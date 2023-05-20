A map showing the location of Cafe Azul - Caracas de Ayer View gallery

Cafe Azul - Caracas de Ayer

review star

No reviews yet

6740 45th Street

Riverdale Park, MD 20737

SOUP OF THE DAY

Lentil Soup

$5.00

White Bean Soup

$5.00

Rib Soup

$10.00

TEQUEÑOS & EMPANADAS

Beef Emapanada

$3.00

Beef Empanada Venezolana

$4.50

Black Bean and Cheese Empanada

$3.00

Chicken Emapanada

$3.00

Chicken Empanada Venezolana

$4.50

Fish Empanada Venezolana

$4.50

Small Cheese Tequeño (1 Units)

$2.00

Large Cheese Tequeño (1 Uniits)

$2.75

Small Cheese&Guava Tequeño (1 Units)

$2.00

Large Cheese&Guava Taqueño (1 Units)

$2.75

Small Nutella Tequeño (1 Units)

$2.00

Large Nutella Tequeño (1 Units)

$2.75

Cheese Tequeños Small (5pcs)

$8.00

Cheese and Guava Tequeños (5pcs)

$8.00

Nutella Tequeño (5pcs)

$12.00

Party beef Empanadas

$2.00

Party Chicken Empanadas

$2.00

Party Black Bean and Cheese

$2.00

AREPAS VENEZOLANAS

Shreeded Beef Arepa

$8.00

Arepa Pelua

$9.00

Arepa de Pabellon

$10.00

Roasted Pork Arepa

$8.00

Roasted Pork and Shredded Gouda Cheese Arepa

$9.00

Roasted Pork, Mano Cheese Arepa

$9.50

Roasted Pork & Guayanese Cheese Arepa

$9.50

Stewed Chicken and Cheese

$9.50

Reina Pepiada Arepa

$9.00

Arepa Catira

$10.00

Spanish Chorizo and Cheese Arepa

$8.00

Black Bean and Cheese Arepa

$7.00

Cheese Arepa

$6.00

Tomato, Avocado and Cheese Arepa

$8.00

Arepa Plain

$3.00

CACHAPAS

Cachapa Sencilla

$10.00

Ham and Cheese Cachapa

$11.00

Black Bean and Cheese Cachapa

$11.00

Beef and Cheese Cachapa

$12.00

Cachapa Beef, Black bean, Cheese (Pabellon)

$13.00

Roasted Pork and Cheese Cachapa

$12.00

Roasted Pork, beans and Cheese Cachapa

$12.00

Reina Pepiada Cachapa

$12.00

Chicken and Cheese Cachapa

$12.00

SPECIAL BOWLS

Pabellon Bowl

$14.00

Asado Bowl

$14.00

Roasted Pork Bowl

$14.00

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

$3.00

Cuatro Leches

$3.00

Tres Leches Party

$30.00

SIDES

Avocado

$3.00

Rice Side

$4.00

Beans Side

$5.00

Plantains Side

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

Arepa Sola (Plain)

$3.00

Side of Beef (Shredded Beef)

$6.00

Side of Roasted Pork

$6.00

DRINKS

Chicha de Arroz

$6.00

Malta Venezolana

$3.00

Frescolita Venezolana

$3.00

Fruit Smoothie

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$3.00

SANDWICH

Authentic Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Hallacas Venezolanas

Hallacas

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6740 45th Street, Riverdale Park, MD 20737

