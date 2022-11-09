Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
American
Cafe at the Ridge
182 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville, TX 78028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Caliche Coffee - 338 West Main | Fredericksburg, TX
No Reviews
338 W Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant