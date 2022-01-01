- Home
Cafe Birdie 5631 N Figueroa
753 Reviews
$$
5631 N Figueroa
Los Angeles, CA 90042
FOOD
Marinated Olives
$9.00
Le Pain Couvert
$10.00
Lumpia
$13.00
Wings
$14.00
Shrimp Roll
$14.00
Radicchio & Escarole
$15.00Out of stock
Little Gem Salad
$15.00
Cauliflower
$16.00
Snap Peas
$16.00
Burrata
$18.00
Roasted Beets
$15.00
Fries
$6.00
Extra Bread
$3.00
Cacio e Pepe
$19.00
Gnocchi
$22.00
Salmon
$28.00
Steak Frites
$34.00
Moroccan Chicken
$18.00
Birdie Burger
$19.00
Kid's Pasta
$10.00
Kid's Burger
$10.00
Monday Burger
$12.00
Monday Chicken
$12.00
Panna Cotta
$12.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cake
$12.00
Dessert Plating
$3.50
Mussels
$33.00
Meaty Burger and Fries
$12.00
Vegan Burger and Fries
$12.00
Fries
$5.00
*ADD TRUMER
$5.00
DRINK
Sweater Weather
$16.00
Fallin' For You
$16.00
The Ugly Carrot
$16.00
Hello Halo
$16.00
Salty Beach
$16.00
Sour Mash
$16.00
Find a Place to Die
$16.00
Western Medicine
$16.00
Highland Sunset
$16.00
Once Upon a Chai
$16.00
East LA Fadeaway
$16.00
Dirty Birdie
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$17.00
Season of the Witch
$16.00Out of stock
From Dusk Till Dawn
$16.00
Werewolf On Holiday
$16.00
Blood Bath
$16.00
Margarita
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00
Negroni
$14.00
Well Martini
$14.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Paloma
$14.00
Aperol Spritz
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
Pisco Sour
$15.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$14.00
Gimlet
$14.00
Vesper
$15.00
Greyhound
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
Tom Collins
$14.00
Mojito
$14.00
French 75
$14.00
Cadillac Marg
$15.00
Vieux Carre
$14.00
Negroni Spagliato
$14.00
Penicillin
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$14.00
Sidecar
$14.00
Paper Plane
$14.00
The Last Word
$14.00
Aviation Cocktail
$14.00
Well Vodka
$12.00
Tito's
$13.00
Loft & Bear
$14.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Ventura Haymaker
$13.00
St. George Citrus
$13.00
Capurro Pisco
$14.00
Festlig Aquavit
$13.00
Vapid
$15.00
Nat Kidder
$12.00
Mulholland Vodka
$14.00
Well Gin
$12.00
Sipsmith
$14.00
Plymouth
$13.00
Bombay Sapphire
$14.00
Hendrick's
$15.00
Amass Gin
$15.00
Future
$13.00
Aviation Gin
$13.00
Wilder
$14.00
St. George Botanivore
$14.00
St. George Dry Rye
$14.00
St. George Terroir
$16.00
Botanist Gin
$15.00
Oxley
$14.00
Mulholland Gin
$14.00
Well Tequila
$12.00
Well Mezcal
$12.00
Amaras Flight
$32.00
Alipus
$16.00Out of stock
Amaras Reposado
$17.00
Amaras Cupreata
$19.00
Amaras Logia
$25.00
Cenizo
$16.00Out of stock
Chamucos Reposado
$19.00
El Mero Mero
$16.00
El Tesoro Blanco
$15.00
Fortaleza Añejo
$25.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$15.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$19.00
Lalo
$17.00
Madre Espadin (black)
$14.00
Madre Ensamble (red)
$16.00
Nuestra Soledad
$18.00
Ocho Añejo
$22.00
Ocho Plata
$18.00
Ocho Reposado
$20.00
Rosa Luna
$16.00
Siempre Valles Ancestral
$25.00
Siete Leguas
$16.00
Tromba
