Cafe Blue - Hill Country Galleria
No reviews yet
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115
Bee Cave, TX 78738
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Oyster Bar
Ceviche
Fresh fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with your choice of tropical fruit salsa or traditional pico de gallo.
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Half-pound Cajun seasoned and chilled Gulf shrimp with classic cocktail sauce. *Gluten Friendly
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo Gulf shrimp with classic cocktail sauce. *Gluten Friendly
Crab Claws
Chilled Atlantic snow crab claws with Tequila-lime Louis sauce. *Gluten Friendly
Seafood Sampler
Oysters on the half shell (4), jumbo Gulf cocktail shrimp (4), Atlantic snow crab claws (2), and island ceviche.
Grand Seafood Tower
Oysters on the half shell (8), jumbo Gulf cocktail shrimp (8), Atlantic snow crab claws (4), island ceviche and jumbo lump crab cocktail.
Blue Point
Wellfleet
Massachusetts
Beau Soleil
Maine
James River
Gulf
Summer Love
Irish Point
Appetizers & Soups
Blue Crab Cakes
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.
Fried Calamari
Sesame and chile crusted with teriyaki dipping sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade.
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
Jerk chicken, green chiles and cheese, served with tropical fruit salsa and sour cream.
Maine Lobster Rolls
Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce, on butter toasted mini buns.
Oysters Rockefeller
Broiled with bacon-Pernod creamed spinach and lemon garlic bread crumbs.
Crispy Baby Back Ribs
Glazed with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, topped with scallions and toasted sesame seeds.
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna
Ahi tuna, seared rare & sliced, with seaweed salad and sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce.
Thai Style Mussels
P.E.I. mussels, steamed in a sweet & spicy Thai coconut-curry broth, served with grilled French bread.
Cup Seafood Gumbo
Shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage, over white rice.
Bowl Seafood Gumbo
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Chef Ben's classic recipe.
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
French Onion Soup
House-made crouton and Swiss cheese.
Salads
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrots and garlic croutons.
Blue Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, ranch dressing and Goldfish crackers.
Side Summer Salad
Spring mix, feta cheese, red cabbage, carrots, candied pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing.
Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds, and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
Chicken Strawberry Salad
Chilled pulled chicken, fresh strawberries, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, goat cheese, toasted almonds, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette and drizzled with a balsamic reduction.
Chicken Summer Salad
Jerk marinated grilled chicken, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, feta cheese, candied pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.
Asian Chopped Steak Salad
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
Crab Cake Caesar Salad
Sautéed lump blue crab cake, over romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing.
Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.
Brown Sugar Salmon Salad
Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon, roasted on a cedar plank, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh orange, toasted almonds and goat cheese, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette.
Blackened Shrimp Spinach Salad
Blackened shrimp over fresh spinach, bacon, sliced mushrooms, boiled eggs, feta cheese, crispy onion strings and fresh blueberries, with warm bacon-brown sugar dressing.
Tacos & Sandwiches
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Two corn tortillas stuffed with blackened mahi-mahi, fresh spinach and tropical fruit salsa, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.
Gulf Coast Shrimp Tacos
Two corn tortillas stuffed with fried Gulf shrimp, zesty coleslaw and chipotle-lime sauce, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.
Dr Pepper "Knife & Fork" Steak Sandwich
Dr Pepper tenderloin tips, zesty coleslaw, hand-cut fries and creamy horseradish sauce prepared on open-faced French bread, served with lemon-thyme mixed greens.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Halfie Po’Boy
(Fried Oysters & Fried Shrimp) Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Oyster Po' Boy
Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Sausage & Crawfish Po'Boy
Grilled andouille sausage & fried crawfish tails, topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Captain Pete's Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce and tropical fruit salsa on a brioche bun, served with hand-cut fries.
Crab Cake & Avocado BLT
Sautéed lump blue crab cake, sliced avocado, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Grilled Cuban Sandwich
Slow roasted pork and ham, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo and pickle relish, baked then grilled, served with hand-cut fries.
Maine Lobster Roll
Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce on a butter toasted bun, served with hand-cut fries.
Bacon & Brie Burger
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with smoked bacon, creamy brie, Louis sauce and crispy onion strings.
Uncle Troop's Classic Cheeseburger
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles.
Black & Blue Bacon Cheeseburger
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles, sweet onion jam, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato.
Blackened Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Blackened ahi tuna, zesty coleslaw, tomato and sliced pickles on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Sandwich Feature
Desserts
Fresh Squeezed Key Lime Pie
Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust.
Molten Chocolate Cake
Amy’s Irish Cream ice cream, chocolate covered espresso beans and caramel sauce.
Rum & Caramelized Apple Bread Pudding
Amy’s Rum Raisin ice cream and Don Q rum caramel sauce.
Creme Brulee
Gosling’s Black Seal Rum spiked crème brûlée, topped with fresh seasonal berries.
Cup Ice Cream
Austin favorite Amy's Ice Cream- Rum Raisin, Irish Cream, or Mexican Vanilla.
Whole Key Lime Pie
Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust. Ready to serve, great for all occasions.
Kids
Kid Hamburger
Two mini hamburgers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Cheeseburger
Two mini cheeseburgers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Chicken Fingers
Two crispy chicken fingers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Fish & Chips
Battered crispy catfish, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken strips, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Mac 'n Cheese
Penne pasta and white cheese sauce, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Shrimp
Crispy popcorn shrimp, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Pasta
Penne pasta in butter, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Lunch Seafood
Catfish Louisiane
Blackened catfish topped with Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Crispy golden catfish served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
Coconut Shrimp Plate
Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
Lump Blue Crab Cakes
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.
Seafood Crepes
Baked in a garlic white wine cream sauce, served with lemon-thyme mixed greens.
Fried Oyster Platter
Sesame crusted Gulf oysters served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
Fried Shrimp "Blue Plate"
Crispy Gulf shrimp served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
Seafood Gumbo
Grilled shrimp, crab, andouille sausage, white rice and herb butter French bread.
Cedar Plank Salmon
Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach & mushrooms, topped with mint-cucumber slaw.
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Steak
Seared rare, sliced and topped with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, served over ginger-lime seaweed slaw.
Trout Piccata
Rainbow trout sautéed in lemon caper brown butter, served with rice pilaf and sautéed green beans.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi (Guatemala)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Redfish (Texas)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Salmon (Atlantic)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Chilean Sea Bass (Pacific)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Ahi Tuna (Pacific)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Rainbow Trout (Idaho)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Lunch Other
Lunch Combo
Choose Two: Bowl of Soup, Side Salad, or Half Cuban Sandwich
Crab Mac 'N Cheese
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.
Rosemary Artichoke Pasta
Penne pasta sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and artichokes in a rosemary and garlic white wine parmesan sauce.
Capt. Pete's "Jamaican Me Crazy" Jerk Chicken
Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese and tropical fruit salsa, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Petite Filet Mignon
4 oz. center cut beef tenderloin, grilled and topped with truffle garlic butter, served with thick-cut beer-battered onion rings and creamed spinach.