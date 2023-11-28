Cafe Bastille
No reviews yet
254 SE 1 ST
miami, FL 33131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
EVERYDAY MENU
PASTRIES
SWEET START
- GREEK YOGURT PARFAIT$11.00
Greek yogurt bowl topped with berries, banana, nuts, GF Granola and honey.
- ACAI BOWL$15.00
mango, blueberry, strawberry, banana, organic granola, honey.
- CREPE EXPRESS$14.00
strawberry, banana, nutella.
- CRISPY FRENCH TOAST$16.00
crispy French toast bites, fresh berries, butter whipped cream.
- CREPE NUTELLA$10.00
a loooooot of Nutella.
- WAFFLES & BERRIES$16.00
two waffles, kiwi, blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, butter whipped cream.
- DAVE'S BREAD PUDDING$14.00
- BERRIES & CREAM$17.00
- FRESH FRUIT PLATTER$16.00
PANCAKES
- DULCE DE LECHE PANCAKE$19.00
3 pancakes, dulce de leche butter cream, banana brûlée, candied walnuts, maple syrup on the side
- RED VELVET PANCAKES$19.00
3 red velvet pancakes, cream cheese glazed, strawberries, maple syrup on side
- BLUEBERRY MASCARPONE PANCAKES$20.00
berry compote, Grand Marnier citrus mascarpone, pistachios
- PUMPKIN PANCAKES$20.00
pumpkin pancakes, cream cheese glazed, pumpkin spices, short cake crumble, bourbon maple syrup.
- TWO PLAIN PANCAKES$12.00
- THREE PLAIN PANCAKES$15.00
FRENCH TOASTS & WAFFLES
- THE CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST$17.00
crustless brioche French toast, kiwi, fresh berries, maple syrup on the side.
- STUFFED NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST$19.00
caramelized bananas, Nutella, fresh banana, maple syrup on the side
- APPLE PIE FRENCH TOAST$20.00
braised cinnamon apple compote, salted caramel, short cake crumble, butter whipped cream.
- WAFFLES & BERRIES$16.00
two waffles, kiwi, blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, butter whipped cream.
BENEDICTS
- TURKEY BRIE BENEDICT$19.00
open faced croissant topped with turkey, avocado, tomato, brie cheese, 2 organic poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
- SALMON AVOCADO BENEDICT$23.00
open faced croissant topped with smoked salmon, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
- COUNTRY HAM BACON BENEDICT$18.00
open faced croissant topped with country ham, bacon slices, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
- FLORENTINE BENEDICT$17.00
open faced croissant topped with sautéed spinach, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on side, served with breakfast potatoes.
- CAJUN SHRIMP BENEDICT$24.00
open faced croissant topped with cajun shrimp, avocado, tomato, pickled onions, 2 organic poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes.
EGGS & CO
- BREAKFAST CROISSANDWICH$19.00
large french croissant, organic cheddar scrambled eggs, tomato confit, bacon jam, spinach, spicy mayo.
- FRENCH BURRITO$22.00
homemade crepe stuffed with cheddar scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sautéed onions and red peppers, choice of protein. Served with green salad, cilantro aioli and spicy mayo.
- FRANK'S FAMOUS HASH$34.00
filet mignon, breakfast potatoes, sautéed red peppers and onions, topped with avocado, 2 sunny side up eggs and cilantro aioli
- 2 EGGS ANY STYLE$16.00
2 eggs your style, your choice of protein. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- TURKISH EGGS$21.00
roasted garlic yogurt, 2 organic poached eggs, Kalamata olives, heirloom grape tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, mint, smoked chili oil. Served with Jerusalem bagel.
OMELETTES
- BEN'S FAVORITE OMELETTE$19.00
3 organic eggs omelette, turkey, avocado spread, pickled onion, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato jam. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- SMOKED SALMON OMELETTE$22.00
3 organic eggs omelette, smoked salmon, tomato, pickled onion, spinach and Truffle oil. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- PARISIAN OMELETTE$18.00
3 organic eggs omelette, country ham, sauteed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
- MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE$18.00
3 organic eggs omelette, spinach, tomatoes, feta, avocado spread, topped with tomato jam. Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
ON BREAD
- AVOCADO TOAST$17.00
on toasted multigrain bread, avocado spread, feta cheese, cherry tomato. Served with salad on the side.
- JERUSALEM SALMON LOX$23.00
smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, fried capers, Jerusalem bagel.
- CROQUE MADAME$20.00
French toasted brioche, béchamel, gruyere cheese, country ham and topped with a sunny side up egg. Served with house salad.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$22.00
brioche bun, angus burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickled onions, secret sauce, served with French fries.
- ESTELLE'S SALMON BURGER$26.00
brioche bun, blackened Atlantic salmon filet, tomato, arugula, truffle aioli, served with cajun fries.