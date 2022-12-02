Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Cafe Blue - Hill Country Galleria

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115

Bee Cave, TX 78738

Kid Mac 'n Cheese
Brown Sugar Salmon Salad
Blackened Mahi Tacos

Oyster Bar

Oysters on the half shell are freshly shucked, and should be consumed immediately.

Ceviche

$16.00

Fresh fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with your choice of tropical fruit salsa or traditional pico de gallo.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$20.00

Half-pound Cajun seasoned and chilled Gulf shrimp with classic cocktail sauce. *Gluten Friendly

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Chilled jumbo Gulf shrimp with classic cocktail sauce. *Gluten Friendly

Crab Claws

$45.00Out of stock

Chilled Atlantic snow crab claws with Tequila-lime Louis sauce. *Gluten Friendly

Seafood Sampler

$85.00

Oysters on the half shell (4), jumbo Gulf cocktail shrimp (4), Atlantic snow crab claws (2), and island ceviche.

Grand Seafood Tower

Grand Seafood Tower

$145.00

Oysters on the half shell (8), jumbo Gulf cocktail shrimp (8), Atlantic snow crab claws (4), island ceviche and jumbo lump crab cocktail.

Blue Point

$4.50

Wellfleet

$4.50

Massachusetts

Beau Soleil

$4.67

Maine

James River

$4.17Out of stock

Gulf

$3.67

Summer Love

$4.66Out of stock

Irish Point

$5.00Out of stock

Appetizers & Soups

Blue Crab Cakes

$21.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Sesame and chile crusted with teriyaki dipping sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade.

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Jerk chicken, green chiles and cheese, served with tropical fruit salsa and sour cream.

Maine Lobster Rolls

$27.00

Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce, on butter toasted mini buns.

Oysters Rockefeller

$24.00

Broiled with bacon-Pernod creamed spinach and lemon garlic bread crumbs.

Crispy Baby Back Ribs

$17.00

Glazed with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, topped with scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$21.00

Ahi tuna, seared rare & sliced, with seaweed salad and sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce.

Thai Style Mussels

$19.00

P.E.I. mussels, steamed in a sweet & spicy Thai coconut-curry broth, served with grilled French bread.

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage, over white rice.

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$10.00

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Chef Ben's classic recipe.

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

House-made crouton and Swiss cheese.

Salads

Side House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrots and garlic croutons.

Blue Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg wedge, topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, ranch dressing and Goldfish crackers.

Side Summer Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, feta cheese, red cabbage, carrots, candied pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing.

Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad

Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad

$21.00

Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds, and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$18.00

Chilled pulled chicken, fresh strawberries, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, goat cheese, toasted almonds, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette and drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Chicken Summer Salad

$19.00

Jerk marinated grilled chicken, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, feta cheese, candied pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.

Asian Chopped Steak Salad

$21.00

Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette

Crab Cake Caesar Salad

$19.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cake, over romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing.

Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad

$20.00

Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.

Brown Sugar Salmon Salad

$21.00

Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon, roasted on a cedar plank, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh orange, toasted almonds and goat cheese, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette.

Blackened Shrimp Spinach Salad

Blackened Shrimp Spinach Salad

$19.00

Blackened shrimp over fresh spinach, bacon, sliced mushrooms, boiled eggs, feta cheese, crispy onion strings and fresh blueberries, with warm bacon-brown sugar dressing.

Tacos & Sandwiches

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Two corn tortillas stuffed with blackened mahi-mahi, fresh spinach and tropical fruit salsa, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.

Gulf Coast Shrimp Tacos

Gulf Coast Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Two corn tortillas stuffed with fried Gulf shrimp, zesty coleslaw and chipotle-lime sauce, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.

Dr Pepper "Knife & Fork" Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Dr Pepper tenderloin tips, zesty coleslaw, hand-cut fries and creamy horseradish sauce prepared on open-faced French bread, served with lemon-thyme mixed greens.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Halfie Po’Boy

$17.00

(Fried Oysters & Fried Shrimp) Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Oyster Po' Boy

$18.00

Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Sausage & Crawfish Po'Boy

$16.00

Grilled andouille sausage & fried crawfish tails, topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Captain Pete's Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce and tropical fruit salsa on a brioche bun, served with hand-cut fries.

