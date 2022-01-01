Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Cafe Blue - Downtown

1,568 Reviews

$$

340 E 2nd St

Austin, TX 78701

Oyster Bar

Oysters on the half shell are freshly shucked, and should be consumed immediately.

Ceviche

$16.00

Fresh fish marinated in lime juice and tossed with your choice of tropical fruit salsa or traditional pico de gallo.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$20.00

Half-pound Cajun seasoned and chilled Gulf shrimp with classic cocktail sauce. *Gluten Friendly

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Chilled jumbo Gulf shrimp with classic cocktail sauce. *Gluten Friendly

Crab Claws

$45.00

Chilled Atlantic snow crab claws with Tequila-lime Louis sauce. *Gluten Friendly

Seafood Sampler

$85.00

Oysters on the half shell (4), jumbo Gulf cocktail shrimp (4), Atlantic snow crab claws (2), and island ceviche.

Grand Seafood Tower

Grand Seafood Tower

$145.00

Oysters on the half shell (8), jumbo Gulf cocktail shrimp (8), Atlantic snow crab claws (4), island ceviche and jumbo lump crab cocktail.

Classic Shooter

$8.00

Wellfleet

$4.50

Beau Soleil

$4.67

Irish Point

$5.00

Savage Blonde

$4.50

Blue Point

$4.50

Salty Mainers

$4.85

Northern Belle

$4.33

Conway Cup

$4.50

Appetizers & Soups

Blue Crab Cakes

$21.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Sesame and chile crusted with teriyaki dipping sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade.

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Jerk chicken, green chiles and cheese, served with tropical fruit salsa and sour cream.

Maine Lobster Rolls

$27.00

Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce, on butter toasted mini buns.

Oysters Rockefeller

$24.00

Broiled with bacon-Pernod creamed spinach and lemon garlic bread crumbs.

Crispy Baby Back Ribs

$17.00

Glazed with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, topped with scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$21.00

Ahi tuna, seared rare & sliced, with seaweed salad and sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce.

Thai Style Mussels

$19.00

P.E.I. mussels, steamed in a sweet & spicy Thai coconut-curry broth, served with grilled French bread.

Truffled Tenderloin Tips

$22.00

Blackened beef tenderloin tips topped with parmesan cheese, crispy onion strings and truffle oil, served with béarnaise for dipping.

Seafood Gumbo

$8.00+

Shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage, over white rice.

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Chef Ben's classic recipe.

French Onion Soup

$10.00

House-made crouton and Swiss cheese.

Salads

Side House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrots and garlic croutons.

Blue Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg wedge, topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onion, ranch dressing and Goldfish crackers.

Side Summer Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, feta cheese, red cabbage, carrots, candied pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing.

Mango And Ahi Tuna Salad

Mango And Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.00

Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds, and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$18.00

Chilled pulled chicken, fresh strawberries, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, goat cheese, toasted almonds, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette and drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Chicken Summer Salad

$19.00

Jerk marinated grilled chicken, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, feta cheese, candied pecans and dried cranberries, tossed in our apple cider vinaigrette.

Asian Chopped Steak Salad

$21.00

Grilled beef tenderloin tips drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, toasted peanuts, scallions, fresh red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, edamame and crispy wonton strips, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette

Crab Cake Caesar Salad

$19.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cake, over romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing.

Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad

$20.00

Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.

Brown Sugar Salmon Salad

$21.00

Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon, roasted on a cedar plank, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, fresh orange, toasted almonds and goat cheese, tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette.

Blackened Shrimp Spinach Salad

Blackened Shrimp Spinach Salad

$19.00

Blackened shrimp over fresh spinach, bacon, sliced mushrooms, boiled eggs, feta cheese, crispy onion strings and fresh blueberries, with warm bacon-brown sugar dressing.

Tacos & Sandwiches

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Two corn tortillas stuffed with blackened mahi-mahi, fresh spinach and tropical fruit salsa, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.

Gulf Coast Shrimp Tacos

Gulf Coast Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Two corn tortillas stuffed with fried Gulf shrimp, zesty coleslaw and chipotle-lime sauce, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.

Dr Pepper "Knife & Fork" Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Dr Pepper tenderloin tips, zesty coleslaw, hand-cut fries and creamy horseradish sauce prepared on open-faced French bread, served with lemon-thyme mixed greens.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Captain Pete's Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce and tropical fruit salsa on a brioche bun, served with hand-cut fries.

Oyster Po' Boy

$18.00

Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Halfie Po’Boy

$17.00

(Fried Oysters & Fried Shrimp) Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Sausage & Crawfish Po'Boy

$16.00

Grilled andouille sausage & fried crawfish tails, topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Crab Cake & Avocado BLT

$21.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cake, sliced avocado, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Grilled Cuban Sandwich

Grilled Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

Slow roasted pork and ham, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo and pickle relish, baked then grilled, served with hand-cut fries.

Maine Lobster Roll

$31.00

Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce on a butter toasted bun, served with hand-cut fries.

Bacon & Brie Burger

$17.00

Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with smoked bacon, creamy brie, Louis sauce and crispy onion strings.

Uncle Troop's Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles.

Black & Blue Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Freshly ground in-house, served on a brioche bun with hand-cut fries. Blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles, sweet onion jam, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato.

Blackened Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$20.00

Blackened ahi tuna, zesty coleslaw, tomato and sliced pickles on a brioche bun, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.

Desserts

Fresh Squeezed Key Lime Pie

Fresh Squeezed Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust.

Molten Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Amy’s Irish Cream ice cream, chocolate covered espresso beans and caramel sauce.

Rum & Caramelized Apple Bread Pudding

$11.00

Amy’s Rum Raisin ice cream and Don Q rum caramel sauce.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Gosling’s Black Seal Rum spiked crème brûlée, topped with fresh seasonal berries.

Cup Ice Cream

$6.00

Austin favorite Amy's Ice Cream- Rum Raisin, Irish Cream, or Mexican Vanilla.

Whole Key Lime Pie

$19.00

Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust. Ready to serve, great for all occasions.

Kids

Kid Hamburger

$8.00

Two mini hamburgers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Two mini cheeseburgers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Two crispy chicken fingers, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Fish & Chips

$9.00

Battered crispy catfish, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken strips, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Penne pasta and white cheese sauce, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Shrimp

$9.00

Crispy popcorn shrimp, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Penne pasta in butter, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Lunch Seafood

Louisianne

$20.00

Blackened catfish topped with Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$19.00

Crispy golden catfish served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Coconut Shrimp Plate

$22.00

Beer battered, sweet coconut crusted Gulf shrimp, with jalapeño-apricot marmalade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Lump Blue Crab Cakes

$22.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.

Seafood Crepes

$18.00

Baked in a garlic white wine cream sauce, served with lemon-thyme mixed greens.

Fried Oyster Platter

$22.00

Sesame crusted Gulf oysters served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp "Blue Plate"

$21.00

Crispy Gulf shrimp served with Cajun remoulade, hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.

Seafood Gumbo

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, crab, andouille sausage, white rice and herb butter French bread.

Cedar Plank Salmon

$21.00

Brown sugar-ancho chile crusted Atlantic salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach & mushrooms, topped with mint-cucumber slaw.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Steak

$22.00

Seared rare, sliced and topped with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, served over ginger-lime seaweed slaw.

Trout Piccata

$20.00

Rainbow trout sautéed in lemon caper brown butter, served with rice pilaf and sautéed green beans.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi (Guatemala)

$23.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Redfish (Texas)

$25.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Salmon (Atlantic)

$24.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass (Pacific)

$45.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Ahi Tuna (Pacific)

$30.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Grilled Rainbow Trout (Idaho)

$25.00

Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Atlantic Sea Scallops

$45.00

Lunch Other

Lunch Combo

$16.00

Choose Two: Bowl of Soup, Side Salad, or Half Cuban Sandwich

Crab Mac 'N Cheese

$18.00

Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, served with Cajun remoulade, rice pilaf and zesty coleslaw.

Rosemary Artichoke Pasta

$17.00

Penne pasta sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and artichokes in a rosemary and garlic white wine parmesan sauce.

Capt. Pete's "Jamaican Me Crazy" Jerk Chicken

$19.00

Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese and tropical fruit salsa, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.

Petite Filet Mignon

$24.00

4 oz. center cut beef tenderloin, grilled and topped with truffle garlic butter, served with thick-cut beer-battered onion rings and creamed spinach.

Shrimp Brochette

$27.00

Sides & Add-Ons (Lunch)

Add Anchovy

$2.00

Add Avocado

$4.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Crab Cake

$9.00

Add Jumbo Lump

$28.00

Add Lump Crab

$9.00

Add Mahi

$9.00

Add Mushrooms

$2.00

Add Oysters

$8.00

Add Patty

$11.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Steak

$15.00

Add Tuna

$10.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

Ginger-Lime Greens

$8.00

Lemon-Thyme Greens

$8.00

Daily Veg

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Rice Pilaf

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach & Mushroom

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Fry Green Beans

$8.00

Ginger Slaw

$4.00

Mint-Cucumber Slaw

$4.00

Onion Strings

$8.00

Saut Green Beans

$8.00

Zesty Slaw

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Bacon

Brunch Favorites

Bananas Foster French Toast

$14.00

Thick cut French toast topped with bananas, Don Q rum caramel sauce and sweet vanilla whipped cream.

Berries & Cream French Toast

$14.00

Thick cut French toast topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, maple syrup and sweet vanilla whipped cream.

Cap'n Crunch French Toast

$14.00

Cap’n Crunch crusted thick cut French toast topped with peach maple syrup, toasted pecans and sweet vanilla whipped cream.

Classic French Toast Platter

$16.00

Thick cut classic French toast, served with two fried eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns and fresh fruit.

Blue Plate Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs (any style), hash browns, toast and fresh fruit, with your choice of bacon or sausage.

Chicken Fried Rib-Eye & Eggs

$22.00

With sausage gravy, two fried eggs and a buttermilk biscuit, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Migas

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with crispy corn tortilla strips and pico de gallo, topped with queso, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed with andouille sausage and spicy New Orleans style BBQ sauce over cheddar-jalapeño grits, topped with two poached eggs and cornmeal fried okra.

Benedicts

Biscuit & Gravy Benedict

$16.00

Warm, fresh biscuit topped with country sausage, poached eggs and sausage gravy, served with tater tots and fresh fruit.

Classic Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Eggs Benedict Arnold

Eggs Benedict Arnold

$21.00

Sautéed blue crab cakes topped with poached eggs and Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Maine Lobster Benedict

$22.00

Toasted English muffin with Maine lobster, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$19.00

Toasted English muffin with Atlantic salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise and capers, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Surf & Turf Benedict

$23.00

Toasted English muffin with grilled beef tenderloin, lump blue crab, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Beef Tenderloin Benedict

$22.00

Toasted English muffin with grilled beef tenderloin, poached eggs and hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Eggs Florentine

$15.00

Grilled portabella with creamed spinach, topped with poached eggs and sun-dried tomato butter sauce, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Omelets

Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelet

$19.00

Cheese omelet topped with Cajun shrimp & crawfish brandy cream sauce, served with tater tots and fresh fruit.

Egg White Omelet

$14.00

Smoked tomato, spinach, and goat cheese; served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Ham, Mushroom & Swiss Omelet

$14.00

Served with hash browns & fresh fruit.

Maine Lobster & Asparagus Omelet

Maine Lobster & Asparagus Omelet

$22.00

Filled with Maine lobster, asparagus, cheddar & jack cheese, topped with hollandaise, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato, fresh jalapenos, and cheddar cheese, served with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Brunch Sides & Kids

Kid Eggs & Bacon

$8.00

Scrambled eggs & bacon, with tater tots, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid French Toast

$8.00

French toast, with tater tots, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Kid Migas

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, corn tortilla strips, and queso, served with tater tots, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Bananas Foster Toast

$7.00

Side Berries & Cream Toast

$7.00

Side Biscuit

$2.50

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$3.50

Side Cap'n Crunch Toast

$7.00

Side Cheddar-Jalapeno Grits

$3.50

Side Egg

$2.00

Side English Muffin

$2.50

Side French Toast

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Hash Browns

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

Side Wheat Toast

$3.00

Side White Toast

$3.00

COCKTAILS

Frozen Rita

$9.00+
Riptide

Riptide

$10.00+

Blue Agave

$9.00+

Island Spice

$10.00+

Two Step

$10.00+

White Lightning

$11.00+

Yacht Club

$32.00+

Dark & Stormy

$9.00+

Pepe's Paloma

$11.00+
Pusser's Painkiller

Pusser's Painkiller

$10.00+

Lake Travis Tea

$10.00+

Double Secret Sangria

$10.00+

Cocktail Feature

$14.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Spring Mule

$12.00

Cucumber Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Z Gran Margarita

$14.00

Goodnight Blue

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$13.00

Texas Lemon Drop

$10.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00
Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger

$8.00

GiddyUp Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Passion Mimosa

$5.00

Champagne Germain

$8.00

Grand Champ

$8.00

Kir Royale

$8.00

Paula's Poinsettia

$6.00

Ruby Red Cocktail

$7.00

Texan 75

$8.00

Carafe Mimosa

$22.00

Carafe Passion Mimosa

$22.00

Carafe Champ Germain

$34.00

Carafe Grand Champ

$34.00

Carafe Kir Royale

$34.00

Carafe Paula's Poinsetta

$26.00

Carafe Ruby Red

$30.00

Carafe Texan 75

$34.00

Mimosa Flight

$24.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

WINE

GL Carmel Road Pinot

$10.00

GL Boen Pinot

$13.00

GL Catena Malbec

$13.00

GL Becker Iconoclast Cab

$9.00

GL Robert Hall Cab

$13.00

GL Annabella Cab

$17.00

GL Seghesio Zin

$16.00

GL Ch Fontenille Merlot

$14.00

GL Fabre Montmayou Cab Franc

$13.00

BT Carmel Road PN

$40.00

BT Boen PN

$52.00

BT Jackson Estate PN

$60.00

BT Domaine Riefle PN

$68.00

BT Raptor Ridge PN

$76.00

BT Belle Glos PN

$90.00

BT Sonoma Cutrer "Owsley" PN

$115.00

BT Sm Story PN

$96.00

BT Catena

$52.00

BT Luca

$64.00

BT Durigutti Reserva

$94.00

BT Mercer Merlot

$44.00Out of stock

BT Trefethen Merlot

$72.00

BT Merry Edwards PN

$160.00

BT Twomey Merlot

$154.00

BT Chateau Haut-Monplaisir

$84.00

BT Michel Magnien "Fixin" PN

$130.00

BT Argyle PN

$64.00

BT Dom Xavier Monnot

$120.00

BT Ch Fontenille Merlot

$56.00

BT CSM "Indian Wells " Merlot

$60.00

BT Becker "Iconoclast"

$36.00

BT Robert Hall Cab

$52.00

BT Vasse Felix Filius Cab

$54.00

BT J. Bouchon Cab

$60.00

BT Oberon Cab

$75.00

BT Nine Hats

$64.00

BT Annabella

$68.00

BT Casarena "Owen's Vineyard"

$78.00

BT St. Supery Cab

$105.00

BT DAOU Reserve Cab

$135.00

BT Stag's Leap Wine Cellars "Artemis"

$150.00

BT Caymus Cab

$168.00

BT Mt. Veeder

$86.00Out of stock

BT 75 Cab

$56.00

BT Casarena Cab

$78.00

BT Bell Cab

$125.00

BT BR Cohn "Olive Hill" Cab

$170.00

BT Shafer "One Point Five" Cab

$180.00Out of stock

BT Fabre Mont. Cab. Franc

$52.00

BT Nyers Zin

$60.00

BT Pierano Estates "Illusion"

$48.00

BT Ghostrunner

$55.00

BT Alpha Omega "Two²" Red

$120.00

BT BV Tapestry

$140.00

BT Flora Springs "Trilogy"

$172.00

BT Rombauer Zin

$90.00

BT Merryvale

$315.00

BT Seghesio Zin

$64.00

BT Terrunyo Carm

$90.00

BT Garage Soothsayer

$65.00

BT Fess Parker Syrah

$76.00

BT Perrin Cote du Rhone

$40.00

BT Cesari Amarone

$115.00

BT Bootleg "Prequel"

