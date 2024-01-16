Cafe Azul
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
5335 5th St, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Dulan’s On Crenshaw Soul Food Restaurant
No Reviews
4859 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90043
View restaurant
Kathys Kitchen - 7701 Crenshaw Blvd
No Reviews
7701 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90043
View restaurant