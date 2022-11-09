Cafe at the Ridge imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
American

Cafe at the Ridge

182 Reviews

$$

13439 S Ranch Road 783

Kerville, TX 78028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken
Classic
Catfish - FRIDAY ONLY

Tastebud Teasers

Armadillo Eggs

$13.99

Five fresh jalapenos stuffed with cheddar and cream cheese, then wrapped in bacon and deep-fried. Served with a side of ranch dressing to cool the flame.

Buffalo Chicken Poppers

$13.99

Chicken bites battered with buffalo flavor. Served with buttermilk ranch.

Cheesy Duo

$11.79

Herb crusted cheese wedges and tots served with homemade marinara sauce

Chips 'N' Salsa

$6.79

Fresh red, white and blue corn tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.09

Served with ranch dressing

Onion Rings

$9.99

Fresh onion rings hand-battered in house and served with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Ridge Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Fresh mushrooms hand-battered in house and served with ranch dressing or country gravy.

Texas Three Step

$10.49

A combo of onions, pickles, and jalapenos battered and fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.

Trio Sampler

$14.99

Sample-sized portions of three appetizers of your choice. Served with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Queso

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$8.99

The Lighter Side

Chef's Salad

$13.99

Ham, turkey, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and homemade croutons on a bed of lettuce.

Chicken Taco Salad

$13.99

Shredded chicken atop a bed of lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, black beans, onion, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a freshly fried tortilla bowl. Salsa on request.

Cranberry Feta

$14.29

Spring mix topped with grilled chicken, cranberries, feta, and walnuts, with raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Soup Of The Day

$3.99+

Ask server for our soup of the day. Served with your choice of homemade roll or cornbread.

Texas Salad

$10.89

Choice of Chicken or Beef tenderloin served on a bed of romaine with avocado slices, olives, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.

Triple Threat Salad

$13.99

A hearty scoop of chicken salad, served with a side salad and fresh fruit.

Chicken Caeser Salad

$13.79

Main Event

Catfish - FRIDAY ONLY

$14.49

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.29+

Battered and fried chicken breast, served with your choice of country or brown gravy.

Chicken fried Steak

$13.29+

Try this Hill Country classic! Batter-fried steak cutlet, served with your choice of country or brown gravy.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.59

Italian herb-crusted chicken breast on a bed of linguine with marinara sauce. Served with a side salad.

Flounder

$14.79

Meatloaf

$14.59

Made with ground beef, oats, onions and an array of savory seasonings.

Mixed Grill

$17.29

Grilled beef tenderloin, sauteed chicken breast and house veggies in a brown sauce.

Pasta Primavera

$11.69

A colorful blend of sauteed tomatoes, zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, and onions, served over linguine pasta with your choice of a parmesan cream or garlic olive oil sauce. Served with a side salad.

Pork Chop

$17.59

Impeccably seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Pot Roast

$13.99

Slow-roasted beef with carrots and onions. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

Salisbury Steak

$14.59

8 oz chopped steak with carmelized onions and mushrooms, covered with brown gravy.

Smothered Chicken

$14.29

Grilled chicken breast smothered with sauteed mushrooms, onions and glazed in Marsala wine.

Steak Special - WEDNESDAY ONLY

$29.99

Tilapia-Grilled

$13.79

Grilled tilapia seasoned with garlic and herbs.

Bark Bowl

$6.59

Silverware not required

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw.

Chicken Club

$13.99

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Chicken Salad

$13.79

A mouthwatering mixture of chicken, cranberries, walnuts, bell peppers, tarragon and curry, topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Fish Tacos

$13.59

3 tacos with your choice of grilled or fried white fish served with cabbage slaw on corn tortillas. Served with fries.

Green BLT

$13.79

Fried green tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, red onion, and avocado spread. Regular BLT also available

Loaded Quesadilla

$13.99

Seasoned shredded chicken mixed with black beans, tomato, green onion, and a blend of cheeses. Sour cream, guacamole, and salsa available upon request. No additional sides.

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.29

Thinly sliced steak topped with grilled onions and melted cheese.

Reuben

$12.79

Corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.

Tomato Basil Wrap

$13.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, provolone cheese, and your choice of pesto or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Burgers

Classic

$13.99

Fresh quarter-pound patty with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

All American

$16.79

Double meat, double cheese, double bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Cowboy Burger

$14.99

Bacon, cheese, grilled jalapeno slices and onion ring, topped with BBQ sauce.

Farmer John Burger

$14.99

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, topped with a fried egg

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.79

Served on a white bun with one side and a cookie

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.79

Three chicken strips, battered and fried, served with one side and a cookie.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.59

American cheese grilled on bakery-fresh white bread, served with one side and a cookie.

Kids Catfish - Friday only

$7.79

Sidekicks

Baked Potatoes

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Cabbage

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes- AS SIDE

$5.00

Fruit

$4.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Guacamole-BIG

$3.00

Loaded for Mashed Potato

$1.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

No side

Onion Rings - AS SIDE

$4.00

Parfait

$5.00

Queso

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Seasoned Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup Of The Day

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Items

Small Popcorn

$2.00

Large Popcorn

$3.00

Candy Bar

$3.00

Cupcake

$4.50

Soda

$2.59

Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville, TX 78028

Directions

Gallery
Cafe at the Ridge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Billy Gene's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 988
1489 Junction Highway Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Emma + Ollie - 607 S Washington
orange star4.6 • 555
607 S Washington Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Caliche Coffee - 338 West Main | Fredericksburg, TX
orange starNo Reviews
338 W Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Vaudeville
orange star4.5 • 1,426
230 E Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Hill and Vine - 210 S. Adams
orange starNo Reviews
210 S. Adams Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Rails...a Cafe at the Depot
orange starNo Reviews
615 E. Schreiner St. Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kerville

Billy Gene's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 988
1489 Junction Highway Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
The Lakehouse Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 245
1655 Junction Hwy Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kerville
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston