.00

Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00Out of stock

Florentine Benedict

$13.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Nicoise Salad

$13.00

Bibb lettuce, red bell peppers, marinated yellow potatoes, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, herb and citrus albacore tuna, white wine vinaigrette.

Build Your Own Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots. With choice of green goddess or white wine vinaigrette.

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Creamy Potato

$6.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Our house made seasonal soups change frequently, check back on a regular basis.
1007 Breakfast Sandwich

1007 Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Herbed goat cheese, roasted tomatoes, 2 eggs your style, choice of bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado on your choice of toast. With choice of side.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Deep fried buttermilk brined chicken breast with mayo and house-made sweet and sour pickles on a brioche bun. With choice of side.

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Creamy tuna salad with celery, capers and lemon with mozzarella and tomato on toasted sourdough bread.

Classic Cheese Burger

Classic Cheese Burger

$16.00

1/2# CAB Burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and choice of cheese on a brioche bun. With Choice of Side.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

A mixture of cheddar, smoked gouda, mozzarella, and American cheese on buttered white bread. With choice of side.

BLT

$12.00

Jones' Dairy Farm bacon, bibb lettuce, fresh tomato slices and mayo on your choice of toast, served with side.

A La Carte

Chive Hash Browns

Chive Hash Browns

$4.50

Our classic griddle cooked hash browns topped with chives

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Bibb lettuce, shaved carrots, fennel, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, green goddess dressing

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00
Bacon

Bacon

$4.75

Three slices of Jones' Dairy Farm bacon

Sausage

Sausage

$4.75

2 patties of Jones' Dairy Farm pork sausage

Chicken Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$4.75

3 links of Jones' Dairy Farm chicken sausage

Ham

Ham

$4.75

2 thick slices of Boar's Head sweet slice ham

Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$3.50
Toast

Toast

$2.50
Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Yogurt

Yogurt

$4.00
Avocado

Avocado

$3.50
Cheese

Cheese

$1.50
French Toast

French Toast

$5.00

1 slice of our classic Challah French Toast

Buttermilk Pancake

Buttermilk Pancake

$5.00

1 of our house made buttermilk pancakes

Lemon Poppy Seed Pancake

Lemon Poppy Seed Pancake

$6.00

1 of our classic lemon poppy seed pancakes topped with toasted almonds and blueberry ginger syrup.

Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$7.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Hollandaise

$1.50

Chili Lime Sour Cream

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$1.50

1 Egg

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:25 pm
Restaurant info

A bustling vintage cafe that locals consider a Milwaukee treasure. With wholesome eats and warm service, the Cafe is a nod to a simpler time. We proudly feature our local vendors.

Location

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
Cafe at the Plaza image
Cafe at the Plaza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,123
801 N. Cass St. Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Rare Steakhouse - Milwaukee
orange star4.5 • 637
833 E Michigan St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
142 W Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Pete’s Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1234 E Brady Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
The Diplomat
orange star4.3 • 184
815 E. Brady St. Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Brunch - Milwaukee
orange star4.2 • 2,211
714 N Milwaukee St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Rare Steakhouse - Milwaukee
orange star4.5 • 637
833 E Michigan St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Amilinda
orange star4.7 • 619
315 E Wisconsin Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Flannery's
orange star4.3 • 220
425 East Wells Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Indulge
orange star4.6 • 76
708 N Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston