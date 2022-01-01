Cafe Blue - Downtown
340 E 2nd St
Austin, TX 78701
Oyster Bar
Ceviche
Fresh fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with your choice of tropical fruit salsa or traditional pico de gallo.
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Half-pound Cajun seasoned and chilled Gulf shrimp with classic cocktail sauce. *Gluten Friendly
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo Gulf shrimp with classic cocktail sauce. *Gluten Friendly
Crab Claws
Chilled Atlantic snow crab claws with Tequila-lime Louis sauce. *Gluten Friendly
Seafood Sampler
Oysters on the half shell (4), jumbo Gulf cocktail shrimp (4), Atlantic snow crab claws (2), and island ceviche.
Grand Seafood Tower
Oysters on the half shell (8), jumbo Gulf cocktail shrimp (8), Atlantic snow crab claws (4), island ceviche and jumbo lump crab cocktail.
Classic Shooter
Wellfleet
Beau Soleil
Irish Point
Savage Blonde
Blue Point
Salty Mainers
Northern Belle
Conway Cup
Appetizers & Soups
Blue Crab Cakes
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.
Fried Calamari
Sesame and chile crusted with teriyaki dipping sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade.
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
Jerk chicken, green chiles and cheese, served with tropical fruit salsa and sour cream.
Maine Lobster Rolls
Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce, on butter toasted mini buns.
Oysters Rockefeller
Broiled with bacon-Pernod creamed spinach and lemon garlic bread crumbs.
Crispy Baby Back Ribs
Glazed with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, topped with scallions and toasted sesame seeds.
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna
Ahi tuna, seared rare & sliced, with seaweed salad and sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce.
Thai Style Mussels
P.E.I. mussels, steamed in a sweet & spicy Thai coconut-curry broth, served with grilled French bread.
Truffled Tenderloin Tips
Blackened beef tenderloin tips topped with parmesan cheese, crispy onion strings and truffle oil, served with béarnaise for dipping.
Seafood Gumbo
Shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage, over white rice.
New England Clam Chowder
Chef Ben's classic recipe.
French Onion Soup
House-made crouton and Swiss cheese.
Salads
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrots and garlic croutons.
Blue Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, ranch dressing and Goldfish crackers.
Side Summer Salad
Spring mix, feta cheese, red cabbage, carrots, candied pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing.
Mango And Ahi Tuna Salad
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds, and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
Chicken Strawberry Salad
Chilled pulled chicken, fresh strawberries, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, goat cheese, toasted almonds, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette and drizzled with a balsamic reduction.
Chicken Summer Salad
Jerk marinated grilled chicken, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, feta cheese, candied pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.
Asian Chopped Steak Salad
Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
Crab Cake Caesar Salad
Sautéed lump blue crab cake, over romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing.
Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.
Brown Sugar Salmon Salad
Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon, roasted on a cedar plank, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh orange, toasted almonds and goat cheese, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette.
Blackened Shrimp Spinach Salad
Blackened shrimp over fresh spinach, bacon, sliced mushrooms, boiled eggs, feta cheese, crispy onion strings and fresh blueberries, with warm bacon-brown sugar dressing.
Tacos & Sandwiches
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Two corn tortillas stuffed with blackened mahi-mahi, fresh spinach and tropical fruit salsa, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.
Gulf Coast Shrimp Tacos
Two corn tortillas stuffed with fried Gulf shrimp, zesty coleslaw and chipotle-lime sauce, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.
Dr Pepper "Knife & Fork" Steak Sandwich
Dr Pepper tenderloin tips, zesty coleslaw, hand-cut fries and creamy horseradish sauce prepared on open-faced French bread, served with lemon-thyme mixed greens.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Captain Pete's Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce and tropical fruit salsa on a brioche bun, served with hand-cut fries.
Oyster Po' Boy
Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Halfie Po’Boy
(Fried Oysters & Fried Shrimp) Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Sausage & Crawfish Po'Boy
Grilled andouille sausage & fried crawfish tails, topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Crab Cake & Avocado BLT
Sautéed lump blue crab cake, sliced avocado, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Grilled Cuban Sandwich
Slow roasted pork and ham, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo and pickle relish, baked then grilled, served with hand-cut fries.
Maine Lobster Roll
Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce on a butter toasted bun, served with hand-cut fries.