BT Dom Janasse CDP

$125.00

GL Bernier Chard

$10.00

GL Diora Chard

$13.00

GL Sonoma Cutrer

$16.00

GL Benvolio PG

$9.00

GL Left Coast PG

$15.00

GL Kunde SB

$12.00

GL HB Picpoul de Pinet

$11.00

GL Emmolo SB

$11.00

GL Jules Taylor SB

$14.00Out of stock

GL Pazo de Buxas Albarino

$13.00

GL Dom de L Ecu Muscadet

$13.00

Mount Fishtail

$14.00

GL La Fete Blanc

$16.00

BT Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$64.00

BT Benvolio PG

$36.00

BT Bernier Chard

$40.00

BT Ca Maiol Trebbiano

$52.00Out of stock

BT Cakebread Chard

$115.00

BT Chiarlo Gavi di Gavi

$56.00

BT CSM Indian Wells Chard

$52.00

BT De Forville Chard

$60.00

BT Diora Chard

$52.00

BT Domaine Serene Chard

$150.00

BT Droin Chablis

$88.00

BT Emmolo SB

$44.00

BT Flora Springs SB

$72.00

BT HB Picpoul de Pinet

$44.00

BT Jules Taylor SB

$56.00Out of stock

BT Karl Josef Riesling

$40.00

BT Kettmeir Pinot Bianco

$60.00

BT Kunde SB

$48.00

BT Left Coast PG

$60.00

BT Painted Wolf Chenin Blanc

$58.00

BT Pazo de Bruxas Albarino

$52.00

BT Stadt Krems Gruner

$50.00

BT Weingut Franz Keller

$76.00

BT Ch. Fontenille

$44.00

BT Sm Story SB

$68.00

BT Fontenille Chard

$44.00

BT Dom de L Ecu Muscadet

$52.00

BT La Fete Blanc

$64.00

BT Fishtail

$56.00

GL Bieler

$10.00

GL Argyle

$14.00

BT Bieler

$40.00

BT Bonny Doon

$48.00

BT Argyle Winery

$60.00

BT Miraval

$52.00

BT Sanford Rose

$54.00

BT Clos Pegase Rose

$45.00

BT DAOU Rose

$64.00

GL Le Contesse

$13.00

GL Montand Brut Blancs

$14.00

GL Jeio Rose

$14.00

BTL Bocelli

$48.00

BTL Mumm Napa

$56.00

BTL Schramsberg

$72.00

BTL Moet Nectar Imperial

$155.00

BTL Henriot, Brut

$156.00

BTL Piper-Heidsieck

$95.00

BTL Montand Blanc

$56.00

BTL Jeio Rose

$56.00

BT Palmaz Vineyards Chardonnay

$135.00

BT Concha y Toro "Don Melchor"

$190.00

BT Casa Lapostolle "Clos Apalta"

$205.00

BT Palmaz Vineyards Cab

$305.00

BT Perrier-Jouet "Belle Epoque"

$275.00

BT Caymus "Special Selection"

$345.00

BT Penfolds "Grange"

$975.00

BT Col Solare

$175.00

BT Ch Leoville "Clos Du Marquis"

$225.00

BEER

DFT Austin Amber

$6.00

DFT Celis White

$6.00

DFT Pinthouse Jellyfish

$8.00

DFT Stash IPA

$7.00

DFT Yuengling

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.50Out of stock

BTL Modelo

$6.00

BTL Shiner Bock

$6.00

BTL Heinken 0.0

$5.00

CAN Hop Rodeo IPA

$7.00

CAN Texas Kolsch

$6.50

Peroni

$6.50

Kona Gold

$6.50

NA BEV

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Diet DP

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.25

Club Soda

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Panna 500mL

$4.75

Pellegrino 500mL

$4.75

OJ

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Virgin Mary

$6.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Retail

Chef Ben's Spice

Chef Ben's Spice

$7.99
Spice Sampler

Spice Sampler

$34.95

Dinner Rolls

$6.00
Uncle Troop's Spice

Uncle Troop's Spice

$7.99
Cedar Plank 2pk

Cedar Plank 2pk

$11.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$19.00

Made with real Key limes and buttery pecan and graham cracker crust. Ready to serve, great for all occasions.

Angry Gator Spice

Angry Gator Spice

$7.99
Captain Pete's Spice

Captain Pete's Spice

$7.99
Steve Marlin's Spice

Steve Marlin's Spice

$7.99
Salmon Pack

Salmon Pack

$17.99
Gourmet Sampler Pack

Gourmet Sampler Pack

$40.95
