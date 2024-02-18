Restaurant info

Here at Café Benelux, we are inspired by the great Grand Cafés of Lowlands Europe where neighbors, friends, families, colleagues, enemies, and allies alike meet at all times of the day for coffee and tea, snacks and meals, bier, bubbles, and bloodies. These storied Grand Cafés are deeply etched into the fabric of their neighborhoods and communities. In the beating heart of the Third Ward neighborhood, we strive to capture this exact spirit of a Grand Café and its multi-faceted visits. Sip on a latte alongside our weekday breakfast menu, laugh with friends over a rooftop happy hour, or toast over a celebratory dinner.