Bacon & Brie Burger
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with smoked bacon, creamy brie, Louis sauce and crispy onion strings.
Uncle Troop's Classic Cheeseburger
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles.
Black & Blue Bacon Cheeseburger
Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles, sweet onion jam, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato.
Blackened Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Blackened ahi tuna, zesty coleslaw, tomato and sliced pickles on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Desserts
Fresh Squeezed Key Lime Pie
Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust.
Molten Chocolate Cake
Amy’s Irish Cream ice cream, chocolate covered espresso beans and caramel sauce.
Rum & Caramelized Apple Bread Pudding
Amy’s Rum Raisin ice cream and Don Q rum caramel sauce.
Creme Brulee
Gosling’s Black Seal Rum spiked crème brûlée, topped with fresh seasonal berries.
Cup Ice Cream
Austin favorite Amy's Ice Cream- Rum Raisin, Irish Cream, or Mexican Vanilla.
Whole Key Lime Pie
Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust. Ready to serve, great for all occasions.
Kids
Kid Hamburger
Two mini hamburgers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Cheeseburger
Two mini cheeseburgers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Chicken Fingers
Two crispy chicken fingers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Fish & Chips
Battered crispy catfish, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken strips, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Mac 'n Cheese
Penne pasta and white cheese sauce, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Shrimp
Crispy popcorn shrimp, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Pasta
Penne pasta in butter, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Lunch Seafood
Louisianne
Blackened catfish topped with Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Crispy golden catfish served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
Coconut Shrimp Plate
Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
Lump Blue Crab Cakes
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.
Seafood Crepes
Baked in a garlic white wine cream sauce, served with lemon-thyme mixed greens.
Fried Oyster Platter
Sesame crusted Gulf oysters served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
Fried Shrimp "Blue Plate"
Crispy Gulf shrimp served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
Seafood Gumbo
Grilled shrimp, crab, andouille sausage, white rice and herb butter French bread.
Cedar Plank Salmon
Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach & mushrooms, topped with mint-cucumber slaw.
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Steak
Seared rare, sliced and topped with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, served over ginger-lime seaweed slaw.
Trout Piccata
Rainbow trout sautéed in lemon caper brown butter, served with rice pilaf and sautéed green beans.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi (Guatemala)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Redfish (Texas)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Salmon (Atlantic)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Chilean Sea Bass (Pacific)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Ahi Tuna (Pacific)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Rainbow Trout (Idaho)
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Atlantic Sea Scallops
Lunch Other
Lunch Combo
Choose Two: Bowl of Soup, Side Salad, or Half Cuban Sandwich
Crab Mac 'N Cheese
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.
Rosemary Artichoke Pasta
Penne pasta sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and artichokes in a rosemary and garlic white wine parmesan sauce.
Capt. Pete's "Jamaican Me Crazy" Jerk Chicken
Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese and tropical fruit salsa, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Petite Filet Mignon
4 oz. center cut beef tenderloin, grilled and topped with truffle garlic butter, served with thick-cut beer-battered onion rings and creamed spinach.
Shrimp Brochette
Sides & Add-Ons (Lunch)
Add Anchovy
Add Avocado
Add Chicken
Add Crab Cake
Add Jumbo Lump
Add Lump Crab
Add Mahi
Add Mushrooms
Add Oysters
Add Patty
Add Salmon
Add Shrimp
Add Steak
Add Tuna
Asparagus
Brussels Sprouts
Creamed Spinach
Hand-Cut Fries
Ginger-Lime Greens
Lemon-Thyme Greens
Daily Veg
Onion Rings
Rice Pilaf
Sauteed Spinach
Sauteed Spinach & Mushroom
Truffle Fries
Fry Green Beans
Ginger Slaw
Mint-Cucumber Slaw
Onion Strings
Saut Green Beans
Zesty Slaw
Side Fruit
Bacon
Brunch Favorites
Bananas Foster French Toast
Thick cut French toast topped with bananas, Don Q rum caramel sauce and sweet vanilla whipped cream.
Berries & Cream French Toast
Thick cut French toast topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, maple syrup and sweet vanilla whipped cream.
Cap'n Crunch French Toast
Cap’n Crunch crusted thick cut French toast topped with peach maple syrup, toasted pecans and sweet vanilla whipped cream.
Classic French Toast Platter
Thick cut classic French toast, served with two fried eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns and fresh fruit.
Blue Plate Breakfast
Two eggs (any style), hash browns, toast and fresh fruit, with your choice of bacon or sausage.
Chicken Fried Rib-Eye & Eggs
With sausage gravy, two fried eggs and a buttermilk biscuit, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Migas
Eggs scrambled with crispy corn tortilla strips and pico de gallo, topped with queso, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp & Grits
Gulf shrimp sautéed with andouille sausage and spicy New Orleans style BBQ sauce over cheddar-jalapeño grits, topped with two poached eggs and cornmeal fried okra.
Benedicts
Biscuit & Gravy Benedict
Warm, fresh biscuit topped with country sausage, poached eggs and sausage gravy, served with tater tots and fresh fruit.
Classic Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Eggs Benedict Arnold
Sautéed blue crab cakes topped with poached eggs and Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Maine Lobster Benedict
Toasted English muffin with Maine lobster, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Toasted English muffin with Atlantic salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise and capers, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Surf & Turf Benedict
Toasted English muffin with grilled beef tenderloin, lump blue crab, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Beef Tenderloin Benedict
Toasted English muffin with grilled beef tenderloin, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Eggs Florentine
Grilled portabella with creamed spinach, topped with poached eggs and sun-dried tomato butter sauce, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Omelets
Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelet
Cheese omelet topped with Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with tater tots and fresh fruit.
Egg White Omelet
Smoked tomato, spinach, and goat cheese; served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Ham, Mushroom & Swiss Omelet
Served with hash browns & fresh fruit.
Maine Lobster & Asparagus Omelet
Filled with Maine lobster, asparagus, cheddar & jack cheese, topped with hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Veggie Omelet
Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato, fresh jalapenos, and cheddar cheese, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.
Brunch Sides & Kids
Kid Eggs & Bacon
Scrambled eggs & bacon, with tater tots, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid French Toast
French toast, with tater tots, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Kid Migas
Scrambled eggs, corn tortilla strips, and queso, served with tater tots, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Side Bacon
Side Bananas Foster Toast
Side Berries & Cream Toast
Side Biscuit
Side Biscuit & Gravy
Side Cap'n Crunch Toast
Side Cheddar-Jalapeno Grits
Side Egg
Side English Muffin
Side French Toast
Side Fruit
Side Ham
Side Hash Browns
Side Sausage
Side Tater Tots
Side Wheat Toast
Side White Toast
COCKTAILS
Frozen Rita
Riptide
Blue Agave
Island Spice
Two Step
White Lightning
Yacht Club
Dark & Stormy
Pepe's Paloma
Pusser's Painkiller
Lake Travis Tea
Double Secret Sangria
Cocktail Feature
White Sangria
Spring Mule
Cucumber Martini
Mojito
Z Gran Margarita
Goodnight Blue
Cucumber Martini
Texas Lemon Drop
Manhattan
Old Fashioned
Pimm's Cup
Espresso Martini
Red Headed Stranger
GiddyUp Mary
Mimosa
Passion Mimosa
Champagne Germain
Grand Champ
Kir Royale
Paula's Poinsettia
Ruby Red Cocktail
Texan 75
Carafe Mimosa
Carafe Passion Mimosa
Carafe Champ Germain
Carafe Grand Champ
Carafe Kir Royale
Carafe Paula's Poinsetta
Carafe Ruby Red
Carafe Texan 75
Mimosa Flight
Irish Coffee
WINE
GL Carmel Road Pinot
GL Boen Pinot
