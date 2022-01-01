Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Cafe Bastille

1,264 Reviews

$$

248 SE 1 ST

Miami, FL 33131

Order Again

Popular Items

WAFFLES & EGGS
CROISSANT SANDWICH
SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO BENEDICT

SWEET START

FRENCH CROISSANT

FRENCH CROISSANT

$5.00

served with our homemade jam.

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$6.00

served with our homemade jam.

HAZELNUT CRUFFIN

HAZELNUT CRUFFIN

$6.00

Crispy and delicious.

CREPE EXPRESS

CREPE EXPRESS

$13.00

French crepe, strawberry, banana and Nutella.

CREPE NUTELLA

CREPE NUTELLA

$10.00

a loooooot of Nutella.

PAPI PAPI CHURROS

PAPI PAPI CHURROS

$14.00

BIRTHDAY FRENCHY BITES

$6.00

PANCAKES & FRENCH TOAST

DULCE DE LECHE PANCAKE

DULCE DE LECHE PANCAKE

$19.00

3 pancakes, dulce de leche butter cream, banana brûlée, candied walnuts, maple syrup on the side

RED VELVET PANCAKES

RED VELVET PANCAKES

$18.00

3 red velvet pancakes, cream cheese glazed, strawberries, maple syrup on side

BACON & EGGS PANCAKES

BACON & EGGS PANCAKES

$18.00

3 pancakes, a loooot of bacon, two sunny side up eggs, maple syrup on side

BLUEBERRY MARSCAPONE PANCAKES

BLUEBERRY MARSCAPONE PANCAKES

$17.00

3 blueberry pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon zests, fresh mascarpone, maple syrup on the side

THE CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

THE CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

$15.00

crustless brioche French toast, fresh berries, maple syrup on the side.

CRISPY FRENCH TOAST

CRISPY FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

**new** crispy French toast bites, fresh berries, butter whipped cream.

STUFFED NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST

STUFFED NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST

$17.00

caramelized bananas, Nutella, fresh banana, maple syrup on the side

PLAIN PANCAKES 3PCS

PLAIN PANCAKES 3PCS

$14.00
PLAIN PANCAKE 2PC

PLAIN PANCAKE 2PC

$8.00
PANCAKE EXPRESS

PANCAKE EXPRESS

$17.00

2 large pancakes, Nutella, strawberries, banana, maple syrup on side

PLAIN PANCAKE 1PC

$5.00

BENEDICTS

TURKEY, BRIE, AVOCADO & TOMATO BENEDICT

TURKEY, BRIE, AVOCADO & TOMATO BENEDICT

$18.00

open faced croissant topped with turkey, avocado, tomato, brie cheese, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes

SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO BENEDICT

SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO BENEDICT

$20.00

open faced croissant topped with smoked salmon, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes

COUNTRY HAM BACON BENEDICT

COUNTRY HAM BACON BENEDICT

$16.00

open faced croissant topped with country ham, bacon slices, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes

CUBAN BENEDICT

CUBAN BENEDICT

$22.00

open faced croissant topped with country ham, mojo pork, 2 poached eggs, cornichons and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes

CAJUN SHRIMP BENEDICT

CAJUN SHRIMP BENEDICT

$24.00

Open faced croissant topped with shrimp, avocado, tomato, pickled onions, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on the side. Served with breakfast potatoes.

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

$16.00

open faced croissant topped with sautéed spinach, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on side, served with breakfast potatoes.

EGGS & CO

WAFFLES & EGGS

WAFFLES & EGGS

$19.00

2 belgian waffles topped with strawberries and blueberries, two eggs your style, bacon, maple syrup on side

FRANKS FAMOUS HASH

FRANKS FAMOUS HASH

$29.00

diced filet mignon, breakfast potatoes, sautéed red peppers and onions, topped with avocado, 2 sunny side up eggs and cilantro aioli

CROISSANT SANDWICH

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$16.00

large French croissant, cheddar scrambled eggs, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo.

CROQUE MONSIEUR

CROQUE MONSIEUR

$17.00

French classic toasted multigrain sandwich, béchamel, cheese, country ham. Served with breakfast potatoes and salad.

CROQUE MADAME

CROQUE MADAME

$18.00

French classic toasted multigrain sandwich, béchamel, cheese, country ham and topped with a sunny side up egg. Served with breakfast potatoes and salad.

2 EGGS ANY STYLE

2 EGGS ANY STYLE

$15.00

2 eggs your style, your choice of protein. Served with mini French croissant, breakfast potatoes, homemade jam.

