Cafe Bionda 1924 South State Street

1924 South State Street

Chicago, IL 60616

Order Again

Appetizers

Sausage and Peppers

$16.00

Steamed Mussels

$19.00

Octopus Carpaccio

$18.00

Meatball Salad

$16.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Baked Clams

$19.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Salads

Bionda Salad

$15.00

Salami & Provolone Salad

$15.00

Beet & Arugula Salad

$15.00

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Caprese Burrata

$20.00

Entrees

Braciole

$28.00

Brick Chicken

$30.00

Risotto Osso Bucco

$36.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.00

Veal Parmigianna

$32.00

Chicken Parmigianna

$27.00

Eggplant Parmigianna

$25.00

Chicken Milanese

$27.00

Veal Milanese

$32.00

Pork Chop Milanese

$29.00

Chicken Francese

$26.00

Veal Francese

$32.00

Shrimp Francese

$28.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Veal Marsala

$32.00

Salmon Caponata

$28.00

Pastas

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$21.00

Spaghetti with Sausage

$21.00

Linguine Ai Frutti Di Mare

$39.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$21.00

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$26.00

Orecchiette

$21.00

Tortellini Carbonara

$22.00

Nanna's Gravy

$23.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$21.00

Penne Romano

$21.00

Lasagna

$25.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$24.00

Cavatelli Al Forno

$23.00

Linguine and Clams

$30.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$25.00

Steaks & Chops

Lamb Chops Oreganato

$49.00

New York Strip

$45.00

Filet Portobello

$35.00

Chicken Vesuvio

$29.00

Pork Chop Vesuvio

$29.00

Sides

Broccolini

$11.00

Sauteed Spinach

$11.00

Escarole and Beans

$11.00

Vesuvio Potatoes

$7.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Penne Vodka

$10.00

(1) Meatball

$8.00

(2) Meatballs

$16.00

Side Marinara

$3.50

(1) Sausage Link

$10.00

Peas

$6.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Chocolate Almond Cate

$9.00

Ricotta Cheese Cake

$9.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Peroni

$7.00

Moretti

$7.00

Menabrea Lager

$7.00

Goose Island Octoberfest

$7.00

Off Color Surry

$7.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$7.00

Burnt City Face Melter

$8.00Out of stock

Revolution Anti Hero

$8.00

Moody Tongue Apertif

$8.00

Moody Tongue Choc Barleywine

LoRez Whitespace

$7.00Out of stock

Haymaker Tavern Beer

$7.00Out of stock

Martz Comski Park IPA

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw

$7.00

High Noon

$8.00

Vodka

Hangar

$10.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Sneaky Fox

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Repo

$14.00

818 Silver

$11.00

Heradura Repo

$14.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Teeling

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

Johnny Black

$14.00

Maker’s Mark

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$12.00

Bacardi Spiced

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Other Liquor/Special

Hennessy

$13.00

Summer Breeze

$8.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Fireball

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

COLD BREW MARTINI

$12.00

Rumple

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

WESTERN SON

$5.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Dusse

$12.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Glass

House Red

$10.00

Meiomi PN Glass

$15.00

Cecchi Chianti Glass

$13.00

Falesco Blend Glass

$10.00

Luigi Valpolicella Glass

$15.00

Ferrari Blend Glass

$16.00

7 Cellars Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Simi Cabernet Glass

$16.00

House White

$10.00

Ruffino PG Glass

$12.00

Crossings SB Glass

$12.00

Maddalena Chard Glass

$10.00

La Scolca Gavi Glass

$13.00

Frescobaldi Vermentino Glass

$15.00

Val D'Oca Glass

$12.00

Mionetto Glass

$12.00

Hampton Water Glass

$15.00

Just Enjoy Prosecco Glass

$13.00

Bottle

Joel Gott Pinot Noir Bottle

$65.00Out of stock

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir Bottle

$70.00

Rutherford Hill Merlot Bottle

$70.00

Harvey & Harriet Red Blend Bottle

$70.00

Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$75.00

San Simeon Stormwatch Blend Bottle

$120.00

Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$80.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvingon Bottle

$120.00

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Bottle

$250.00

Monsanto Chianti Classico Reserva Bottle

$60.00

Il Palagio Rosso Super Tuscan Bottle

$60.00

Bolgheri Rosso Bottle

$65.00

San Polo Rosso Di Montalicino Bottle

$70.00

Prunotto Barbaresco Bottle

$80.00

Batasiolo Barolo Bottle

$90.00

Frescobaldi Castelgio Brunello Di Montalcino Bottle

$120.00

Gaja Ca Marcanda Promis Bottle

$96.00

Luigi Righetti Amarone Bottle

$85.00

Domini Veneti Amaraone Bottle

$90.00

Caymus Cabernet Bottle

$220.00

Costa Di Bussia Barolo (2016) Bottle

$180.00

San Simeon Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$52.00

Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$60.00

Girlan Pinot Bianco Bottle

$50.00

Patz & Hall Chardonnay Bottle

$60.00

Far Niente Chardonnay Bottle

$120.00

Tasca Regaleali Rose Bottle

$48.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio Bottle

$65.00

Tuffo Soave Bottle

$52.00

Tenuta Regaleali Cavallo Bottle

$60.00

Pertinace Langhe Arneis Bottle

$60.00

Antinori Bramito Chard Bottle

$58.00

Lanson Black Label Brut Bottle

$70.00

Perrier Jouet Brut Rose Bottle

$250.00

Luc Belaire Gold Label Brut Bottle

$60.00

Gerard Bertrand Brut Bottle

$55.00

Pitars Prosecco Gold Bottle

$75.00

Glasses of Wine by the Bottle

Val D'Oca Prosecco Bottle

$48.00

Just Enjoy Prosecco Bottle

$50.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Aqua Di Venus Bottle

$48.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Maddalena Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

Gavi di Gavi Bottle

$52.00

Vermintino Frescobaldi Bottle

$58.00

Hampton Water Rose Bottle

$58.00

Meomi Bottle

$58.00

Cecchi Chianti Bottle

$52.00

Falesco Blend Bottle

$45.00

Siena Blend Ferrari Carano Bottle

$60.00

7 Cellars Cabernet Bottle

$44.00

Simi Cabernet Bottle

$60.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull SF

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Aquapana

$8.00

Sparkling Peligrino

$8.00

Retail

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Appletini

$15.00

Pomegranate Martini

$15.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Italian Old Fashioned

$16.00

Limoncello Martini

$16.00

Strawberry Jasmine

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Black Manhattan With A Twist

$16.00

Blood Orange Paloma

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

Italian 75

$16.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1924 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