$13.00Out of stock
Yola
$14.00
Dahlia Cristalino
$13.00
Insolito Reposado
$18.00
Severo Plata
$15.00
Severo Reposado
$17.00
Well Whiskey
$12.00
Well Rye
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$13.00
Noah's Mill
$17.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
Michter's Bourbon
$17.00
Mckenzie
$16.00
High West American Prarie
$13.00
Willett
$18.00Out of stock
Uncle Nearest 1884
$18.00
Uncle Nearest 1856
$20.00
Powers
$13.00
Redbreast 12yr
$18.00
Templeton Rye
$13.00
Michter's Rye
$16.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$12.00
High West Double Rye
$15.00
High West Yippie Ki-Yay
$17.00Out of stock
Sazerac Rye
$13.00
Willett Rye
$19.00
Midwinter's Night Dram
$40.00Out of stock
Russells Rye
$15.00
Redemption Rye
$13.00
Woodford Reserve
$15.00Out of stock
Abasolo
$16.00
Well Scotch
$12.00
Glenfiddich 12yr
$16.00
Glenfarcas 12yr
$16.00
Port Charlotte 10yr
$18.00
Laphroaig 10yr
$18.00
Macallan 12yr
$19.00
Dalmore 12yr
$22.00
St. George Single Malt
$21.00Out of stock
Suntory Toki
$14.00
Nikka Coffey Grain
$20.00
St. George Baller
$17.00
Aberfeldy
$16.00
Highland Park 12
$19.00
Glenmorangie 10
$15.00
Nikka Coffey Malt
$22.00
Well Rum
$12.00
Denizen 3yr
$13.00
Paranubes
$14.00
Copalli
$15.00
Angostura 5yr
$13.00
Angostura 1824
$19.00
Cana Brava
$14.00
Wray & Nephew
$13.00
Real McCoy 3yr
$13.00
Rhum JM Gold
$13.00
Smith & Cross
$15.00
Rum Ratu
$14.00
Cihuatan
$13.00
Plantation Pineapple
$14.00
Plantation OFT
$14.00
Gosling's Black
$13.00
Espirito Cachaca
$12.00
Plantation Original Dark
$13.00
Angostura 7yr
$15.00
Lillet Blanc
$12.00
Cocchi Americano
$12.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$19.00
Green Chartreuse
$18.00
Inferno Bitter
$12.00
Pernod Absinthe
$12.00
Cascadia
$12.00
Campari
$12.00
St. George Nola Coffee
$13.00
Dom Benedictine
$12.00
Maraschino Luxardo
$13.00
St Germain
$12.00
Aperol
$12.00
Suze
$12.00
Cointreau
$13.00
o
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Creme De Cacao
$12.00
Licor 43
$12.00
Averna
$12.00
Nonino
$15.00
Cio Ciaro
$12.00
Amaro Angeleno
$12.00
Fernet Branca
$13.00
Cynar
$12.00
St. Agrestis
$12.00
Lo-Fi Gentian
$12.00
Carpano Antica
$12.00
Montenegro
$13.00
Lo-fi Sweet Amaro
$12.00
Braulio
$15.00
Meletti
$12.00
Ramazzotti
$13.00
China China
$15.00
Lucano
$13.00
Amaro di Angostura
$12.00
Fernet Jelinek
$16.00
De Luze VS cognac
$13.00
Ventura Strawberry
$16.00
Laird's Apple Brandy
$13.00
Corkage Fee
$20.00
CHAMBONG
$5.00
HH White
$10.00
GL Pinot Grigio
$12.00
GL Roditis
$13.00
GL Furmint
$13.00
GL Chenin Blanc
$14.00
GL Petit Chablis
$18.00
GL Orange
$17.00
GL Rose
$12.00
GL Pet Nat
$15.00
GL Seillac Sparkling
$12.00
BTL Roditis
$50.00
BTL Furmint
$52.00
BTL Chenin Blanc
$56.00
BT Petit Chablis
$72.00
BT Orange
$62.00
BT Rose
$46.00
BT Pet Nat
$58.00
BTL Riesling
$54.00
BTL Piquette
$46.00Out of stock
BTL Sancerre
$65.00
HH Red
$10.00
GL Grenache
$12.00
GL Chilled Red
$15.00
GL Nous
$14.00
GL Pinot Noir
$18.00
GL Nue Wilde
$17.00
BTL Chilled Red
$58.00
BTL Nous
$54.00
BTL Pinot Noir
$72.00
BTL Nue Wilde
$68.00
BTL GSM
$62.00
BTL Bourgogne Rouge
$85.00
Trumer