Crab Cake & Avocado BLT

$21.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cake, sliced avocado, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Grilled Cuban Sandwich

Grilled Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

Slow roasted pork and ham, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo and pickle relish, baked then grilled, served with hand-cut fries.

Maine Lobster Roll

$31.00

Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce on a butter toasted bun, served with hand-cut fries.

Bacon & Brie Burger

$17.00

Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with smoked bacon, creamy brie, Louis sauce and crispy onion strings.

Uncle Troop's Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles.

Black & Blue Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles, sweet onion jam, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato.

Blackened Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$20.00

Blackened ahi tuna, zesty coleslaw, tomato and sliced pickles on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Sandwich Feature

$19.00Out of stock

Desserts

Fresh Squeezed Key Lime Pie

Fresh Squeezed Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust.

Molten Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Amy’s Irish Cream ice cream, chocolate covered espresso beans and caramel sauce.

Rum & Caramelized Apple Bread Pudding

$11.00

Amy’s Rum Raisin ice cream and Don Q rum caramel sauce.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Gosling’s Black Seal Rum spiked crème brûlée, topped with fresh seasonal berries.

Cup Ice Cream

$6.00

Austin favorite Amy's Ice Cream- Rum Raisin, Irish Cream, or Mexican Vanilla.

Whole Key Lime Pie

$19.00

Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust. Ready to serve, great for all occasions.

Kids

Kid Hamburger

$8.00

Two mini hamburgers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Two mini cheeseburgers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Two crispy chicken fingers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Fish & Chips

$9.00

Battered crispy catfish, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken strips, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Penne pasta and white cheese sauce, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Shrimp

$9.00

Crispy popcorn shrimp, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Penne pasta in butter, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Lunch Seafood

Catfish Louisiane

$20.00

Blackened catfish topped with Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$19.00

Crispy golden catfish served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$22.00

Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Lump Blue Crab Cakes

$22.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.

Seafood Crepes

$18.00

Baked in a garlic white wine cream sauce, served with lemon-thyme mixed greens.

Fried Oyster Platter

$22.00

Sesame crusted Gulf oysters served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp "Blue Plate"

$21.00

Crispy Gulf shrimp served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Seafood Gumbo

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, crab, andouille sausage, white rice and herb butter French bread.

Cedar Plank Salmon

$21.00

Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach & mushrooms, topped with mint-cucumber slaw.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Steak

$22.00

Seared rare, sliced and topped with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, served over ginger-lime seaweed slaw.

Trout Piccata

$20.00

Rainbow trout sautéed in lemon caper brown butter, served with rice pilaf and sautéed green beans.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi (Guatemala)

$23.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Redfish (Texas)

$25.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Salmon (Atlantic)

$24.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass (Pacific)

$45.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Ahi Tuna (Pacific)

$30.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Rainbow Trout (Idaho)

$25.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Lunch Other

Lunch Combo

$18.00

Choose Two: Bowl of Soup, Side Salad, or Half Cuban Sandwich

Crab Mac 'N Cheese

$18.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.

Rosemary Artichoke Pasta

$17.00

Penne pasta sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and artichokes in a rosemary and garlic white wine parmesan sauce.

Capt. Pete's "Jamaican Me Crazy" Jerk Chicken

$19.00

Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese and tropical fruit salsa, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Petite Filet Mignon

$24.00

4 oz. center cut beef tenderloin, grilled and topped with truffle garlic butter, served with thick-cut beer-battered onion rings and creamed spinach.

Sides & Add-Ons (Lunch)

ADD 4 oz Filet

$19.00

ADD 8 oz Filet

$38.00

ADD Anchovy

$2.50

Add Avocado

$4.50

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Crab Cake

$10.00

Add 2oz Jumbo Lump

$18.00

Add 2oz Crab

$9.00

Add Mahi

$11.00

ADD Cajun Style

$9.00

Add Mushrooms

$2.50

Add Oysters

$8.00

Add Patty

$11.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Steak

$16.00

Add Tuna

$10.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

Ginger-Lime Greens

$8.00

Lemon-Thyme Greens

$8.00

Daily Veg

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Rice Pilaf

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach & Mushroom

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Fry Green Beans

$8.00

Ginger Slaw

$5.00

Mint-Cucumber Slaw

$5.00

Onion Strings

$8.00

Saut Green Beans

$8.00

Zesty Slaw

$5.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

NA BEV

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Diet DP

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.25

Coffee

$3.50

OJ

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Virgin Mary

$6.50

Richards Still 12 oz.

$4.00Out of stock

Richards Sparkling 12 oz.

$4.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$5.00

Fiji

$5.95

San Pellegrino

$5.95Out of stock

Red Bull

$6.50

SF Red Bull

$6.50

WINE

GL Argyle Pinot Noir

$16.00

GL Boen Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Carmel Road Pinot

$10.00

GL Ch. Fontenille Merlot

$14.00

GL Catena Malbec

$13.00

GL Red Schooner

$20.00Out of stock

GL Chat. La Rame Bourdeaux

$15.00

GL Chermette Gamay

$14.00

GL Becker Iconoclast Cab

$9.00

GL Caymus Cab

$42.00

GL Robert Hall Cab

$13.00

GL Z. Brown Red Blend

$12.00

GL Red Wine Feature

$41.00

Gl Walking Fool

$17.00

GL Daou Pessimist

$17.00

GL Terre d'Oro Zinfandel

$11.00

GL Fabre Montmayou Cab franc

$13.00

GL J. Bouchon Block Series Cab Sauv

$15.00

GL Raptor Ridge Pinot Noir

$19.00

GL Ca Viola Barbera

$15.00

BT Argyle Pinot Noir 2020

$64.00

BT Belle Glos Pinot Noir 2020

$100.00

BT Boen Pinot Noir 2019

$56.00

BT Calera Pinot Noir 2018

$84.00

BT Carmel Road Pinot Noir 2019

$40.00

BT Domaine Riefle Pinot Noir 2018

$68.00

BT Domaine Tollot-Beaut 2017

$120.00

BT Jackson Estate Pinot Noir 2019

$60.00

BT Merry Edwards Pinot Noir 2019

$160.00

BT Michel Magnien "Fixin" Pinot Noir 2016

$130.00

BT Purple Hands "Shea Vineyards" Pinot 2018

$175.00

BT Raptor Ridge Pinot Noir 2020

$76.00

BT Smith Story Pinot Noir 2018

$120.00

BT Walt "La Brisa" Pinot Noir 2018

$72.00

BT Wayfarer Pinot Noir 2017

$200.00

BT Red Feature

$164.00

BT Chateau de Fontenille Bordeaux 2018

$56.00

BT Chateau Le Puy Merlot 2017

$165.00

BT Chateau St Michelle Merlot 2018

$62.00

BT Duckhorn Merlot 2019

$105.00

BT Hawkes Merlot 2018

$100.00

BT Matanzas Creek Merlot 2015

$74.00

BT Trefethen Merlot 2018

$72.00

BT Twomey Merlot 2011

$154.00

BT Red Feature

$164.00

BT Hartford Family Zin. 2019

$92.00

BT Neyers Zin 2019

$60.00

BT Quivira Black Boar Zin 2017

$136.00

BT Turley Zinfandel 2019

$125.00

BT Red Feature

$164.00

BT Seghesio

$100.00

BT Terre d'Oro Montervina

$42.00

BT Catena Malbec 2018

$52.00

BT Chateau Haut-Monplaisir 2018

$84.00

BT Durigutti Reserva 2018

$94.00

BT Luca "Paraje Altamira" Malbec 2018

$64.00

BT Red Schooner V. 10

$80.00

BT Tapiz " Black Tears" Malbec 2015

$115.00Out of stock

BT Red Feature

$164.00

BT C. L. Butaud Tempranillo 2018

$125.00

BT Fabre Montmayou Cab Franc 2019

$48.00

BT Fess Parker Syrah 2018

$76.00

BT Garage Cinsault 2019

$65.00

BT J. Bouchon Pais "Salvaje" 2020

$52.00

BT Mt. Brave Cab Franc 2018

$190.00

BT Penfolds "Bin 28" Shiraz 2019

$78.00

BT Titus Cab Franc 2019

$115.00

BT Red Feature

$164.00

BT Bodegas Urbina Rioja 2012

$64.00

