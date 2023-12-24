Cafe Bernardo Davis
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cafe Bernardo is a casual Sacramento restaurant concept based on the European tradition of cafe dining. With multiple locations in Sacramento and Davis, a seasonal farm-to-fork menu and comfortable atmosphere, it has been a dining staple in the region for over 25 years.
234 D Street, Davis, CA 95616