$9.00
Trumer Bottle
$7.00
Festbier
$10.00
Smog City Amber
$9.00
IPA
$10.00
Athletic N/A
$9.00
Bottled Sparkling Water
$5.00
Soda Water
$2.00
Tonic Water
$2.00
Mexican Coke
$4.50
Sprite
$4.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Cold Brew
$7.00
*Add Booze
$4.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Kid's OJ
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Root Beer
$4.00
Something Sexy
$11.00
Something Fresh
$11.00
Something Savory
$11.00
Something Tiki
$11.00
Something Interesting
$11.00
HAPPY HOUR
House Cocktails
Classics
Manhattan
$14.00
Margarita
$14.00
Martini
$14.00
Negroni
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00
Paloma
$14.00
Sour Egg White
$15.00
Aperol Spritz
$14.00
Aviation
$14.00
Bee's Knees
$14.00
Boulevardier
$14.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$14.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Daiquiri
$14.00
Dark N Stormy
$14.00
Eastside
$14.00
French 75
$14.00
Gimlet
$14.00
Gold Rush
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$18.00
Last Word
$15.00
Lemon Drop
$14.00
Mojito
$14.00
Mule
$14.00
Naked And Famous
$15.00
New York Sour
$14.00
Paper Plane
$15.00
Penicillin
$14.00
Ranch Water
$13.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Sour NO Egg
$14.00
Sidecar
$14.00
Trinidad Sour
$16.00
Vesper
$15.00
African Flower
$14.00
Bijou
$14.00
Black Russian
$14.00
Blood & Sand
$14.00
Brooklyn
$14.00
Chartreuse Swizzle
$16.00
El Diablo
$14.00
El Presidente
$14.00
Guadalajara
$14.00
Juschu
$14.00
Mexican Firing Squad
$14.00
Right Hand Cocktail
$14.00
Rob Roy
$14.00
Sbagliato
$14.00
Singapore Sling
$14.00
Smash
$15.00
Southside
$14.00
Tom Collins
$14.00
Toronto
$14.00
Vieux Carre
$15.00
Airmail
$14.00
Mai Tai
$15.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$18.00
Beer
Liquor
Well Vodka
$12.00
Amass Vodka
$14.00
Black Cow
$14.00
Haymaker
$13.00
Kastra Elion
$16.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Loft & Bear
$14.00
Monopolowa
$13.00
Nat Kidder Navy Strength
$12.00
Tito's
$13.00
Vapid Vodka
$14.00
Capurro Pisco
$14.00
Ahus Aquavit
$13.00
Festlig Aqavit Krogstad
$13.00
Well Gin
$12.00
Amass
$15.00
Aviation
$14.00
Bombay Sapphire
$14.00
Botanist
$15.00
Future
$13.00
Hendrick's
$14.00
Highclere Castle
$14.00
Mulholland
$14.00
Plymouth
$13.00
Plymouth Sloe Gin
$14.00
St. George Botanivore
$14.00
St. George Dry Rye
$14.00
St. George Terroir
$14.00
Star Keeper
$14.00
Wilder Gin
$14.00
Well Tequila
$12.00
Well Mezcal
$12.00
1509 Cuishe
$25.00
1509 Tobala
$25.00
Agave De Cortez Joven
$14.00
Alipus
$16.00
Amaras Cupreata
$19.00
Amaras Logia Cenizo
$25.00
Amaras Reposado
$17.00
Amaras Verde
$12.00
Bozal Ensamble
$17.00
Bozal Tepeztate
$22.00
Centenario Blanco
$14.00
Chamucos Reposado
$19.00
El Mero Mero (white label)
$16.00
El Mero Mero Tepextate
$26.00
El Mero Mero Tobala
$23.00
El Tequileno Reposado
$14.00
El Tesoro Blanco
$15.00
Fumus Pumila Apple
$15.00
Fortaleza Añejo
$25.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$15.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$19.00
insolito añejo
$20.00
insolito blanco
$16.00
insolito reposado