GL Catena Malbec
GL Becker Iconoclast Cab
GL Robert Hall Cab
GL Annabella Cab
GL Seghesio Zin
GL Ch Fontenille Merlot
GL Fabre Montmayou Cab Franc
BT Carmel Road PN
BT Boen PN
BT Jackson Estate PN
BT Domaine Riefle PN
BT Raptor Ridge PN
BT Belle Glos PN
BT Sonoma Cutrer "Owsley" PN
BT Sm Story PN
BT Catena
BT Luca
BT Durigutti Reserva
BT Mercer Merlot
BT Trefethen Merlot
BT Merry Edwards PN
BT Twomey Merlot
BT Chateau Haut-Monplaisir
BT Michel Magnien "Fixin" PN
BT Argyle PN
BT Dom Xavier Monnot
BT Ch Fontenille Merlot
BT CSM "Indian Wells " Merlot
BT Becker "Iconoclast"
BT Robert Hall Cab
BT Vasse Felix Filius Cab
BT J. Bouchon Cab
BT Oberon Cab
BT Nine Hats
BT Annabella
BT Casarena "Owen's Vineyard"
BT St. Supery Cab
BT DAOU Reserve Cab
BT Stag's Leap Wine Cellars "Artemis"
BT Caymus Cab
BT Mt. Veeder
BT 75 Cab
BT Casarena Cab
BT Bell Cab
BT BR Cohn "Olive Hill" Cab
BT Shafer "One Point Five" Cab
BT Fabre Mont. Cab. Franc
BT Nyers Zin
BT Pierano Estates "Illusion"
BT Ghostrunner
BT Alpha Omega "Two²" Red
BT BV Tapestry
BT Flora Springs "Trilogy"
BT Rombauer Zin
BT Merryvale
BT Seghesio Zin
BT Terrunyo Carm
BT Garage Soothsayer
BT Fess Parker Syrah
BT Perrin Cote du Rhone
BT Cesari Amarone
BT Bootleg "Prequel"
BT Dom Janasse CDP
GL Bernier Chard
GL Diora Chard
GL Sonoma Cutrer
GL Benvolio PG
GL Left Coast PG
GL Kunde SB
GL HB Picpoul de Pinet
GL Emmolo SB
GL Jules Taylor SB
GL Pazo de Buxas Albarino
GL Dom de L Ecu Muscadet
Mount Fishtail
GL La Fete Blanc
BT Sonoma Cutrer Chard
BT Benvolio PG
BT Bernier Chard
BT Ca Maiol Trebbiano
BT Cakebread Chard
BT Chiarlo Gavi di Gavi
BT CSM Indian Wells Chard
BT De Forville Chard
BT Diora Chard
BT Domaine Serene Chard
BT Droin Chablis
BT Emmolo SB
BT Flora Springs SB
BT HB Picpoul de Pinet
BT Jules Taylor SB
BT Karl Josef Riesling
BT Kettmeir Pinot Bianco
BT Kunde SB
BT Left Coast PG
BT Painted Wolf Chenin Blanc
BT Pazo de Bruxas Albarino
BT Stadt Krems Gruner
BT Weingut Franz Keller
BT Ch. Fontenille
BT Sm Story SB
BT Fontenille Chard
BT Dom de L Ecu Muscadet
BT La Fete Blanc
BT Fishtail
GL Bieler
GL Argyle
BT Bieler
BT Bonny Doon
BT Argyle Winery
BT Miraval
BT Sanford Rose
BT Clos Pegase Rose
BT DAOU Rose
GL Le Contesse
GL Montand Brut Blancs
GL Jeio Rose
BTL Bocelli
BTL Mumm Napa
BTL Schramsberg
BTL Moet Nectar Imperial
BTL Henriot, Brut
BTL Piper-Heidsieck
BTL Montand Blanc
BTL Jeio Rose
BT Palmaz Vineyards Chardonnay
BT Concha y Toro "Don Melchor"
BT Casa Lapostolle "Clos Apalta"
BT Palmaz Vineyards Cab
BT Perrier-Jouet "Belle Epoque"
BT Caymus "Special Selection"
BT Penfolds "Grange"
BT Col Solare
BT Ch Leoville "Clos Du Marquis"
BEER
DFT Austin Amber
DFT Celis White
DFT Pinthouse Jellyfish
DFT Stash IPA
DFT Yuengling
BTL Bud Light
BTL Coors Light
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Modelo
BTL Shiner Bock
BTL Heinken 0.0
CAN Hop Rodeo IPA
CAN Texas Kolsch
Peroni
Kona Gold
NA BEV
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr Pepper
Diet DP
Sprite
Lemonade
Jarritos
Root Beer
Club Soda
Topo Chico
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Panna 500mL
Pellegrino 500mL
OJ
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Passion Fruit Juice
Milk
Ginger Beer
Virgin Mary
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Retail
Chef Ben's Spice
Spice Sampler
Dinner Rolls
Uncle Troop's Spice
Cedar Plank 2pk
Whole Key Lime Pie
Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust. Ready to serve, great for all occasions.
Angry Gator Spice
Captain Pete's Spice
Steve Marlin's Spice
Salmon Pack
Gourmet Sampler Pack
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Classic Seafood & Oyster Bar
340 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701