BT Borgogno "No Name" Nebbiolo 2016

$140.00

BT Chateau La Rame Bordeaux Rouge 2018

$60.00

BT De Forville Nebbiolo 2018

$98.00

BT Dom. de la Noblaie Cab Franc 2018

$66.00

BT Famille Perrin CDR 2018

$40.00

BT Fratelli Brovia Barolo 2016

$165.00Out of stock

BT La Rasina Sangiovese 2015

$150.00

BT La Spinetta Nebbiolo 2017

$100.00

BT Antinori "Badia a Passignano" Chianti 2018

$125.00

BT Pierre-Marie Chermette Gamay 2020

$56.00

BT Visintini Franconia 2018

$55.00

BT Red Feature

$164.00

Vigneti Del Sole Montepulciano

$50.00

Ca Viola Barbera

$60.00

Sant Alfonso Chianta

$96.00

Damilamo Lecinquevigne Barlo

$100.00

Chateauneuf de Pape Rouge

$120.00

Remo Farina Amarone

$120.00

Rooco Delle Macie

$132.00

Lafage Bastide

$48.00

M. Chapoutier "petite Roche"

$103.00

BT Annabella Cab 2020

$68.00

BT Arrowood Cab 2018

$64.00

BT Becker "Iconoclast" Cab 2019

$36.00

BT B.R. Cohn "Olive Hill" Cab 2018

$170.00

BT BV Napa Cab 2018

$78.00

BT Burgess "Hillside" Cab 2015

$176.00

BT Casarena "Owen's Vineyard" Cab 2017

$78.00

BT Caymus Cab 2019

$168.00

BT Clos Du Val Cab 2018

$95.00

BT Clos Pegase Cab 2018

$105.00

BT DAOU Reserve Cab 2019

$135.00

BT DAOU Reserve Cab 2020

$135.00

BT Inglenook Cab 2017

$125.00

BT J. Bouchon "Block Series" Cab 2017

$60.00

BT J. Bouchon "Block Series" Cab 2018

$60.00

BT J. Lohr "Signature" Cab 2013

$165.00Out of stock

BT Joseph Phelps Cab 2019

$200.00

BT Nine Hats Cab 2017

$64.00

BT Oberon Cab 2020

$64.00

BT Palmaz Cab 2018

$305.00

BT Robert Hall Cab 2020

$52.00

BT Stag's Leap Wine Cellars "Artemis" Cab 2018

$150.00

BT Stonestreet Cab 2016

$120.00

BT Stonestreet Cab 2017

$120.00

BT Vasse Felix Filius Cab 2019

$54.00

BT Red Feature

$164.00

BT BV Tapestry 2014

$140.00

BT Bootleg Napa Red Blend 2016

$105.00

BT Bootleg "Prequel" 2016

$95.00

BT Burgess "Topography" 2014

$120.00

BT DAOU "Bodyguard" 2019

$80.00

BT Darioush "Caravan" 2018

$145.00

BT Flora Springs "Trilogy" 2017

$172.00

BT Frias Family "Lady of the Dead" 2018

$150.00

BT Ghostrunner 2018

$55.00

BT La Sirena "Pirate TreasuRed" 2016

$185.00

BT Paraduxx 2019

$115.00

BT Peake Ranch "Bellis Noir" 2017

$134.00

BT Picayune Cellars 2018

$160.00

BT Pierano Estate "Illusion" 2019

$48.00

BT Trefethen "Eschol" 2019

$60.00

BT Red Feature

$164.00

BT Walking Fool

$68.00

Bt Daou Pessimist

$68.00

GL Benvolio PG

$9.00

GL Left Coast PG

$15.00

GL Pierre Spar Pinot Blanc

$10.00

GL Ch. Fontenille SB

$11.00

GL Emmolo Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GL HB Picpoul de Pinet

$11.00

GL Karl Josef Riesling

$10.00

GL LC White Pinot

$14.00

GL Clos Pegase Chard

$12.00

GL Diora Chard

$13.00