OMELETTES

SMOKED SALMON OMELETTE

SMOKED SALMON OMELETTE

$19.00

3 eggs omelette, smoked salmon, tomato, pickled onion, spinach and truffle oil. Served with mini French croissant, breakfast potatoes, homemade jam.

BEN'S FAVORITE OMELETTE

BEN'S FAVORITE OMELETTE

$17.00

3 eggs omelette, turkey, avocado spread, pickled onion and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with mini French croissant, breakfast potatoes, homemade jam.

PARISIAN OMELETTE

PARISIAN OMELETTE

$16.00

3 eggs omelette, country ham, sauteed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese, served with breakfast potatoes, mini French croissant and homemade jam

BASTILLE OMELETTE

BASTILLE OMELETTE

$16.00

3 eggs omelette, homemade ratatouille and goat cheese. Served with mini French croissant, breakfast potatoes, homemade jam.

TOASTS & CREPES

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

toasted multigrain, avocado spread, feta cheese, cherry heirloom tomato, served with field green salad

SMOKED SALMON CROISSANT SANDWICH

SMOKED SALMON CROISSANT SANDWICH

$22.00

toasted large French croissant, smoked salmon, chives cream cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado, served with field green salad

BREAKFAST CREPE

BREAKFAST CREPE

$19.00

homemade crepe stuffed with cheddar scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sautéed onions and red peppers, choice of protein. Served with green salad, cilantro aioli and spicy mayo

FRENCH COWBOY CREPE

FRENCH COWBOY CREPE

$27.00

diced beef filet, mushrooms, pickled onions, peppers, Monterey Jack, cilantro aioli, spicy mayo. Served with French fries.

ALL DAY LUNCH

ESTELLES TRUFFLE SALMON BURGER

ESTELLES TRUFFLE SALMON BURGER

$23.00

brioche bun, cajun salmon filet, tomato, arugula, truffle mayo, served with cajun fries

BACON ANGUS BURGER

BACON ANGUS BURGER

$19.00

brioche bun, Angus burger, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickled onions, secret sauce, served with French fries

STRAWBERRY GREEN SALAD

STRAWBERRY GREEN SALAD

$16.00

field green salad, fresh goat cheese, trail mix, strawberries, lemon honey vinaigrette.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$17.00

romaine, grilled chicken, brioche croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing.

SHRIMP PINEAPPLE SALAD

SHRIMP PINEAPPLE SALAD

$23.00

cajun shrimp, crispy poached egg, avocado, pineapple chutney, arugula, field green salad, green goddess dressing.

SIDE PROTEINS

SIDE 2 EGGS

$6.00

SIDE BACON

$6.00

SIDE TURKEY BACON

$6.00

SIDE SAUSAGES

$5.00

SIDE HAM

$6.00

SIDE TURKEY

$6.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$8.00

SIDE CAJUN SHRIMP

$10.00

SIDE SMOKED SALMON

$8.00

SIDE BLACKENED SALMON FILET

$11.00

BEEF FILET

$15.00

SIDES

TRUFFLES FRENCH FRIES

$9.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

SIDE RATATOUILLE

$9.00

SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE FRUITS MEDIUM

$7.00

SIDE SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE NUTELLA

$4.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.00

FRUITS SALAD

$12.00

SIDE MULTI GRAIN

$4.00

SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$1.00

DULCE DE LECHE SAUCE

$4.00

MARSCAPONE

$2.50

MISC. MERCH

JEAN HAT

$40.00

WHITE HAT

$50.00

Cake Fee

$25.00

JUICES & SOFTS

FRESH OJ

FRESH OJ

$6.00
CRANBERRY JUICE

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$4.00
COCA COLA

COCA COLA

$4.00
DIET COCA COLA

DIET COCA COLA

$4.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$4.00

COFFEES & TEAS

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.00
AMERICAN COFFEE

AMERICAN COFFEE

$3.00
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00
CAFE LATTE

CAFE LATTE

$5.00
DOUBLE ESPRESSO

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

ICED COFFEE

$5.00
ICED LATTE

ICED LATTE

$6.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

GLASS OF MILK

$3.00

MACCHIATO

$3.00

+1 shot espresso

$1.50
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
Restaurant info

ALL DAY FRENCH CAFE | From Paris to Miami | Brunch all day every day!

Website

Location

248 SE 1 ST, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Main pic

