Cafe Bloomm 5128 South 1900 West

No reviews yet

5128 South 1900 West

Roy, UT 84067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

American Burrito
Pretzel Bun Egg Sandwich
Cappuccino

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

served alone or dollop of chantilly cream

Americano

$3.00+

2/3 cup hot water, espresso shot

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso, steamed milk (1/3 espresso 2/3 milk)

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam (1/3 each) Sprinkle with cinnamon

Macchiato

$4.50+

2 shots espresso, frothed milk

Mocha

$4.50+

2 pumps chocolate syrup, espresso, steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.50+

House Drip

$2.50+

Decaf

$2.50+

Oh, Canada

$4.50+

Maple Syrup espresso, steamed milk, Chantilly cream, cinnamon dust

Salted Caramel Pretzel Latte

$5.50+

Salted caramel syrup, espresso, steamed milk, crumbled pretzel * Dine in crumbled pretzel rim *drizzle chocolate add on $

Mornin' Vinnie

$5.50+

Toasted Coconut Syrup, Espresso, steamed milk, drizzle with chocolate or caramel

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Mom's Chai

$4.00+

Hot or cold water, Chai Powder

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Espresso, Hot Water, Chai Powder, Ice for Cold

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Berry Tea

$5.75+

Berry Compote, Tea, Ice

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Chocolate Syrup, steamed milk, whisk together

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Egg Nog

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$1.79+

Sprite

$1.79+

Dr. Pepper

$1.79+

Root Beer

$1.79+

Lemonade

$1.79+

Diet Coke

$1.79+

Breakfast

American Burrito

$11.00

Fluffy Eggs | White Cheddar | Potatoes | Lettuce | Avocado Spread | Fry Sauce

Homestyle Burrito

$11.00

Fluffy Eggs | White Cheddar | Fries | Bacon | Salsa Verde

Pretzel Bun Egg Sandwich

$11.00

Pretzel Bun | Fluffy Eggs | White Cheddar | Bacon *Add or Sub Avocado

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Fluffy Eggs | Caramelized Onions | White Cheddar | Chives | On a Bagel *Add Bacon or Avocado

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Sourdough Bread | Olive Oil | Romesco | Crème Fraiche | Micro Greens *Add Egg

Nutella Banana Bread

$7.00

Thick slice of Banana Bread | Nutella | Brûlée Bananas

Oatmeal

$9.00

Berry Compote | Granola | Lemon Curd | Cinnamon

Bloomm Waffle

$9.00

Berry Compote | Lemon Curd | Chantilly Cream

Bloomm Burger

$13.00

Angus beef patty on our signature pretzel bun, white cheddar, house made whole grain Dijonaise and crunchy lettuce. Served with a side of battered fries.

Extra Toasted

See Me - Custom

Sides

Side of Bacon

$2.00

2 strips of crispy bacon

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side of Romesco

$0.75

Side of Fry Sauce

$0.75

Side of Avocado Spread

$0.75

Side of fries

$4.00

Pastries

Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Macaroon

$2.25

Lemon Berry Cake Slice

$6.00
Sunday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
A cozy local eatery! We are bringing back the neighborhood cafe where you never have to comprise between good coffee and good food, all with the convenience of drive thru and comfort of dine in.

5128 South 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067

