Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe at the South Campus

review star

No reviews yet

7300 Whitesburg Dr.

Huntsville, AL 35802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:45 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:15 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

A quaint little cafe with delicious made to order food

Location

7300 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville, AL 35802

Directions

Gallery
Cafe at the South Campus image
Cafe at the South Campus image

Similar restaurants in your area

PaPPo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
7540 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35649
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-022 - Huntsville (Hays Farm), AL
orange starNo Reviews
9056 MEMORIAL PARKWAY SOUTH HUNTSVILLE, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Cozy Bean Cafe
orange star5.0 • 32
8415 Whitesburg Dr G Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Bubby's Diner - 8412 whitesburg drive
orange starNo Reviews
8412 Whitesburg Drive Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Huntsville
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Whitesburg Dr. Suite 120 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntsville

Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Cotton Row
orange star4.5 • 2,292
100 Southside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
orange star4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
orange star4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntsville
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston