Cafe Ava 48B Rolfe Square

review star

No reviews yet

48 Rolfe Square

Cranston, RI 02910

Hot

Cafe con Leche (latte)

$4.25+

Cafecito

$3.25+

sweetened espresso

Cortadito

$4.25

sweetened espresso with steamed milk

Cortado

$4.00

double espresso

Americano

$3.00+

Cafe bombon

$4.50

espresso with sweet condensed milk

House Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

special cinnamon flavor

Babyccino

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.25+

(Cafe ava) Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Dirty Chai

$6.75+

Horchata Latte (hot)

$5.50+

latte

$5.25+

extra shot espresso

$2.00

Abuelitas Latte

$7.00

Iced

Iced cafe con leche (latte)

$4.50+

espresso

Coquito latte

$6.50+

coconut milk, condensed milk

Horchata Latte

$6.50+

latte with rice & cinnamon base water

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cafe Frio (Iced coffee)

$3.00+

House Latte (iced)

$4.75+

cinnamon

Cafe bombon (iced)

$5.50+

Shaken Cinnamon Brown sugar Ice Espresso

$4.50+

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.75+

Macchiato

$5.50+

Hot

Chamomile Tea

$3.00+

Green Tea

$3.00+

Matcha con leche

$6.00+

Black Tea

$3.00

Blueberry Lavender

$4.00+

Hot Vanilla Chai

$6.00+

Hot Spiced Chai

$6.00+

Hot chocolate

$4.00+

Papaya Passionfruit tea

$4.00+

Iced

Green Tea

$3.00+

Black Tea

$3.00+

Iced Vanilla Chai

$6.00+

Matcha con leche (cold)

$6.00+

Iced Spiced Chai

$6.00+

Pastries

Blueberry Loaf

$5.25Out of stock

Lemon Loaf

$4.00

Banana Bread

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$3.25Out of stock

Almond Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Cheese Empanada

$3.00

Flan

$5.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$5.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Guava Empanada

$3.50

Brownie cheesecake

$5.00

Alfajores

$5.00Out of stock

Concha

$2.50

Small Bites

Ava's Arepa

$3.50Out of stock

Bagel

$3.50

The Goat

$6.00

Avocado toast, sprinkled goat cheese

The New Yorker

$6.50

The classic Bagel with Bacon, egg, cheese

The OG Breakfast sandwhich

$4.50Out of stock

Papá's cuban

$10.00Out of stock

Oats

Chia Overnight oats

$4.75

Avena (oatmeal)

$4.75

Fresh Squeezed

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

other

Horchata

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

water

$2.50

Mineragua

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Serving delicious cafecito and more!

48 Rolfe Square, Cranston, RI 02910

Directions