$18.00
LA Gritona
$15.00
La Luna Mezcal
$13.00
Lalo
$17.00
Legendario Domingo Cupreata
$19.00
Legendario Domingo Joven
$13.00
Madre Ensamble (red)
$15.00
Madre Espadin (black)
$14.00
MAL BIEN Papalote Capon
$27.00
Mezcales De Leyenda
$23.00
Nuestra Soledad
$17.00
Ocho Añejo
$22.00
Ocho Plata
$18.00
Ocho Reposado
$20.00
Samaritano Arroqueno
$24.00
Samaritano Cuishe
$24.00
Samaritano Mexicano
$22.00
Samaritano Tepeztate
$25.00
Severo Blanco
$15.00
Severo Reposado
$17.00
Sotol Raramuri Joven
$22.00
Sotol Raramuri Premium
$25.00
Vago Espadin
$18.00
Yola
$14.00
Yuu Baal Pechuga
$19.00
Vago Elote
$20.00
Vago Espadin
Well Bourbon
$12.00
Well Rye
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$14.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
Elijah Craig Rye
$14.00
High West American Prairie Bourbon
$14.00
High West Double Rye
$14.00
High West Rendezvous Rye
$19.00
Michter's Bourbon
$17.00
Michter's Rye
$16.00
Nikka Coffey Grain
$20.00
Nikka Coffey Malt
$22.00
Noah's Mill
$17.00
Old Forester 1870
$14.00
Old Forester Rye
$13.00
Powers
$13.00
Redbreast 12yr
$18.00
Redemption Rye
$12.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$13.00
Sazerac Rye
$13.00
Suntory Toki
$14.00
Templeton Rye 4yr
$13.00
Templeton Rye 6yr
$15.00
Tullamore Dew
$13.00
Uncle Nearest 1856
$18.00
Uncle Nearest 1884
$15.00
Woodford Reserve
$15.00
Well Rum
$12.00
Clement VSOP
$13.00
Copalli white
$13.00
Denizen
$13.00
Diplimatico Planas
$13.00
Gosling's
$13.00
McCoy 3yr
$13.00
Plantation 3 Star
$13.00
Plantation 5yr
$13.00
Plantation OFTD
$14.00
Plantation OG Dark
$13.00
Plantation Pineapple
$14.00
Rhum JM Gold
$13.00
Rum Ratu
$14.00
Smith & Cross
$15.00
Wray & Nephew
$13.00
Avua Prata Cachaca
$14.00
Well Scotch
$12.00
Glenfiddich 12
$15.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$15.00
Laphroiag 10
$18.00
Macallan 12
$19.00
Bertoux
$13.00
Calvados Christian Drouin
$14.00
De Luze VS
$13.00
Laird's Apple Brandy
$13.00
Maison Rouge VSOP Cognac
$13.00
Opuntia Prickly Pear Spirit
$15.00
Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac
$16.00
Ventura Strawberry Brandy
$15.00
Bénédictine
$12.00
Aperol
$12.00
Campari
$12.00
Averna
$12.00
Cynar
$12.00
Fernet Branca
$13.00
St. Agrestis Inferno Bitter
$12.00
Sambuca
$12.00
Montenegro
$13.00
Cio Ciaro
$12.00
Amaro Nonino
$15.00
Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
$12.00
Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth
$12.00
Carpano Antica
$12.00
St. George NOLA Coffee
$12.00
Jelinek Fernet
$16.00
St. Agrestis Amaro
$12.00
Ancho Reyes Verde
$12.00
Pernod Absinthe
$12.00
Suze
$12.00
Xila
$12.00
Maraschino Luxardo
$12.00
St. Germain
$12.00
Lillet Blanc
$12.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$19.00
Green Chartreuse
$18.00
Cascadia Bitter
$12.00
Amaro Angeleno
$12.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Licor 43
$11.00
Amaro Di Angostura
$12.00
Creme de Cacao
$12.00
N/A Drinks
SPECIALS
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Serving Highland Park since 2016
Location
5631 N Figueroa, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Gallery
